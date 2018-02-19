Russian Meddling: Gagging On The Irony

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
The irony that is most gagging is that America's power elite is destroying the nation's social order by its concentration of wealth and abuse of power.
The irony of the Deep State's obsessive focus on "Russian meddling" in the precious bodily fluids of our hallowed democracy is so overwhelming that it's gagging. The irony is a noxious confluence of putid hypocrisy and a comically abject terror at the prospect that the citizenry may be awakening to the terrible reality that America has lost its soul as well as its democracy.
The foul stench of hypocrisy arises from the long and sordid history of America's meddling in the internal politics of virtually every nation on the planet-- a deeply entrenched policy of meddling on such a vast scale that the Deep State minions tasked with projecting a wounded astonishment that some foreign power has the unmitigated gall to attempt to influence our domestic politics must have difficulty restraining their amusement.
America's foreign policy is one of absolute entitlement to influence the domestic affairs and politics of every nation of interest, which to a truly global empire includes every nation on the planet to the degree every nation is a market and/or a potential threat to U.S. interests.
Assassination of elected leaders--no problem. Funding the emergence of new U.S.-directed political parties--just another day at the office. Inciting dissent and discord to destabilize regimes--it's what we do, folks. Funding outright propaganda--one of our enduring specialties. Privatizing public assets to reward our cronies and domestic corporations--nothing's more profitable than a public monopoly transformed into a privately owned monopoly.
(If your nation hasn't been targeted for intervention and campaigns of hard and soft power influence, we apologize for the oversight. We'll get to destabilizing your political order and economy just as soon as the queue of pressing interventions clears a bit.)
One of our most effective means of meddling is economic. First we press the targeted foreign government and civilian power centers--universities, corporations, banks and other institutions--to liberalize the economy and banking system to allow foreign credit and investment in, under the guise of encouraging beneficial development.
Then we flood the economy with cheap, abundant credit, first to buy up natural resources and the most valuable assets, and secondly to fuel a consumption binge that feels like Utopia to credit-starved residents and enterprises: suddenly there's credit to buy almost everything consumers could hope for, and credit to expand production, tourism, etc.
The government is encouraged to borrow to fund large-scale infrastructure projects (which are of course built by foreign firms) and other development projects, with great big slices of the borrowed billions carved off for politicos, functionaries and others in line for bribes, fees and offshore accounts of stolen millions.
This monumental expansion of debt eventually undermines the nation's currency and its economy, as the addictive gush of credit quickly moved beyond sensible, productive projects into speculative ventures with little prospects beyond the initial profits earned by insiders.
As all these marginal projects default, the credit spigot is suddenly shut off, and waves of creditors who thought the good times would last forever go bankrupt.
This destabilization was not an unfortunate side-effect--it was the goal from the start. With the target nation's currency in a freefall and enterprises defaulting left and right, U.S. firms flush with U.S. dollars and banks with nearly unlimited lines of credit in dollars swoop in and offer to ease the pain by scooping up devalued assets for dollars, or extending credit denominated in dollars.
Compared to the scale of these interventions, $100,000 in Facebook adverts is like a pin prick. The indignation and outrage of America's power structure is a tell: how dare you give us a taste of our own medicine--only we're entitled to meddle and intervene as we see fit.
The other source of pungent irony is the failure of America's power structure to maintain the pretense of a functioning democracy and social contract. The nation we inhabit has strayed so far from the nation's founding principles and values that it is unrecognizable. In place of democracy, we have a permanent unelected, impervious-to-the-people Deep State and a pay-to-play system in which political power is auctioned off to the highest bidder.
A mercantile nation that sought to protect sea lanes and trade routes and avoid foreign entanglements has metastasized into an entitled Imperial Project, a Project that enriches domestic corporations and veritable armies of national defense / national security functionaries, think tank and university employees, philanthro-capitalist toadies, media factotums--a nearly endless profusion of beneficiaries of Imperial aspirations.
America's power elite isn't just entitled to intervene and meddle at will globally; it also feels entitled to select America's elected leadership. Elected leaders are anointed in the media, and the citizenry is expected to march to the drumbeat.
That the people failed to follow the directives of their betters was a shock that is still reverberating, hence the power elite's hysterical need to locate a source other than the power elite itself that can be publicly blamed and crucified.
Projection is a well-known psychological coping mechanism. That the loss of the nation's democracy and soul are the direct consequence of the self-serving power elite's own concentration and abuse of power--this is unacceptable. And so the responsibility must be pinned on some external demonic force.
The irony is the American social contract is in tatters due to the self-enriching extremes of the New Gilded Age: an era of unprecedented concentrations of wealth and power in which the citizenry has been reduced to dry tinder awaiting a spark.
Washington and the technocrats are aghast at reports that the opportunistic efforts of Russia-based groups to sow discontent ended up generating 300 million impressions says more about the corruption and abuses of power that have undermined the social order than it does about the diabolical effectiveness of amateurish front groups.
If the U.S. wasn't a nation of haves and have-nots, a nation stripmined by the few at the expense of the many, a nation befuddled by a grotesquely Orwellian media that goes into full propaganda mode if its group-think is questioned, a nation that until recently lauded tech giants whose profits flow exclusively from advertising aimed at users whose engagement is encouraged by just the sort of divisive, emotionally disturbing "news and opinion" that the Russian groups paid for--if the U.S. wasn't a rotten-to-the-core fake-news, fake-recovery, fake-democracy nation, then the modest efforts of the Russian interlopers would have been lost in a sea of legitimacy and authenticity.
The irony that is most gagging is that America's power elite is destroying the nation's social order by its concentration of wealth and abuse of power, yet this power elite claims a handful of social media sites undermined our democracy. How pathetic is that?
The correct question to ask is: what democracy?
Smith's Neofeudalism Principle #1: If the citizenry cannot replace a kleptocratic authoritarian government and/or limit the power of the financial Aristocracy at the ballot box, the nation is a democracy in name only.
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition.
Read the first section for free in PDF format.
If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
Gagging on bullshit, more like.
- Obey Authoritah
- Do Not Question Authoritah
- Pay the Fees
- Please Return to Your Regularly Scheduled Programming.
- (((THEY))) can do No Wrong
And buy my book....
In reply to Gagging on bullshit, more… by Croesus
Excellent analysis. However, as usual, the author left out the key component of rot... international jewry. It is THEY who began the insidious process of putrefaction of our once lofty ideals, moral religious tenets and money. Yes, they had plenty of goyish assistance, but make no mistake, they were and are the fount of our dissolution. Every form of encouraged degeneracy we now hold dear can be traced to their smoke rooms and synagogues. (((They))) ARE the embedded deep state.
In reply to And buy my book.... by Oldwood
"The government is encouraged to borrow to fund large-scale infrastructure projects (which are of course built by foreign firms) and other development projects, with great big slices of the borrowed billions carved off for politicos, functionaries and others in line for bribes, fees and offshore accounts of stolen millions."
That sounds like what's happening in the US. Is the US targeted by the economic hitmen?
In reply to Excellent analysis. However… by J S Bach
CHS has read Confessions of an Economic Hitman, I see.
But really, everyone should read it. Truly eye-opening.
In reply to "The government is… by mvsjcl
Was "Confessions of an Economic Hitman" written by the same guy who appears in an interview segment in, I think, Zeitgeist 2 (might be 3)? He's talking about the three stages used - economic takeover, military invasion, assasination? That was amazing.
In reply to Somebody has read… by HopefulCynical
According to a FB exec more than half of the $100,000 was spent AFTER the election.
So less than $50,000 was spent on FB BEFORE the election when they brainwashed the nation.
In reply to Was "Confessions of an… by octomancer
The Joo factor was ignored, perhaps the author is, in fact, one himself. Other than that the constant reference to the 'American Democracy' misses the point as there is no such thing. The US is a Representative Republic, albeit corrupted to the gills from its original intent. By constant reference to the Democracy one would be inclined to think of a Banana Republic?
In reply to Excellent analysis. However… by J S Bach
Agree on the excellent analysis. Shortfall is the author supports the farce-drama that 13 Russian muppets attempted to meddle. I am skeptical (litotes) there was any attempt by the feared Ruskies to disrupt our political process and on the side of the saddle believing his lowness Mueller is grasping at something, anything to make his 'investigation' appear meaningful.
In reply to Excellent analysis. However… by J S Bach
Fucking YAWN...
In reply to Excellent analysis. However… by J S Bach
I'd like to plug my wife.
In reply to And buy my book.... by Oldwood
"And buy my book...."
Idiot.
In reply to And buy my book.... by Oldwood
This is how hypocritically stupid this has become:
Christopher Steele, foreign spy = not meddling.
Thirteen internet trolls = meddling.
In reply to Gagging on bullshit, more… by Croesus
Major media regularly asking if Cabinet members are "russian agents"
Major media anchors join Russia Today (RT) and are applauded by other same people claiming cabinet members are Russian agents.
In reply to This is how hypocritically… by nmewn
Yeah, that's about the size of it in Alinsky Bizzaro Media World where everything is fake (including hair & boobs) and the fakery is announced with faux furrowed brows and heaping helpings of fake shock...lol.
In reply to Major media regularly asking… by onewayticket2
Dagawdamfukngubmnt is the evil enemy of working tax paying US citizens
In reply to Gagging on bullshit, more… by Croesus
But do not kill the liberals, because, if you did, in forty years there would be no conservatives.
In reply to Gagging on bullshit, more… by Croesus
Imperial struggles for global hegemony never end well
Are forum retards gonna admit they were wrong or are they still gonna hide like the cowards that they are...I'll go with coward for 1000 alex.
Well well if it isn't the Angry Impotent American chiming in with his .2 cents.
In reply to Are forum retards gonna… by Bill of Rights
Go fuck your mother....hope thsts anger enough...
In reply to Wel wel lif it isn't the… by Dratpmurt
Shouldn't you be out gunning down innocent folks in the next Trumptard mass shooting someplace?
In reply to Are forum retards gonna… by Bill of Rights
It must really suck to be you. Lots of negativity here, but you're the tops.
In reply to Shouldn't you be out gunning… by NickPeeMe
I bet you picked your own log-in name too.
In reply to Shouldn't you be out gunning… by NickPeeMe
Speaking of fucken retards the king has arrived ....shouldnt you be our stalking children?
In reply to Shouldn't you be out gunning… by NickPeeMe
Relax Limpy it happens to all Trumptards eventually.
In reply to Sparking of fucken retards… by Bill of Rights
Not buying your fucking book. Is this ZH or home shopping network?
"Not buying your fucking book. Is this ZH or home shopping network?"
Right!? Because we don't need no stinking authors supporting themselves by critiquing social and political matters! Asshat.
In reply to Not buying your fucking book by stinkhammer
These Trumptard nothing burgers give me the runs.
Keep running
In reply to These Trumptard nothing… by Dratpmurt
That' the cum you swallowed...dint blame us
In reply to These Trumptard nothing… by Dratpmurt
Pretty much sums it up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jIw22XXSso
Oligarchy confirmed.
" Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence."
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/perspectives-on-politics/articl…
I'm shocked!
In reply to Confirmed… by Dr. Acula
Indeed. I see many intelligent people very upset about Russian "collusion", but who also ignore 50+ years of CIA meddling and collusion around the world. Hypocrisy in America has never been stronger bitchez!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was
Blah, Blah, Blah as usual from CHS.
Hey, easy there tiger...
I liked "noxious confluence of putrid hypocrisy", but you have to go to Kunsler for really turgid prose like "scrofulous miasma of fecund putrification".
In reply to Blah, Blah, Blah as usual… by DrBrown
You disagree with his points? Why do you bother to read and comment?
In reply to Blah, Blah, Blah as usual… by DrBrown
"Blah, Blah, Blah as usual from CHS."
Are you an attention whore or just a regular idiot?
In reply to Blah, Blah, Blah as usual… by DrBrown
What i love is, It only cost them $100,000. LOL. From a Russian perspective, that is one hell of a ROI.
It was still wasted money unless they just wanted to claim responsibility for our chaos. Progressives has been driving the chaos bus for years. It wasn't enough that we hated and feared other nations, no, we needed to hate and fear ourselves.
In reply to What i love is, It only cost… by fattail
Yep, but this is why they will always fail. If they want to beat themselves up, I say we should let them. My children will have that much more of an advantage. Fine by me.
In reply to It was still wasted money… by Oldwood
Chaos or Kaos?
In reply to It was still wasted money… by Oldwood
"...I was this close 99."
In reply to Chaos or Kaos? by max_is_leering
"Missed it by, that much."
In reply to "...I was this close 99." by shovelhead
If they had just formed a non-profit "Concerned Russian-Americans for Democracy", and made a $100,000 campaign contribution, they would have achieved a $90,000,000 return, at least based on recent historical averages for such contributions. So you have to assess the opportunity costs involved in funding a troll farm with that money.
In reply to What i love is, It only cost… by fattail
Nice to know there's now an alternative to SWIFT and the U.S. Dollar. It boils down to slow erosion over time. One country at a time has had enough of the hegemony. one world order, globalization bullshit. It's not just within the U.S. itself. Most other countries actually look at the Americans as a destructive force trying to maintain their abusive economic policy by military mite. The world has changed. Too bad Washington's politicians are creating more enemies for endless war. Shooting themselves in the foot with every country they bomb. Prediction - The Inspector General's Report will sink the shadow inner corruption of government. That's why President Trump has an Emergency Order in place. Those like Gates and Buffet and many others will even lose property and money from their giving of donations to the "Sedition of America Campaign". The President has the Military on his side to take them all out. There's a big shake-down coming and a lot of people are going to military prison.
Gitmo is "OPEN" for bizness... and orange suits 'em well
In reply to Nice to know there's now an… by Herdee
Those military mites, in large numbers, will bite the shit out of you, and you can hardly see them.
In reply to Nice to know there's now an… by Herdee
Such a wonderfully invective turn of phrase in the first few paragraphs :-)