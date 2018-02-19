Russian Meddling: Gagging On The Irony

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/19/2018 - 08:45

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

The irony that is most gagging is that America's power elite is destroying the nation's social order by its concentration of wealth and abuse of power.

The irony of the Deep State's obsessive focus on "Russian meddling" in the precious bodily fluids of our hallowed democracy is so overwhelming that it's gagging. The irony is a noxious confluence of putid hypocrisy and a comically abject terror at the prospect that the citizenry may be awakening to the terrible reality that America has lost its soul as well as its democracy.

The foul stench of hypocrisy arises from the long and sordid history of America's meddling in the internal politics of virtually every nation on the planet-- a deeply entrenched policy of meddling on such a vast scale that the Deep State minions tasked with projecting a wounded astonishment that some foreign power has the unmitigated gall to attempt to influence our domestic politics must have difficulty restraining their amusement.

America's foreign policy is one of absolute entitlement to influence the domestic affairs and politics of every nation of interest, which to a truly global empire includes every nation on the planet to the degree every nation is a market and/or a potential threat to U.S. interests.

Assassination of elected leaders--no problem. Funding the emergence of new U.S.-directed political parties--just another day at the office. Inciting dissent and discord to destabilize regimes--it's what we do, folks. Funding outright propaganda--one of our enduring specialties. Privatizing public assets to reward our cronies and domestic corporations--nothing's more profitable than a public monopoly transformed into a privately owned monopoly.

(If your nation hasn't been targeted for intervention and campaigns of hard and soft power influence, we apologize for the oversight. We'll get to destabilizing your political order and economy just as soon as the queue of pressing interventions clears a bit.)

One of our most effective means of meddling is economic. First we press the targeted foreign government and civilian power centers--universities, corporations, banks and other institutions--to liberalize the economy and banking system to allow foreign credit and investment in, under the guise of encouraging beneficial development.

Then we flood the economy with cheap, abundant credit, first to buy up natural resources and the most valuable assets, and secondly to fuel a consumption binge that feels like Utopia to credit-starved residents and enterprises: suddenly there's credit to buy almost everything consumers could hope for, and credit to expand production, tourism, etc.

The government is encouraged to borrow to fund large-scale infrastructure projects (which are of course built by foreign firms) and other development projects, with great big slices of the borrowed billions carved off for politicos, functionaries and others in line for bribes, fees and offshore accounts of stolen millions.

This monumental expansion of debt eventually undermines the nation's currency and its economy, as the addictive gush of credit quickly moved beyond sensible, productive projects into speculative ventures with little prospects beyond the initial profits earned by insiders.

As all these marginal projects default, the credit spigot is suddenly shut off, and waves of creditors who thought the good times would last forever go bankrupt.

This destabilization was not an unfortunate side-effect--it was the goal from the start. With the target nation's currency in a freefall and enterprises defaulting left and right, U.S. firms flush with U.S. dollars and banks with nearly unlimited lines of credit in dollars swoop in and offer to ease the pain by scooping up devalued assets for dollars, or extending credit denominated in dollars.

Compared to the scale of these interventions, $100,000 in Facebook adverts is like a pin prick. The indignation and outrage of America's power structure is a tell: how dare you give us a taste of our own medicine--only we're entitled to meddle and intervene as we see fit.

The other source of pungent irony is the failure of America's power structure to maintain the pretense of a functioning democracy and social contract. The nation we inhabit has strayed so far from the nation's founding principles and values that it is unrecognizable. In place of democracy, we have a permanent unelected, impervious-to-the-people Deep State and a pay-to-play system in which political power is auctioned off to the highest bidder.

A mercantile nation that sought to protect sea lanes and trade routes and avoid foreign entanglements has metastasized into an entitled Imperial Project, a Project that enriches domestic corporations and veritable armies of national defense / national security functionaries, think tank and university employees, philanthro-capitalist toadies, media factotums--a nearly endless profusion of beneficiaries of Imperial aspirations.

America's power elite isn't just entitled to intervene and meddle at will globally; it also feels entitled to select America's elected leadership. Elected leaders are anointed in the media, and the citizenry is expected to march to the drumbeat.

That the people failed to follow the directives of their betters was a shock that is still reverberating, hence the power elite's hysterical need to locate a source other than the power elite itself that can be publicly blamed and crucified.

Projection is a well-known psychological coping mechanism. That the loss of the nation's democracy and soul are the direct consequence of the self-serving power elite's own concentration and abuse of power--this is unacceptable. And so the responsibility must be pinned on some external demonic force.

The irony is the American social contract is in tatters due to the self-enriching extremes of the New Gilded Age: an era of unprecedented concentrations of wealth and power in which the citizenry has been reduced to dry tinder awaiting a spark.

Washington and the technocrats are aghast at reports that the opportunistic efforts of Russia-based groups to sow discontent ended up generating 300 million impressions says more about the corruption and abuses of power that have undermined the social order than it does about the diabolical effectiveness of amateurish front groups.

If the U.S. wasn't a nation of haves and have-nots, a nation stripmined by the few at the expense of the many, a nation befuddled by a grotesquely Orwellian media that goes into full propaganda mode if its group-think is questioned, a nation that until recently lauded tech giants whose profits flow exclusively from advertising aimed at users whose engagement is encouraged by just the sort of divisive, emotionally disturbing "news and opinion" that the Russian groups paid for--if the U.S. wasn't a rotten-to-the-core fake-news, fake-recovery, fake-democracy nation, then the modest efforts of the Russian interlopers would have been lost in a sea of legitimacy and authenticity.

The irony that is most gagging is that America's power elite is destroying the nation's social order by its concentration of wealth and abuse of power, yet this power elite claims a handful of social media sites undermined our democracy. How pathetic is that?

The correct question to ask is: what democracy?

Smith's Neofeudalism Principle #1: If the citizenry cannot replace a kleptocratic authoritarian government and/or limit the power of the financial Aristocracy at the ballot box, the nation is a democracy in name only.


Croesus Mon, 02/19/2018 - 08:47

Gagging on bullshit, more like.

- Obey Authoritah
- Do Not Question Authoritah
- Pay the Fees
- Please Return to Your Regularly Scheduled Programming.
- (((THEY))) can do No Wrong

J S Bach Oldwood Mon, 02/19/2018 - 09:04

Excellent analysis.  However, as usual, the author left out the key component of rot... international jewry.  It is THEY who began the insidious process of putrefaction of our once lofty ideals, moral religious tenets and money.  Yes, they had plenty of goyish assistance, but make no mistake, they were and are the fount of our dissolution.  Every form of encouraged degeneracy we now hold dear can be traced to their smoke rooms and synagogues. (((They))) ARE the embedded deep state.

mvsjcl J S Bach Mon, 02/19/2018 - 09:13

"The government is encouraged to borrow to fund large-scale infrastructure projects (which are of course built by foreign firms) and other development projects, with great big slices of the borrowed billions carved off for politicos, functionaries and others in line for bribes, fees and offshore accounts of stolen millions."

 

That sounds like what's happening in the US. Is the US targeted by the economic hitmen?

RevIdahoSpud3 J S Bach Mon, 02/19/2018 - 09:53

The Joo factor was ignored, perhaps the author is, in fact, one himself. Other than that the constant reference to the 'American Democracy' misses the point as there is no such thing. The US is a Representative Republic, albeit corrupted to the gills from its original intent. By constant reference to the Democracy one would be inclined to think of a Banana Republic?

SheHunter J S Bach Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:38

Agree on the excellent analysis.  Shortfall is the author supports the farce-drama that 13 Russian muppets attempted to meddle.  I am skeptical (litotes) there was any attempt by the feared Ruskies to disrupt our political process and on the side of the saddle believing his lowness Mueller is grasping at something, anything to make his 'investigation' appear meaningful.

LawsofPhysics Mon, 02/19/2018 - 08:57

Indeed.  I see many intelligent people very upset about Russian "collusion", but who also ignore 50+ years of CIA meddling and collusion around the world.  Hypocrisy in America has never been stronger bitchez!

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was

Kickaha fattail Mon, 02/19/2018 - 09:33

If they had just formed a non-profit "Concerned Russian-Americans for Democracy", and made a $100,000 campaign contribution, they would have achieved a $90,000,000 return, at least based on recent historical averages for such contributions.  So you have to assess the opportunity costs involved in funding a troll farm with that money.

Herdee Mon, 02/19/2018 - 09:05

Nice to know there's now an alternative to SWIFT and the U.S. Dollar. It boils down to slow erosion over time. One country at a time has had enough of the hegemony. one world order, globalization bullshit. It's not just within the U.S. itself. Most other countries actually look at the Americans as a destructive force trying to maintain their abusive economic policy by military mite. The world has changed. Too bad Washington's politicians are creating more enemies for endless war. Shooting themselves in the foot with every country they bomb. Prediction - The Inspector General's Report will sink the shadow inner corruption of government. That's why President Trump has an Emergency Order in place. Those like Gates and Buffet and many others will even lose property and money from their giving of donations to the "Sedition of America Campaign". The President has the Military on his side to take them all out. There's a big shake-down coming and a lot of people are going to military prison.