Someone Forgot To Tell The Machines The US Markets Are Closed

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:01

US Equity futures traded higher overnight (most of Asia closed for new years) into the European open and then started fading.

However, at 0930ET, it appears the machines went about their usual 'stop-hunting' business as those dumb humans forgot to tell them that markets are closed...

And there are still people out there that believe we have stock 'markets' and that 'humans' are involved?

Volume is not tiny either.

We suspect the modest strength in the Dollar did not help maintain any risk-on bounce in stocks.

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton Vendetta Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

'Muricans are such suckers for "nice".

Raised too simplistically, to think that a nice demeanor means nice intentons. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Do you think that the abattoir butcher goes about shouting or brandishing his knife?

When it comes to Asians, I have NO illusions what their nice demeanor means: I have to play the Procedure game and be equally nice and devious.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Son of Captain Nemo Belrev Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

"This is what happens when you let Indians write your trading software. Nobody specified that machines should not trade on holidays."

And why a whole next generation coming out of Berkeley and Stanford will need to have a second major of Hindi and Urdu to go with that EE and computer science major if they want a career in it!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Honest Sam Belrev Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

The real estate townhouse and condo markets in my area are a microcosm of Indian cultural, social, professional employment and other characteristics.

They buy $300,000-500,000 stick construction homes in groups of 4 or 5, so that they have their own built in support groups. At work, they speak in their native tongues to each other, and if you are anything but Indian, you might as well just resign and find a white friendly workplace. 

They breed like bunnies and extend their familial reach like giant octopusses.

Roe vs. Wade is not something they employ. The goal seems to be without a conspiracy, to eventually be the dominant race in the region holding the  majority of voting power, just as the hispanics are doing in Californica, and latinos in Florida.

We have only our white women and men who sit down to pee who have refused to have as many or more chirren as their 'competitors', and thanks to Roe vs Wade, all the other races who don't use it, will reduce whites to a minority nationwide with certain cities and professions predominantly Indian happening within 10 years or less.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton Belrev Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Re "Not a chance Indians will hire the white faced americans anywhere from New York to LA. They are not fools to give up a gold mine of incomes like the stupid whities did a decade ago. They are like locust, move in and take over. You are locked out forever now."

ZHers have little or no clue just how true your statement is, and how institutionalised reverse racism is becoming -- whereby everybody but White Goyim is allowed to be racist.

And yet we still have plenty of retards and racial traitors right here on ZH, who think that it's "wrong" to be loyal to your white race. Pure vile scum, 1000x worse than the Invaders. I'd string them up first.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
philosophers bone There Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

Retail broker clients are now designated bagholders having enrolled in the firm's  "proprietary optimal asset allocation program".  Participants will be left holding the bag whether they chose to or not....  It's all in your best interests and consistent with " industry standards".

Will be crowded on the way out.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Cursive Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

It's not just that we need sound money, we need a medium of exchange and banking system that does not encourage rampant speculation.  Making money on money (excluding the time value of money earned through interest) is ruining (has ruined?) western democracies.  And before anyone says bitcoin/blockchain, these platforms have been the best examples of excessive speculation.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Cursive Slomotrainwreck Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

There will always be speculation as there will always be greed.  When I cite "excessive" I am referring to the large price moves in BTC.  $200 to $20,000 and back to $8,000 in the span of months.  That's not a good track record for something that is supposed to be a medium of exchange.  Even if a farmer could buy seed corn with BTC, he'd be in serious trouble holding value in BTC if he's paid at $20,000 exchange rate and buying at $8,000 exchange rate.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
highwaytoserfdom Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

 Well, normal reminds me of SEC taking the small guys bank shorts off while allowing the Paulson and Goldman's of the world make the biggest default swap gains.    220 page amended complaint in Dahl v Bain Capital, et al  

What did you think the boys stopped the smash of inivoation...   Got to go my kid inventing the next social media platform overnight while partying in dorm room...     

Hey Soros hows the revolution going?    Mitt Mitt ya listening? 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NoWayJose Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

I got some nice prices with a couple of low priced buy orders at the open.  When they run the stops they have to fill my small orders.  So yes, I confirm that the ‘market’ has this “behavior”!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
nmewn Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Director gets Norman's VM: "Norman! What the hell kind of calendar did you program these things with? You're making us look like damned fools!"

Sheepish Yes-Man: "Sir, we laid Norman off last year." 

Director slamming down phone: "And just what is your function around here?"

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DEMIZEN Mon, 02/19/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

We had a dinner last night. A woman told me she has to wake up early to be up for "the markets?".

 

maybe she meant farmers market? 