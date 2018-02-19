Someone Forgot To Tell The Machines The US Markets Are Closed

US Equity futures traded higher overnight (most of Asia closed for new years) into the European open and then started fading.

However, at 0930ET, it appears the machines went about their usual 'stop-hunting' business as those dumb humans forgot to tell them that markets are closed...

And there are still people out there that believe we have stock 'markets' and that 'humans' are involved?

Volume is not tiny either.

We suspect the modest strength in the Dollar did not help maintain any risk-on bounce in stocks.