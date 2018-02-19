Someone Forgot To Tell The Machines The US Markets Are Closed

US Equity futures traded higher overnight (most of Asia closed for new years) into the European open and then started fading.
However, at 0930ET, it appears the machines went about their usual 'stop-hunting' business as those dumb humans forgot to tell them that markets are closed...
And there are still people out there that believe we have stock 'markets' and that 'humans' are involved?
Volume is not tiny either.
We suspect the modest strength in the Dollar did not help maintain any risk-on bounce in stocks.
Fergie Short....twitter declared "America is over"
This is what happens when you let Indians write your trading software. Nobody specified that machines should not trade on holidays.
Boy, ain’t that the truth! I have enjoyed working with them however. Couldn’t be nicer.
They are very nice ... and smile a lot while they are being trained to take your job.
Markets never close. They have been open 24/7/365 for thousands of years.
Although they will be ever more present, the machines arrived on the scene only recently.
Prior to the machines, some cave man traded a three day old dead rat for a hunk of smelly carp.
Those MACHINES are just following the other MACHINES that print MONEY not worth the paper and ink they're printed on.
Mortimer Duke: "Turn those machines back on! Turn those machines....Oh wait...never mind..."
Crypto "trades" 24/7 and you can't turn them off. Good luck carbon based life forms!
'Muricans are such suckers for "nice".
Raised too simplistically, to think that a nice demeanor means nice intentons. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Do you think that the abattoir butcher goes about shouting or brandishing his knife?
When it comes to Asians, I have NO illusions what their nice demeanor means: I have to play the Procedure game and be equally nice and devious.
How long did it take you to realize the shaking the head up and down and side to side are the reverse
of in the west ?
If you didn't ever,it would explain much.
"This is what happens when you let Indians write your trading software. Nobody specified that machines should not trade on holidays."
And why a whole next generation coming out of Berkeley and Stanford will need to have a second major of Hindi and Urdu to go with that EE and computer science major if they want a career in it!
Not a chance Indians will hire the white faced americans anywhere from New York to LA. They are not fools to give up a gold mine of incomes like the stupid whities did a decade ago. They are like locust, move in and take over. You are locked out forever now.
Agreed Bel
And we have G.W. Bush, Atal Vajpayee and Jiang Zemin to thank for their mutual "team" effort(s) in hauling away the crime scene (http://www.ae911truth.org/) 16 years 5 months, 1 week and 1 day ago that made all those American factories and "professional" IT jobs IN AMERICA "disappear" for "good"!...
Are you suggesting, that Indian run organizations would be sensitive to hiring high percentages of "white" Americans, Mexicans, African origin based Americans and women? lol....yep, you nailed it....
The real estate townhouse and condo markets in my area are a microcosm of Indian cultural, social, professional employment and other characteristics.
They buy $300,000-500,000 stick construction homes in groups of 4 or 5, so that they have their own built in support groups. At work, they speak in their native tongues to each other, and if you are anything but Indian, you might as well just resign and find a white friendly workplace.
They breed like bunnies and extend their familial reach like giant octopusses.
Roe vs. Wade is not something they employ. The goal seems to be without a conspiracy, to eventually be the dominant race in the region holding the majority of voting power, just as the hispanics are doing in Californica, and latinos in Florida.
We have only our white women and men who sit down to pee who have refused to have as many or more chirren as their 'competitors', and thanks to Roe vs Wade, all the other races who don't use it, will reduce whites to a minority nationwide with certain cities and professions predominantly Indian happening within 10 years or less.
The only thing missing is the stench of their shithole. Give it time...
You already basically cannot get a job in IT. In New York there are floors upon floors of Inidian departments in formerly white employing sky scrapers. Young whites graduating now could be geniuses and still not get a job in IT, but any Indian will be hired without hesitation by his compatriots.
The Balkanized states of America. The bottom line, immigration = loss of territory. Syrian style civil war followed by break up into ethnic republics.
The only question that remains is what the new owners will call their new nations.
Re "Not a chance Indians will hire the white faced americans anywhere from New York to LA. They are not fools to give up a gold mine of incomes like the stupid whities did a decade ago. They are like locust, move in and take over. You are locked out forever now."
ZHers have little or no clue just how true your statement is, and how institutionalised reverse racism is becoming -- whereby everybody but White Goyim is allowed to be racist.
And yet we still have plenty of retards and racial traitors right here on ZH, who think that it's "wrong" to be loyal to your white race. Pure vile scum, 1000x worse than the Invaders. I'd string them up first.
The real race traitors are white executives who lobbied for Indians to come here en masse, then fired all white employees and now the companies are run by these stinkies and your resume goes straight to the garbage bin if your name is not Indian.
Yes, with the strong approval from "the peoples' representatives" in c.ress.
Trust me, there is no way Indians are writing trading algorithms. They can barely perform tier 1 IT support much less code competently!
nah, it's just the cyber psych equivalent of cliff diving on your day off
great fun
NTSH
WTF? Somebody find out if Gartman went long!!!!!!!!!
yes, 99% of the population.
US markets have been closed to humans for years............
Retail investing died in 2009.
Retail broker clients are now designated bagholders having enrolled in the firm's "proprietary optimal asset allocation program". Participants will be left holding the bag whether they chose to or not.... It's all in your best interests and consistent with " industry standards".
Will be crowded on the way out.
It's the financial equivalent of Auschwitz:
You are railroaded, relieved of property and goods, tatooed with an ID (SSN), and then the shearing begins with these (((brokers))) and their goyim collaborators.
The Shoa of the White Goyim is all around us. Even though many are waking up, it's too slow to turn the tide.
It's not just that we need sound money, we need a medium of exchange and banking system that does not encourage rampant speculation. Making money on money (excluding the time value of money earned through interest) is ruining (has ruined?) western democracies. And before anyone says bitcoin/blockchain, these platforms have been the best examples of excessive speculation.
excessive speculation.
I wonder what you mean by that and, of course, why you think it actually matters.
There will always be speculation as there will always be greed. When I cite "excessive" I am referring to the large price moves in BTC. $200 to $20,000 and back to $8,000 in the span of months. That's not a good track record for something that is supposed to be a medium of exchange. Even if a farmer could buy seed corn with BTC, he'd be in serious trouble holding value in BTC if he's paid at $20,000 exchange rate and buying at $8,000 exchange rate.
This:
excessive speculation.
This is why real market-based interest rates are so important. It's a built-in check against all kinds of market nonsense.
You have to stop making sense.
Well, normal reminds me of SEC taking the small guys bank shorts off while allowing the Paulson and Goldman's of the world make the biggest default swap gains. 220 page amended complaint in Dahl v Bain Capital, et al
What did you think the boys stopped the smash of inivoation... Got to go my kid inventing the next social media platform overnight while partying in dorm room...
Hey Soros hows the revolution going? Mitt Mitt ya listening?
AI panic selling
I got some nice prices with a couple of low priced buy orders at the open. When they run the stops they have to fill my small orders. So yes, I confirm that the ‘market’ has this “behavior”!
The PPT will swoop in again on Tuesday.
Sorry, I see red, blue and green plots but there is no way to tell what they are??
Yes, no chart labels. That's one thing I wish ZH would address.
And now the big drop. Did someone say “short”?
Who would have thought they would do this on a holiday? Oh the shame!
Why does anyone even go to work any more ???
Inertia
"It's tradition."
I wonder if AI is subject to social engineering type attacks
Director gets Norman's VM: "Norman! What the hell kind of calendar did you program these things with? You're making us look like damned fools!"
Sheepish Yes-Man: "Sir, we laid Norman off last year."
Director slamming down phone: "And just what is your function around here?"
Jerome just needs to keep declaring bank holidays until the run is over...maybe we get a 365-day weekend
It’s just the herd mentality of the algos ... such emotional driven software !!
We had a dinner last night. A woman told me she has to wake up early to be up for "the markets?".
maybe she meant farmers market?
It is pretty damn cold in most of the country today. Wonder where's she really going?
