White House "Supportive" Of Bill To Improve Background Checks On Gun Buys

President Donald Trump elicited howls of outrage when, during a weekend tweetstorm, he blasted the FBI for being too focused on Russia to prevent the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 students dead last week.
In a series of tweets, students at the school blasted the president for selfishly using the tragedy for political purposes and blamed him and the broader Republican Party for resisting gun control laws that might've stopped the shooter, who had a history of mental illness, from purchasing the AR-15 assault rifle he used during the attack.
Students at the school and others affected by the shooting are calling on Congress to act to improve gun control restrictions, per the Hill.
And in a shocking reversal, Trump appears to have listened to their comments because the White House is saying it's "supportive" of stricter background-check requirements, according to NPR.
Trump reportedly spoke with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is co-sponsoring a bill with Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy to tighten federal background check requirements, saying that the White House is "supportive" of strengthening background checks.
Just In: President Trump is “supportive of efforts to improve” the background check system in the wake of the #ParklandSchoolShooting, the White House tells @CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/qQ9eITtWK0— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) February 19, 2018
News of the White House's tentative change of heart comes as students are planning a nationwide walkout of students on April 20, the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre.
"Politicians who sit in their gilded House and Senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have been done to prevent this, we call B.S," student Emma Gonzalez said at a rally Saturday.
"They say tougher guns laws do not decrease gun violence. We call B.S."
Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Republicans said they were "open" to tighter restrictions on gun ownership or background checks, only to quietly drop their support once the tragedy receded from the news cycle. A bill to ban sales of bump stocks, which the Las Vegas shooter used to convert his assault rifles into essentially fully automatic weapons, quietly died after Republican lawmakers and even the NRA tentatively embraced it in the aftermath of the shooting...
Murphy and Cornyn introduced their bill late last year, according to a Washington Post report published at the time. Though it is narrow in focus, it's primary aim is to close loopholes and fix lapses that helped enable the shooter who massacred two dozen people at a small Texas church last year to purchase the weapon despite a prior conviction for domestic violence.
The deficiencies of the NICS database have come into sharp focus since that attack. The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelly, was able to legally purchased the weapon because the Air Force never reported his conviction to the background-check system.
Indeed, the NICS database is missing millions of these records, according to an estimate by the National Rifle Association, citing a 2013 report from the National Consortium for Justice Information and Statistics that found "at least 25% of felony convictions . . . are not available."
Last year, Trump overturned an Obama-era regulation that made it more difficult for people with mental illness to purchase guns.
...shall not be infringed.
Like Senator Cornyn...
Shall not be infringed.
What's wrong with making the existing system work the way it was intended to work?
it is narrow in focus, it's primary aim is to close loopholes and fix lapses that helped enable the shooter who massacred two dozen people at a small Texas church last year to purchase the weapon despite a prior conviction for domestic violence.
Of course, it's possible that the bill is some kind of Trojan horse. If that's the case let's hear the specifics.
PS -- I'd like to ask the down voters if they agree or disagree with the premise that new restrictions on citizens wouldn't be necessary if the existing laws are enforced.
"Their bill is narrow in its focus, reiterating and reinforcing the requirement that federal agencies report all infractions to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), and creating financial incentives for states to do so as well.
The deficiencies of the NICS database have come into sharp focus since it was revealed that a 2014 domestic violence conviction should have prevented the shooter in this month’s fatal attack on a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., from buying a firearm. But the Air Force never reported the conviction to the background-check system."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/gun-control-rivals-team-up-on-…
winning...
The FBI background check SHOULD have included the 39 visits to the perp's home or at least the FBI report(s) filed by concerned citizens.
Adding more laws are feel good only....how about we implement the laws on the books?
In reply to What's wrong with making the… by Billy the Poet
Obviously, the FBI and local police are unable to protect us as they should be at this time, and the only sensible course of action is to prepare to protect ourselves according to our constitutional right to do so. Personally, I don't need an AR-15 to defend myself and loved ones, but then again, that crazy kid didn't need an AR-15 to kill all those other kids either. He could have just as well used a couple of pistols like the Virginia Tech shooter, or even a sawed-off shotgun. Attacking gun rights misses the problem completely, and solves nothing.
In reply to The FBI background check… by onewayticket2
Those kids should visit Mexico, where guns are essentially banned.
Those kids should visit Mexico, where guns are essentially banned.
Gun checks if needed should be done by the states.
There is no reason for the feds to know who owns what.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I'm generally for more state level power, but in this case we're not there yet. One should not get a clean slate simply by moving across a border. True, State A should communicate with State B, but as we know, it's hard enough for the FBI to communicate with itself, let alone across state lines, systems, processes, etc.
if states can communicate, great. I'm all for it. But we know they cant/wont.
Plus, in my state, to get a license involves Federal, State and Local municipality checks along with a day long course and NRA exam, live fire tests, several hundred $ spent, notarized documents, multiple trips (to municipal PD for fingerprinting, background, etc), State Police depot (same) and 6 weeks for the federal checks. All in, 8 weeks minimum (if you hustle and get your paperwork done properly)
In reply to Gun checks if needed should… by OpTwoMistic
But are they supportive of THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD?
But are they supportive of THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD?
In reply to I am generally supportive of… by John Kerry-Heinz
it's funny how our government gives weapons to every yasin, abdullah and levi but doesn't want any of its citizens to own them...
In reply to But are they supportive of… by stizazz
No guns for SSRI drug users!
That should remove 40% of the guns from American ownership.
It will also decrease, if not end, mass shootings and suicides will drop like mayflies at sunset.
As a bargaining chip, repeal conceal carry laws. Everyone above the age of 18 can pack heat on the street.
In reply to I'm generally for more state… by onewayticket2
In reply to No guns for SSRI drug users!… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
In reply to No guns for SSRI drug users!… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Slippery slope.
The Second Amendment is succinct.
"Common sense" laws are purposely broad, vague, and open to further interpretation.
In reply to No guns for SSRI drug users!… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
What f.ucking state is that - seems you are confusing a concealed carry permit with a gun purchase background check.
Sounds like NY.

Good riddance to that fucking prison.
Sounds like NY.
Good riddance to that fucking prison.
In reply to What f.ucking state is that … by DavidFL
If you think concealed carry is not on the table being negotiated, you're high. Slingshots and pitchforks would be banned if democrats had their say.
ps. long gun approval is fairly similar...and not worth the time. pistol permit includes long gun eligibility rights.
The most pathetic sheep is the one who doesn't realize he is a sheep.
The most pathetic sheep is the one who doesn’t realize he is a sheep.
In reply to If you think concealed carry… by onewayticket2
What fucking state is that? What do you mean when you say license? Are you talking about a concealed pistol permit, or just buying a rifle?
In reply to I'm generally for more state… by onewayticket2
A nationwide walk-out from high schools on 4/20? Yeah, I think a lot of kids are gonna be supportive of this particular political stunt. LoL
And notice the 4/20 also. Maybe the stoners are walking out...
And notice the 4/20 also. Maybe the stoners are walking out...
In reply to A nationwide walk-out from… by Mango327
"Those kids should visit Mexico, where guns are banned. "
why doctor the truth ?
While firearm ownership is definitely more restricted than in the US, they certainly aren't banned;
"Weapons may be kept in the home for security and legitimate defense of its dwellers. Their possession imposes the duty to manifest them to the Secretariat of National Defense for their registration. For every weapon, record of its registration will be issued"
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
There is only one gun store- in Mexico City- where is legal to buy a firearm- the government doesn't exactly make it easy to acquire one.
In reply to … by curbjob
Getting a permit has proven to be, effectively, an insurmountable hurdle for almost all Mexicans.
In reply to … by curbjob
To carry, yes.
For home protection, no.
Aside, your initial "someone should tell those kids ..." ; really guy ? You sure you want to go there ? ?
I sense a backlash coming; the irony is the legislation will be signed in by a republican president.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
how about we implement the laws on the books?
Indeed. And how about these oh-so-compassionate and caring, gun-grabbing libs volunteer their time to work with at-risk youth, work at an after-school program at their local school, work for big brothers big sisters, work at a children’s home, take in a foster child, adopt an orphan, be a substitute teacher and seek out the kids being bullied in each class then offer love and support, get a special ed credential and teach on-the-spectrum, autistic children (especially the violent ones), create a non-profit center where kids and adolescents can go confide in a loving, caring adult who may help them feel a sense of self-worth.
Nope, it’s much easier to wave your fist in the air and take my guns away, which won’t solve anything.
In reply to The FBI background check… by onewayticket2
In reply to how about we implement the… by Meat Hammer
You need to educate yourself and think things through a bit more...
The background checks are for CONVICTIONS, RESTRAINING ORDERS and other specific reasons...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Instant_Criminal_Background_Check_System
Police visits are not cause -- nor should they be cause -- for having your liberties revoked.
During those 39 police visits what was the reason? Was it because the music was too loud? Was it because one of the kids has Tourette syndrome and screams and swears at all hours? Was it because his brother was fighting the mom? Was it because the mom was beating the kids and a neighbor complained of the noise? Was it because they were flying a flag on the porch that didn't conform to the local home-owners association bylaws? Does everyone at the address of the police visit get their rights revoked?
Now, I know what you are saying...
"Well the cops need to do an investigation to find the perpetrator and put the results in the NICS..."
So knowing the pervasive incompetence in law enforcement, you want some street cop to permanently affect your liberty without any sort of recourse or review?
Can you envision the rights of certain citizens being infringed? Today it's one household... tomorrow it ZH readers... in the future it's all members of the Republican Party.
You caution that adding more "feel good laws" is a stupid idea -- and then that is exactly what you are proposing in your prior paragraph.
Plain and simple: the FBI failed to do an investigation and failed to refer the shooter for a psychiatric evaluation and possible adjudication as mentally defective.
And that law is already on the books -- and would have prevented the catastrophe!
In reply to The FBI background check… by onewayticket2
From onewayticket2
"The FBI background check SHOULD have included the 39 visits to the perp's home or at least the FBI report(s) filed by concerned citizens. "
Were there any convictions related to those 39 visits?
Did the concerned citizen reports result in any convictions?
Just focusing on those items brought up. Only convictions or trials under way after being charged matter.
39 visits for loud noise - would that equal removal of gun rights?
So if say, 3 neighbors do not like guns and file reports - would that justify removal of rights?
In today's world wearing a hat that says Make America Great (or any statement they find opposes their their political agenda) is claimed to be an act of violence or a threat of violence. SJW's claim they are made to "feel" unsafe and thus it is an aggressive act against them. You could get SJW's to file reports on anyone it they knew it would result in removal of gun rights.
And lets add domestic violence. In today's world even yelling by a man is grounds for charges of domestic violence. Emotional abuse is claimed for such things as shaming her for being gone overnight, or refusing to give her money is now being called domestic abuse/violence. Claims of domestic abuse is now a rather standard strategy by women in divorce, as is using these claims to get restraining orders. Thus, domestic abuse convictions should not be used to remove gun rights, only felony convictions for physically violent acts should be.
In reply to The FBI background check… by onewayticket2
The FBI fucked up BAD with this guy. There was mountains of information about him and his mental state. Cops to the house dozens of times. FBI was FUCKING CALLED about him. His post about shooting up something and they stated they couldn't track him down? They even came out with a statement and said they fucked up.
Now some fucking whining kids (sorry, when rights are involved I pull no punches) want big daddy government to have more authority? Even though the authority they had was more than ample to prevent this one? Fuck me.
Time for some adults to stand up and tell this kids to STFU.
And as bad as this murderous rampage is, it is not nearly as dangerous as a phone in their hands behind the wheel. We need perspective instead of trying to pass laws when emotional. It shuts down your critical thinking. And if we are going to live by feelings now, well shoot me the fuck into space in Elon's roadster. Because nothing good is going to come of that.
Downvote hell, Bravo Pods, Bravo!
Downvote hell, Bravo Pods, Bravo!
In reply to The FBI fucked up BAD with… by pods
Excellent post pods.
A license from the government for a natural human right?

Try again.
Thoughts?
PS the Senator blew me off. Surprise surprise
In reply to Downvote hell, Bravo Pods,… by boattrash
A license from the government for a natural human right?
Try again.
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
+1, but there should be no infringement of the 2nd, and the license should be at the state level, not .gov, with each volunteer licensee receiving a tax deduction to cover the cost of the license and purchase a statewide specified rifle for civil defense with the requirement that they become part of a citizen state militia. This would EXPAND gun ownership as well as build a sense of community and give people a sense that they are part of a larger society. I think this is what is missing in many cases - people have no sense of belonging, or identity, because The Empire USA, Inc., treats its citizens as people crops on the Federal Reserve Note dollar plantation.
However, making every man a sniper wouldn't justify a 600+ billion defense budget.
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
I don't know. Sounds a lot like my State, NY. Getting the "privilege" of being "allowed" by the State to purchase a handgun, takes at least 6 months of background checks, fingerprinting, and interrogation.
You can't legislate common sense. Sure, it takes a while to get a driver's license. But you're still going to have a certain percentage of morons who will always get behind the wheel while being able to literally light their breath with a match. You have to eliminate the morons from society. That's the only solution if you want zero incidents to occur.
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
I remember looking into a concealed carry permit up there. It is fucking ridiculous! And we all thought it was normal. Well, at that point I did. Then I undid my education and saw it for what it is.
So I left. Easier than trying to ask that fucking nanny state if I might exercise a right.
Sorry for you, there are a lot of good people (upstate), but that fucking state is a prison complex.
pods
In reply to I don't know. Sounds a lot… by Dumpster Elite
I live about as far away from NYC as you can get, and still be in this State, but even though it's a small hick town, we still have to live as if this was NYC. Very sad. We will be leaving this State (as have most of the people I grew up with) once the last kid is out of the house. King Cuomo wonders why the State loses tax payers at the highest rate in the Nation, yet gains welfare cheats, illegal aliens, and non-taxpayers, at an equally high rate. Solution: just keep raising taxes. That only will work for so long.
In reply to I remember looking into a… by pods
The 2nd Amendment is your concealed carry permit.
Actually, no it’s not; it’s a reminder to the government that we don’t need no stinkin’ permit.
In reply to I remember looking into a… by pods
Driving is a privilege not a right.
Learn the difference. It's quite likely that YOU are the weirdo at the gun range.
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
Do you know people made rope and clothes and shit from hemp for thousands of years? Do you know people have used pot as medicine for at least 5000 years? Do you know that aspirin is more dangerous than pot? Do you know how pot was politicized in the USA, to discriminate against poor whites, blacks and mexicans? To circumvent the law the political criminals put a tax on it. You had to have the stamp showing your tax was paid, or you were breaking "the law". Just like Alinksycare... Then they issued zero stamps and busted anybody they wanted for not having the required stamps. Those the bulls liked, they framed.
NO means NO! Sovereign means Back Off! They intend to be our sovereigns, our Masters. They can not be reasoned with. They can not be bargained with. You see the way they lie about everything. Give nothing.
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
@ZeroIntelligence (You are so aptly named.)
I propose 9 months of training before YOU exercise your natural right of free speech.
I also say that YOU need a license before you comment here on ZH.
Why?
Hey Lefty, You've never been to a "Gun Store/Range" in your life!!!
Thoughts?
PS: Blow me.
@ pods,

Spot Fucking on. You Sir deserve a Blow Job.
Stop over 50% of murders in the US. Don't allow black men to have guns !
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
Hey Lefty, You've never been to a "Gun Store/Range" in your life!!!
In reply to Excellent post pods… by ZeroIntelligence
@ pods,
Spot Fucking on. You Sir deserve a Blow Job.
In reply to The FBI fucked up BAD with… by pods
In reply to @ pods,… by Chupacabra-322
The FBI's job is not to protect you and me. Their sole responsibility is to protect the Deep State from all threats, foreign and domestic, and that includes American citizens. They are nothing more than the "secret police" of the Deep State. All the rest is just window dressing to fool the masses. They could give a rat's ass if they mess up, or if the public thinks they messed up. They don't answer to you or me.
In reply to The FBI fucked up BAD with… by pods
@ Dumpster,
The open Criminal FBI is the epitome of what is defined as a Crime Syndicate.
In reply to The FBI's job is not to… by Dumpster Elite
Exactly. The FBI has EPIC FAILED so many countless times to protect the American public, when they had ample opportunity to prevent such incidents from occurring. I get such a kick out of Wray saying "Yes, but the public doesn't know how many horrible incidents we have PREVENTED." Yeah? Well, then tell us!!! Stop keeping so many fucking secrets from the people who employ you!!!!!
In reply to @ Dumpster,… by Chupacabra-322