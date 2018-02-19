The Writing's On The Wall

Authored by Sven Henrich via NorthmanTrader.com,
Many times people’s eyes glaze over when it comes to macro analysis and I get it. Macro analysis is by definition: Macro. It’s like watching a glacier melt and it only becomes of concern when the glacier structure collapses and you just happen to be in front of it.
And then everybody says: Nobody could’ve seen it coming.
Yet following the macro pieces is so incredibly important and I continuously try to dedicate some time to dissect the big data pieces and the data keeps screaming the same message: The Writing is on the Wall.
For reference I keep track of these observations in NT blog and the Macro Corner.
Here’s a few that stuck out in the past few days.
Goldman Sachs sees red ink everywhere, warns US spending could push up rates and debt levels
“Goldman Sachs sees a tidal wave of red ink — and it may drag the U.S. economy into its undertow.
Federal deficit spending is headed toward “uncharted territory,” the firm said on Sunday, suggesting that the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans may not be able to count on the economic boost of tax reform for very longer. Goldman Sachs warned that the economic impetus from tax reform may have diminishing returns after this year. “The fiscal expansion should boost growth by around 0.7pp in 2018 and 0.6pp in 2019, but will likely come to an end after that”—listing a litany of reasons why spending and debt would conspire to undermine the world’s largest economy.
Goldman’s analysts wrote that the “growth effect comes from the change in the deficit, not the level, and further expansion would put the U.S. onto an even less sustainable long-term trend. Second, some of the recent deficit expansion relates to changes unlikely to be repeated, such as the temporarily large effect of certain tax provisions.”
Lastly, “there is a good chance that control of Congress will change after this year’s midterm election, likely making it more difficult to further expand the deficit,” Goldman added.
Recently, the Treasury projected a virtual sea of red government ink, saying it would have to borrow close to $1 trillion this year, and above that level in the years to come. Goldman underscored that fact by saying the Treasury is borrowing at record low rates, but couldn’t expect to do so indefinitely.
The Treasury’s need for more debt is inauspicious, given the recent surge in U.S. yields and a Federal Reserve that’s expected to begin a campaign to hike borrowing costs and withdraw liquidity.
“We expect rising interest rates and a rising debt level to lead to a meaningful increase in interest expense,” Goldman said. “On our current projections, federal interest expense will rise to 2.3 percent of GDP by 2021,” and could hit 3.5 percent by 2027.”
The message here is simply this: Nothing, and I mean nothing has been done to address the structural issues facing this country. I already mentioned that the Tax Cuts will come back to haunt everybody. Short term gain for long term pain. The current political climate has devolved into such a toxic mess, void of any substantive solutions or even a desire to tackle key issues, that the growth construct remains trapped in a sea of obligations, unfunded, unmanageable and subject to a nasty reversion when the business cycle ends.
Where are the tax cuts going? Buybacks:
The recent lows were marked by buybacks being the primary driver of buying, not organic demand:
“The corporate buying — they were basically the only buyers last week,’’ Matt Maley, a strategist at Miller Tabak & Co, said by phone. “Whenever we have forced selling take place, the buyers disappear and the sellers have to sell no matter what. And corporate buybacks are not going to be enough.”Investors bailed from stocks, with equity funds seeing record redemptions of $33 billion during the week through Feb. 7, according to EPFR Global data. After a blowup in volatility-linked products and fears of inflation stoked investor unease, risk aversion overtook greed.
Corporate buybacks, the biggest source of demand for U.S. stocks during the nine-year rally, picked up as a slump sent the S&P 500 to 17 times forecast earnings, the lowest valuation since early 2016. Companies are also boosting repurchases as the fourth-quarter earnings season nears its end, concluding a blackout period that can restrict share repurchases”.
Buybacks are of course a prime example in financial engineering and drivers of wealth inequality. While perfectly legal they are not an investment in the future or growth, but benefit shareholders and provide an ultimately distorted picture of EPS earnings as shares outstanding shrink. And for now they are the next free money put placed underneath markets.
The primary financing mechanism of buybacks has been debt:
Time to recite Goldman again:
“We expect rising interest rates and a rising debt level to lead to a meaningful increase in interest expense”.
Cue the consumer throwing all caution into the wind of rising rates:
“Interest rates are on the rise, but that hasn’t curbed Americans’ appetite for consumer debt.
If anything, consumers are borrowing more on credit cards or through auto loans than they have in years, and lenders seeking growth are happy to oblige them.
Abe Schilling, a 33-year-old car salesman in Great Falls, Mont., said he signed up for more than five credit cards over the past year, from issuers including Capital One Financial Corp. and Discover Financial Services , after he received offers in the mail. He also took out a $36,000 loan to buy a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. Mr. Schilling, who currently rents his home, said the offers have been arriving as his credit score has improved. He previously had dozens of collections and other negative marks on his credit reports after failing to pay back bills. With a steady income and months of debt counseling behind him, Mr. Schilling says he feels confident in his ability to pay for his debts.
So do plenty of other Americans. In the fourth quarter, consumer debt, excluding mortgages and other home loans, rose 5.5% from a year earlier to $3.82 trillion. That is the highest amount since the Federal Reserve Bank of New York began tracking the data in 1999. Moreover, consumers’ non-housing debts accounted for just over 29% of their overall debt load, also the highest amount on record.
The shift to nonmortgage debt, including credit cards and personal loans, carries some drawbacks for consumers, including higher interest rates. “This type of debt is problematic,” said Cris deRitis, senior director and economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It should really be temporary,” but for some consumers “it can be hard to get off that treadmill.”
The writing is on the wall: The debt construct is not sustainable and higher rates will end it. This conclusion is clear. The only question is the when and where. When is the timing, the where is: Where will you be in relation to the glacier when it decides to move?
Comments
ctrl+p
Red Ink Everywhere only follows... Red Blood Everywhere, as supported by the US.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to ctrl+p by stinkhammer
" ctrl+p "
Exactly. The Fed controls the interest rates. If Hillary was president right now, all things being equal, the Fed would be jawboning lowering interest rates, not raising them. Thats all you need to know. The debt doubled in 8 years under Obama, from 10 trillion to 20 trillion. His debt load was as great as every president before him, from George Washington to George W Bush. Trump has alot of money to spend to double the debt again.
In reply to ctrl+delete by stizazz
So what are we going to do when stocks tank again? Let the government bail out Wall Street again?
In reply to " ctrl+p "… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Chances are the head shot to the system will come from somewhere totally unexpected, especially to the so-called 'experts'--there's a reason they're called Black Swan Events!
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to So what are we going to do… by Slippery Slope
Obama doubled the national debt, spent more on bombs then any previous president, Trump wants to spend a 10th of that over 8 years for infastructure And now he's a mad man and will collapse the system.
In reply to Chances are the head shot to… by skbull44
In our current private central banking model economies run on freshly printed money. If you know the math you know what I am saying is true with absolutely no doubt. ( if you don't then see Bill Still's "The Money Masters" on Youtube )
Central Bankers like that because it gives the illusion of a meritocracy money system because so many think about the system incorrectly not knowing the math model behind it.
Because the system runs on fresh printed money it allows these central bankers to control all and dominate the social hierarchy from the top of the pyramid.
In reply to Obama doubled the national… by JimmyJones
"Goldman underscored that fact by saying the Treasury is borrowing at record low rates, but couldn’t expect to do so indefinitely."
Right, just like in Japan that's suffering from high inflation and spiraling interest rates because of a debt/GDP ratio 2-1/2 times that of the US?
Massive deficits are only OK when there's a Dem (or really, any card-carrying globalist) in the WH, apparently.
In reply to " ctrl+p "… by Beam Me Up Scotty
They are ok if all the spending is on war as well. Things we need, bridges, roads, POWERPLANTS. OHHHHH NOOOO, Thats too far and insane.
In reply to "Goldman underscored that… by NoDebt
As the old Indian in "Outlaw of Jossy Wells" said,
"Hell is coming to breakfast"!
We've all read this for years and wonder how much longer. It's coming and when it does, it's nothing anyone can really prepare for. This won't be the semi religious days of the 1929-40. This godless world is going to completely come unglued like no one has ever seen.
In reply to ctrl+delete by stizazz
slowly, then suddenly. but when? to slow to know right now. like sd says, 300 percent and still intake. hell, that would be 60 trillion of debt 3:1gdp. chill a tad. 457 billion in interest though. 1/2 the mic budget right there. some perspective...
In reply to As the old Indian in "Outlaw… by peopledontwanttruth
I agree with you New Game but the world is tired of the broken ole bully racking up debt and wanting everyone to pay for it.
I don't see it going that far. Remember this is the world reserve currency. Interesting times
In reply to slowly, then suddenly. but… by new game
Better do something other than buying stuff with your temporary pay raise AKA "tax cuts" before inflation squeeze it all out of your paycheck. Slide of hand.
like what?
In reply to Better do something other… by mrjinx007
Anything tangible. It can be toilet paper, real estate, stocks, toothbrush, silver, firewood you name it. It all depends on what you can afford.
In reply to like what? by DEMIZEN
Perhaps i'll buy some Depends.
In reply to Anything tangible. It can be… by mrjinx007
Actually if you think there will be huge inflation you best load up on assets by loading up on debt. You have the asset and the money owed for it just gets devalued.
In reply to Perhaps i'll buy some… by Ajax-1
Mortgage on good real estate? Flip it before the deflation that follows every inflation. You don't want any debt in a deflation, you want cash.
In reply to Actually if you think there… by JimmyJones
technically, you are right but is easier said than done.
In reply to Anything tangible. It can be… by mrjinx007
I did not get a temporary pay raise and I work for one of the world's largest companies. Must be nice to get some relief even temporary.
I just wanna buy silver with it. Every ounce counts.
In reply to Better do something other… by mrjinx007
printing is easy, distributing the supply without upsetting the power structure is a complex task.
"MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN." Get ready.
"You have been weighed in the balance and found to be deficient and now your kingdom will be removed from you"
In reply to "MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN… by GatorMcClusky
He is citing tax cuts when the problem is a bloated, lawless, and out of control government????
Shhh...can't mention gubmit spending it doesn't fit the narrow narrative.
In reply to He is citing tax cuts when… by Jethro
Kick the can bitchez.
I think what Trump is doing is just going to increase the debt like never before and there will be nothing to show for it. Lots of businesses are already shutting down
Trump is as fake as a Gucci hand bag in Chinatown.
Buy stocks, suck cocks
short bonds, bang blondes
In reply to Buy stocks, suck cocks by max2205
It usually just says, You are Here !
Ammo, gold and scotch. Gotta have priorities.
Er, ah, excuse me doomers, but I see this as extremely bullish. Debt creation is extremely positive for commerce. I shall BTFD!
Come'on man, the credit cards were used for Bitcoin, its all good bro...