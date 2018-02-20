Do You Believe In BLS Unicorns?

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,
The chart below says there has been 55.6% inflation over the last 20 years. That is just less than a 2.4% annual level of inflation.
What a load of bullshit. Let’s look at a couple of categories listed below and do a smell test. Everyone knows the prices of TVs have fallen dramatically, but 99% – I don’t think so. I was able to find the price of a 28 inch Samsung TV in 1997 – $750. The same size Samsung TV costs $200 today. That’s a 73% decrease. The good old BLS says the decrease is really 99% because the new TV does so much more. They call this a hedonic adjustment.
It gets better. The BLS shows the cost of housing up about 56% over the last 20 years. Here are a couple indisputable facts from the same government peddling this inflation drivel. The average new home cost $175,000 in 1997. The average new home in 2017 cost $380,000. For the math challenged, that is a 117% increase. The average monthly rent in 1997 was $576. In 2017 it was $1,021. That is a 77% increase. Housing is the biggest weighting in the CPI calculation. Since using actual cost increases would show at least a 90% increase in housing, the BLS drones created a fake calculation called owners equivalent rent which no one can question.
That’s how you fake housing inflation.
And now for the funniest bullshit of them all.
According to these fake news aficionados, the cost of a new car has not gone up by one dime in the last 20 years. It seems there is some non-government data that says otherwise. The average price of a new car in 1997 was $19,214. The average price of a new car in 2017 was $33,560. Does that strike you as a 0% increase? The actual increase for the average schmuck living in the real world has been 75%. But those good old hedonic adjustments get you back to 0%. Those heated seats for your ass and those deluxe cupholders made your drive to work $14,000 cheaper, according to the BLS.
The absurdity of this crap is almost beyond comprehension. The CPI is nothing but fake data disguised to make you think you haven’t been reamed up the ass for the last 20 years by the actual Federal Reserve created inflation exceeding 5% per year.
The Deep State counts on a dumbed down, math illiterate populace to believe this crap because it comes from the government.
Anyone who believes this bullshit is willfully ignorant or just a plain dumbass.
Comments
It's Jew math.
If you account for hedonic adjustments my dick is actually 12 inches long

hedonic | hēˈdänik | adjective technical relating to or considered in terms of pleasant (or unpleasant) sensations.
So, what the hell does the term "hedonic adjustments" mean? Pleasant sensation adjustments? Even in twisted liberalese, I can't fathom the meaning.

hedonic | hēˈdänik | adjective technical relating to or considered in terms of pleasant (or unpleasant) sensations.
the earths economy is more pleasant for the (((god chosen ones)))...
so there

The author also misses the obvious fact that the majority of inflation post-2008 banking crisis is IN THE STOCK MARKET! Free money had to go somewhere, and it didn't go to the people.

How does an article like this ignore Trump who is pushing these fake BLS stats????
(especially after playing 11D chess on us by claiming they were fake during the election)
nevermind, nothing to see here.....

Trump isnt Ron Paul, he doesnt want to end the Fed and that requires playing the game to keep his pockets lined the rest of the 1%

If inflation is so low why do government employees have to get big raises all the time?

BS = BLS

Whoa! Hold on there pardner. You can't come on here and make factual statements about Trump's complicit statements and behavior in this epic shit show. That is not allowed......without Trumptards coming apart at the seams. Facts and all reason are to be checked at the door.
Let the down votes commence.

I up voted you because your comment made me laugh. I guess you thought you were still posting on the HuffPo?

Because unlike sane people, you seem to have come down with Trump Derangement Syndrome, one major symptom of which is the hallucination that every story is, or should be, about how Donald Trump seated in the Oval Office has destroyed everything that is good and just in life. Get some professional psychiatric help before posting again. Not every story is, or should be, about Donald Trump, although I imagine The Donald would be happy with such a turn of events. Just think for a minute how happy you have made him with your having arrived at that way of thinking already.

Higher prices are the symptom caused by inflating the quantity of fiat currency - money printing - beyond the natural growth level of the economy. That's why the gold standard worked, domestically at least, because the quantity of money was limited by the amount of gold held in reserve and the price of gold was fixed.
The only way a gold standard can work is if the supply of gold constantly increases and/or the price is set astronomically high, at several multiples of national or world GDP ie: 50K - 500K oz, so using a more realistic gold:silver ratio of 1:30 then that puts silver at 1666 - 16666 oz. Interesting, and not bad for a $20 investment!
Monetary debasement is never good for those holding cash. Future generations will probably debate which came first, the 'economic collapse' or 'the war', but it probably won't matter.

Not entirely true.
The people who have retirement accounts (IRAs, SEPs, 401Ks, etc) managed by services that handle pension funds, have seen outstanding growth over the last 10 years.
Many people, likely in the tens of millions in unions, the Federal Government, AFSCME, and corporations of size are at least on paper far wealthier than they were 10 years ago, 20 yrs ago. And many have retired and are going to retire with the highest values their portfolio has ever been, cashing out. And the FED has been an enabling institution, supporting those retirees.
The stock market has been berry, berry good to at least a sizeable percentage of the human beans.
Like many on ZH who thought a collapse of the stock markets was inevitable, we have been on the wrong side of that bet for nearly 10 years, the majority of us would be far better off financially today if we had only listened to Warren Buffet when he said he had full faith (more likely inside information) that the markets would recover. As they have, splendidly, up to all time highs.

ZIRP.
Now if the plan fiduciaries actually are clever enough to sell all of their recently acquired equities before the inevitable popping of the equity bubble, maybe, just maybe, their profits on the minority percentage of funds invested in equities might just balance out what they have lost on their bonds, notes, and money market investments. Fiduciaries are bound by "prudent investor" rules which limit the sorts of equities they can acquire, and the percentage of funds that can be invested in equities to begin with. But overall, on average, these plans have not done at all well over the last decade, and to the extent they have felt forced into equities by ZIRP, they are now greatly at risk of losing a large percentage of the funds invested.

None of this is real.

The FEDGOV diluting the value of the dollar by a quarter trillion in new issuance today marks a big day for inflation.

Repeat after me:
"All govt stats are complete bullshit"
"All govt stats are complete bullshit"
"All govt stats are complete bullshit"
Do that until you realize that they aren't "fudged" or "seasonally adjusted" or anything else. They are complete, 100% BULLSHIT.

this has nothing to do with liberal, jews are not liberal, they are marxist zionist...and to them liberals are just useful idiots.

Hedonic adjustments are an arbitrary way to reflect the fact that the quality of goods and services has changed over the years. You get "more" pleasure or usefulness out of your "smart" phone or HD TV than you did from a flip phone or a tube TV. How MUCH more? Exactly. That's where the arbitrary adjustments come in. There's no way to objectively measure the improvements, since they are, by definition, subjective (i.e., valuations are in the minds of the consumers).
And speaking of consumers, consumption is not the only place where spending can go. People like Jim Quinn have a hard time reconciling the massive increases in money supply with the notion that the CPI is not moving like the simple quantity theory of money suggests it should. (Yes, it's misstated for a variety of reasons; arbitrary hedonic adjustments are just one way.) That's because measures like the CPI do not capture every avenue of spending, even if it was correct. Money can go to consumption but it can also go to producer goods/svcs, or to financial instruments, or housing (inadequately captured in the CPI, btw).
Equally important, money can also go "off budget." Here we could include derivatives (appearing on no one's balance sheet and only inadequately accounted for in the footnotes of same), the black budgets of the defense and "intelligence" agencies, and so on.
The old Watergate saw of "follow the money" is true. It's just really hard to implement when virtually every level of the system is infested w/Babylonian levels of corruption.

They are being surprisingly honest in a demonic sort of way. They have adjusted the numbers to make them a more pleasant sensation than the real numbers.

"over educated" - ivy league ... over masturbated...lying... USELESS muthafukers
look 90% of government workers are "glorified welfare" paper shufflers countng til the day they can retire and suck more money from the taxpayer with a second govt YOB... USELESS PIECES OF SHIT

Derivative of the term:
Hedonism
So... Excess, overindulgence 'adjustments'. We move one over-indulgence from this area to that area - Presto! What was expensive is now affordable...

Which means US economy has been contracting for the last 20 years in real terms, and an average Joe on the street will agree with that.

It also means that all the HONEST statisticians are unemployed and homeless. They don't understand how they did so well at uni and yet in the real world no-one wants to know them. That's assuming that they haven't already starved to death, of course.

it's not that kind of hedonism.


Mtnrunnr: I'll believe 13 or 14 inches but I will not believe 12 inches. Otherwise it would be a foot.

I don't care what you tell your wife; that ain't 12 inches.

Everything is fake except the aristocracy. They are total a$$holes!
Fake economy, fake democracy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNfICcsJeFw
My all time fav, from a couple of years back, DOUBLE SEASONAL ADJUSTMENTS. Ha ha ha.... for real??
Is that like double secret probation?

Yes this is the biggest horse shit in the wold.
Gold is also getting better, with the new design and the higher numbers of the years, I believe its also worth about 200% more, so considering that, inflation is really 0%
When you control the pen the paper and the delivery system you can fit the narrative to whatever you want
> The Deep State counts on a dumbed down, math illiterate populace to believe this crap because it comes from the government. <
IDK- it seems to be working...................
Everything is bought with real, absolute dollars, not hedonically adjusted ones. Hedonics is intellectually and ethically dishonest.
Inflation is the monetary equivalent of hedonic adjustment. It's entirely tautological, and it has to be because it's all made up by the same one-trick tribe.

But the guy who invented the "hedonics" bullshit got to keep his job and no-one rioted and all TPTB are still alive so it served its purpose.

As for hedonics ... forty years ago a faucet cost $12, lasted for fifty years and maybe needed a new washer for $.15. Today that same faucet costs $50, and completely corrodes through in five years. Refrigerators that lasted fifty years now require replacement in ten years. Cars used to be repairable forever. 60s cars are still cruising around. New cars hit 10-15 years and are unrepairable for any reasonable cost. The government needs to add in reverse hedonics.

gasoline?
As I recall, I could get retail for 85 cents a gallon back in 1997 ....
Late 60's, Houston, TX, gas war near our neighborhood, two stations located across the street from each other got the price down to 9.99 cents/gallon. Good ol' days.

My son once asked me why gas is priced to the nearest tenth of a cent. That's when I knew it was time to clue him in on a few facts about how the economy is parasitized by banksters, with inflation being a central part of it all.

gas would still be 10 cents a gallon today if we remained on gold standard.

In Sept. 1994 the price of a litre of gas jumped to 49.9 cents. I remember thinking that the oil companies were taking advantage of the beginning of the school year. The last time I bought gas, in the same area, the price was $1.159/litre, which is a 232% difference over 24 years.
Salaries have barely budged in all that time.

Lots of better sources than .gov speak to the truth. Good article. If you haven't been here, check it out. Happening in your area now if you live in the US:
www.chapwoodindex.com
Pension increases for retired members and their survivors are calculated each year using Consumer Price Index
So that's how these damn Boomers keep bilking me every year.

BLS == Bullshit Lying Statistics
All the shit you don't need is getting cheaper. Hooray! How about a work truck? What has the price done on those?
If you work reeeeeeaaaallly hard then you might get permission to take on bucket-loads of debt but don't be scared. As long as you continue to work your guts out, rip off everyone else and convince people to slave away for you, you will get permission to take on even moar debt. Until the Ponzi collapses and then it will all be your fault. Or until they feel like taking all your stuff from you anyway.
Worker or business owner, all the same - sheep for the fleecing. The "farmer" is lazy, stupid and drug-fucked. It's just a shame the sheep have to suffer before the farmer meets his bullet.
