FOMC Minutes Preview: "The Most Likely Surprise Is 4 Rate Hikes In 2018"

The Dollar is suddenly rising and rate hike expectations are now at their highest of the cycle - 2.76 hikes in 2018 are priced in - (despite stocks still not being anywhere near back to pre-Powell-put-implied levels).
But as Rafiki Capital Management's Steven Englander notes, the most likely surprise in the Fed Minutes tomorrow is that they may be leaning to four hikes in 2018, but the biggest surprise would be growing support to aim for above two percent inflation temporarily to make up for previous misses to the downside.
The three versus four hike debate is already in the open with several FOMC participants referring to the possibility of four hikes.
About 70bps are now priced in, versus around 65bps just before the meeting. The FOMC meeting occurred before high AHE and inflation prints, but in recent meetings the Minutes' discussion has become more confident that inflation is picking up. I think the risk is much greater that they signal growing confidence on inflation moving towards target more quickly than any indication that two hikes might be more appropriate than three.
This would not mean a strong, overt signal of four hikes but it is likely they could convey 'three, maybe four' as their stance.
They are unlikely to go full hawkish in the Minutes as there have been only moderate hawkish signals since, and monetary policy was probably discussed in between tinkling champagne glasses at Fed Chair Yellen's last meeting.
The problem for the inflation doves is that even if they are ultimately proved right, there haven't been any recent data releases that would support the view that inflation will persist below two percent. The characterization of the dovish stance in the December Minutes now reads too aggressive:
'With core inflation readings having moved down this year and remaining well below 2 percent, some participants observed that there was a possibility that inflation might stay below the objective for longer than they currently expected. Several of them expressed concern that persistently weak inflation may have led to a decline in longer-term inflation expectations; they pointed to low market-based measures of inflation compensation, declines in some survey measures of inflation expectations, or evidence from statistical models suggesting that the underlying trend in inflation had fallen in recent years."
Many of the factors the doves cite had turned before the FOMC (and have continued to move in that direction) so the discussion of downside inflation risk will become more tentative, and of upside risk, more concrete.
The bigger issue is whether they want to temporarily aim for inflation above two percent. That discussion is simmering but with the January 31 meeting having been Fed Chair Yellen's last, I doubt that they wanted to stir that pot just yet, given that they are in no position to make a decision.
Recent Fed Statements have referred to the 'symmetric inflation goal' and The Statement on Longer term Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy, released at the January meeting, also refers to 'symmetric' targeting of two percent inflation.
To most of us a symmetric inflation target means that we are as grieved by missing 0.2 percentage point to to the downside as to the upside. If you wanted to make up for past misses, it would be more correct to refer to a price level target. However, the June 2017 Minutes said:
"It was also suggested that the symmetry of the Committee's inflation goal might be underscored if inflation modestly exceeded 2 percent for a time, as such an outcome would follow a long period in which inflation had undershot the 2 percent longer-term objective."
which looks as if 'symmetric' could be seen as meaning making up for downside inflation misses with upside misses, at least in part. And some FOMC participants have used symmetric in a similar context.
So far the Minutes have been coy about this possibility. The Minutes to the Dec. 2017 meeting stated:
"...a few participants suggested that further study of potential alternative frameworks for the conduct of monetary policy such as price-level targeting or nominal GDP targeting could be useful."
I doubt there would be much change in this language until they have a good idea where they are headed and that is not the case now. The mention in recent speeches has been casual, more discussed as a possible tweak, than pushed as a full-fledged policy alternative, so even it there are good arguments for it, I doubt that tomorrow's Minutes is where it would be introduced as a full-fledged alternative. If I am wrong and the Minutes sound as if this target shift is under serious consideration, the USD would come under significant renewed pressure.
We would probably see some curve steepening as the shift is digested.
Bottom line: I go in with a hawkish lean, thinking that 75-80bps of 2018 hikes is closer to accurately pricing in the fed tilt and the current economic/inflation outlook.
The FOMC meeting is more window dressing. The USA is totally broke. Supposedly, the FDIC has some $46 billion in assets to cover $4.5 trillion in deposits. The five biggest banks have $280 trillion of derivatives on their books, insured by the FDIC and these five banks are priority claimants. https://usawatchdog.com/big-banks-will-take-depositors-money-in-next-crash-ellen-brown/
FDIC insurance fund will only cover a discrete failure not a systematic failure. Bail ins will be the solution.
Raise them rates Powell! Time to pop housing bubble 2.0 like Greenspan did!
Maybe not yet. Raise rates and simultaneously increase Ctrl-P to subprime lenders to keep the ponzi going. Usually you raise rates to stem inflation, but they are saying they want to raise rates and INCREASE inflation. That means more printing and lending to the average Let Them Eat Rand Six pack, even if he's two sheets to the wind and can't sign his name on that mortgage application. Old school me says gold, bitchez.
Problem is joe six pack is already maxed......
Could be the same game they played before 2007. Joe six pack was maxed LONG before '07, but they came up with ever more creative ways to increase his credit line. I could be wrong, but that is my takeaway from a policy of raising interest rates and inflation at the same time. They don't care if Joe pays back the loan, because you and I will be doing that later.
if you want inflation, then cut rates. but we have 5%+ inflation...its just measured funny.
they want to hike to fuck trump. trump forced them to hike.
It’s fucking laughable yet totally predictable.
Four rate hikes and everything crashes and they blame Trump. Boom and bust. Again. Perfect situation for the FED Banksters.
Housing bubble has popped the stats just havent caught up, and maybe never will... Cant figure the end game unless they want to socialize all housing. going from 3-5 on the 30 implies close to a 50% drop in prices when the Thrump tax cut is figured in....
In an article here about two months ago, John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics said that he lived through the Carter economic decline and the economic situation then was far better than now. Back then, taxpayers had plenty of ways to get their taxes cut, there were no thresholds on casualty losses and medical expenses, you could itemize those deductions from dollar one. The government had plenty of room to borrow money, federal spending had not skyrocketed yet. That was my take on his posting. What I see now is a world on fire, with everyone who can fleeing to the United States to escape countries which have fallen apart. Changes in the discount rate will not change the situation in the Middle East, where the USA has destroyed Syria, Libya and Afghanistan. Nor will economic policy seal up the Fukushima Daiichi reactors, which have released radiation that has poisoned the Pacific Ocean and irradiated the jet stream. Things suck now.
There was also NO 1099 reporting, not even bank or brokerage earnings.
Lot's of cash and Fuck the IRS.
Ahhhhh......the good old days.
"growing support to aim for above two percent inflation 'temporarily' "
LMAO "temporarily" , nothing like offering an allusion to the grand illusion that they are in some kind of control while the bottom falls out of their bucket on their way straight down the road to fiduciary hell.
Could be they know exactly where this is heading and they want to try to control the narrative as it all goes down.
DEATH TO THE MONEY CHANGERS!!!
What will these Fed rate hikes do to the US 10 yr yield ?
To the moon alice....
time for a good raping. raise the rates!!!
The Fed should have started raising rates in 2014- wait, WTF am I talking about? END THE FED!
February 20th and we get the "Ides of March" bullshit in the title line. Was wondering how long it was going to take. I hate that line...
Contrarian's first ever free party.
Sell rates every time they bump head on another high.
Very limited risk.
Dream come true.
Yes Virginia, you can have unlimited growth on a finite planet..
why do you ask?
Nixon also said Temporarily. Fucking Liars.
x4 rate rises before Yellowstone vs. PPT showdown.
[/popcorn]
Trump impeachment starts in January, cant they hold off a bit?.... cant wait to see Pence and Sessions publicly turn on him
Who cares how many more rate hikes these clueless academic/lawyer f*cktards are able to get in before the economy and financial system implode?
It is only a question of how high they go before it all blows apart and they are forced into QE4, helicopter money (for the banks - not you) and negative interest rates.
I will cut my dick off if the central bank raise rates on its own, it will be forced to follow the market interest rates hikes.
what is this market you speak of? Belgium has very deep pockets and is a buyer of last resort.
Four rate hikes the total of which will equal 1%? Big Whoop
They will never do 4 hikes in 2018. LOL.
Pfft
It's nearly end of February, they never raise rates in December, so 4 rates in 9 Months !!
Pull the other one and play jingle bells. Not happening.
All I can tell is that GOLD down every FOMC meeting for the last 6+ years, no matter what the expectations are, either hike or QE/Print, not to mention miners getting crashed every time. f*cking ZOO...