Gun-Control Advocates Are Now Arguing Against Safety Measures For Children

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
An odd thing has happened. Advocates for gun control have actually begun arguing against practical measures addressing school security. Rather than take strategies that can be implemented virtually immediately, and which address the dangers in a specific place in a common-sense way, gun control advocates would rather focus on a political victory at some point in the future and continue to leave schools without proper security measures.
The general argument is that any effort at meaningful security is unacceptable because it turns schools into "fortresses."
Numerous examples of this line of reasoning can be found on Twitter. They are often remarkably similar in message which is "forget school security, just ban guns!"
Ah yes, the "ban guns" solution. It certainly worked in Latin America. And, of course, as soon as they're banned, everyone will immediately turn theirs in to the authorities and no one will have them anymore. Security of any sort will immediately and forever be rendered unnecessary. At least, this is how the thinking goes.
Others are filled with reasons why security is useless. They point out that Columbine High School had security cameras, and this therefore proves that all security measures have no effect.
Gun control advocates in social media have also begun passing around this article (by Bryan Warnick, Benjamin Johnson, and Sam Rocha) titled "Why security measures won't stop school shootings." The article, however, only briefly asserts (without argumentation) that that security won't work and barely touches on the tactics of so-called "target hardening." Most of the article is actually devoted to a sociological discussion of how a kinder, gentler, school environment will make school shootings less likely. It looks more at the effects of security on student attitudes. Not even the article's sources much support the theory that greater security makes a school more "scary." A prominently cited-study within the article, called "Predicting Perceptions of Fear at School and Going to and From School for African American and White Students" does not support the idea. Indeed, the study found that when security is applied "aggressively," within the school, students report feeling less fearful.
But, the overall strategy here is startling. Gun control advocates are in a way holding school children hostage to their message by shooting down calls for better school security. Their essential position is "no security for children until we get the gun control legislation we want!"
Security at Theme Parks
Most of the talk about schools being turned into dreary "fortresses" is pure sentimentalism, of course. But, it's the sort of thing we should expect from panic-prone Americans, many of whom routinely overestimate the threats to their safety.
Meanwhile, many responsible owners of private facilities — i.e., not public schools — have already implemented just the sort of security measures that anti-security advocates now denounce as measures that turn schools into "prisons."
Disney theme parks in California, for example, implemented metal detectors in 2015. Orlando theme parks, including Sea World, and the Universal Parks have implemented metal detectors and other security measures as well.
The theme parks have implemented just the sort of security that we're told turns the place into a "fortress" and will make everyone feel as if he is in inside "a prison." But, the park owners want greater security lest they are subject to lawsuits that might result from a mass-shooter situation. Theme parks — especially Disney — are famous for keeping security unobtrusive, but it is most certainly present. At the same time, theme park owners are motivated to make security as pleasant an experience as possible. This is why security personnel is trained to be friendly and professional.
Meanwhile, Disney reported a 13% increase in theme park revenue in 2017. It seems that the "fortress" isn't keeping all that many visitors away.
Security at a State Legislature
Theme parks aren't the only places where security is done better than at public schools.
Early in my career, I was a lobbyist at the Colorado state capitol in Denver. Prior to 2007 — except for a short period following the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington — the building had unrestricted access, with on-site, armed security.
In 2007, a man armed with a handgun entered the building and threatened personnel in and around the governor's office. He was shot dead by on-site security. Building access was heavily restricted after that.
Nowadays, all visitors must go through a basic security screening unless they are members of the legislature, or are pre-approved personnel subjected to background checks. Hundreds of people pass through the building each day.
But, even those of us who had go through the screening would enter and exit the building multiple times per day. This meant going back through the screening. It was marginally inconvenient, and we questioned the need given the presence of on-site security personnel. But in general, it wasn't a big deal.
Moreover, school kids regularly visited the building for field trips. They moved freely and exuberantly through the building. They sat in the gallery. They noisily ate their lunches in the rotunda.
And yet, the "experts" would have us believe that by merely being in a building with armed security the children were in fact being tormented psychologically, having been given the message that the building was, to use the words of Warnick, et al, a "scary, dangerous and violent place." In reality, none of us who worked in the building daily cared anything at all about the presence of the guards. I certainly never hesitated to invite family members there.
It's a Matter of Priorities
For places like amusement parks, concert venues, city halls, county courthouses, state legislatures — and of course — the US capitol, security measures have already been implemented. Is there evidence that everyone working in these building regards them as "prisons"? After all, the private owners — people who are potentially liable for violence on their premises — want security, and you hear few of them resort to a knee-jerk declaration of "it won't work!" when their lawyers and stockholders advise them to implement security solutions.
Indeed, what we often hear as a objections to "security" are really just objections to the incompetence and unpleasantness of public schools. We're told that greater security at schools will encourage more abuse of student rights via random searches, drug tests, and aggressively unpleasant encounters with security personnel.
In other words, we're being warned that public-school security reflects the quality of public schools in general. If greater security automatically leads to abusive behavior by security, then why do we not see this behavior at the Magic Kingdom or at baseball stadium? The answer lies in how public schools function.
Those places that actually value the safety and quality-of-experience for the people present have a much different attitude about security than public schools do. And, no doubt, part of the reason that public schools and their supporters can continue to get away with their dismissive attitude toward real security is because no matter how many shooting take place on school property, the schools are never held legally accountable. It's much easier for the counties and the school boards to shrug and say "there's not enough money."
But why is the security experience at some non-school government facilities so much better than at public schools? The answer lies in the fact that schools simply aren't a public-policy priority. The grown-up lobbyists and politicians and other visitors who must visit a legislature will complain bitterly, and possibly even sue, if treated the way public-school children are treated. They also demand real security that they can see for themselves. Thus, meaningful yet unobtrusive measure are implemented — even if they are costly. The attitude for public schools is quite different. For them, the plan is to slap up a few security cameras or hire a tiny handful of ill-tempered, unprofessional security personnel poorly trained in dealing with students.
Those who oppose security will continue to claim it can't work. Outside the tiny echo-chamber of public-school thinking, though, practical security measures are already common and the results have been nothing like we associate with school security. Perhaps there's a reason why the public schools, and not theme parks, continue to be primary targets for homicidal maniacs.
Comments
As long as schools are gun-free zones for the teachers, then the best way to protect your child from school shootings is to home school.
When was the last time a mass shooting occurred at a venue where concealed carry is allowed. How many died?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-10/guide-learning-use-sidearm-de…-
Amen. If teachers were all as well armed as police, then as many people would start shooting in schools as start shooting inside police stations: none.
In reply to Home school. by hedgeless_horseman
People don’t kill people. Racist guns kill people!
Ban gums now!
In reply to Amen. If teachers were all… by herkomilchen
Fuck you, Libs. I'll take my chances.
In reply to People don’t kill people. … by Liberal
I often conclude that the NRA is controlled opposition.
Nevertheless, I'll be renewing my membership today. I hope many others do as well in response to the radical libtard social media blitzkrieg.
In reply to Fuck you, Libs. I'll take my… by Shitonya Serfs
Airports underwent permanent change after 9-11. But schools can't be changed to improve security. Ever, apparently.
There is only one response left to this threat to the 2nd amendment: NO. If you won't discuss other alternatives you get NOTHING.
In reply to People don’t kill people. … by Liberal
That’s correct ND; they have an agenda far more sinister than even school shootings.
In reply to Airports underwent permanent… by NoDebt
Yep, and if you think about it, more shootings brings them closer to their goal. So they actually support school shootings.
They don't want anything that works. They want guns to be banned. They want to be able to be mugged, raped, beaten and murdered with ZERO ability to stop it.
How's that for a fucked up society?
This even certainly could have been prevented. If the damn people who were charged with enforcing laws that were put in place to protect society actually did their jobs.
Nobody will be fired or brought up on charges for their abysmal failure at doing their jobs. Nope. We need more laws for them not to enforce, with the only conclusion being guns will be banned. (then they will certainly do their jobs as that is the only real goal)
pods
In reply to That’s correct ND; they have… by BlackChicken
You really think that banning 'gums' will stop the shootings?
Shootings from where? your mouth!
How the hell can an inanimate object (a gun) be racist....you half wit!
In reply to People don’t kill people. … by Liberal
Liberal: Hello, 911, someone is trying to break in my house. I need HELP!
Dispatch: Okay, I'll send an officer over right away.
Liberal: (sobbing) I'm so scared! Hurry! But don't let that police officer bring his gun.
Dispatch: Are you nuts?
Liberal: No, I just don't like guns, they're evil.
Dispatch: Well an officer isn't coming out there without his gun.
Liberal: Oh no! Then I might be raped, oh no!
Dispatch: How else should you protect yourself if you don't have a gun?
Liberal: OMG, I never thought of that! Send the fucking gun, I'm so scared!
In reply to People don’t kill people. … by Liberal
I’m not so sure teachers are all that stable either. Give them guns and who knows what will happen. IMO what is needed is armed security at every entry and exit of a school.
In reply to Amen. If teachers were all… by herkomilchen
If the schools weren’t so liberal they wouldn’t be so violent and out of control.
In reply to I’m not so sure teachers are… by man from glad
99.9997% of teachers are anti-gun liberals even in red states. Arming Teachers is stupid. What i dont understand is most schools have a full time cop. I cant understand why that can be a real cop and not one of the Dunkin Donuts variety.
In reply to I’m not so sure teachers are… by man from glad
Very young kids are seeing shit on tee-vee they shouldn’t be...
Soap Opera’s, and I am not kidding. I have never seen as much gun (and other violence) as what the air on these flicks nowadays. (General Hospital for instance).
It isn’t the NRA that promotes gun violence, it’s the major television networks and pre K kids (and other kids that record and watch them) are exposed to this on a daily basis and there are no parental warnings either...
Disclosure: I do not watch soaps but my lady records them and I have to suffer watching them at night. I would never let kids see what happens on them either.
In reply to Amen. If teachers were all… by herkomilchen
Therein lies the problem. MSM period dot fucking com. The lying bastards promoting hate and discont on the newz, gun violence during the daytime and deviant human behavior.
Do hunting shows on sports networks do that? NO.
Even Hockey games pale in comparison.
In the end we do not need any more gun laws. There are enough already. We need to examine MSM and the news networks for their irresponsible behavior.
Was if the MSM news networks that warned viewers about the word ‘ASS’ used in a tweet recently? OMFG! (Thou shalt not use the democrats name in vain)....
I rest my case....
Lj
In reply to Very young kids are seeing… by Lumberjack
This article has it right; they need unobtrusive metal detectors and trained security guards at all the entrances. It is very, very interesting that, while American parents are vocal cubed in calling for more free housing / free groceries, etc. for part-time working families and doubled, refundable child tax credits up to $6,444 that the parents spend freely on things like trips to theme parks or trips to beach motels to copulate with boyfriends, they are far less vocal on this issue of school security. Even though working parents already enjoy vats of excused absenteeism—mornings, afternoons, days and weeks of excused time off beyond PTO and pregnancy leaves—and even though parents are rarely fired for engaging in this workplace negligence due to widespread crony-mom hiring / retention patterns, the hue and cry over granting paid maternity leave is deafening, compared to the low-key rumble of parents, calling for common-sense security measures to stop these preventable mass shootings in schools.
In reply to Amen. If teachers were all… by herkomilchen
Who does programming on cable channels - Heathers was on over the weekend.
In reply to Home school. by hedgeless_horseman
When was the last time a mass school shooting occurred anywhere outside of the US?
Oh, it's all the pills we're on, the violent video games, the immigrants, the alienated youth, the bad parenting...because those problems doesn't exist anywhere outside of the US.
In reply to Home school. by hedgeless_horseman
Probably in Mexico.
In reply to When was the last time a… by giorgioorwell
Those are rookie numbers. They have a way to go before they can compete with socialist gun-controlled Chicongo.
In reply to Mexico. by hedgeless_horseman
Pfft, What are you basing that on?
...and just to play that out for a second, if it did, which it doesn't...you're saying that we are the same as a country that is essentially a failed narco state with an out of control cartel drug war? Nice company you are suggesting we keep.
How about a developed country as an example, or are you going to compare us to Venezuela or Somalia next?
In reply to Mexico. by hedgeless_horseman
Drug Distributors Shipped 20.8 Million Painkillers To West Virginia Town Of 3,000
Williamson, W.Va., sits right across the Tug Fork river from Kentucky. The town has sites dedicated to its coal mining heritage and the Hatfield and McCoy feud and counts just about 3,000 residents.
But despite its small size, drug wholesalers sent more than 20.8 million prescription painkillers to the town from 2008 and 2015, according to an investigation by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The opioids — hydrocodone and oxycodone pills — were provided to two pharmacies just four blocks apart.
In reply to Pfft, What are you basing… by giorgioorwell
Uh, one more reason for anyone with a brain or small children in the Logan/Mud Suck Metro area to move out of WV?
In reply to Drug Distributors Shipped 20… by shocktherapy
Pfft.
they once were developed countries; then idiot communist ideology took hold.
In reply to Pfft, What are you basing… by giorgioorwell
Hey dumbfuck...didn't France have a mass shooting just recently? Or is France a shithole?
In reply to Pfft, What are you basing… by giorgioorwell
France is a commie shit-hole.
In reply to Hey dumbfuck...didn't France… by runswithscissors
Deleted duplicate
In reply to Hey dumbfuck...didn't France… by runswithscissors
Again, these aren't mass school shootings.
Are you going to compare us to Venezuela, Yemen and Iraq next?
In reply to Mexico. by hedgeless_horseman
You just don’t get it.
criminals will always get access to guns. We already have plenty of laws that criminals don’t abide by.
you are not getting the guns
In reply to Again, these aren't mass… by giorgioorwell
And every time they try people buy more guns. Liberals are the gifts that keep on giving for the firearms industry. Lol...fucking idiots.
In reply to You just don’t get it… by BlackChicken
Liberalism; the need for a cure.
In reply to And every time they try… by Meat Hammer
WOD keeping everybody in line. Nixon has a perminant smile down there
In reply to Mexico. by hedgeless_horseman
So, you only want criminals to have guns? That’s your solution!!?!!
Go back to dream land.
In reply to When was the last time a… by giorgioorwell
Nice deflection, how about you answer the question. No other country has this problem.
In reply to So, you only want criminals… by BlackChicken
If you subtract the murders committed by niggers and latinos, the USA is bottom quartile by violence per 100000.
In reply to Nice deflection, how about… by giorgioorwell
No deflection at all. Countries w/o guns see more stabbing, bombings, and other forms of killing.
You are not getting the guns without a revolution. Is that what you really want? Then we can live in your liberal utopia?
In reply to Nice deflection, how about… by giorgioorwell
His argument isn't about banning guns, it's about banning you and I from having them.
He's perfectly happy with guns in the hands of low-iq .gov thugs... the people he wants to use to disarm us.
Just another leftist who deserves a one-way helicopter trip out to sea.
In reply to No deflection at all. … by BlackChicken
Exactly, there is a more sinister agenda at hand with them.
In reply to His argument isn't about… by e_goldstein
Then move to one of those countries, bitch!! The guns are here to stay and you will never get them. Understand?
In reply to Nice deflection, how about… by giorgioorwell
No, people like this NEVER get it MH.
In reply to Then move to one of those… by Meat Hammer
You’re right, BC. I might as well argue with my dog because he has more common sense than any lib.
In reply to No, people like this NEVER… by BlackChicken
Yup.
Probably more loyal, gentle, understanding, smells better, looks better, and makes you happy to be around.
In reply to You’re right, BC. I might as… by Meat Hammer
Hey Giorgi, you need to watch more than NBC/MSNBC/CNN, etc. Most mass shootings occur OUTSIDE THE USA:
http://concealednation.org/2017/02/report-most-mass-shootings-happen-ou…
https://crimeresearch.org/2018/02/with-39-killed-in-tunisia-attack-the-…
In reply to When was the last time a… by giorgioorwell
I love how none of you appear to be able to read....again "mass school shootings" is the topic.
In reply to Hey Giorgi, you need to… by UN OUT OF USA
So what's your solution?
In reply to I love how none of you… by giorgioorwell
I love how you don’t get:
1. Liberal schools are a beacon of violence to begin with.
2. This is the USA, we have guns here and you’re not getting them.
3. Criminals will always break laws, and get access to guns. Your liberal utopia will not change that.
4. Increase security at the liberal schools and the problem will not end forever, just save lives right now.
In reply to I love how none of you… by giorgioorwell
You are correct that more mass school shootings occur in the USA than elsewhere IIRC. However, if you look at FBI crime info you will see that these do not comprise a significant total among the overall murder rates in the USA, which are predominately due to Black on Black crime shootings such as is the case in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore etc. (which no one on the gun control side wants to talk about as they are primarily handgun related). So, that reflects more a problem about schools, kids, parents, teachers and gun free zones. Mass shootings yield mass hysteria because they are intensely emotional, random, sad occurrences. The real questions should be: why are they gun free zones? Why are parents allowing their kids to have access to rifles or handguns when they can't drink until 21yrs? Why are parents not parenting? Why do we medicate our children instead of parenting? Why are teachers teaching PC garbage? Why do we avoid addressing mental health issues in our children? Why are kids in our society so numb to violence? Why are they alienated in their everyday world while their parents are on Facebook or twitter? Once you address these questions you can also ask, why are they accessing firearms. But that would take some integrity, moral honesty and self-reflection.
In reply to I love how none of you… by giorgioorwell
They happen all over the world, retard. In fact, the top 4 worst shootings were not even in America.
Worst school mass shootings (country/deaths)
The list goes on and it's full of other countries. Try doing homework instead of parroting idiots on TV.
In reply to When was the last time a… by giorgioorwell
Two teachers in each of our local schools are armed at all times.
It ain't any guarantee that there won't be a shooting incident, but it sure is a lot better than throwing a book at one should he show up.
If it's good enough for legislators, it should be good enough for our kids, no?
In reply to Home school. by hedgeless_horseman
If the kids can't have guns, then the teachers shouldn't be allowed to have guns either. Teachers have a higher incidence of depression than many other professions.
In reply to Two teachers in each of our… by shovelhead