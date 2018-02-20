Historic Market Test On Deck: Record $179BN In Treasurys For Sale Today, Quarter Trillion This Week

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/20/2018 - 09:05

As noted earlier, bonds fell and the dollar rose as Wall Street turned its attention to today's - and this week's - record bond supply - which as Goldman explained over the weekend , is just the start as the US set offs on an "unsustainable" increase in debt, and which this week consists of an unprecedented amount of 4-Week, 3- and 6-Month Bill issuance, as well as 2, 5, 7 and FRN notes to boot.

Today's selloff was driven by 2Y Treasuries which rose as high as 2.2436%, the highest level since just before the Lehman bankruptcy, while the eurodollar curve steepened too. Yields on 10Y bond rose to 2.93% earlier before fading half of the move.

Commenting on the sharp moves in yields, last week Jeff Gundlach noted that "UST 2 yr, 3 yr, 5 yr, 7 yr & now 10 yr yields all rising  >200 bp annual rate since 9/7/17. Faster than Fed hiking."

As explained last night, the Treasury will sell 3-month bills worth $51 billion and 6-month bills for $45 billion, both unprecedented in their size, with a historic total of $179 billion in bills and notes for sale today:

  • 11:30am: U.S. to Sell $51BN 3-Month Bills
  • 11:30am: U.S. to Sell $45BN 6-Month Bills
  • 1pm: U.S. to Sell $55BN 4-Week Bills
  • 1pm: U.S. to Sell $28BN 2-Year Notes

In sum, total issuance this week is expected to hit a record$258 billion.

As Bloomberg observes, the glut in supply follows the passing of a two-year budget deal on Feb. 9 that raises government spending by nearly $300 billion. And, as Goldman and others have warned, investors will now brace themselves for a deluge of issuance over the coming months and years as President Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus seeks trillions in debt to boost growth; if it fails US deficits are set to soar according to John Davies, a U.S. interest-rate strategist at Standard Chartered Plc.

“The market is setting up for the T-bill and two-year auctions due today, with two-year floating rate notes, five-year and seven-year Treasuries still to come this week,” Davies said.

"The immediate question is what level of yields will be required for that additional supply to be digested, and of course beyond that how the deficit will actually develop."

We will have the first answer as soon as 11:30am ET when $96BN in 3- and 6-Month bills are sold in what could be the start of biggest bond market test in history.

Needless to say, a failing grade would mean that the 10Y approaches, and perhaps crosses, the "red line" of 3%: according to BBG, CrossBorder Capital said that the 10-year yield could test 3.5% this year, which would set in motion a wave of repricing that would ripple across markets.

"U.S. safe assets - the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries - have been trading 10 percent to 20 percent expensive,” CrossBorder said. “As they adjust lower, more traditional risk assets will similarly fall in price, much like previously occurred in 1987 and 1994."

Goldman, meanwhile, expects the 10Y to hit 3.25% by the end of 2018, amid the debt issuance deluge needed to fund the soaring US deficit, and warning that "the continued growth of public debt raises eventual sustainability questions if left unchecked."

Finally, even bond bulls like BMO's Aaron Kohli are bracing for the 3% test in the coming trading sessions: “We’ve got supply and some supports have given way,” he said, referring to the 10-year note breaching the 2.94 percent level last Thursday. “We could see another revisit this week."

Which is ironic, because as we showed yesterday, the level of short covering across the curve in the last two weeks was close to all time highs over fears the Fed may actually easy policy after the early February volocause...

rccalhoun Deep Snorkeler Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

the equity markets know the fed put is still there, but the Fed is going to temporarily let rates rise to see when it needs to intervene overtly.  stock prices and asset inflation IS the sole driver of the USA economy.  that is the Feds mandate----to support asset prices.

risk? lol.  already almost 100 nasdaq point BTFD from this morning.  interest rates do not matter.  

peopledontwanttruth Give Me Some Truth Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

It's so convoluted at this point you might as well be on LSD and try to explain a subject you know absolutely nothing about.  

Its been the biggest magic act in history, this making money out of thin air.  Usually most magic acts require props and items meticulously placed to ensure the act goes off.  Not here, it was literally created out of thin air.  The whole world ate it up.   

 

 

Give Me Some Truth lester1 Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

Re: That anonymous buyer ...

1) "Someone" will always buy the bonds

2) The stock market will go higher

3) The debt ceiling will be suspended

4) Government will not shut down; And it will spend more not less.

5) Gold and silver will not go parabolic

6) The MSM press will continue to print stories saying the economy is great or fine, until there is no reporter left in any newsroom to write said stories.

Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 02/20/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Hmmm.... Either "Satoshi Nakamoto" will help out today swapping his digital wallet (fiat) for another form of (fiat) USD?... Or a diminutive 300 year Hungarian Jew vampire will buy it up with the two I just mentioned that he holds?!!!...

BigWillyStyle887 Tue, 02/20/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

More dollar buying on the rumor and selling the fact afterwards, why do people complain about gold not going to the moon yet?

 

There seems to be a ton of resistance at 1360. After it cracks that, 1400 next, after that then who knows. Everybody fuckin relax in the mean time this shit isnt rocket science.

USofAzzDownWeGo Tue, 02/20/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

BTW, while I'm at the top of this comment thread now, I have a question. Did they shut down the ZH chatroom or is something wrong with my computer? Haven't been able to get on in months. 