Merchants Of Death: America's Toxic Cult Of Violence Turns Deadly

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
We are caught in a vicious cycle.
With alarming regularity, the nation is being subjected to a spate of violence that terrorizes the public, destabilizes the country’s fragile ecosystem, and gives the government greater justifications to crack down, lock down, and institute even more authoritarian policies for the so-called sake of national security without many objections from the citizenry.
Take the school shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day: 17 people, students and teachers alike, were killed by Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student armed with a gas mask, smoke grenades, magazines of ammunition, and an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
This shooting, which is being chalked up to mental illness by the 19-year-old assassin, came months after a series of mass shootings in late 2017, one at a church in Texas and the other at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas. In both the Texas and Las Vegas attacks, the shooters were dressed like a soldier or militarized police officer and armed with military-style weapons.
As usual following one of these shootings, there is a vocal outcry for enacting more strident gun control measures, more mental health checks, and heightened school security measures.
Also as usual, in the midst of the finger-pointing, no one is pointing a finger at the American police state or the war-drenched, violence-imbued, profit-driven military industrial complex, both of which have made violence America’s calling card.
Ask yourself: Why do these mass shootings keep happening? Who are these shooters modelling themselves after? Where are they finding the inspiration for their weaponry and tactics? Whose stance and techniques are they mirroring?
Mass shootings have taken place at churches, in nightclubs, on college campuses, on military bases, in elementary schools, in government offices, and at concerts. In almost every instance, you can connect the dots back to the military-industrial complex, which continues to dominate, dictate and shape almost every aspect of our lives.
We are a military culture engaged in continuous warfare.
We have been a nation at war for most of our existence.
We are a nation that makes a living from killing through defense contracts, weapons manufacturing and endless wars.
We are being fed a steady diet of violence through our entertainment, news and politics.
All of the military equipment featured in blockbuster movies is provided—at taxpayer expense—in exchange for carefully placed promotional spots.
It’s estimated that U.S. military intelligence agencies (including the NSA) have influenced over 1,800 movies and TV shows. And then there are the growing number of video games, a number of which are engineered by or created for the military, which have accustomed players to interactive war play through military simulations and first-person shooter scenarios.
This is how you acclimate a population to war and cultivate loyalty to a war machine.
Why is the Pentagon (and the CIA and the government at large) so focused on using Hollywood as a propaganda machine?
To those who profit from war, it is—as journalist David Sirota recognizes—“a ‘product’ to be sold via pop culture products that sanitize war and, in the process, boost recruitment numbers.”
In order to sell war, you have to feed the public’s appetite for entertainment.
Not satisfied with peddling its war propaganda through Hollywood, reality TV shows and embedded journalists whose reports came across as glorified promotional ads for the military, the Pentagon turned to sports to further advance its agenda, “tying the symbols of sports with the symbols of war.”
The military has been firmly entrenched in the nation’s sports spectacles ever since, having co-opted football, basketball, even NASCAR.
This is how you sustain the nation’s appetite for war.
No wonder entertainment violence is the hottest selling ticket at the box office.
No wonder the government continues to whet the nation’s appetite for violence and war through paid propaganda programs (seeded throughout sports entertainment, Hollywood blockbusters and video games)—what professor Roger Stahl refers to as “militainment“—that glorify the military and serve as recruiting tools for America’s expanding military empire.
No wonder Americans from a very young age are being groomed to enlist as foot soldiers—even virtual ones—in America’s Army (coincidentally, that’s also the name of a first person shooter video game produced by the military). Explorer scouts, for example, are one of the most popular recruiting tools for the military and its civilian counterparts (law enforcement, Border Patrol, and the FBI).
No wonder the United States is the number one consumer, exporter and perpetrator of violence and violent weapons in the world. Indeed, the war hawks have turned the American homeland into a quasi-battlefield with military gear, weapons and tactics. Domestic police forces have become roving extensions of the military—a standing army.
So when you talk about the Florida shooting, keep in mind that you’re not dealing with a single shooter scenario. Rather, you’re dealing with a sophisticated, far-reaching war machine that has woven itself into the very fabric of this nation.
You want to stop the gun violence?
Stop the worship of violence that permeates our culture.
Stop glorifying the military industrial complex with flyovers and salutes during sports spectacles.
Stop acting as if there is anything patriotic about military exercises and occupations that bomb hospitals and schools.
Stop treating guns and war as entertainment fodder in movies, music, video games, toys, amusement parks, reality TV and more.
Stop distributing weapons of war to the local police and turning them into extensions of the military—weapons that have no business being anywhere but on a battlefield.
Stop falling for the military industrial complex’s psychological war games.
Nikolas Cruz may have pulled the trigger that resulted in the mayhem in Parkland, Fla., but something else is driving the madness.
We’ve got to do more than react in a knee-jerk fashion.
What we need is a thoughtful, measured, apolitical response to these shootings and the violence that is plaguing our nation.
As I point out in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the solution to most problems must start locally, in our homes, in our neighborhoods, and in our communities. We’ve got to de-militarize our police and lower the levels of violence here and abroad, whether it’s violence we export to other countries, violence we glorify in entertainment, or violence we revel in when it’s leveled at our so-called enemies, politically or otherwise.
Our prolonged exposure to the toxic culture of the American police state is deadly.
Comments
"We are a military culture engaged in continuous warfare."
Which will be America's downfall. War & Economic Progress don't mesh.
New avatar stizz?
Looks kinda, oh I dunno, aggressive & violent ;-)
In reply to We are a military culture… by lloll
Jizz has many user accounts here. He uses them to upvote himself, downvote others, and spam his Bible heresies.
He’s very insecure.
In reply to New avatar stizz? … by nmewn
We are directing our anger towards each other when we should target the elite 1%,, Rockefellers, Rothschild , Soros, Zionists, Muslim invaders. Let the White man live in peace!
In reply to Jizz has many user accounts… by Lost in translation
well folks, i newest actor all over the nuuuuuzzz in parkland, fl gradiated in ca in 2015 & interned at...wait fur it, CrapNewsNetwork.
http://archive.is/bLQUy
In reply to We are directing our anger… by Jumanji1959
(((MERCHANTS))) OF DEATH
In reply to We are directing our anger… by Jumanji1959
Lol takes a lot of energy to live like that. God bless him
In reply to Jizz has many user accounts… by Lost in translation
War Pigs -Black Sabbath - circa 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w
"Politicians hide themselves away
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role to the poor..."
In reply to New avatar stizz? … by nmewn
Upvoted.
Because Sabbath.
In reply to War Pigs, Black Sabbath: … by ebworthen
One time, about Columbus Day of 1999 or 2000, I heard someone play "Iron Man" on a steam calliope on the top deck of a paddle-driven riverboat. "Play some Sabbath, man!" I yelled.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdggdc_n_NA
In reply to Upvoted. Because Sabbath. by Lost in translation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w
In reply to War Pigs, Black Sabbath: … by ebworthen
Dogs of war and men of hate
With no cause, we don't discriminate
Discovery is to be disowned
Our currency is flesh and bone
Hell opened up and put on sale
Gather 'round and haggle
For hard cash, we will lie and deceive
Even our (((masters))) don't know the web we weave.
One world, it's a battleground
One world, and we will smash it down
One world, one world.
Invisible transfers, long distance calls,
Hollow laughter in marble halls
Steps have been taken, a silent uproar
Has unleashed the dogs of war
You can't stop what has begun
Signed, sealed, they deliver oblivion
We all have a dark side, to say the least
And dealing in death is the nature of the (((beast))).
One world, it's a battleground
One world, and we will smash it down
One world, one world.
The dogs of war don't negotiate
The dogs of war won't capitulate,
They will take and you will give,
And you must die so that (((they))) may live
You can knock at any door,
But wherever you go, you know they've been there before
Well winners can lose and things can get strained
But whatever you change, you know the dogs remain.
One world, it's a battleground
One world, and we will smash it down
One world, one world.
In reply to War Pigs, Black Sabbath: … by ebworthen
Upvote for Laibach
In reply to Dogs of war and men of hate… by HRClinton
I'll probably get many downvotes for saying this, but I preferred Faith No More's cover of War Pigs
In reply to War Pigs, Black Sabbath: … by ebworthen
As long as it meshed,full speed ahead.
Bullish for stawks
,
In reply to We are a military culture… by lloll
Where is Titus Flavius who led the ROMAN EMPIRE to disband the Jewry of Israel 2000 years ago . The PHARISEES just vanished! We need to do that in the USA & England . From the loins of Abraham came Ishmael and Isaac, both Semites. One a violent thug and the other a financial thief.
In reply to As long as it meshed,full… by Mr Hankey
All for zionism and the greater israhell!
In reply to We are a military culture… by lloll
They call it Yisrael. Y Is Ra El.
Yahweh, Isis, Ra, El/Elohim. Word smithing at its mystic kabal finest.
In reply to All for zionism and the… by runswithscissors
I down voted you for being on here one month and mouthing off already.
In reply to We are a military culture… by lloll
why are the white mass shooters mass shooting for? what is missing that separates them from other ethnic groups? what are you doing to fuck up your little white boys?
Drugging them, feminizing them, indoctrinating them... the list is very long - how much time ya’ got?
In reply to why are the white mass… by besnook
You can't indoctrinate a society to suicide and not expect some collateral damage.
In reply to Drugging them, feminizing… by Lost in translation
You forgot teaching them to hate themselves because they are white.
In reply to Drugging them, feminizing… by Lost in translation
Unlike Mexicans, Muslims and urban blacks huh?
In reply to why are the white mass… by besnook
Liberal/commie agenda. Conservatives would never waste ammo on the innocent (except the ones jizzrael wants dead).
In reply to why are the white mass… by besnook
What's up with Shitgago and Baltimore nigga?
LOL
In reply to why are the white mass… by besnook
Gee how many murders have illegal immigrants committed? And where are the fake gun FOADS on the murder rate in Chiraq?...
Kate Steinle proved that murder isn’t murder when an illegal alien does it.
In reply to Gee how many murders have… by Bill of Rights
Nor is it murder when the DOD does it on a much bigger scale, and destroys hospital - presumably with incubators.
In reply to Kate Steinle proved that… by Lost in translation
You can't stop the lawlessness until the lawless are dead:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
https://d.tube/#!/v/reallygraceful/x4szmort ...
'Muricais a turd-world shithole with the most sophisticated propaganda apparatus in history.
What an evil,shitty open - air rape gulag.
Land of the fee,
Home of the depraved.
Can't think of anywhere else I'd rather be. Greatest country in the world and the world knows it.
In reply to 'Muricais a turd-world… by Mr Hankey
/s
In reply to Can't think of anywhere else… by Catahoula
Hankey pumps his hate for the US, it's because he's a loser victim coming here to cry about it. He never adds to any debate, nothing except the most hate filled anti-American comments and then he insults posters to prove he's somebody.
The quality of the ZH boards are real low. It changed over the years from a behind the scenes business site to a site which doesn't offer much value.
The articles have gone overboard with the anti-American hate rant and nothing of value is offered, but the slanted tabloid hate articles appeal to the most deranged.
This degenerate doesn't read the article, no, his contribution is to pour out his sad depressed state of mind on people, it's his way of saying he's a loser and his hate rant is his crying about it.
There are many mentally ill obsessed America haters.
In reply to Can't think of anywhere else… by Catahoula
So tell the medics who wheeled you in to double the haloperidol.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEDJN_4r4eI&t=5s
In reply to Hankey pumps his hate for… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You're right. Zh is in no way the p!ace it used to be. You are here, for a start. 7 months in, and you are claiming to be a long-term veteran poster.
What was Headbanger'' avatar? Why was Frances Sawyer banned the first time? Talk to me about Radio ZH. Marla. Quick! Rummage through the archives for the answers!
Oh, and people are always posting about how awful the US is, because your government tends to do awful things. Currently trying to start WWIII and destroy the world, for example. Not likely to make us all warm and fluffy and caring and sharing, and wanting to embrace the American Way, now is it?
In reply to Hankey pumps his hate for… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I've posted on the internet since 1999. I was reading ZH over eight years ago. I read many sites, from Seeking Alpha to Drudge, and when I read an article, I read it from all directions by putting the subject in Google and clinking "news". I do this everyday, I don't come to ZH to take a dump on Americans because they're Americans like you do.
So me signing up to participate is your reason to make personal attacks?
I was wondering is that your real photo, it seems like some deviate, could it be the photo of a transvestite?
So help me here, I have an anti-American Transvestite foreigner telling me how to live my life in my country?
In reply to You're right. Zh is in no… by OverTheHedge
(((Hollywood)))
In reply to 'Muricais a turd-world… by Mr Hankey
what nirvana do you live in?
In reply to 'Muricais a turd-world… by Mr Hankey
Greater Khazaria 6.0
In reply to 'Muricais a turd-world… by Mr Hankey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzSTpMMEdO8
In reply to 'Muricais a turd-world… by Mr Hankey
Dude, he is spot on!
Great video ...
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by FreeShitter
We need to redirect our resources into building gas chambers and repatriating subhumans
Real gas chambers or the fake ones from the Holocaust?
In reply to We need to redirect our… by SmackDaddy
My brother buys the holocaust line in its entirety. He was shocked when I was over for Christmas and simply said, “I have my doubts.”
By shocked I mean horrified.
”How could you gas people with Zyklon B en masse and then guards removing the bodies are unaffected?” I said to him. “The pieces of this story don’t fit.”
He had no scientific answer, just that “it happened just like that!”
He wasn’t there, I wasn’t there, no way to know for sure. Victors of wars write the history, is all I know...
In reply to Real gas chambers or the… by Juggernaut x2
Mk ultra!
I take it you dont watch tv.
Threw mine out in 2011.
One of the best decisións that I’ve ever made.
In reply to I take it you dont watch tv… by jmack
I got rid of my Electric Jew 20 years ago
In reply to Threw mine out in 2011… by Lost in translation