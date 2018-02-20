Nancy Pelosi Caught Off Guard By Heckler: "How Much Are You Worth Nancy?"

During a Tuesday stop-off in Phoenix to trash talk the "disastrous" GOP tax cuts at the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was startled at a question over her net worth by an audience member who couldn't stomach the top Democrat's ivory-tower oratory over wealth inequality.
Pelosi has embarked on a 100-city taxpayer funded junket organized by Democrats to frame the Republican tax cuts as an assault on low income Americans.
“It can’t possibly be a statement of values for us to talk about, as Martin Luther King said, … ‘God never intended for one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject deadly poverty,’” Pelosi pontificated, hypocritically.
“So these are kitchen table issues for most of America’s families. Most people are not in deadly poverty, but some are. But most people have to struggle to …”
Pelosi's needle skips as an audience member asked the richest woman in Congress:
“How much are you worth, Nancy?”
A flustered Pelosi shot back:
"No, we're not talking about that ... In any event ... I can out ... I'm a mother of five, I can speak louder than anybody."
Of note, the 77-year-old Pelosi is estimated to have a net worth of $100,643,521 according to OpenSecrets.org, making her the 6th richest member of the House in 2015. We wonder if Pelosi's San Francisco pizza parlor is included in the calculation?
Pelosi, of course, wants to pay as little tax as possible
And here we arrive at the heart of why wealthy ivory-tower Democrats are the penultimate hypocrites. While spending her career espousing higher taxes for the rest of us and denouncing income inequality, Pelosi has engaged in a series of complex tax schemes to avoid paying as much tax as possible.
As the Washington Free Beacon reports:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who often rails against income inequality and calls on the wealthy to pay its "fair share" in taxes, took pains in late December to try to preserve tax breaks for two of her multi-million-dollar homes one last time before the new tax law kicked in.
Largely thanks to her husband Paul, a real-estate and venture-capital investor, Pelosi is the wealthiest woman in Congress with a net worth of more than $100 million and the seventh wealthiest member overall, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Just days after President Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law late last month, Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes. The new tax law limits the deduction to $10,000 and went into effect Jan. 1.
Seems like Nancy's little propaganda junket is off to a bad start...
Comments
wow, that's lots of dough for a sack of old leather and bones.
+1 it was a woman chewing her ass!
In reply to wow, that's lots of dough… by Luc X. Ifer
I was surprised to hear she was coming to Phoenix to trash talk the tax cut.... talk about a hostile environment!
She better stick to the coasts and other liberal enclaves with this shit.... nobody with any sense is gonna listen to a multimillionaire talking about helping poor people.
In reply to +1 it was a woman chewing… by RAT005
I find that most liberals and jews are inherently hypocrites. I'm beginning to believe that it's a pathological condition that they're not even aware of. Regular people of conscience see it so plainly, but they are oblivious to their own double standards. This is a sign of literal insanity... and yet THEY are the ones steering our cultural and national ships of state.
In reply to I was surprised to hear she… by toady
THEY have their long arms every which way.
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
Trailer Trash...to Filthy Rich...upward 'nobility'...
In reply to She... by lloll
Despite her wealth, Nancy Pelosi looks great face down in human feces on a San Francisco sidewalk. Match made in heaven.
In reply to Trailer Trash...to Filthy… by Déjà view
What I want to know is how Nancy became a 1 percenter on a congressional salary. Surely just prudent investment and hard work.
Miffed
In reply to Trailer Trash...to Filthy… by Déjà view
Yup. Just like those other career civil servants-- Bill and Hill
In reply to What I want to know is how… by Miffed Microbi…
Sounds like she married it, whether or not that is an acceptable feminist explanation. When confronted with a difficult question, it takes a feminist less time that an Olympic ice skater to pivot into the trusty motherhood theme.
In reply to What I want to know is how… by Miffed Microbi…
Fuck you, you botox-laden lying bitch.
In reply to Trailer Trash...to Filthy… by Déjà view
Well, ((((they)))) think of us as cattle.
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
...cultural marxism... i heard a lot of jews say they set the culture... and I guess they do... we have a lot of hypocrites ... get rid of the marxist jew most in california and nyc /// get rid of the marxist jew and get world peace as a bonus...
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
Gonna quote my previous post about Pelosi:
"
Isn't it so intriguing how so many filthy rich Democrats(Pelosi estimated to be at least $196 Million), say they want to raise taxes to be a hero for the little guy while pointing out fingers to the "rich man" as the bad guy.... if they really believed that nobody should be rich because they are "hogging all the money", then they should give away/donate the majority of their wealth in taxes and let the government decide how to spend their money, as that's what they're pushing for on the Middle Class...they make it sound so good for everyone too.. hypocrites...they want take away your freedom... your potential, your propensity... they want to keep you as some poor wage worker... when will America wake up?
#qanon
--
"Keep them starved
Keep them blind
Keep them stupid"
HRC
"
--
I also met a flaming angry Liberal couple who taught at a university, allegedly had 7 properties, who used to passionately repeat, "No one in America should be able to make more than $50k a year, otherwise they're greedy! We need to tax them so everyone is equal!"... I would think to myself, "how hypocritical?", they were allowed the opportunity and freedom to make a lot of money, choose what to do with that money, buy up properties, rent them out, make more money, and live a life of luxury, yet they want that same opportunity to be denied to everyone else and are fighting hand over fist for that "passion".
I got down voted and some guy missed my point... that's the difference between a "freedom" mentality of our forefather's vs. a "socialist"/"liberal"/"communist" view from the "passonate" Left who are supposedly fighting for the Middle class and below... and repeat that mantra(deceptive lie) that they allegedly stand for.
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
"More for me and less for ye."
In reply to Gonna quote my previous post… by ssnova
By design. They have followed the path set out for them. This is why they are so angry, that the unworthy are catching on.
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
"They are inherently hypocrites" and Literally Insane
Here Here !
In reply to I find that most liberals… by J S Bach
As my father used to say a lot about politicians, "Why would anyone with a face like that want two of them?"
In reply to I was surprised to hear she… by toady
No...no... It wouldn't have been hostile there. Wealthy Democrats from all over the country come to Phoenix-Scottsdale for the last 2 weeks of February.
In reply to I was surprised to hear she… by toady
Sounds like a good place to accidentally drop a MOAB.
In reply to No...no... It wouldn't have… by LadyAtZero
She is just another Democrat, so just another member of the Duopoly. This is exactly what any sane person would expect.
Eliminate the duopoly - causing spoiler effect by getting strategic hedge simple score voting.
In reply to I was surprised to hear she… by toady
Its funny they harp on income inequality, also.
If you are already wealthy, you can park your money in various tax-free investments like certain municipal bonds, and get plenty of income without having any taxable income from normal business.
If you are looking to become wealthy so you can dethrone some of the already wealthy, you face enormous income taxes, and many of the activities have the potential to incur large fines from regulators if you make any mistakes.
In this way, the "eat the rich" tax policies actually cement the position of the already wealthy by preventing others from getting into a position to compete. If the policies weren't in place, there would certainly be some people getting rich, but the actual makeup of "the rich" would have a lot more turnover as some are coming in and others are kicked out. And of course, easier paths to wealth also means more for everyone.
In reply to +1 it was a woman chewing… by RAT005
Why are the rich "the rich"? Do quote marks make them less rich?
In reply to Its funny they harp on… by techpriest
I don't see how cutting corporate rates drastically while leaving individual rates high makes "easier paths to wealth". Seems like an easier path to debt.
In reply to Its funny they harp on… by techpriest
That $100 million is just her money. Her husband operates a hedge fund and he is probably worth more. One of Pelosi's first actions as Speaker was to remove the statute of limitations on money owed to the federal government by Social Security recipients, a change she hid in a farm bill that then President Bush initially vetoed. That change ended up targeting the children of Social Security recipients whose children received survivors payments, after the parents had passed away. What a worthless botoxed POS Pelosi is.
In reply to wow, that's lots of dough… by Luc X. Ifer
Oh one of her properties is her "winter" home in aspen. Yeah she fits right in with the military industrial complex crowd in that town. Interesting she ain't hooked up with the aspen institute. What a bunch of whities on white doing white.
In reply to wow, that's lots of dough… by Luc X. Ifer
If someone could just pop that one stitch her whole face would fall to the floor
Die, witch, die!
In reply to If someone would pop that… by remain calm
"One more facelift and she gets a beard."
This is seriously one woman who would be much more attractive with a quarter inch hole in her fucking forehead. Or C-String piano wire cinched around her neck and secured by a streetlight. Or tarred, feathered and nailed to a fucking rail rammed up her ass.
In reply to If someone would pop that… by remain calm
Nancy has enough plastic in her face to make a 2 ft diameter Death Star out of Legos.
In reply to If someone would pop that… by remain calm
Her face *is* a 2 foot diameter death star out of legos. ^_^
In reply to Nancy has enough plastic in… by I am Groot
So long as she made her money by marrying well (which is the official story), I don't see the point other than the bizarre fact that people vote for her. I notice the article does not question whether hubby made his money via inside information, which would be the real story.
Who ever thinks that Nancy Pelosi's husband, venture capitalist/real estate developer, didn' benefit from insider information, say I...
In reply to So long as she made her… by LetThemEatRand
Everyone who votes for her apparently, or maybe they just don't care which is worse.
In reply to Who ever thinks that Nancy… by wren
Would these be the same people that believe the latest mainstream media anti-gun polls? (Produced by the same people that said Hillary had a 91% chance of winning the Presidency a mere one week before election day...)
Standard Disclaimer: If I didn't now better I'd swear the magnetic polls shifted one night and drove everyone stark raving stupid.
In reply to Everyone who votes for her… by LetThemEatRand
Insider Trading laws do not apply to Congressional scum so I am sure that has helped her increase her wealth immensely
In reply to So long as she made her… by LetThemEatRand
I saw this article on Drudge earlier. He probably would not have carried a story of a heckler who said "how much money did your husband make by trading inside information!" That would (correctly) implicate both Teams. So it's just more divide and conquer bullshit.
In reply to Insider Trading rules do not… by Juggernaut x2
Yes, congresites and senatumors exempted themselves from such laws.
But hey, it cuts enforcement costs, so it's a win for taxpayers too!
In reply to Insider Trading rules do not… by Juggernaut x2
Its the clowns of San Francisco that vote her back in time after time!
In reply to So long as she made her… by LetThemEatRand
Two dogshits and an old golf ball?
Can she and Soros drive off a cliff on Hwy 1, please?
They will require assisstance to that end.
In reply to Can she and Soros drive off… by Krink26
1789 redux in 3...2...1...
steal her money
Give her a swift kick square in the puss.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KuD0Q8HTBI
In reply to steal her money by Omega_Man
who knew 100M could look so unappealing.
"It's impossible to get rich in politics, unless you're a crook." -- Harry S Truman
that is the problem, i personally would be glad to make a politician rich, for his service in government, just not the richest. If they provide the service I desire, i have no problem paying them well. The problem is, no matter how much you pay most of those fuckers, they think it is too little and scheme to garner more, and they have the power to get more, and more, and more, ad infinitum, the only limiting factor on their greed is the implosion of the system itself, which is always a horrific thing. which they only twist to their advantage to garner more and more, and more....and more.
In reply to "It's impossible to get rich… by The Iconoclast
"We're not speaking about that."
Yes, you are. You are the one who quoted MLK about God not intending (how does MLK know?) for some people to be filthy rich and others to be poor.
You, Nancy Pelosi, are filthy rich.
You, Nancy Pelosi, are a disgusting, liberal, DemocRat hypocrite. (How many redundancies is that?)
I say, sir, you are repetitiously repeating yourself there.
In reply to "We're not speaking about… by Jeffersonian Liberal