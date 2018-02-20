- "...Russian "Troll Farm" Indictment Shredded By Journalist Who First Profiled It In 2015..."

Following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three entities behind a Russian "troll farm" said to have meddled in the 2016 U.S. election (admittedly, with zero impact), two people familiar with both the ads purchased by Russians on Facebook, and the "troll farm" in question have refuted Mueller's narrative over the course of four days. Indeed, things don't seem to be going well for the Russia investigation, which started out with serious claims of Collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, and has been reduced to CNN diving through the garbage of a Russian troll farm.
About that troll farm...
Adrian Chen, staff writer for The New Yorker - who first profiled the indicted Russian troll farm in 2015, sat down with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, where he proceeded to deflate Mueller's big scary indictment to nothing.
"Tried to tamp down the troll farm panic on @chrislhayes show last night," Adrian Chen tweeted. "It's 90 people with a shaky grasp of English and a rudimentary understanding of U.S. politics shitposting on Facebook."
Watch:
OMG, a sober/informed Russia take on MSNBC! @AdrianChen , who profiled indicted Russian troll farm in 2015, tells @chrislhayes that what other MSNBC guests have compared to Pearl Harbor "is essentially a social media marketing campaign" and maybe not worthy of a national freakout pic.twitter.com/UkUaK2XRPeAaron Mati (@aaronjmate) February 20, 2018
Chen then responded to a tweet saying the IRA has 300-400 individuals. "That was the entire Internet Research Agency," Chen wrote." The American department had ~90 people, according to the Russian journalists who did the most in-depth investigation."
Chen links to a Washington Post article which profiles Russian journalists who also investigated said troll farm.
That was the entire Internet Research Agency. The American department had ~90 people, according to the Russian journalists who did the most in-depth investigation. https://t.co/tfSfvjiYQs https://t.co/G2bkrzeWplAdrian Chen (@AdrianChen) February 20, 2018
A brief review:
- The former director of the FBI has assembled a "dream team" of investigators for his Special Counsel probe and concluded that 13 Russians and 3 entities tried to meddle in the election after an entire year of investigation.
- Those efforts had zero impact on the election
- Facebook's VP of ads is on record saying "I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal
- The same FB Exec noted that most of the ads were purchased after the election.
- Suggesting that the real, underlying narrative is one of US media propaganda, he was then made to walk back his comments and apologize for his "uncleared thoughts"
- CNN is rooting around in the trash outside the troll farm.
And for all of this, Obama and Congress slapped sanctions on Russia, evicted two diplomatic compounds, and launched several Congressional investigations over.
But at least the US Military Industrial Complex is happy, while the stock of Boeing has never been higher.
Comments
#NOTHINGBURGERS
In reality yes, but they are trying to legitimize the spying on the Trump campaign, the phony warrants the whole dirty deal by advancing this narrative the Russians were really "involved". If the onion is fully peeled it goes all the way to Barky Ocommy and the Dimms are through for the next 3-4 election cycles.
In reply to #NOTHINGBURGERS by dietrolldietroll
Meddling in elections and national politics... I found the smoking gun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2oSAvMfdWw
In reply to In reality yes, but they are… by whosyerdaddy
This is the same basic scheme the US uses, look into "astroturfing".
In reply to Meddling in elections and… by American Psycho
Our "troll farm" is better funded than theirs...
The United States, through a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called The National Endowment for Democracy has spent over $27,000,000 since 2013 in Russia to “promote democracy”.
The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a U.S. non-profit soft power organization that was founded in 1983 with the stated goal of promoting democracy abroad. It is funded primarily through an annual allocation from the U.S. Congress in the form of a grant awarded through the United States Information Agency (USIA).
NED was banned in Russia as an undesirable international NGO in for "using Russian commercial and noncommercial organizations under its control... to declare the results of election campaigns illegitimate, organize political actions intended to influence decisions made by the authorities, and discredit service in Russia’s armed forces.
Former Congressman Ron Paul also argued against NED funding stating that NED has "very little to do with democracy. It is an organization that uses US tax money to actually subvert democracy, by showering funding on favored political parties or movements overseas. It underwrites color-coded ‘people’s revolutions’ overseas that look more like pages out of Lenin’s writings on stealing power than genuine indigenous democratic movements."
Investigative reporter and editor of Consortiumnews Robert Parry has characterized NED as a "neocon slush fund," whose founding was the brainchild of Reagan Administration CIA Director William Casey and its leading propagandist Walter Raymond Jr., then on the staff of the National Security Council. The idea was to set up an organization funded by the U.S. Congress to take over CIA programs that attempted to influence foreign elections by promoting the selection of candidates who supported U.S. policy and would "do what the U.S. government tells them to do.
See screen grab of chart here from USAID showing NED spending in Russia: https://imgur.com/DuQwJZW
https://explorer.usaid.gov/query?country_name=Russia&fiscal_year=2016&t…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Endowment_for_Democracy
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/28/national-endowment-for-de…
Interference in elections
NED’s Statement of Principles and Objectives, adopted in 1984, asserts that “No Endowment funds may be used to finance the campaigns of candidates for public office.” But the ways to circumvent the spirit of such a prohibition are not difficult to come up with; as with American elections, there’s “hard money” and there’s “soft money”.
As described in the “Elections” and “Interventions” chapters, NED successfully manipulated elections in Nicaragua in 1990 and Mongolia in 1996; helped to overthrow democratically elected governments in Bulgaria in 1990 and Albania in 1991 and 1992; and worked to defeat the candidate for prime minister of Slovakia in 2002 who was out of favor in Washington. And from 1999 to 2004, NED heavily funded members of the opposition to President Hugo Chavez in Venezuela to subvert his rule and to support a referendum to unseat him.
Additionally, in the 1990s and afterward, NED supported a coalition of groups in Haiti known as the Democratic Convergence, who were united in their opposition to Jean-Bertrand Aristide and his progressive ideology, while he was in and out of the office of the president.
The Endowment has made its weight felt in the electoral-political process in numerous other countries.
https://williamblum.org/chapters/rogue-state/trojan-horse-the-national-…
The United States has continued democracy programs despite local prohibitions.
Nevertheless, USAID and the NED have continued to fund organizations, even where that’s against the local country’s laws. In Venezuela, for example, the United States has openly continued funding civil society organizations, even listing that in its annual budgets, albeit without naming recipients.
USAID and the NED are undoubtedly keeping their plans in the country secret. However, the NED and its leaders continue to openly counter Russian ideological efforts throughout Eurasia. For instance, when NED President Carl Gershman testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June 2016, he said that one of the NED’s five main focuses includes pushing back against “an information offensive by Russia and other authoritarian regimes.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/03/20/putin-is-…
In reply to Meddling in elections and… by American Psycho
The Russians had one of their deep cover agents within friend length of Clinton. That's right, the Russian deep cover mole service was outed after they had been here over twenty years. One was so close to Clinton, the top inner circle, the Russians knew every move Clinton made.
Then the Clinton email server, the Russians and just about everyone else was hacking into the state departments operations.
It's incredible, while the Clinton Foundation was being paid off in the hundreds of millions. It's incredible I am writing this, it is the most treason, fraud, and corruption in my life time.
A note, the Russian deep mole service was accidentally intercepted by US counter intelligence. The accident was when the Russian mole next to Clinton made a mistake in communication to Moscow. Go look it up, it became a plot for a television series. Clinton even rushed the Russian agents out of the country before the usual long debrief by US intelligence, after the Russian moles were covered up, then it was Clinton cashing in on Uranium One.
I would say, the Russians are actively involved in espionage and manipulation at the highest levels. And I can say that about the UK and Israel are main players and many lesser players countries, but no country, not even the Chinese bribes of the Clinton's in the 90's, comes close to what Russia has accomplished. This is why, Russian intelligence has always won incredible decisive intelligence coups all through history and the UK and Mossad spies would come second to Russia.
In reply to In reality yes, but they are… by whosyerdaddy
I think Putin's hackers did get Hillary's emails, including the 20 with Obama using an alias and which he lied about claiming he learned of her server in news reports. Then he blackmailed them into appeasement and flexibility; in Iran, Syria, Libya and of course the uranium sale. Clinton's server was poorly protected, because her IT guy wasn't a security specialist and she didn't want a lot of people to know about it (just the ones she emailed). It explains why they had to cover it up, and why they both so desperately want Trump impeached, so they can keep it covered up. Would Obama corrupt the executive branch, and want to know everything about the email and Trump investigations, for Hillary's benefit? I don't think so. It explains the 20 visits of the Russian ambassador to Obama's White House, and just about everything else. Look for the photos of Putin whispering in Clinton's ear, then her freaking out and Putin laughing.
I think for the country's sake, we should assume this is true. After all, the evidence on her servers has been erased, that would clear her if it weren't true. And Comey's original memo stated her server was likely hacked by hostile actors. The circumstantial evidence is overwhelming, and no one in politics or the media has even dared even mention the possibility.
In reply to The Russians had one of… by MK ULTRA Alpha
LOL they didn't need to speak English, they used a meme mantra list and wrote the same thing over and over again. One of the meme mantra comments was used on ZH around three weeks ago. Go read the list of meme repeated over and over by an army of trolls.
It had an impact on the election. And it was far more than 90 Russian Trolls, this was only one of the companies owned by Wagner mercenary group. It's all leads to Putin's buddy, Wagner owner who also owns one of the Troll farms.
Plus, ZH doesn't post the most interesting part of the Mueller indictment (everyone else is covering it but ZeroHedge) uncovering Putins buddy, the Wagner mercenary group owner who owned the troll farm. Why is ZH not reporting about it?
In reply to #NOTHINGBURGERS by dietrolldietroll
Choke on your Nuttin Burger MK Minor Beta
In reply to LOL they didn't need to… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You... do not skip the medication. May sadly end.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEDJN_4r4eI&t=5s
In reply to LOL they didn't need to… by MK ULTRA Alpha
We've jumped the shark as a nation.
The Russian trolls who duped 50 million Americans can barely speak a sentence of English.
In reply to #NOTHINGBURGERS by dietrolldietroll
The hubris of .gov knows now bounds... never in any part of those planet sized heads could they ever fathom that over HALF THE U.S. POPULATION has seen through or is just now starting to come to the realization of their nefarious pile of bullshit, which happens to be a large part of the reason why we have arrived at Donald Trump.
In reply to #NOTHINGBURGERS by dietrolldietroll
And Print. President Trump, Treasonous Sessions, Bullshit DOJ, Bullshit FBI,... Treasonous PBS, NPR, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, ... whatever...
- "...Russian "Troll Farm" Indictment Shredded By Journalist Who First Profiled It In 2015..."
MSM has a story to run for 3 nights on "Russian meddling" - the sheeple bleat - go to work, pay bills, pay taxes, invest in their "retirement", and send their kids off to die in pointless wars.
The other funny thing about the indictments is that the speech of these Russian nationals if they ran ads as alleged, is protected by the First Amendment, which does not limit itself to US citizens. "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ...". The indictments claim that one must register as a foreign lobbyist if they want to engage in political speech in the United States. For very important reasons, the Constitution does not limit its protections to citizens, including and especially where speech and religion are concerned.
I would give my left nut to be the pilot that will someday be bombing Facebook with MOAB's for being an enemy of the Republic.
This guy ever hear of Arkancide?
If these 90 people can swing an election in America (or just "sow some discord") then I and a couple of volunteers from this site can swing an election and create an international furor in Russia. And I only know one word of Russian. "Nyet."
Frankly Adrian Chen would not know if you were up him.
He's a half-smart peddler of sophomoric zingers - do none of you people remember how he decided to try his zinger schtick on Anon back in the day... and brought a world of hurt down on Gawker as a result?
For fuck's sake, that was only 7 years ago (December 2010) - and now Chen's someone people should listen to? GTFO: even if what he's saying is correct, it's not his analysis, he's just parrotting someone else who did the work.
May as well read Christopher Hitchens' bilge, on the basis that he was right about one thing, once (his atheism).
This article was written by a Russian troll.
Let's use a little math here. Even FB admits that only 1 in 23,000 images on their site during this time period were paid for by the trolls. The vast majority of FB users would never even have seen this content. If they were in the .0004 of users who stumbled upon "troll speech," the message would no doubt be drained out by all the other hundreds or thousands of messages they did notice (mostly pictures of friends' babies). And, believe it or not, a whole lot of voters don't even use Facebook. So only a minute fraction of FB users could have conceivably seen one random, lonely impression, which would have been drowned out by thousands of other non-troll impressions, posts made by people who actually speak English and made by people the FB users actually know.
Finally, if you were in the subgroup that found one of the five golden tickets (stumbled upon a real Russian troll post), who is to say the dang post wasn't 100 percent accurate.
I know I'm supposed to panic over all of this, but I'm not gonna do it. Not. Gonna. Do. It.
In reply to This article was likely… by Cozy Vanilla Sugar
dp
The trolls were allegedly trying to "sow discord." The MSM - working closely with the FBI and the Establishment in Washington - are trying to "spread panic."
For once, the fear-mongering isn't playing in Peoria.