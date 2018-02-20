Syrian Fighters Enter Afrin; Turkey Retaliates With Immediate Bombardment Sending Turkish Lira, Stocks Tumbling

As we reported yesterday, in a surprising twist in the ongoing Syrian proxy war, YPG Kurdish fighters in north-western Syria - who are backed by the US - had struck a deal with the Russia-backed Assad regime for Syrian forces to enter the Afrin region and repel a Turkish offensive which began last month.
Badran Jia Kurd, an advisor to the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria told Reuters that Syrian troops will deploy along several border positions and could enter the region within the next two days: "we can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence," Jia Kurd said.
We didn't have long to wait for this escalation to unfold, and moments ago a convoy of fighters waving Syrian flags entered the northern Kurdish-held region of Afrin, which Turkey is targeting in a cross-border operation, according to footage on Syrian state TV shows.
UPDATE: Footage of troops in #Afrin now airing on state TV. pic.twitter.com/zJfrjhIK68— BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) February 20, 2018
The pro-government fighters were filmed entering the village of Nubul in some 20 pickup trucks.
The moment when #Syrian militias entered #Afrin while ago. pic.twitter.com/N3GFv0mhld— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) February 20, 2018
Pro-regime people's militias sent earlier today as "reinforcements" to #Afrin are shown here turning back on their heels at the #Zyara #YPG Asayish Crossing.— Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) February 20, 2018
Was it all a propaganda stunt?! pic.twitter.com/jUvVRcHhyu
As Bloomberg adds, Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war through activists on the ground, also confirmed the movement.
VIDEO: An artillery shell lands nearby during a live report from #Afrin by a correspondent on Lebanese Hezbollah-owend Al-Manar TV pic.twitter.com/miBmfjlFjn— BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) February 20, 2018
Meanwhile, in response to yesterday's news of the odd alliance, Turkish officials warned that their forces would lay siege to the city of Afrin if pro-Damascus fighters show up there.
Speaking to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) on Tuesday, Erdogan said the city center of Afrin will soon be besieged by advancing Turkish troops and allied Syrian militias, according to Hurriyet.
“Preparations in the field take some time. In the coming days, we will lay siege to Afrin city; it’s very important that everywhere we go should remain secure,” Erdogan said, as cited by Hurriyet. He added: “Thanks to the siege, the YPG will have no room for bargaining with the Syrian regime.”
To Erdogan's chagrin, the Syrian forces would not grant him the time he needs to roll out his siege. However, following news of the Syrian activity, the Turkish response was instant, with headlines quoting local media that Turkish jets are now bombing the area where the pro-Syria convoy entered the fight against Turkey:
*TURKISH JETS BOMBING AREA WHERE PRO-SYRIA CONVOY ENTERED: HT
PHOTOS: Convoy of pro-Syrian Govt. troops entering Afrin Canton comes under attack by Turkey. - @op_shield pic.twitter.com/IzSskYJjcE— Conflict News (@Conflicts) February 20, 2018
While Citi notes that "as the situation is developing, there is no way of telling what will happen next" the market has already taken action, and in response both Turkish stocks and the Turkish lira have tumbled, sliding 0.8% to session lows against the dollar...
... while Turkish equities are down 2%; the world now awaits for the reaction, if any, from Russia and Iran, and whether these two protectors of Syria's president will get directly involved.
Comments
kill as many as possible Syria
Yesterday, Erdogan and Putin spoke on the phone.
Today, the Syrian Army rolls into Afrin and the Turks drop a few bombs, making sure nobody’s hurt.
I think Erdogan got his marching orders from Vlad and those few bombs were meant to save his ugly Turkish face. ;-)
Looney
In reply to kill as many as possible… by buzzardsluck
Let the Saudis build a pipeline through Syria and all this goes away. Money talks. For those who choose to be deaf, there is war. Pretty simple really.
In reply to … by Looney
Russia will not let competition in from anyone. Saudi's are US/Joos backed. If they did, Iran will be next, then ultimately on Russia's steps which means a guaranteed WW III.
In reply to Let the Saudis build a… by Fish Gone Bad
The new-and-improved "Middle East Sand Box Toy Set" is the latest and greatest toy for big boys who can afford it. Run REAL armies in desert! Have them shoot, bomb, betray and kill each other in a chaotic play environment with rapidly shifting alliances while keeping your hands perfectly clean with no consequences whatsoever. It's hours of bloodthirsty fun for the whole family.
While the cost of this toy set is not cheap (Retail MSRP is almost a hundred billion), there is already a waiting list to get it. It's definitely the hottest game set of the year.
In reply to … by Looney
Now the US is cooperating with Syria. Soon it will be backing Assad.
In reply to The new-and-improved "Middle… by NoDebt
Today’s terrorist & Dictator’s are tomorrow’s friends.
”The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Sibel Edmonds has spoken how US State Dept. Officials frequently put certain “Terror Groups” on their “Terror” lists & promptly take them off the list years later. Alqueda comes to mind. Foe today, Al CIA duh friend tomorrow.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Perhaps. The world is a complex, fucked up place...to say the least.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to … by Looney
"The world is a complex, fucked up place"
It's pretty simple. Greed and Pride.
In reply to Perhaps. The world is a… by skbull44
Kill 'em all and let The Matrix sort them out!
In reply to "The world is a complex,… by Kayman
WAKANDA!!!
In reply to … by Looney
@ Looney,
Agreed. I alluded to such in a post yesterday. Mission Destroy the Petro Dollar Swamp Full steam ahead.
In reply to … by Looney
I think you misunderstand the situation gravely.
In reply to … by Looney
Any one actually paying any attention at all... or is it just another circle jerk?
MOTHER OF ALL PSYOPS - COMES TO A BOIL!
In reply to I think you misunderstand… by BobEore
"kill as many as possible Syria"
AngloZionists?
or
Syrians?
In reply to kill as many as possible… by buzzardsluck
Poor Syria. They are the victim of their geography. The flesh immediately surrounding an infection (Israel) is always the most tender and sore.
Failed-in-life parasites like yourself are always standing out by the merit of their brain dead remarks.
The fact you don't like: Israel 4% GDP growth this year while your filthy barbarian muzzrats keep destroying themselves. I cannot find enough popcorn.
In reply to Poor Syria. They are the… by J S Bach
You are aware how Syria used to be r-right? Technically still a republic, but being thwarted by foreign enemies to undermine them. Their checkered past after WW1 sure resembles that of Iran does it not? Now, who s trying to destroy their independent country and republic? WHO????
Thats right.
In reply to Failed-in-life parasites… by ShakenNotStirred
I wonder if their 4% GDP was acquired through the billions of dollars wrangled out of and coughed up by US taxpayers.
In reply to Failed-in-life parasites… by ShakenNotStirred
You got it wrong. Israel is the band-aid on a mutilated corpse by islamic terror and jihad since 1400 years.
Cheers.
In reply to Poor Syria. They are the… by J S Bach
Seriously, WWIII may be around the corner.
We invented hybrid warfare to avoid it.
In reply to Seriously, WWIII may be… by Truther
where u been? its already started bra
In reply to Seriously, WWIII may be… by Truther
Sure, but the big show is still to come. Thermonuclear Episode.
In reply to where u been? its already… by USofAzzDownWeGo
but ofc Assad must go and it's his fault,right? xD
Lol. It really is hard to keep up with who is fucking whom in this bizarre clusterfuck. It keeps changing. I thought we were preparing for a syrian-Turkish agreement.
In fact it's real easy:
Israel is the biblical final target. Then the thermonuclear rain starts.
Why? Because of hate. Even though Jews are/were evil in deed, we're supposed to love our neighbors.
According to my gut feeling, the end might be somewhere in Q4 of 2019. Because NWO started losing at about end of Oct 2012 and i think that was the start of 7 years tribulation.
In reply to Lol. It really is hard to… by Vilfredo Pareto
"we can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence,"
When calling yourself a proud American should get you nothing less than "executed"!
Cue the Sarin 3.....2....
The news reports are already prepared for this eventuality.
You can see it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uv2XS0TVHQo
You can just change the dates and the rest is all the same.
In reply to Cue the Sarin 3.....2.... by RagaMuffin
if it's from the British Bullshit Corporation it must be fake news; one of their stooges like their one man band in Coventry spreading it about
I imagine the Syrian army has a ton of experience in battle at this point. I wonder how the Turks will do in battle against an army with less equipment but a shitload more of experience.
These freaks lost me know...
Russia is losing the control of the situation, and if Syria fights Turkey is allover for the Syrian government...
I think you have to look deeper into the current sitrep. It's another diplomatic blow to the US and NATO. Russia seems to be winning them piece by piece.
In reply to These freaks lost me know… by Jambo Mambo Bill
I can see only Russian dropping like flies everywhere for 12 months...
In reply to I think you have to look… by Gravatomic
Lol, ok i guess the US proxies didn't count then.
In reply to I can see only Russian… by Jambo Mambo Bill
Whatever it takes to build the pipeline is all that matters.
In reply to I think you have to look… by Gravatomic
"Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights"
Still consider this guy a legitimate source, eh (((Bloomberg)))?
Guys in pickups does not sound like Syrian troops. Unless there were other support vehicles/armor.
Assad's admin/govt has not issued a statement that these were Syrian troops.
Could more easily be a group of Kurds/ISIS who got Syrian flags and then drove in to make it appear Syrian troops were entering the conflict.
And this:
As Bloomberg adds, Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war through activists on the ground,
The fake Syrian Observatory being, once again, a leading source of info also brings the entire story into question. More white helmets please, perhaps another poison gas setup.
no troops. nothing official:
" moments ago a convoy of fighters waving Syrian flags entered the northern Kurdish-held region "
In reply to Guys in pickups does not… by Blankone
Let the games begin. I find it entertaining people commenting on this or other regions that have been continually in conflict and act as though any entity will just patch historical disputes over..The one belt is my favorite laugher..as if..
All Assad has to do is make a big display of ousting the Kurds, let Turkey retreat, come to a power sharing agreement for the Kurdish north with guarantees for Turkey's border - then watch the Americans find themselves alone and friendless in the Syrian desert.
Bingo, the US is losing friends fast.
In reply to All Assad has to do is make… by Doom and Dust
Go in, make Turkey respond by shelling killing civilians and voila, PR coup. Now whose the bad guys?
Played right into the arms of the US MIC!
Say it ain't so Vlad?... Guess all will be revealed next month at the ballot box?!!!
https://www.rt.com/news/419325-syria-russian-nationals-killed/
Too many recent Stalinist-type officer purges for the Turkish army to be more than rag, tag and bobtail these days.
True to some extent, but those ousted generals and cadres were NATO-embedded to begin with. And the deterioration in command could be made up for with the morale boost of knowing they are punishing the traitorous US.
The Turks have no doubt at all who was behind the failed Gulenist coup, and they may have small minds - their memory is long.
In reply to Too many recent Stalinist… by quasi_verbatim
"The Turks have no doubt at all who was behind the failed Gulenist coup, and they may have small minds - their memory is long"
Thats the running meme. However, the view from inside Turkey is very different. Half the population is convinced it was a self coup. They have good evidence to support it.
In reply to True to some extent, but… by Doom and Dust
I'm not running any memes, merely speak from experience with Turks in Europe. They're >60% AKP so that could explain. But they read all the papers, and assure me that the US threatened a coup by Gulenists, which Erdogan pre-empted to shrewdly bolster his position and cleanse the ranks.
Whatever. NATO is TOAST. In Munich the silence was deafening once again, Turkey is gone forever and that's the last seam connecting Europe to Asia. The US is forcing Europe into geographic isolation with only Africa as a release.
Agenda synchronized.
In reply to "The Turks have no doubt at… by Mustafa Kemal