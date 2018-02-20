Syrian Fighters Enter Afrin; Turkey Retaliates With Immediate Bombardment Sending Turkish Lira, Stocks Tumbling

Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:07

As we reported yesterday, in a surprising twist in the ongoing Syrian proxy war, YPG Kurdish fighters in north-western Syria - who are backed by the US - had struck a deal with the Russia-backed Assad regime for Syrian forces to enter the Afrin region and repel a Turkish offensive which began last month.

Badran Jia Kurd, an advisor to the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria told Reuters that Syrian troops will deploy along several border positions and could enter the region within the next two days: "we can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence," Jia Kurd said.

We didn't have long to wait for this escalation to unfold, and moments ago a convoy of fighters waving Syrian flags entered the northern Kurdish-held region of Afrin, which Turkey is targeting in a cross-border operation, according to footage on Syrian state TV shows.


The pro-government fighters were filmed entering the village of Nubul in some 20 pickup trucks.

As Bloomberg adds, Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war through activists on the ground, also confirmed the movement.

Meanwhile, in response to yesterday's news of the odd alliance, Turkish officials warned that their forces would lay siege to the city of Afrin if pro-Damascus fighters show up there.

Speaking to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) on Tuesday, Erdogan said the city center of Afrin will soon be besieged by advancing Turkish troops and allied Syrian militias, according to Hurriyet.

“Preparations in the field take some time. In the coming days, we will lay siege to Afrin city; it’s very important that everywhere we go should remain secure,” Erdogan said, as cited by Hurriyet. He added: “Thanks to the siege, the YPG will have no room for bargaining with the Syrian regime.”

To Erdogan's chagrin, the Syrian forces would not grant him the time he needs to roll out his siege. However, following news of the Syrian activity, the Turkish response was instant, with headlines quoting local media that Turkish jets are now bombing the area where the pro-Syria convoy entered the fight against Turkey:

*TURKISH JETS BOMBING AREA WHERE PRO-SYRIA CONVOY ENTERED: HT

While Citi notes that "as the situation is developing, there is no way of telling what will happen next" the market has already taken action, and in response both Turkish stocks and the Turkish lira have tumbled, sliding 0.8% to session lows against the dollar...

... while Turkish equities are down 2%; the world now awaits for the reaction, if any, from Russia and Iran, and whether these two protectors of Syria's president will get directly involved.

NoDebt Looney Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:27

The new-and-improved "Middle East Sand Box Toy Set" is the latest and greatest toy for big boys who can afford it.  Run REAL armies in desert!  Have them shoot, bomb, betray and kill each other in a chaotic play environment with rapidly shifting alliances while keeping your hands perfectly clean with no consequences whatsoever.  It's hours of bloodthirsty fun for the whole family.  

While the cost of this toy set is not cheap (Retail MSRP is almost a hundred billion), there is already a waiting list to get it.  It's definitely the hottest game set of the year.

 

Chupacabra-322 BennyBoy Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:50

Today’s terrorist & Dictator’s are tomorrow’s friends.

 

”The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

 

Sibel Edmonds has spoken how US State Dept. Officials frequently put certain “Terror Groups” on their “Terror” lists & promptly take them off the list years later.  Alqueda comes to mind.  Foe today, Al CIA duh friend tomorrow.

J S Bach Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:06

Poor Syria.  They are the victim of their geography.  The flesh immediately surrounding an infection (Israel) is always the most tender and sore.

Vilfredo Pareto Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:11

Lol.   It really is hard to keep up with who is fucking whom in this bizarre clusterfuck.  It keeps changing.  I thought we were preparing for a syrian-Turkish agreement.

LiteBeeer Vilfredo Pareto Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:09

In fact it's real easy:

Israel is the biblical final target. Then the thermonuclear rain starts.

Why? Because of hate. Even though Jews are/were evil in deed, we're supposed to love our neighbors.

According to my gut feeling, the end might be somewhere in Q4 of 2019. Because NWO started losing at about end of Oct 2012 and i think that was the start of 7 years tribulation.

Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:12

"we can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence,"

When calling yourself a proud American should get you nothing less than "executed"!

gunzeon Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:13

if it's from the British Bullshit Corporation it must be fake news; one of their stooges like their one man band in Coventry spreading it about

BigWillyStyle887 Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:15

I imagine the Syrian army has a ton of experience in battle at this point. I wonder how the Turks will do in battle against an army with less equipment but a shitload more of experience. 

Blankone Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:18

Guys in pickups does not sound like Syrian troops. Unless there were other support vehicles/armor.
Assad's admin/govt has not issued a statement that these were Syrian troops.
Could more easily be a group of Kurds/ISIS who got Syrian flags and then drove in to make it appear Syrian troops were entering the conflict.

And this:
As Bloomberg adds, Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war through activists on the ground,

The fake Syrian Observatory being, once again, a leading source of info also brings the entire story into question. More white helmets please, perhaps another poison gas setup.

MuffDiver69 Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:19

Let the games begin. I find it entertaining people commenting on this or other regions that have been continually in conflict and act as though any entity will just patch historical disputes over..The one belt is my favorite laugher..as if..

Doom and Dust Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:19

All Assad has to do is make a big display of ousting the Kurds, let Turkey retreat, come to a power sharing agreement for the Kurdish north with guarantees for Turkey's border - then watch the Americans find themselves alone and friendless in the Syrian desert.

 

Doom and Dust Mustafa Kemal Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:35

I'm not running any memes, merely speak from experience with Turks in Europe. They're >60% AKP so that could explain. But they read all the papers, and assure me that the US threatened a coup by Gulenists, which Erdogan pre-empted to shrewdly bolster his position and cleanse the ranks.

Whatever. NATO is TOAST. In Munich the silence was deafening once again, Turkey is gone forever and that's the last seam connecting Europe to Asia. The US is forcing Europe into geographic isolation with only Africa as a release.

Agenda synchronized.