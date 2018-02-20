Wal-Mart Crashes To Key Technical Support

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:05

Wal-Mart shares have extended their pre-open decline, crashing almost 10% and testing its 100-day moving-average for the first time since October 2017.

This is the biggest drop for the giant retailer since it warned on sales outlook in October 2015 and the biggest earnings-day gap down in 17 years...

 

 

TeethVillage88s El Hosel Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

Used to be so goes the Big 3 Auto, so goes the nation.  One of them is no longer American or even Norte American.  Govt subsidies favor Tesla and Globalist push for Electric Cars for Ideological reasons.  State Capitalism becomes Fascism where the Middle Class is hollowed out say starting in 1944.  Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover, FDR, LBJ, Nixon, Reagan, Bush... all Fascists, Soft Fascist.

Give Me Some Truth Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

Not exactly scientific research here, but I summoned up my courage and went to our local Super Wal-Mart last Monday (mid afternoon) to buy a new coffee maker. I swear there were more associates than customers inside. There were only 3 check-out lines (out of 25 or so) open and there was no wait at any of them. It was kind of eerie. My 2-year-old son was with me.

"This is kind of eerie," I said to him.

"No!" he said (that's his big word these days).

 

Give Me Some Truth TeethVillage88s Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Inflation (including shrinkflation & substitution) + low-cost labor (illegal immigrants and "retired" grandmas) keeps the corporate profit train on track.

Invest in the stock market, have "someone" buy all the bonds, pay capital gains taxes to government on your huge gains, keep "pushing the buttons" to make sure only kooks still like gold and silver = Can Kicking/Status Quo Forever? 

TeethVillage88s Give Me Some Truth Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

Jim Rickards seems to think this is Joseph Schumpters Socialism gone to Fascism back in 1913 and continuing today.  State Capitalism with Govt at the Controls.  Central Banks buying bonds and equities I guess.  Final result is going cashless and bringing in world/global currency... more and more control over people and transactions.  He has 4 pillars of Fascism one being Digital Surveillance.  I haven't finished the book yet.  Low wage workers win, Elites Win, Middle Class disappears.

ktown TeethVillage88s Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Stop paying banks interest on excess reserves, if they continue to stonewall the fed over the MBS on the Feds balance? How is the fed going to defend the dollar and employment if they don't stop what was once temporary? Interest on excess reserves? You want inflation wait until the fed stops this practice of saving the banks directly off main streets backs!

Give Me Some Truth Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

Buried anecdote I stumbled upon a year or so ago. Some Wal-Mart store manager spilled the beans. Customers start flooding the store on midnight on the first day of each month- the first minute their EBT cards have been re-activated. I would bet that 35 percent of WM's grocery business happens in 3 days at the first of the month. No way Trump is going to cut or cancel this program (unless he wants a fight with Wal-Mart and I assume he doesn't).

El Hosel Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Don't worry consumer confidence is at all time high, WMT customers must be shifting to LULU.

( Use your imagination at your own risk ) ... Spandex clean up on isle #4

adr Tue, 02/20/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Wall Street's idea of business is completely insane. Under Armour lost millions of dollars with almost no chance of turning around their sales any time soon, but shares skyrocketed because the loss was smaller than expected.

I'm not defending Walmart but you have to look at the full picture. Why would Walmart's share price fall? Especially since the company's market cap is less than half actual revenue. Amazon skyrockets to an absurd valuation over $710 billion and a 321 P/E when they pulled in $60 Billion in a quarter, $175 billion for the year. Walmart almost brings in as much revenue in one quarter as Amazon does in a full year.

Walmart's sales still grew in 2017 and they sold over $500 billion worth of product, up $15 billion form 2016. Their gross profit or 24.1% towers over Amazon and that is with running thousands of massive brick and mortar stores and employing 1.5 million people in the USA. Increasing online sales by 24% is somehow seen as bad? The numbers point to a massively successful business.

If Walmart was valued on the same metrics as Amazon, you'd have a company with a near $3 trillion market cap.