Wal-Mart Crashes To Key Technical Support

Wal-Mart shares have extended their pre-open decline, crashing almost 10% and testing its 100-day moving-average for the first time since October 2017.
This is the biggest drop for the giant retailer since it warned on sales outlook in October 2015 and the biggest earnings-day gap down in 17 years...
Comments
@ $10 dollars off #at Wall Mart, today only.
As goes Wal-Mart; so goes the nation.
In reply to $10 dollars off at Wall Mart… by El Hosel
Maybe this explains why there has been a full court press to rally the retailers lately, now comes the rug pull.
In reply to As goes Wal-Mart, so goes… by curbjob
Used to be so goes the Big 3 Auto, so goes the nation. One of them is no longer American or even Norte American. Govt subsidies favor Tesla and Globalist push for Electric Cars for Ideological reasons. State Capitalism becomes Fascism where the Middle Class is hollowed out say starting in 1944. Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover, FDR, LBJ, Nixon, Reagan, Bush... all Fascists, Soft Fascist.
In reply to Maybe this explains why… by El Hosel
Automation haunts the low wage workforce.
In reply to Maybe this explains why… by El Hosel
Images of my neighborhood Wal Mart haunts me
In reply to Automation haunts the low… by divingengineer
I think I saw a Tattooed Gang Banger working security over the holidays.
In reply to Images of my neighborhood… by El Hosel
I haven't seem as many Purple Escalades parked in those handicap Walmart spaces (as a gang of athletic, healthy thugs jump out).
Maybe Trump is successful in cutting wasteful welfare for those who are able to work?
In reply to I think I saw a Tattooed… by TeethVillage88s
Who you f-cking kidding? Babe trump spends more of the peoples money than f-cking Nancy Reagan?
In reply to I haven't seem as many… by Never One Roach
If you didn't you were not paying attention.
In reply to I think I saw a Tattooed… by TeethVillage88s
there is a firm base at zero bitchez.
Trailing PE is 25. No thanks, I'll wait.
In reply to there is a firm base at zero… by buzzsaw99
Insider Trans = negative 1.5%
In reply to Trailing PE is 25. No thanks… by Baron von Bud
"The impact on the broader economy and financial markets of the problems in the retail, energy and grocery markets seems likely to be contained."
~ Ben Bernanke (paraphrasing)
In reply to Insider Trans = negative 1.5… by TeethVillage88s
Equities diverge from the Economy and Health of the Middle Class, the Taxbase of Middle Class, the Consumer Market, the Spiraling Debt Growth.
- Ben Bernanke is a clown as we all know, a field rep, might as well have been a lawyer(mouth piece)
In reply to "The impact on the broader… by Never One Roach
What 25 trillion not enough to force you to remember the party?
In reply to "The impact on the broader… by Never One Roach
"Key Technical Support Level"?
Uh which one? 200 dma, 100 dma, 50 dma, 20 dma, 7 dma?
The is always a "key technical support level" no matter the price.
In reply to there is a firm base at zero… by buzzsaw99
We won't really know until it stops falling..
The real problem is even at this price it's still too damn pricey.
At this price you "might" generate an average return over the next five years of 9.2% per year holding WMT.
Is that reward worth the risk of holding this retail stock for the next five years?
Place your bets...
In reply to "Key Technical Support Level… by bshirley1968
Raises for everyone!
Wal-mart did just roll out some wage increases didn't they?
That money for those increases had to come from somewhere.
Now we know---profits.
In reply to Raises for everyone! by Don Sunset
Share price ROLLBACK!
Yeah, check at the end of the aisle in the Clearance Section for your money.
In reply to Share price ROLLBACK! by Don Sunset
Alogs gonna Algo. AI gonna AI. Bankers gonna say the opposite of what they gonna do.
In reply to Yeah, check at the end of… by Never One Roach
The only announcements about raises and /or bonuses appeared on national and/or local news? My store still hasn't heard jack and don't believe them anyhow? HOWS YOUR DOLLAR store surviving?
In reply to Yeah, check at the end of… by Never One Roach
Not exactly scientific research here, but I summoned up my courage and went to our local Super Wal-Mart last Monday (mid afternoon) to buy a new coffee maker. I swear there were more associates than customers inside. There were only 3 check-out lines (out of 25 or so) open and there was no wait at any of them. It was kind of eerie. My 2-year-old son was with me.
"This is kind of eerie," I said to him.
"No!" he said (that's his big word these days).
Security at WMT during Black Friday and Christmas was offensive to me. Had a couple of people follow me at Check Out and even seemed to look at me in the parking lot. - I tend to look at serving size and example the prices. Anyway like you said, now there is just one gal at checkout/self checkout.
In reply to Not exactly scientific… by Give Me Some Truth
Re: Security at WMT stores.
I don't get it - are more people shoplifting? Why would this be the case if the economy was rippin' and roarin'?
In reply to Security at WMT during Black… by TeethVillage88s
Big Crowds are risk. The crowds many never show up. But they have to plan, maybe local crime statistics, auto theft, drive by shootings... then spend on extra security.
In reply to Re: Security at WMT stores… by Give Me Some Truth
you took your 2 year old to wal-mart?
hold on, i'm calling child protective services.
In reply to Not exactly scientific… by Give Me Some Truth
The effect of true inflation is even getting to the low budget retailers now. How much more damage has to be done before rates go higher?
How small can companies shrink their packaging before there is an outcry?
When a dozen eggs becomes two eggs?
In reply to The effect of true inflation… by Don Sunset
Or use bantam chicken eggs. Problem solved!!
In reply to How small can companies… by Give Me Some Truth
Planned Inflation has a Suite of Huge Effects on society, Jobs, Exports, Taxbase, GDP, Output Gap,... especially after 1944 End of US Protectionism & WTO & China as most favored Nation & then WTO Member.
In reply to The effect of true inflation… by Don Sunset
Inflation (including shrinkflation & substitution) + low-cost labor (illegal immigrants and "retired" grandmas) keeps the corporate profit train on track.
Invest in the stock market, have "someone" buy all the bonds, pay capital gains taxes to government on your huge gains, keep "pushing the buttons" to make sure only kooks still like gold and silver = Can Kicking/Status Quo Forever?
In reply to Planned Inflation has a… by TeethVillage88s
Jim Rickards seems to think this is Joseph Schumpters Socialism gone to Fascism back in 1913 and continuing today. State Capitalism with Govt at the Controls. Central Banks buying bonds and equities I guess. Final result is going cashless and bringing in world/global currency... more and more control over people and transactions. He has 4 pillars of Fascism one being Digital Surveillance. I haven't finished the book yet. Low wage workers win, Elites Win, Middle Class disappears.
In reply to Inflation (including… by Give Me Some Truth
your comment reminds me of this chart.
http://forum.gon.com/customavatars/avatar31416_31.gif
In reply to Jim Rickards seems to think… by TeethVillage88s
Stop paying banks interest on excess reserves, if they continue to stonewall the fed over the MBS on the Feds balance? How is the fed going to defend the dollar and employment if they don't stop what was once temporary? Interest on excess reserves? You want inflation wait until the fed stops this practice of saving the banks directly off main streets backs!
In reply to Jim Rickards seems to think… by TeethVillage88s
You really don't get out much!
In reply to The effect of true inflation… by Don Sunset
The charts are too small (unreadable), even after you click on them.
Range 94.61 - 97.94, 52 week 68.69 - 109.98
SMA20-8.35%
SMA50-5.78%
SMA20010.13%
In reply to The charts are too small … by Seb
Still TOO Expensive!
Back to 50 leaner and more hungry? Stop W.I.C see the fun start? Enjoy III its what the economy needs?
In reply to Still TOO Expensive! by TeethVillage88s
Buried anecdote I stumbled upon a year or so ago. Some Wal-Mart store manager spilled the beans. Customers start flooding the store on midnight on the first day of each month- the first minute their EBT cards have been re-activated. I would bet that 35 percent of WM's grocery business happens in 3 days at the first of the month. No way Trump is going to cut or cancel this program (unless he wants a fight with Wal-Mart and I assume he doesn't).
"It's where America Shops"... er or was that Sears, or Kmart?
In reply to Buried anecdote I stumbled… by Give Me Some Truth
Business forced us to close at midnight? Everybody was (is) salary and has no f-cking clue (direct deposit) fun fact. My store was ground zero OBAMATOWN now its just ground zero! We hire a lot to keep them from napping in the parking lot? Babe trump why have you forgotten about Colorado springs? F-ck combover crusted remains of nature!
In reply to Buried anecdote I stumbled… by Give Me Some Truth
We no like to help the China middle class to ascend off Americans' backs?
Don't worry consumer confidence is at all time high, WMT customers must be shifting to LULU.
( Use your imagination at your own risk ) ... Spandex clean up on isle #4
price war with china will kill WMT especially since they do not have a phony cloud division to hide off-balance sheet crap...........on deck AMZN
Wall Street's idea of business is completely insane. Under Armour lost millions of dollars with almost no chance of turning around their sales any time soon, but shares skyrocketed because the loss was smaller than expected.
I'm not defending Walmart but you have to look at the full picture. Why would Walmart's share price fall? Especially since the company's market cap is less than half actual revenue. Amazon skyrockets to an absurd valuation over $710 billion and a 321 P/E when they pulled in $60 Billion in a quarter, $175 billion for the year. Walmart almost brings in as much revenue in one quarter as Amazon does in a full year.
Walmart's sales still grew in 2017 and they sold over $500 billion worth of product, up $15 billion form 2016. Their gross profit or 24.1% towers over Amazon and that is with running thousands of massive brick and mortar stores and employing 1.5 million people in the USA. Increasing online sales by 24% is somehow seen as bad? The numbers point to a massively successful business.
If Walmart was valued on the same metrics as Amazon, you'd have a company with a near $3 trillion market cap.
True but WM doesn't have a trendy bald headed guy like Bezos in the news all the time. I believe WM will get to 3 trillion if they can get a Bezos look like as the company figurehead.
In reply to Wall Street's idea of… by adr