Amid Soaring Cobalt Prices, Apple Will Buy Direct From Miners

One of the most underreported commodity stories of the past year has been the staggering climb in the price of cobalt - a metal that's an essential ingredient of everything from smartphones to electric cars, as BusinessWeek pointed out in a feature about the looming cobalt crisis published last month.
For example, both cobalt and lithium are key components of lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones. And as global demand for electric vehicles is expected to explode thanks to China's heavy handed inducements for urban car owners, cobalt traders have moved quickly to price this in.
According to Global Energy Metals, total global cobalt demand is on track to exceed 120,000 tonnes annually by 2020, up approximately 30% from the 93,950 tonnes consumed in 2016. The bulk of this is due to the lithium ion battery.
...And it has sent the spot price of cobalt traded on the London Metals Exchange to just shy of $80,000 per tonne, its highest level since the financial crisis. The price has more than tripled over the past 18 months.
And what we've witnessed so far is likely only beginning.
With electric vehicle sales "growing at double-digit compound growth rates and the costs of renewable energy continuing its deflationary cost crash, the raw materials critical for the lithium-ion battery are in the early stages of a growth cycle that may continue well into the next decade," Chris Berry, an advisor to Lithium Americas Corp., told MarketWatch recently.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Apple, the world's most valuable company, whose offering of consumer products represent one of the world's largest markets for cobalt, is in talks to purchase long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.
The company is hoping to secure a sustainable supply of the metals as electric cars continue to consume a growing share of the global supply. Apparently, CEO Tim Cook can no longer stomach leaving such a crucial issue in the hands of Apple's suppliers, which have traditionally been responsible for securing supplies of cobalt.
The talks show that the tech giant is keen to ensure that cobalt supplies for its iPhone and iPad batteries are sufficient, with the rapid growth in battery demand for electric vehicles threatening to create a shortage of the raw material. About a quarter of global cobalt production is used in smartphones.
The iPhone maker is one of the world’s largest end users of cobalt for the batteries in its gadgets, but until now it has left the business of buying the metal to the companies that make its batteries.
Apple is seeking contracts to secure several thousand metric tons of cobalt a year for five years or longer, according to one of the people, declining to be named as the discussions are confidential. Its first discussions on cobalt deals with miners were more than a year ago, and it may end up deciding not to go ahead with any deal, another person said.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment. Glencore Plc Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg late last year named Apple among several companies the miner was talking to about cobalt, without giving further details.
It wouldn't be much of an exaggeration to say that, in retrospect, miners might remember today's announcement as the start of the great cobalt scramble, as Apple competes with carmakers like BMW and Volkswagon (not to mention other smartphone manufacturers) to lock up a long-term supply of the metal. Of course, Apple isn't the first company to try and develop a direct relationship with miners.
Australian Mines Ltd., developing the Sconi mine in Queensland state, this week agreed a cobalt and nickel supply deal with SK Innovation Co., South Korea’s top oil refiner, that’s worth about A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) at current prices, the Perth-based company said Wednesday in a presentation.
SK Innovation, which plans to use the raw materials at an EV battery manufacturing plant in Hungary, agreed to buy all of the project’s planned output for up to 13 years, according to the filing.
BMW is also close to securing a 10-year supply deal, the carmaker’s head of procurement told German daily FAZ in early February.
Cobalt is an essential ingredient in lithium-ion batteries for smartphones. While those devices use about eight grams of refined cobalt, the battery for an electric car requires over 1,000 times more. Apple has around 1.3 billion existing devices, while Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has been bullish about the prospects for electric vehicles.
Another issue for companies like Apple that purport to be "socially responsible" (even as the company has proven over and over again that it will countenance a wide variety of labor abuses at its partners' factories, as long as they're happening far away from prying American eyes) is that the mining of cobalt is fraught with human rights abuses. Two-thirds of supplies come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where there has never been a peaceful transition of power and child labor is still used in parts of the mining industry.
In recent years, Apple has stepped up its engagement with cobalt suppliers after the origin of the metal in its supply chain came under scrutiny from human rights groups. In a report in early 2016, Amnesty International alleged that Apple and Samsung Electronics Co.’s Chinese suppliers were buying cobalt from mines that rely on child labor.
Last year, Apple published a list of the companies that supply the cobalt used in its batteries for the first time, and said it would not let cobalt from small-scale mines in Congo into its supply chain until it could verify that "appropriate protections" were being followed. However, if Apple were to break this promise, it wouldn't be the first time the company failed to follow through with its "commitment" to human rights.
We're now waiting to see if reports about Tesla, BMW and other automakers and smartphone makers seeking similar deals will follow accordingly - or if cobalt will be attract the kind of frenzied attention that bitcoin did last year when it's torrid rally started accelerating.
Comments
direct from the war lords? with child slavery? and paying in weapons and gold bars?
In reply to No beer foam for you! by Joe Davola
Unfortunately for cobalt prices, the chances that we'll all be driving electric vehicles anytime soon is extremely remote. When you're burning coal to generate the electricity to run your electric car, there is no clear economic (or environmental) advantage over using gasoline.
Also, the idea that people are going to continue to line up in droves every year for the next iteration of the iphone that's basically no better than the last one is misguided. Eventually iphones lose their status symbol position and become a commodity too.
direct from the war lords? with child slavery? and paying in weapons and gold bars?
Here would be a good place to insert the energy cost in manufacturing the batteries is greater than the energy they ever hold, but that's a downvote.
In reply to Unfortunately for cobalt… by eclectic syncretist
Isn’t lithium also used in drugs given to young children so their brains are screwed up into believing MSM propaganda and that shooting up a school is a good idea?
In reply to Here would be a good place… by D503
And I thought it was lithium that everyone was scrambling to get for batteries. Silly me.
In reply to … by macholatte
" the costs of renewable energy continuing its deflationary cost crash"
Huh??
" the costs of renewable energy continuing its deflationary cost crash"

Huh??
Apple, Mining? Doesn't that kill the rain forest, pollute the whales, and marginalize queers and females of (poop?) color?
In reply to direct from the war lords?… by HenryKissinger…
" Dr. Ortega reviewed published performance data for commercially available rechargeable Li-ion and Li-polymer cells compared to ZPower’s rechargeable silver-zinc (AgZn) button cells. The comparison demonstrated that silver-zinc cells offer greater capacity and energy densities over equivalently sized rechargeable Li-on and Li-polymer batteries. " -- https://zpowerbattery.com/silver-zinc-battery-advantages/
In reply to No beer foam for you! by Joe Davola
Nazis did this in WWII to get Tungsten and other ore.
- "Amid Soaring Cobalt Prices, Apple Will Buy Direct From Miners"
In reply to I'm partial to cobalt-60 by HRClinton
I do love the penetration of gamma rays in the morning!
I do love the penetration of gamma rays in the morning!
WHY has it been under reported?
WHY has it been under reported?
If only gold chart was like this.
Oh and you can rest easy ZHers - Cape Town's Day Zero pushed back. You can check off 1 thing of your thousands long list of things you're worried about.
It will. In the long run, it will.
In reply to If only gold chart was like… by boostedhorse
Fuck apple. They pioneered 'cheap' (slave) labor. Why do they get to keep their $300+ billion cash holdings?
Boycott apple.
It will. In the long run, it will.
So Foxconn makes iPhones for Apple for $12-$14...each. Apple charges consumers $800...each. If there is a disruption is the raw material supply chain like cobalt, lithium, etc. then (following their cost model) Apple has to pass on the a$$ pain to its customers and the $800 handset now goes for $1300. At that point, customers will hang onto their old iPhone (bad for apple sales) or go to another platform (bad for apple sales). Because Apple was so greedy with their profit margins, they have now painted themselves in a corner regarding any future supply chain disruptions. It couldn't have happened to a better company - I hate Apple as well.
In reply to Fuck apple. They pioneered … by rccalhoun
That's when Apple stops supporting the old phones.
And somehow the backdoors they have built in for the NSA are leaked into the wild.
In reply to So Foxconn makes iPhones for… by you_are_cleared_hot
Ohhh no, no, no, they were not the pioneers. In the early 2000s, before the advent of the iPhone, I printed out a ton of online articles, detailing the child labor, the 19-to-a-room worker dormitories filled with teenage girls, the 30-cent-per-hour wages and the grueling work conditions in Chinese factories.
These were articles about Chinese factories, manufacturing TOYS for US-in-name-only corporations. One was called “Ken and Barbie’s Christmas.”
American elites offshored our industrial base to Asia decades ago. They managed to expand the economic and military strength of Asian countries, talking about diversity night and day in the US media to distract, even though they prefer not to fool with diversity in their low-level manufacturing jobs—the bulk of the jobs they create—setting up shop in Asia, a non-diverse part of the world that is somehow not labeled racist.
Regardless, Apple was preceded by manufacturers of toys, clothes and furniture, with Made-in-Asia, disposable furniture causing the same type of panic about shortages of raw materials and the same fake-environmentalist concerns about rain forests, etc. Particleboard-with-plastic-veneer furniture causes more landfill issues than hard-wood depletion in the world’s pristine forests.
In reply to Fuck apple. They pioneered … by rccalhoun
There is no insanely-large cobalt futures market. That's why the chart can look like that.
In reply to If only gold chart was like… by boostedhorse
If you are long gold, you really don't want it to double or triple in price very quickly, because that will probably lead to a sharp correction and long consolidation period. What you want is a nice and steady bull market, the kind that can enrich you for many years to come.
This is the lesson the crypto-kids haven't learned yet: easy come, easy go.
In reply to There is no insanely-large… by gmak
It must be a millennial thing.
In reply to If you are long gold, you… by Mementoil
I don't always agree with you, but in this case I have to.
It must be a millennial thing.
and I will buy phones direct from the Chinese.
Already have.
Whenever I go to China (1x/yr), I buy "direct: Select electronics (that travels well), Blu Ray DVDs, a quality Swiss watch.
Bought ~1000 BTC in 2013 while there. HODLed them till last Sept, when I started to swap some for hard AU (in private transactions) and Altcoins in Top 10 (on offshore P2P sites). My assets are legal "Expats", under "Expat rules", you might say. Just like corporate profits are offshore Expats. Aren't yours? Why not?
and I will buy phones direct from the Chinese.
Careful HRC, (adjusting my tin-foil hat) I am sure IRS agents stroll around this site on their lunch-hour to see what "those in the know"...know
In reply to Already have. by HRClinton
Massive manufacturer seizing raw materials markets in a sudden lurch towards vertical integration, what could possibly go wrong?
Maybe Apple can pivot against the trend, and instead start shipping little coal-burning power plants with their ubiquitous iPhone offerings.
Intel did the same thing with some of its Rare Earth minerals, years ago.
In reply to Vertical integration,… by ParkAveFlasher
Globalization will result in more 100% vertical integrated corporation ... and consolidation ...
In reply to Vertical integration,… by ParkAveFlasher
Globalization, it's the new colonialism.Vote up!
Intel did the same thing with some of its Rare Earth minerals, years ago.
Well.... at least it's by the global corporation lolz ahahhahah
In reply to Globalization, it's the new… by ParkAveFlasher
Sure sign the end is nigh.
Globalization, it's the new colonialism.
I do have about 60 ounces of bismuth metal bullion bars though. They are pretty.
Fun thing to do: take 50-60 Lithium wafers (from the Lithium battery making process), crumple them up in your hands, throw the crumpled up Lithium ball in a pond, RUN LIKE HELL!!
Well.... at least it's by the global corporation lolz ahahhahah
Soo.... miners are also refiners now?
No, Apple is going to refine it.
Theyre going to “hire” the US military to “secure” it over there in Congo (nothing democratic or republicish about that fuckin place). The child labor will become Apple employees and benefit from education and healthcare programs provided by Tim Cook and Co. Like Haiti only with cobalt.
In reply to Soo.... miners are also… by Arnold
Maybe they can ship in iPads, to spread iPadism!
In reply to No, Apple is going to refine… by Yukon Cornholius
In order to avoid sourcing from child-labor exploiters in the Congo, several mining companies are looking at re-opening the mines in, you've guessed it....
Cobalt, Ontario.
Soo.... miners are also refiners now?
Well... eventually... those miners got smart!
Commodity prices will explode ...moving forward ....
Maybe they can ship in iPads, to spread iPadism!
Hello inflation!
Does that mean I have to give up my 11 dollar, ten year old, ten dollar a month flip phone?
In reply to Well... eventually... those… by JibjeResearch
dang ..... that's incredible :) my phone is only 5 years old...
Get ready for the $3000 IPHONE XXX.
Got cobalt ?
Any good Cobalt mining picks?
Fortune Minerals (FT-TSXV)
In reply to Any good Cobalt mining picks? by Goldbugger
Well Apple is really just a big hedge fund...so makes sense they would trade metals
dang ..... that's incredible :) my phone is only 5 years old...
Got cobalt ?
.
Higher costs.... Obviously this is Bullish for TSLA