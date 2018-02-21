Canada's Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
Canadian oil producers can’t get a break.
First it was the pipelines - there are not enough of them to carry the crude from Alberta’s oil sands to export markets. This pipeline capacity problem has been forcing producers to pay higher rates for railway transportation, which has naturally hurt their margins in no small way.
Now, there is a shortage of rail cars as well.
The situation is going from bad to worse for Canadian producers who can’t seem to catch a break. Canadian railway operators are fighting harsh winter weather and finding it hard to supply enough cars to move both crude oil from Alberta and grain from the Prairies.
The harsh weather is just the latest factor, however. Before that, there was the 45-percent surge in demand for rail cars from the oil industry, Bloomberg reports, citing Canadian National Railway. The surge happened in the third quarter of last year, and Canadian National’s chief executive Ghislain Houle says that it took the company “a little bit by surprise.” This surprise has led to “pinch points” on the railway operator’s network, further aggravating an already bad situation.
As a result, crude oil remains in Alberta and prices fall further because Alberta is where the local crude is priced, Bloomberg’s Jen Skerritt and Robert Tuttle note. In fact, Canadian crude is currently trading at the biggest discount to West Texas Intermediate in four years, at $30.60 per barrel. The blow is particularly severe as it comes amid improving oil prices elsewhere driven by the stock market recovery.
The light at the end of the tunnel is barely a glimmer. Despite federal government support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, it is still facing obstacles that may result in it never seeing the light of day. The project that would boost the current pipeline’s capacity from 300,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd, accommodating much of the increased Alberta bitumen production, is being challenged in court and Kinder Morgan has yet to collect even half of the necessary permits to proceed with it. There are no other major pipeline projects in Canada that have been approved.
Meanwhile, the news from the research front is not good, either. Back in September, media outlets reported on an accidental discovery that could make transporting bitumen by rail much safer by turning the crude into pellets. This would minimize the danger of a spill but, some said at the time, would increase transportation costs.
Canadian national Railway is also working on its own bitumen pellet technology it calls CanaPux, but for now it has not yet been commercialized, perhaps for the same reason of cost. Yet bitumen pellets, some observers note, could be the best solution to the current conflict between Alberta and British Columbia. The latter is doing everything it can to stall Trans Mountain’s expansion citing environmental concerns.
Alberta stopped importing B.C. wines in retaliation.
But bitumen pellets are safe, their creators say, so B.C. would have nothing to worry about. And yet, like grain, these pellets would need rail cars to transport them should this option be chosen despite cost considerations. Canadian National says it plans to hike its capex to $2.6 billion this year in response to the shortage. The effect of the surprise jump in demand for railcar capacity from the oil industry should also subside eventually. The only question is how much all these factors would hurt Canada’s oil production growth in the meantime.
They aren't all American companies. It's Canadian oil. It isn't "ram-rodding" because BC ships all their gas through Alberta on the way east and south. You might as another stupid question such as "Enlighten me why Alberta should let any natural gas cross Alberta land?"
We're a country you know... not a conglomeration of 13 different countries. We got along just fine up here until the fucking NDP governments were given one chance to rule for "one term" to see if they could handle it. THEY CAN'T! And at the next election in Alberta the NDP is going to get their asses kicked so hard it is going to set Canadian voting records.
The pipelines through Alberta AND BC already exist. They just need to be upsized, and yes in some cases even new pipelines built... in both directions. WTF is wrong with that? It's called "commerce". We have jobs to do and product to deliver, not to mention the most admirable record for safety and "lack of spills" on the planet. Any other stupid questions?
In reply to Enlighten me why BC should… by oddjob
Pipelines?...1 pipeline exists, The Transmountain, they applied to twin the pipeline, but when it came time to actually building they assumed they could take a completely different route without any consequences, typical Alberta project, think something halfway thru then proceed.
In reply to They aren't all American… by Albertarocks
No country gets rich by raw exports! Secondary manufacturing is needed!
In reply to Because that is how the Left… by VZ58
There is absolutely NO reason not to do exactly that but one has to wonder if the strong arm (same one that killed the Avro Arrow)from the south has their thumb on our Politicians pea sized brains. Fuel would be much cheaper in Canada but the refineries on the Gulf Coast wouldn't be making as much money so......
The problem also so is the majority of people don't think about it. Just like the east west pipeline through Ontario and out to the East coast refineries. The Eco Nuts are quite fine with the product flowing west but heaven forbid if the exact same pipe line started flowing east with Alberta Crude. It makes absolutely no difference being the exact same pipe but don't try and tell that to Eco IDIOTS. It is frustrating as hell.
Also, just like in the US, there are pipes everywhere. Multiple pipes through the rockies right now into Vancouver but NO NO NO. We Cannot have another one. "Won't someone please think of the Children"?
Also, just like in the US, there are pipes everywhere. Multiple pipes through the rockies right now into Vancouver but NO NO NO. We Cannot have another one. "Won't someone please think of the Children"?
In reply to Why not refine that 30$ oil… by Abitcoinbrain
Absolutely. With every barrel of crude shipped out of Alberta we're also shipping out jobs. I remember back in (I think it was the '80s) half the bumper stickers in Alberta said "Dear God, please let there be one more oil boom. We promise not to piss it all away next time".
Well with every barrel we ship out unrefined... we're pissing it away again.
Well with every barrel we ship out unrefined... we're pissing it away again. Mind you, once we kick the f**king NDP out in the next election Alberta could once again become the only jurisdiction on the planet that has no debt. We don't have much right now, but the NDP is racking it up as if it was 'their' money. So... they're getting their asses kicked out of the province forever. Bank on it.
In reply to Why not refine that 30$ oil… by Abitcoinbrain
In reply to Alberta wasted all the… by Dominus Ludificatio
The refineries are built, Ottawa should have approved the line 9 reversal to carry Alberta Oil to east coast refineries, thereby reducing seaborne tanker traffic on both coasts.
The first, new refinery built in Canada in the last 60 years is now online. It will be able, initially, to process 300K barrels a day into value added product. Max production will be 800K barrels a day, so in a year or two, the pressure will abate.
In reply to Why not refine that 30$ oil… by Abitcoinbrain
Pipelines are safer, more cost efficient and cheaper. Period.
I'll raise you two Canadian refineries built for less than the cost of a single pipeline which will boost jobs markets and lower gas prices at the pumps in Canada.
There is plenty of pipeline capacity in BC, without Enbridge building more. They have been upgrading the existing pipelines since being denied the Northern Gateway. Bought Spectra's pipelines and they'll do fine. I do wish they'd build refineries and quit shipping raw resources out but what do I know.
Can they transport the pellets in grain cars instead of tanker cars? That might save some money and handling.
