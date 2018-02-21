Canada's Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:10

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,

Canadian oil producers can’t get a break.

First it was the pipelines - there are not enough of them to carry the crude from Alberta’s oil sands to export markets. This pipeline capacity problem has been forcing producers to pay higher rates for railway transportation, which has naturally hurt their margins in no small way.

Now, there is a shortage of rail cars as well.

The situation is going from bad to worse for Canadian producers who can’t seem to catch a break. Canadian railway operators are fighting harsh winter weather and finding it hard to supply enough cars to move both crude oil from Alberta and grain from the Prairies.

The harsh weather is just the latest factor, however. Before that, there was the 45-percent surge in demand for rail cars from the oil industry, Bloomberg reports, citing Canadian National Railway. The surge happened in the third quarter of last year, and Canadian National’s chief executive Ghislain Houle says that it took the company “a little bit by surprise.” This surprise has led to “pinch points” on the railway operator’s network, further aggravating an already bad situation.

As a result, crude oil remains in Alberta and prices fall further because Alberta is where the local crude is priced, Bloomberg’s Jen Skerritt and Robert Tuttle note. In fact, Canadian crude is currently trading at the biggest discount to West Texas Intermediate in four years, at $30.60 per barrel. The blow is particularly severe as it comes amid improving oil prices elsewhere driven by the stock market recovery.

The light at the end of the tunnel is barely a glimmer. Despite federal government support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, it is still facing obstacles that may result in it never seeing the light of day. The project that would boost the current pipeline’s capacity from 300,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd, accommodating much of the increased Alberta bitumen production, is being challenged in court and Kinder Morgan has yet to collect even half of the necessary permits to proceed with it. There are no other major pipeline projects in Canada that have been approved.

Meanwhile, the news from the research front is not good, either. Back in September, media outlets reported on an accidental discovery that could make transporting bitumen by rail much safer by turning the crude into pellets. This would minimize the danger of a spill but, some said at the time, would increase transportation costs.

Canadian national Railway is also working on its own bitumen pellet technology it calls CanaPux, but for now it has not yet been commercialized, perhaps for the same reason of cost. Yet bitumen pellets, some observers note, could be the best solution to the current conflict between Alberta and British Columbia. The latter is doing everything it can to stall Trans Mountain’s expansion citing environmental concerns.

Alberta stopped importing B.C. wines in retaliation.

But bitumen pellets are safe, their creators say, so B.C. would have nothing to worry about. And yet, like grain, these pellets would need rail cars to transport them should this option be chosen despite cost considerations. Canadian National says it plans to hike its capex to $2.6 billion this year in response to the shortage. The effect of the surprise jump in demand for railcar capacity from the oil industry should also subside eventually. The only question is how much all these factors would hurt Canada’s oil production growth in the meantime.

VZ58 Abitcoinbrain Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Because that is how the Left operates in Alberta and BC , in fact in all of Canada. They are totally anti oil or coal and believe green energy will meet all demands. Hahahaha...Canada could be so rich. Meanwhile it imports economic migrants en mass and has the clueless clown Trudope parading around with his gay socks looking like the complete fool that he is on the world stage. But he has great hair and that is why he was elected.

Albertarocks oddjob Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

They aren't all American companies.  It's Canadian oil.  It isn't "ram-rodding" because BC ships all their gas through Alberta on the way east and south.  You might as another stupid question such as "Enlighten me why Alberta should let any natural gas cross Alberta land?"

We're a country you know... not a conglomeration of 13 different countries.  We got along just fine up here until the fucking NDP governments were given one chance to rule for "one term" to see if they could handle it.  THEY CAN'T!  And at the next election in Alberta the NDP is going to get their asses kicked so hard it is going to set Canadian voting records.

The pipelines through Alberta AND BC already exist.  They just need to be upsized, and yes in some cases even new pipelines built... in both directions. WTF is wrong with that?  It's called "commerce".  We have jobs to do and product to deliver, not to mention the most admirable record for safety and "lack of spills" on the planet.  Any other stupid questions?

Canadianbacon oddjob Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Because oil is the life blood of our whole economy you fucking moron.

Natural gas - used to make Ammonium nitrate

Diesel- agriculture

Diesel- moving grain for processing

Petroleum- most food packaging

Diesel- trucking to the grocery store in VAN

Gas- you going to get those groceries

That list is the tip of the iceberg.

You Cityiots think Harry Potter makes your overpriced organic veggies appear out of thin air.

Fuck you pull your head out of your ass!!!!!!

 

Terminaldude Abitcoinbrain Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

There is absolutely NO reason not to do exactly that but one has to wonder if the strong arm (same one that killed the Avro Arrow)from the south has their thumb on our Politicians pea sized brains.   Fuel would be much cheaper in Canada but the refineries on the Gulf Coast wouldn't be making as much money so.......

The problem also so is the majority of people don't think about it.  Just like the east west pipeline through Ontario and out to the East coast refineries.  The Eco Nuts are quite fine with the product flowing west but heaven forbid if the exact same pipe line started flowing east with Alberta Crude.  It makes absolutely no difference being the exact same pipe but don't try and tell that to Eco IDIOTS.  It is frustrating as hell. 

Also, just like in the US, there are pipes everywhere.  Multiple pipes through the rockies right now into Vancouver but NO NO NO.  We Cannot have another one.  "Won't someone please think of the Children"?

Albertarocks Abitcoinbrain Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

"Abitcoinbrain Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Why not refine that 30$ oil in Alberta up north and sell that shit at par make a fucking killing!"

Absolutely.  With every barrel of crude shipped out of Alberta we're also shipping out jobs.  I remember back in (I think it was the '80s) half the bumper stickers in Alberta said "Dear God, please let there be one more oil boom.  We promise not to piss it all away next time".

Well with every barrel we ship out unrefined... we're pissing it away again.  Mind you, once we kick the f**king NDP out in the next election Alberta could once again become the only jurisdiction on the planet that has no debt.  We don't have much right now, but the NDP is racking it up as if it was 'their' money.  So... they're getting their asses kicked out of the province forever.  Bank on it.

east of eden mtl4 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

The NDP has done more to unravel 60 years of Oink-oink corruption in Oil-berta than any other government has ever done. I've said this time again, but once more for uninformed readers. Oil-berta has been pumping oil for over 100 years. The result? They are 60 Billion dollars in debt, with at least another 40 Billion in debt on the way to pay for the clean up that the Cock Brothers left behind, and of course, will never pay for.

Norway, on the other hand, has been pumping oil for 60 years, and have 1.2 Trillion US in the bank. But hey, Norway is a 'socialist' country, so we can't have that in Oil-berta - too much loosey-goosey money to just leave sitting around in 'investments'.

It will be an interesting battle in a year and a bit, when the fucking queer from Harper's Cabinet presents himself as the 'potential' next Premier.

That is if AIDS doesn't kill him first.

east of eden oddjob Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

Every province other than Oil-berta, has said a big NO to heavy crude pipelines. Energy East is dead. 

And that is really no big surprise, considering that the 'plan' for Energy East, was going to put the pipeline right dead centre through Toronto and Quebec City.

Fools and idiots. Or...people who want things to 'fail', deliberately.

east of eden Abitcoinbrain Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

The first, new refinery built in Canada in the last 60 years is now online. It will be able, initially, to process 300K barrels a day into value added product. Max production will be 800K barrels a day, so in a year or two, the pressure will abate. And once the stupid fucking Albertan's realize that yes, it is possible to actually build and run their own refineries, perhaps they will be more interested in building a couple more.

Albertarocks east of eden Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Let me straighten you out just a tad.  It's not "stupid fucking Albertans", it's the stupid fucking government they voted in and are about to kick out into the mid-Pacific in the next election.  So yes, Albertans made the decision to evict the PC government that had run Alberta quite effectively for 45 years as punishment for their ever-growing arrogance.  We gave the NDP "one chance", "one term" just to send a message to the PC party.  And as we suspected would happen, the NDP is fucking things up so bad they'll never get another chance, and the PCs learned their lesson.  It has been a painful 4 years but we knew that would happen... it's just that the NDP are much bigger fuckups than we expected.  In fact they are screwing things up so badly that I think the entire NDP political entity soon won't even exist.  Much like the Democrats in the USA.  The PCs will take over in Alberta once more in the next election and things will start to improve.  So stop fretting, the "stupid fucking Albertans" know exactly WTF we're going.

Number 9 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

4 dollar a gallon gasoline tanks the economy..been there done that and now the eroei is rearing its ugly head.

face it canuks, your tar sands are dead..

Savvy Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

There is plenty of pipeline capacity in BC, without Enbridge building more. They have been upgrading the existing pipelines since being denied the Northern Gateway. Bought Spectra's pipelines and they'll do fine. I do wish they'd build refineries and quit shipping raw resources out but what do I know.

rockstone Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

Bill Gates! His buddy Buffett has his hands in there somewhere too.

 

Try building a pipeline without crossing through railroad property. And the car ‘shortage’?

”Shit, I could have swore we had enough of those. Sheeeeezzzz. Damn....My bad!”

Robert A. Heinlein Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

World is awash with oil. Glut is here for a long time. 'Peak Oil' is a sham.  Only reason oil is as high as it is now it the manipulation by SA and OPEC. They've done a great job of jawboning the price per barrel up the last few years.  And Venezuela being such a total wreck with their socialist gov that has destroyed the economy there, of which oil was the largest single sector. The proven oil reserves in Venezuela are recognized as the largest in the world. And their off line for the most part. They import oil!!  Just wait, in the next few years as we export the shale drilling technology out in the world, they will find oil everywhere. Oil will be range bound for a long time. It goes in waves. US shale producers are the new swing traders, taking the place of SA.  They tried to kill it, but it backfired. Oil ain't going no where. 

east of eden Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Yes, well if fucking 'Hunter Harrison' had not destroyed most of the company (CNR & CPR) in the name of 'efficiency', they would not be in this predicament.

Fortunately, Hunter, the fuck, is dead now.

FIAT CON Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Fuck Alberta! all they care about is dirty oil!

 They want to expose BC to the spills and risk our environment for dirty jobs that BC really doesn't get much benefit from.