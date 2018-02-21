Deep State & The FBI – Federal Blackmail Investigation

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
It’s hilariously naive how mainstream American news media feign an air of disdain concerning accusations of impropriety by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the last presidential elections.
Allegations that senior ranks of the FBI were involved in “dirty tricks” to fix the 2016 presidential vote in favor of Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton – potentially highly criminal conduct – are treated as if such allegations are scurrilous distractions thrown up by the Trump White House or Republican supporters.
When President Donald Trump has alluded to FBI collusion with the previous Obama Democrat administration to destroy his election campaign, or when Republican congressmen released a secret memo earlier this month also suggesting Deep State dirty tricks, there were gasps of disdain among major news media. Outlets like the New York Times and CNN affected a sanctimonious air that such allegations were contemptible slurs against the honor of the Feds – the nation’s top law-enforcement agency.
“Don’t dare impugn the reputation of our law officers,” is the attitude. Former FBI director James Comey – who was fired by Trump – is held up as a paragon of civic duty and squeaky-clean conduct. So too is Robert Mueller, a previous FBI chief who is carrying out a probe into alleged Russian collusion during the last election.
Of course, those media outlets would prefer to keep the focus on allegations of Russian interference in the US elections and supposed Kremlin collusion with the Trump campaign that somehow got him into the White House. That media bias is partly to do with their current political affiliation with Democrats and supposedly liberal politics.
Even though, after more than a year of constant, saturated media coverage on the so-called Russiagate story there is an embarrassing paucity of any supporting evidence. More reliable observers like Princeton Professor Stephen Cohen have cogentlyargued that the real story is US “Intelgate”, not the media sensationalized “Russiagate”.
One thing that would help the American public discern the relative merits of those competing narratives is greater awareness of the dark history of the FBI. Over the past century, the FBI’s political “influence campaigns” to control elected members of US government, including presidents, are on a scale that the Kremlin could only envy.
While the New York Times, CNN and others project a pious view of the FBI, as well as other secret arms of the Deep State, the reality is that the bureau has a long history of endemic political corruption – corruption that begs disturbing questions about the very integrity of American democracy.
No other individual in modern US history has a more sinister legacy than John Edgar Hoover, the founder and lifetime director of the FBI. He founded the bureau in 1924 and was its director until his death in 1972 at the age of 77.
Serving under nine presidents, from Calvin Coolidge to Richard Nixon, the FBI was turned into a “Gestapo by Hoover whose modus operandi was blackmail”. That’s how President Harry Truman (1943-53) reportedly characterized Hoover’s bureau. How else do you think he survived for so long – five decades – as the nation’s top law enforcer?
J Edgar Hoover and his henchmen kept files on thousands of politicians, judges, journalists and other public figures, according to biographer Anthony Summers. Hoover ruthlessly used those files on the secret and often sordid private lives of senior public figures to control their career conduct and official decisions so as to serve his interests.
And Hoover’s interests were of a rightwing, anti-communist, racist bigot.
Ironically, his own suppressed homosexuality also manifested in witch-hunts against homosexuals in public life.
It was Hoover’s secret files that largely informed the McCarthyite anti-communist inquisitions of the 1950s, whose baleful legacy on American democracy, foreign policy and freedom of expression continues to this day.
One of Hoover’s mainstay sources is strongly believed to be Mafia crime bosses who had lots of dirt on politicians, from bribe-taking to vote-rigging, to illicit sexual affairs. It is suspected that the Mafia had their own dossier of images on Hoover in a compromising homosexual tryst which, in turn, kept him under their thumb.
Absurdly, the FBI chief maintained that there was “no such thing as the Mafia” in public statements.
Two notorious cases of how FBI wiretapping worked under Hoover can be seen in the presidencies of John F Kennedy (1961-63) and Richard Nixon (1969-74).
As recounted by Laurent Guyénot in his 2013 book, ‘JFK to 9/11: 50 Years of Deep State’, Hoover made a point of letting each new president know of compromising information he had on them. It wouldn’t be brandished overtly as blackmail; the president would be briefed subtly, “Sir, if someone were to have copies of this it would be damaging to your career”. Enough said.
JFK was particularly wide open to blackmail owing to his rampant promiscuity and extra-marital liaisons, including with screen idol Marilyn Monroe. Kennedy more than once confided to his aides that “the bastards” had him nailed. It was for this reason that he made the thuggish Texan Senator Lyndon B Johnson his vice president even though he detested LBJ. Hoover and Johnson were longtime associates and the former no doubt pulled a favor to get LBJ into the White House.
However, Hoover’s blackmail on JFK was not enough to curtail his defiance of rabidly anti-communist Cold War politics. Against the hostility of the Pentagon, CIA and FBI, Kennedy pursued a courageous policy of detente with the Soviet Union and Cuba. Such a policy no doubt led to his assassination by the Deep State in Dallas on November 22, 1963. There is ample evidence that Hoover and Johnson, who became the new president, then colluded with the Deep State assassins to cover up the assassination as the act of lone nut Lee Harvey Oswald – a cover-up that persists to this day.
As for Richard Nixon, it is believed that “Tricky Dicky” engaged in secret communications with the US-backed South Vietnamese regime on the cusp of the presidential elections in 1968. Nixon promised the South Vietnamese stronger military support if they held off entering peace talks with communist North Vietnam, which incumbent President Johnson was trying to organize. LBJ wanted to claim a peace process was underway in order to boost the election chances of his vice president Hubert Humphrey.
Nixon’s scheming prevailed. The Vietnam peace gambit was scuttled, the Vietnam war raged on, and so the Democrat candidate lost. Nixon finally got into the White House, which he had long coveted from the time he lost out to JFK back in 1960.
But Hoover and Johnson got their revenge by subsequently letting Nixon know that there was classified information on him – thanks to FBI wiretaps. The specter of incrimination is possibly a factor in Nixon becoming increasingly paranoid during this presidency, culminating in the ignominy of the Watergate scandal that ended his career.
These are but only two examples of how Deep State politics works in controlling and subverting American democracy. The notion that lawmakers and presidents are free to serve the people is a quaintly naive one. For the US media to pretend otherwise, and to hail the FBI as some kind of benign bastion of justice, while also deprecating claims of “Deep State” intrusion as “conspiracy theory”, is either impossibly ignorant of history – or a sign of the media’s own compromised complicity.
Nonetheless, to blame this culture of institutionalized blackmail and corruption on one individual – J Edgar Hoover – is not fair either.
Hoover certainly was the devious architect of a malign Deep State machine. But he was not alone. He instilled a culture and legacy that pervades the top echelons of the bureau. And not just the FBI. The early Cold War years saw the formation of the CIA and the NSA under the Machiavellian guidance of men like Allen Dulles and Richard Helms and a host of others.
Once formed, the Deep State – as an alternate, unaccountable, unelected government – does not surrender its immense power willingly. It has learnt to hold on to its power through blackmail, media control, incitement of wars, and, even ultimately, assassination of American dissenters.
The illegal tapping of private communications is an oxygen supply for the depredations of the American Deep State.
Thinking that such agencies are not actively warping and working the electoral system to fix the figurehead in the White House is a dangerous delusion.
So too are claims that American democracy is being “influenced” by malign Russian enemies, as the US intelligence chiefs once again chorused in front of the Senate this past week. The consummate irony of it!
The real “influence campaigns” corrupting American democracy are those of the “All-American” agencies who claim to be law enforcers and defenders of national security.
US citizens would do well to refresh on the untold history of their country to appreciate how they are being manipulated.
We might even surmise that a good number of citizens are already aware, if only vaguely, of the elite corruption – and that is why Washington DC is viewed with increasing contempt by the people.
Comments
"All American" used to be a positive phrase.
Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
In reply to "All American" used to be a… by Throat-warbler…
Hey Trump: not only drain the swamp, but flush the deep state! Because no one else will do it!
In reply to Don't let the door hit you… by nmewn
from here it looks as though Hillarhea is still running the DOJ/FBI....and until otherwise her media outlets will parrot the same BS.
USA really has a massive deep state propaganda organ with several limbs-CBS/ABC/NBC/Fox/CNN.
In reply to Hey Trump: not only drain… by wee-weed up
Meet the DEEP STATE
In reply to from here it looks as though… by doctor10
Mueller sat on (hid) evidence that he KNEW about seven months before 9/11 that might have prevented it. Weasel.
In reply to Meet the DEEP STATE https:/… by lloll
The Deep State has Mueller pu**y whipped.
Next thing he will be pole dancing for them.
In reply to Mueller sat on (hid)… by KimAsa
Soon to be the Former Bureau of Investigation.
In reply to Hey Trump: not only drain… by wee-weed up
Has Muller found Big Foot yet?
In reply to Soon to be the Former Bureau… by Crash Overide
Yeah, was in his Ma's Pussy and she wasn't giving it up.
In reply to Has Muller found Big Foot… by Son of Loki
ADX DC
In reply to Soon to be the Former Bureau… by Crash Overide
Sure, Einstein, that is why Trump refuses to prosecute Hillary... even with a mountain of evidence against her... or any of the malignant Barry Obongo criminal maggots... especially Brennan and Clapper... two shitbag traitors...
He is either corrupt... or the Deep State has HIM by the balls too.
In reply to Hey Trump: not only drain… by wee-weed up
So nmewn, you must either reject the author's description of Deep State control of the political process, or think it a fine thing.
Which is it? Just asking.
In reply to Don't let the door hit you… by nmewn
I am myself shocked by his statement.
Definately not the type of opinion we have grown to expect from him.
In reply to So nmewn, you must either… by Socratic Dog
The corruption of the deep state is being exposed like never before. This is fortunate, however, they are far from finished.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/02/the-next-power-move-will…
In reply to "All American" used to be a… by Throat-warbler…
i dunno this is pretty revealing and it was twenty years ago. will someone please go listen to this entire interview !
one of the best history lessons anyone will ever get. emphasis on the fbi ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXprtC6-8Lw
In reply to The corruption of the deep… by Cash2Riches
US citizens would do well to refresh on the untold history of their country to appreciate how they are being manipulated.
above link is a good place to start
In reply to i dunno this is pretty… by putaipan
Congress needs to do its job instead of abdicating many of its tasks to the bureaucrats. The bureaucrats know that they actually run DC and feel like they should be able to make the rules.
Congress has no real power. They can't empanel a Grand Jury, or issue indictments...
That is the job of the corrupt eunuch Sessions. And he refuses to do it... as his Deep State pals will not allow it.
Trump refuses to fire Sessions... getting the idea yet?
In reply to Congress needs to do its job… by Umh
it should be obvious by now thay have him by the short and curlies. The only reason he is still alive is because he is a useful tool for the deep state. He was never going to be allowed to normalize ties with Russia (that was his biggest crime).
In reply to Congress has no real power. … by loveyajimbo
watch the above link for history of a congressman fighting the good fight
In reply to Congress has no real power. … by loveyajimbo
Congress has the power to pass laws.
They can pass one to create an office of special counsel to investigate whatever they desire and give him the power to prosecute.
While Trump does not have the power to fire "civil servants", Congress does.
In reply to Congress has no real power. … by loveyajimbo
Isn't this the whole point of the NSA, to gather data on everyone?
It’s important to red Pill everyone that will listen.
The more players ‘we the people’ have, the more assurance that the PEOPLE WILL WIN!
It also has to do with the fact that we have never seen any true action against what they have done. Yes, they discovered felonies and crimes and we know the basis of the Mueller investigation is nonsense, but they can continue indefinitely as nobody stops it.
So, they can do what they like as always as the American public is powerless to do anything about it.
One lying Minister in Holland was enough to stop it and make him resign. Lots of negative comments here on ZH, but in the US nothing happens to any of those criminals and they still have the biggest mouth via their powerful MSM. And so, one looks for a scapegoat: Russia and all can go back to sleep again. Luckily there are signs of some great news outlets where people understand what is happening, including this one.
Federal Bureau of Indignation seem appropriate
Let' hope it changes..... lol
Good article. This needs wider dissemination. Shine the light on the weasels.
Big Gubmit Spooks
The liberal media daily digs their own graves deeper and deeper...
I never node the US Intelligence Services were Degenerates or that Hoover was a shirt-lifter. You live and learn!
Deep-State got to the Drudge Report...let's hope not so for ZH, stay strong ZH.
"Intelgate" or even more concrete: "Steelegate" (that is the foundation of it all and it actually happened, unlike Russia"gate" where nothing of the sort occurred).
naw. intelgate is spot on : https://www.thenation.com/article/russiagate-or-intelgate/
In reply to "Intelgate" or even more… by Jung
It's a job, not a religion.
Great read. I don't think most Americans know about the deep state, but those same Americans watch the MSM. So there you go.
Zero Hedge: Non-stop financial doom & gloom porn along with pro-Trump Russian bots! I honestly do not see the connection between the two. Congrats on promoting Trump. The best way to bring America down.
Hey look, a 3 week troll.
You’re going to have to up your game around here Zippy!
In reply to Zero Hedge: Non-stop… by ZippyZ
hey zippy - can you handle the ultimate irony regarding the pro-trump russian bots (god bless 'em) ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4Y54-8RR-k
In reply to Zero Hedge: Non-stop… by ZippyZ
Dirty from day one.
An interesting thing worth noting. The corrupt law encroachment is far more dangerous than the mafia. They dont operate outside the law. By their very nature they operate above the law.
Talk about a god complex? The critters handing out the real marching orders? Ya them cats be thinkin they are fucking gods. Kinda explains a few peoples actions dont it? God complexes are like top shelf crazies. jus sayin Im not Dr or nothing. But being married to a redhead I do know a thing or two about crazies.lol