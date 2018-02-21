Democrats Want $300 Million To "Counter Russian Operatives" Ahead Of 2018 Midterms

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:50

It's been barely a week since Special Counsel Robert Mueller unveiled indictments of 13 Russians and 3 Russian entities - including one close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin - and already Democrats are asking Congress for exorbitant sums of money to stop Russia's army of internet trolls from "sowing discord" ahead of the US election - even though anybody who reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal is by now no doubt well-acquainted with the reality that these suspected trolls aren't really all that interested in US politics.

According to Reuters, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are asking Congress for $300 million for the FBI to combat purported Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of the 2018 midterms in November. The big ask comes about a week after leaders of the US intelligence community testified to a Senate committee about the serious of the purported threat.

Schumer

Democrats are asking that the money be included in the next continuing resolution, which must be signed into law before the March 23 deadline to avert another government shutdown. Republican leaders have been noncommittal.

Of course, the Reuters story fails to point out that $300 million is 3,000 times more than the Russian agents allegedly spent on Facebook ads ahead of (and after) the November 2016 vote.

Citing warnings from intelligence agencies that Russia is trying to influence the upcoming vote, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi asked that the additional funds be included in a bill to fund the government which Congress aims to pass by March 23.

"This additional funding should be targeted to ensure the resources and manpower to counter the influence of hostile foreign actors operating in the U.S., especially Russian operatives operating on our social media platforms," Schumer, Pelosi and the top Democrats on the Senate and House Appropriations Committees wrote in a letter.

They sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Republican aides said the proposal, along with many others, would be considered as the spending legislation is written.

Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies warned a Senate committee last week that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections, when control of Congress is up for grabs, much as it did during the 2016 U.S. campaign.

And on Friday, the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and 13 Russian companies with conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 race.

Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in US politics, calling Mueller's indictments absurd. In addition to this $300 million, Democrats also want a "substantial" increase in funding for the Department of Homeland Security and Election Assistance Commission to upgrade state election systems, which somebody (maybe the Russians?) tried to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Schumer is also demanding that the White House write its own report on how Russia might try to interfere in the upcoming vote - because apparently a special counsel and three concommitant Congressional investigations isnt' enough.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on a conference call with reporters that she would back $386 million for states.

Members of Congress have repeatedly decried what they see as federal officials’ failure to do more to work with states to protect the election system.

Homeland Security said last year that 21 states had experienced initial probing of their systems from Russian hackers and a small number of networks were compromised.

But three U.S. intelligence officials said protecting sources of information about the use of cyberspace to meddle in elections are a major obstacle to closer cooperation with state officials because much of the intelligence is so classified that it cannot be shared with anyone who does not have a high-level security clearance.

Schumer also said Democrats want Trump administration officials to issue a public report detailing how Russia might interfere in the 2018 U.S. vote.

They also want a classified report for state officials and relevant congressional committees.

Given the FBI's recent track record of stopping major crimes, we imagine this $300 million - assuming it makes it into the final appropriation - will be put to good use.

MrSteve Boris Alatovkrap Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:05

Bo-baby, this is "like" all just camera drama. The US Constitution's First Amendment guarantees a free press, so anybody can write practically anything and claim freedom of the press when somebody doesn't like. When the NY Times and Washington Post became mere press release agents for the Obama administration instead of being any kind of actual journalists; they were free to do that. Watta country!

peippe Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:54

Today I am sorry Gene Wilder is no longer with us.

He could've dressed up like Willy Wonka & told them: "You get nothing. You lose" 

PitBullsRule Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:58

Its probably cheaper just to let the Russians run the country. How much worse could it be than the assholes we've had, they got us 21 Trillion in debt, how much worse could the Russians be?

PitBullsRule Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:02

If you're like me, there is a natural tendency to distrust the Russians.

Suppose I told you they were going to take over and spend 21 Trillion dollars of your money that you don't have?

Suppose I told you they were going to start two wars with a bunch of maniacal sand niggers that you will never get out of?

Suppose I told you they were going to make your health insurance cost you about 400 dollars a month per person?

And suppose I told you that you would work all your life, and by the time you are too old to work anymore, they would have ruined your currency so you can't save any money to retire?

That would be unacceptable! But thats what OUR guys did, so how much worse could the Russians be?

MrBoompi Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:08

They need better candidates, not money.  But the Dems are so stupid the oligarchs will make sure they get bailed out to keep the 2-party sham going.  

VWAndy Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:13

 They spent it all on Hillery and lost anyway. Give them nothing. Cutting off the other teams money too would be nice.

 20 parties all going after the corruption sounds good to me.

I Write Code Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:21

Cut $300m from the FBI budget and give it to me, and I'll do what I can, which has to be more than they've done.

ps - guess what the FBI total budget was in 2016/2017?

.

.

.

about $9,000,000,000.01

STP Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:30

The DNC is fucking broke, because the She Devil, no longer has any Clinton Foundation money to pump into their coffers.  We remember that the She Devil, put $20 million in the kitty, just so they could stay afloat (as long as they agreed to being bought off...).

And of course, Bernie got his house out of the deal, Donna B, got her book and everyone else, is still off the hook.  Every day, the She Devil is still walking free, pisses me off!

hooligan2009 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:34

maybe they should simply switch from Kapersky to, oh I dunno, mybe PC-Pitstop security software - get american rather than russian for a whopping total of 50 bucks a year.

where do they get a cost of 300 million from? why aren't diebold machines more secure?

hmm.. maybe they should switch to paper ballots. one person can count one vote per second, another can double check - another can combine with another double checking, with a returning officer announcing. that would be cheaper than the current system and wouldn't require an extra 300 million.

why isn't it done via cell phone? there has to be an app for that! of course shitheads like pelosi and shumer just want anyone else's money since they are computer illiterate.

ignorance like theirs costs everyone else a boat laod of money

ironmace Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:43

They want 300 million to spread around and shove in their pockets.

wake up people. let's get rid of these fuckers before we're all doomed.

telemann Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:48

Would someone in Congress stand up and excoriate these two worthless fools in terms that will define them for the rest of their lives?  The only names that come to mind are Trey Gowdy and Alan Grayson, both of whom could do it but unfortunately neither is currently in office.  There must be someone in that place with the requisite balls and language proficiency to give this what it deserves. 