Democrats Want $300 Million To "Counter Russian Operatives" Ahead Of 2018 Midterms

It's been barely a week since Special Counsel Robert Mueller unveiled indictments of 13 Russians and 3 Russian entities - including one close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin - and already Democrats are asking Congress for exorbitant sums of money to stop Russia's army of internet trolls from "sowing discord" ahead of the US election - even though anybody who reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal is by now no doubt well-acquainted with the reality that these suspected trolls aren't really all that interested in US politics.
According to Reuters, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are asking Congress for $300 million for the FBI to combat purported Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of the 2018 midterms in November. The big ask comes about a week after leaders of the US intelligence community testified to a Senate committee about the serious of the purported threat.
Democrats are asking that the money be included in the next continuing resolution, which must be signed into law before the March 23 deadline to avert another government shutdown. Republican leaders have been noncommittal.
Of course, the Reuters story fails to point out that $300 million is 3,000 times more than the Russian agents allegedly spent on Facebook ads ahead of (and after) the November 2016 vote.
Citing warnings from intelligence agencies that Russia is trying to influence the upcoming vote, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi asked that the additional funds be included in a bill to fund the government which Congress aims to pass by March 23.
"This additional funding should be targeted to ensure the resources and manpower to counter the influence of hostile foreign actors operating in the U.S., especially Russian operatives operating on our social media platforms," Schumer, Pelosi and the top Democrats on the Senate and House Appropriations Committees wrote in a letter.
They sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Republican aides said the proposal, along with many others, would be considered as the spending legislation is written.
Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies warned a Senate committee last week that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections, when control of Congress is up for grabs, much as it did during the 2016 U.S. campaign.
And on Friday, the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and 13 Russian companies with conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 race.
Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in US politics, calling Mueller's indictments absurd. In addition to this $300 million, Democrats also want a "substantial" increase in funding for the Department of Homeland Security and Election Assistance Commission to upgrade state election systems, which somebody (maybe the Russians?) tried to infiltrate.
Meanwhile, Schumer is also demanding that the White House write its own report on how Russia might try to interfere in the upcoming vote - because apparently a special counsel and three concommitant Congressional investigations isnt' enough.
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on a conference call with reporters that she would back $386 million for states.
Members of Congress have repeatedly decried what they see as federal officials’ failure to do more to work with states to protect the election system.
Homeland Security said last year that 21 states had experienced initial probing of their systems from Russian hackers and a small number of networks were compromised.
But three U.S. intelligence officials said protecting sources of information about the use of cyberspace to meddle in elections are a major obstacle to closer cooperation with state officials because much of the intelligence is so classified that it cannot be shared with anyone who does not have a high-level security clearance.
Schumer also said Democrats want Trump administration officials to issue a public report detailing how Russia might interfere in the 2018 U.S. vote.
They also want a classified report for state officials and relevant congressional committees.
Given the FBI's recent track record of stopping major crimes, we imagine this $300 million - assuming it makes it into the final appropriation - will be put to good use.
What do you think?
Comments
Simply pathetic. They are failing on every front and the deep state doesn't know what to do next. We need to keep the pressure up.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/02/muellers-russia-indictme…
Between pillosi and Schumer together they should have the $300 million.... Or is it Other People's Money they are after....?
In reply to Simply pathetic. They are… by Cash2Riches
Can't we just tie each of these brain dead pigs to the front of a train and let them play chicken on the tracks? How do scumorats listen to these idiots and think "yeah, that's it, get whitey!"
In reply to Between pillosi and Schumer… by Stan522
Chuckie, Nancy, et. al.:
NO.
Fuck off.
Die.
In reply to Can't we just tie each of… by oDumbo
That's the Dims for you, always have their hand in your pocket... When will they figure out that you can't spend money that doesn't exist forever...
In reply to Chuckie, Nancy, et. al.:… by Ms. Erable
Russia is NOT the Problem.
Israeli Operatives are.
In reply to That's the Dims for you,… by Keyser
It is cheaper to red pill the masses in order to reveal the truth and stop all this Deep State BS.
Seriously...
In reply to Russia is NOT the Problem. by lloll
STOMP YOUR FEET Pelosi
and hold your breath(please)
we want ................................. more of everything
In reply to That's the Dims for you,… by Keyser
are they saying russians will be supporting republicans in the elections? yeah well.
In reply to Can't we just tie each of… by oDumbo
Trump needs to appoint a special investigator for Clinton Mueller Comey McCabe and Obama for their collusion to steal the election from Trump. And as soon as it starts, have someone leak evidence in the case. Sound familiar? That should get the Dems running around in circles
In reply to Can't we just tie each of… by oDumbo
How about $500 million for an independent investigator to go after illegal voting.
In reply to Simply pathetic. They are… by Cash2Riches
More fraud.
The Democrats are broke. They need to steal from the taxpayers.
In reply to More fraud. by FBaggins
Maybe Amerikansky Democrat is stop hire Russian to create dossier first, no?
Law of Liberal: what you do yourself, accuse of others. Never change own behavior.
In reply to Maybe Amerikansky Democrat… by Boris Alatovkrap
Paging Quixote.. Don Quixote…Please tilt at the front desk
In reply to Law of Liberal: what you do… by NoDebt
Thought we lost you in this whole Russia meddling bullshit narrative Boris.
Glad your back and on ON POINT. Why did the DNC create the false story?
His name was Seth Rich, your pieces of shit Schumer and Pelosi.
In reply to Maybe Amerikansky Democrat… by Boris Alatovkrap
Bo-baby, this is "like" all just camera drama. The US Constitution's First Amendment guarantees a free press, so anybody can write practically anything and claim freedom of the press when somebody doesn't like. When the NY Times and Washington Post became mere press release agents for the Obama administration instead of being any kind of actual journalists; they were free to do that. Watta country!
In reply to Maybe Amerikansky Democrat… by Boris Alatovkrap
Boris, we all here on Zerohedge, knew it was you! You are a fiendish mastermind, to have thrown the election to Donald Trump! Tell us how you did it, because, sure as fuck, Mule Face and his team of dickwads and horse faces couldn't find out how.
In reply to Maybe Amerikansky Democrat… by Boris Alatovkrap
DNC/HRC need some?
Is just more funding for the Surveillance State that we live in. Welcome to 1984
I would have thought the russians would give the dems a discount as they are both communists.
Supreme idiots. That goes for anyone sending them money.
Truly Bizarro world. I can't imagine anyone with a rational mind believes any of this
Today I am sorry Gene Wilder is no longer with us.
He could've dressed up like Willy Wonka & told them: "You get nothing. You lose"
Damm, how many more “Imran Awan’s” do the Dimwits have on their payroll...?
Its probably cheaper just to let the Russians run the country. How much worse could it be than the assholes we've had, they got us 21 Trillion in debt, how much worse could the Russians be?
"$300 Million to PURCHASE russian operatives..."
Fixed it!
If you're like me, there is a natural tendency to distrust the Russians.
Suppose I told you they were going to take over and spend 21 Trillion dollars of your money that you don't have?
Suppose I told you they were going to start two wars with a bunch of maniacal sand niggers that you will never get out of?
Suppose I told you they were going to make your health insurance cost you about 400 dollars a month per person?
And suppose I told you that you would work all your life, and by the time you are too old to work anymore, they would have ruined your currency so you can't save any money to retire?
That would be unacceptable! But thats what OUR guys did, so how much worse could the Russians be?
And just where will his money go?nu o.j.&
Sad thing is...these pigs will get the money. All to fight a straw man they created. There's a reason the U.S. is bankrupt...
300 million??
All is needed is air... Dirty or clean is irrelevant. Just air...
Democrats should rather hire Russians, they will lead them to victory for $3 million.
They need better candidates, not money. But the Dems are so stupid the oligarchs will make sure they get bailed out to keep the 2-party sham going.
They spent it all on Hillery and lost anyway. Give them nothing. Cutting off the other teams money too would be nice.
20 parties all going after the corruption sounds good to me.
I was thinking we cut the FBI budget by 300 million.
What they really want is $300 million for the DNC.
For the broke ass DNC that has lost all its donors. HA HA
In reply to What they really want is … by Pernicious Gol…
In other words, the dems need $300M to GUARANTEE their election rigging will not fail this time as it did in 2016.
California should absorb that cost...or New York......or Illinois....or Pennsylvania.......or Puerto Rico......
That will buy a dossier per day for a year.
Cut $300m from the FBI budget and give it to me, and I'll do what I can, which has to be more than they've done.
ps - guess what the FBI total budget was in 2016/2017?
.
.
.
about $9,000,000,000.01
Hang them now and run some half way viable cronies.
The DNC is fucking broke, because the She Devil, no longer has any Clinton Foundation money to pump into their coffers. We remember that the She Devil, put $20 million in the kitty, just so they could stay afloat (as long as they agreed to being bought off...).
And of course, Bernie got his house out of the deal, Donna B, got her book and everyone else, is still off the hook. Every day, the She Devil is still walking free, pisses me off!
maybe they should simply switch from Kapersky to, oh I dunno, mybe PC-Pitstop security software - get american rather than russian for a whopping total of 50 bucks a year.
where do they get a cost of 300 million from? why aren't diebold machines more secure?
hmm.. maybe they should switch to paper ballots. one person can count one vote per second, another can double check - another can combine with another double checking, with a returning officer announcing. that would be cheaper than the current system and wouldn't require an extra 300 million.
why isn't it done via cell phone? there has to be an app for that! of course shitheads like pelosi and shumer just want anyone else's money since they are computer illiterate.
ignorance like theirs costs everyone else a boat laod of money
Keep doing what you're doing leftist dingbats, your doing great!
The first thing I think when I see the picture of those two is when did the aliens land ? Reptiles for sure.
They want 300 million to spread around and shove in their pockets.
wake up people. let's get rid of these fuckers before we're all doomed.
Would someone in Congress stand up and excoriate these two worthless fools in terms that will define them for the rest of their lives? The only names that come to mind are Trey Gowdy and Alan Grayson, both of whom could do it but unfortunately neither is currently in office. There must be someone in that place with the requisite balls and language proficiency to give this what it deserves.