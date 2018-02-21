As Europe Slumps, US PMIs Signal GDP Growth Above 3.00%

Following across the board disappointments in Europe, February (flash) US PMIs surprised to the upside with the composite data at its highest since Nov 2015.
Manufacturing PMI printed 55.9 (above 55.5 expectations and the highest in 40 months)
Services PMI rebounded notably to 55.9 (well above 53.7 expectations and at its highest in 6 months)
February saw the eurozone’s growth spurt lose momentum, just as US composite growth soars to its highest since Nov 2015...
Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“Business activity growth accelerated markedly in February, suggesting the economy is growing at its fastest pace for over two years.
“Even faster growth is signalled for coming months. February saw the largest influx of new orders for almost three years, while business expectations about the year ahead jumped to the highest since May 2015.
“Such optimism encouraged firms to step up their hiring, with payroll growth reaching a two-and-a-half year high, underscoring the broad-based bullish mood across the business sector.
“On the downside, price pressures have intensified further. Costs are rising at the steepest rate for fourand-a-half years in the service sector with a five-year high seen in manufacturing. Inflation therefore looks set to accelerate alongside the upturn in the economy, as higher costs are passed on to consumers.”
The upbeat February PMI surveys are indicative of GDP rising at an annualised rate of 3.0%.
The inflation adjusted GDP of every country in the world since 2000. The Eurozone is basically the worst in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
these numbers needed for the RAPID rise in interest rates planned...BUCKLE UP
In reply to The inflation adjusted GDP… by Four Star
That's the only explanation that makes sense because every other indicator "showed" slowing. Time to put the screws to the debt slaves again.
In reply to these numbers needed for the… by BullyBearish
More manipulated BS.
US GDP ABOVE 3% LMFAO
GDP will hit -5% before it ever hits 3% again. Too much debt, this goose is cooked.
3% GDP with soaring budget deficits, soaring trade deficits, soaring credit card debt, and 40 million Americans still on food stamps, etc?
Does anyone seriously believe this "growth" bs ??
2.3 at best and thats including a full blown hooker print.....no pun.
In reply to 3% GDP with soaring budget… by lester1
PMI signals US GDP growth measured in stock buy-backs and part time jobs for all.
