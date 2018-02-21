Fed President Sounds Panic Over Level Of US Debt

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:49

Nearly a decade after the US unleashed its biggest debt-issuance binge in history, doubling the US debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion under president Obama, which was only made possible thanks to the Fed's monetization of $4 trillion in deficits (and debt issuance), the Fed is starting to get nervous about the (un)sustainability of the US debt.

The Federal Reserve should continue to raise U.S. interest rates this year in response to faster economic growth fueled by recent tax cuts as well as a stronger global economy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

"I believe the Federal Reserve should be gradually and patiently raising the federal funds rate during 2018," Kaplan said in an essay updating his views on the economic and policy outlook.

"History suggests that if the Fed waits too long to remove accommodation at this stage in the economic cycle, excesses and imbalances begin to build, and the Fed ultimately has to play catch-up." The Fed is widely expected to raise rates three times this year, starting next month.

Kaplan, who does not vote on Fed policy this year but does participate in its regular rate-setting meetings, did not specify his preferred number of rate hikes for this year. But he warned Wednesday that falling behind the curve on rate hikes could make a recession more likely.

Echoing the recent Goldman analysis, which warned that the recently implemented Republican spending plan could lead to an "unsustainable" debt load, Kaplan - who previously worked for Goldman - also had some cautionary words about the Trump administration's recent tax overhaul, which he said would help lift U.S. economic growth to 2.5% to 2.75% this year, pushing the U.S. unemployment rate, now at 4.1% down to 3.6% by the end of 2018, but not for long.

On the all important issue of inflation, he projected it would firm this year on route to the Fed's 2-percent goal.

The most ironic warning, however, came when Kaplan predicted the US fiscal future beyond 2 years: he said that while the corporate tax cuts and other reforms may boost productivity and lift economic potential, most of the stimulative effects will fade in 2019 and 2020, leaving behind an economy with a higher debt burden than before.

"This projected increase in government debt to GDP comes at a point in the economic cycle when it would be preferable to be moderating the rate of debt growth at the government level," Kaplan said.

He was referring, indirectly, to the following chart from Goldman which we showed previously, and which suggests the US will become a banana republic in just a few years.

A higher debt burden will make it less likely the federal government will be able to deliver fiscal stimulus to offset any future economic downturn, he said, and unwinding it could slow economic growth.

"While addressing this issue involves difficult political considerations and policy choices, the U.S. may need to more actively consider policy actions that would moderate the path of projected U.S. government debt growth," he said.

So to summarize: when US debt doubled in the past decade the Fed had no problems, and in fact enabled it. And now, it's time to panic...

Finally, going back to Kaplan's point that fiscal stimulus may no longer work during the next downturn covered by a record mountain of debt (which according to Trump's budget will hit $30 trillion by 2028), we agree, and is why we suggested a few days ago that the next crisis will lead to - what else - even more QE, which also explains why Goldman has been so desperate to get its clients to sell all the Treasurys they have now, as Goldman's prop desk keeps adding to its inventory...

JibjeResearch eclectic syncretist Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

I disagree.... 

We should pursue a soft landing .... by *slowly giving out small amount of multiple QEs at interval.  This will give time for people to move money where they see fit.  The one that will hurt the most are people with no resources to move around ...

When the USD is completely wasted ... then transition into metal or crypto..., and I believe the people will support cryptos more than metal ...

 

JibjeResearch gaoptimize Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

For a soft landing ...

The Fed must give slow and small QE at an interval.  This provides the time for people to move assets around.  The market will not crash ... and people will have to accept small gain.  Those that risk big will get big loss.  The people that hurt the most are those who don't have assets to move around, so it doesn't matter for them...  they will lose anyway ...

Next, allow money from foreign countries to come in ... and have them be the bag holders ...

There are ways.... we just need to be creative ..

One easy money making way for the Gov is to allow citizenship for money.  If they invest in the states, that's a big plus because the investment is annual taxes....

Protectionism is a doom strategy ... why protect the lazy people ... anyway ... And, on top of that .. globalization is coming and nobody can stop it.  It's better to be the front man ... and the first investor because that's where the profit is the biggest.

Most Americans need to learn now to look at the positive side of things..  We can't do that with a negative mindset!

 

onewayticket2 Arnold Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

But it's not political.....really.

 

When obama DOUBLED the debt in 8 years, the Fed said nothing.   

Coupled with the earlier article about how the Fed will tank the market in late 2018 (just in time for the Election, no doubt), one has to wonder the degree to which the Get Trump desire has infected the Fed.

All Risk No Reward Budnacho Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

But the Fed is scared...  they are there to take care of us helots.  Right?  Right?

Folks, stop being the equivalent of Charlie Brown kicking field goals.

You are knee deep in a societal asset stripping operation, undertaken with militaristic precision.

1. Blow debt-money bubble and create trillions in collateralized assets.

2. Asset strip the globe of collaterized assets when the debt-money bubble busts.

3. Pretend like you are an academic and don't know what is going on (and use the key Austrians to promote that fake *ss narrative).

4. Own the world, B*es.

Helots will be helots.

“The new law will create inflation whenever the trusts want inflation. From now on depressions will be scientifically created.”
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, after the passage of the Federal Reserve act 1913.

“This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth.…When the President signs this Act, the invisible government by the Money Power, proven to exist by the Money Trust Investigation, will be legalized.…The money power overawes the legislative and executive forces of the Nation and of the States. I have seen these forces exerted during the different stages of this bill.…”
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, referring to the act which established the Federal Reserve. Congressional Record, Vol. 51, p. 1446. December 22, 1913.

How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc

Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU

Renaissance 2.0 The Rise of [Debt-Money Monopolist] Financial Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96c2wXcNA7A

Debunking Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iBSBVew-3Y

All Risk No Reward you_are_cleared_hot Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

Debt-money mathematics absolutely matters in the end.

It only appears not to matter during the bubble/inflation phase.

During engineered bust phase, it will be the main thing that matters.

“The new law will create inflation whenever the trusts want inflation. From now on depressions will be scientifically created.”
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, after the passage of the Federal Reserve act 1913.

Comprendre?

“This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth.…When the President signs this Act, the invisible government by the Money Power, proven to exist by the Money Trust Investigation, will be legalized.…The money power overawes the legislative and executive forces of the Nation and of the States. I have seen these forces exerted during the different stages of this bill.…
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, referring to the act which established the Federal Reserve. Congressional Record, Vol. 51, p. 1446. December 22, 1913.    

...And then his grandson is kidnapped and murder, "for no apparent reason."

I can put forth a reason...

All Risk No Reward NickyGall Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

The root cause of the unsustainable situation is the debt-money system.  That's why the MIT economics professors told Krugman, and everyone else, to "never touch the [debt-based] money system.

Krugman (and each MIT economist professor - they know, but they omit this fact from the debt-money enslaved helots!) is a Goebbelsian propagandist as he covers the crimes of wolves with his fake sheep suit and lisp.

Krugman to Lietaer: "Never touch the money system!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6nL9elK0EY

The debt and the credit ratings are effects, not root causes.

One can't fix a problem unless one addresses the root cause.  Ask any process engineer and I can't solve problems unless I investigate and find out the root cause and then improve its dynamics.

Those that profit from the root cause (ripping your Muppet financial face off using the government power isn't a problem to them, it is the solution!!!) will do everything they can to keep the masses from identifying and focusing on the root cause.

That makes rational sense from a Dr. Evil standpoint.

What I find odd is the Stockholm Syndrome, writ large, that prevents helots from admitting what is 2+2=4 obvious, even though I make the case over and over and over.

Yes, some people get it, but it is a precious few, even on Zerohedge.

All Risk No Reward ktown Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

They don't just print money, they lend it into existence.

Money is created via a balance sheet mechanism where debt = money proceeds from debt (specie excluded, but it is trivial and covers for debt-money proceeds that get lost or burned up).

“The one aim of these financiers is world control by the creation of inextinguishable debt.”
~Henry Ford

You know the trillions in money controlled by the Supranational Money Power Monopolist Mega-Corporate Global Fascist Empire?

Well, that's all ordinary human inextinguishable debt.

How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc

Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU

Renaissance 2.0 The Rise of [Debt-Money Monopolist] Financial Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96c2wXcNA7A

The nature of debt-based monetary systems are the "keys" to the global kingdom empire, which is why the Empire's propagandists are told to never, ever, ever, touch it.

Krugman (and each MIT economist professor - THEY KNOW AND THEY OCCULT!) is a Goebbelsian propagandist as he covers the crimes of wolves with his fake sheep suit and lisp.

Krugman to Lietaer: "Never touch the money system!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6nL9elK0EY

The Principal And Interest On Debt Myth (technically correct, but practically reveals inherent fraud as exposed CLEARLY in the comments section)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevekeen/2015/03/30/the-principal-and-int…

Bottom line - Steve Keen won't "touch the money system" either. He learned well from his Debt-Money Monopolist Overlords.

All Risk No Reward All Risk No Reward Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

True story:

A Paul Krugman was posting on Zerohedge spewing Money Power talking points, exactly as one would expect the real Krugman to do.

The poster was arrogant, too.

Well, I started replying to all his posts with a simple question that exposed the complete fraud of debt-based monetary, that which he was told to "never touch."

He ignored my replies.

So I started incrementing how many times he ignored the question in my replies.

Every time he posted, I posted a question that proved the fraud of the monetary system/

So Paul Krugman stopped posting altogether.

I think it was the real Paul Krugman.

If you search his name on Zerohedge, it shows he has no comments.

I've Google searched and can't find Paul Krugman's comments.  It looks like they may have been "black holed."

Bill of Rights Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

