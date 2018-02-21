Fed President Sounds Panic Over Level Of US Debt

Nearly a decade after the US unleashed its biggest debt-issuance binge in history, doubling the US debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion under president Obama, which was only made possible thanks to the Fed's monetization of $4 trillion in deficits (and debt issuance), the Fed is starting to get nervous about the (un)sustainability of the US debt.
The Federal Reserve should continue to raise U.S. interest rates this year in response to faster economic growth fueled by recent tax cuts as well as a stronger global economy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.
"I believe the Federal Reserve should be gradually and patiently raising the federal funds rate during 2018," Kaplan said in an essay updating his views on the economic and policy outlook.
"History suggests that if the Fed waits too long to remove accommodation at this stage in the economic cycle, excesses and imbalances begin to build, and the Fed ultimately has to play catch-up." The Fed is widely expected to raise rates three times this year, starting next month.
Kaplan, who does not vote on Fed policy this year but does participate in its regular rate-setting meetings, did not specify his preferred number of rate hikes for this year. But he warned Wednesday that falling behind the curve on rate hikes could make a recession more likely.
Echoing the recent Goldman analysis, which warned that the recently implemented Republican spending plan could lead to an "unsustainable" debt load, Kaplan - who previously worked for Goldman - also had some cautionary words about the Trump administration's recent tax overhaul, which he said would help lift U.S. economic growth to 2.5% to 2.75% this year, pushing the U.S. unemployment rate, now at 4.1% down to 3.6% by the end of 2018, but not for long.
On the all important issue of inflation, he projected it would firm this year on route to the Fed's 2-percent goal.
The most ironic warning, however, came when Kaplan predicted the US fiscal future beyond 2 years: he said that while the corporate tax cuts and other reforms may boost productivity and lift economic potential, most of the stimulative effects will fade in 2019 and 2020, leaving behind an economy with a higher debt burden than before.
"This projected increase in government debt to GDP comes at a point in the economic cycle when it would be preferable to be moderating the rate of debt growth at the government level," Kaplan said.
He was referring, indirectly, to the following chart from Goldman which we showed previously, and which suggests the US will become a banana republic in just a few years.
A higher debt burden will make it less likely the federal government will be able to deliver fiscal stimulus to offset any future economic downturn, he said, and unwinding it could slow economic growth.
"While addressing this issue involves difficult political considerations and policy choices, the U.S. may need to more actively consider policy actions that would moderate the path of projected U.S. government debt growth," he said.
So to summarize: when US debt doubled in the past decade the Fed had no problems, and in fact enabled it. And now, it's time to panic...
Finally, going back to Kaplan's point that fiscal stimulus may no longer work during the next downturn covered by a record mountain of debt (which according to Trump's budget will hit $30 trillion by 2028), we agree, and is why we suggested a few days ago that the next crisis will lead to - what else - even more QE, which also explains why Goldman has been so desperate to get its clients to sell all the Treasurys they have now, as Goldman's prop desk keeps adding to its inventory...
Comments
Problems.....with the FED?.....
I'm sure it's nothing.....
Imagine that...the Law of Diminishing Returns rises to bite the Fed in the butt...
Recognizing you have a problem is the first step in recovery.
Funny how the moneychangers have 20/20 hindsight
"the U.S. may need to more actively consider policy actions that would moderate the path of projected U.S. government debt growth."
The most logical policy action to take would be to end the Federal Reserve counterfiating system. Then there wouldn't be any debt to worry about.
Well, we all know that the debt will ever go down to any meaningful extent so it's all about who gets paid back (or not) and with what...
Yeah, but it pisses me off that the sanctimonious son-of-a-bitch is too sociopathic and brainwashed to see that he is the problem.
Hey, the Treasury issues debt and the Fed prints money to buy it back - what's the problem Robert?
Easy QE-asy.
They should put that graph along side the real wage growth chart and then it all starts coming into focus pretty clearly why there's an issue.
Daylight come an me wan go home!
Government Fiscal Stimulus: Taxing a worker $1000 and giving back $100 to stimulate spending.
I hear Amazon is opening a second headquarters though.
lolz ahahaha.... but there are some on ZH that are very happy with it!
Wow! I could have had a V-8!...
Why didn't Greenspankeyellenfeldfardbloomrosenschwartzsteinberg ever think of this while there was a Clinton/Bush/or Halfrican in office?
You are perhaps too charitable. They all know full well what the game is. Now is the time turn the screws and obtain assets from those sitting on variable rate financing. They will cry all the way to the bank as they seize assets and keep the principal that's been paid down.
This is odd because another article quotes him as shouting JUMP YOU FUCKING LEMMINGS.
1. There's an outsider President who is very unpopular with the media.
2. The Leverage Club is conducting a massive, daily, self contradicting CYA campaign.
3. It couldn't be more obvious.
4. What is the response at zerohedge/maxdenial/myopiacentral?
I disagree....
We should pursue a soft landing .... by *slowly giving out small amount of multiple QEs at interval. This will give time for people to move money where they see fit. The one that will hurt the most are people with no resources to move around ...
When the USD is completely wasted ... then transition into metal or crypto..., and I believe the people will support cryptos more than metal ...
Welcome to the wonderful World of: Say it with me....
Austerity.
I'm listening if you have a better idea lolz ahahahah
There's always one guy at the FED who is trotted out to speak some version of the truth....and then the FED does the opposite.
"Funny how the moneychangers have 20/20 hindsight."
Don't you mean 2019-2020 vision? Those pesky prognosticators!
Yes, but we are at the point of no return....
Raise rate ... will speed up the crash ...
It's a choice between a soft or hard landing now ....
Only an optimist believes in a soft landing anymore. At what growth % do you think the landing will be, and what decrease in revenue and increase in Gov transfer payments do you expect at that growth level? The fed will then cut rates to zero or negative, and then what?
For a soft landing ...
The Fed must give slow and small QE at an interval. This provides the time for people to move assets around. The market will not crash ... and people will have to accept small gain. Those that risk big will get big loss. The people that hurt the most are those who don't have assets to move around, so it doesn't matter for them... they will lose anyway ...
Next, allow money from foreign countries to come in ... and have them be the bag holders ...
There are ways.... we just need to be creative ..
One easy money making way for the Gov is to allow citizenship for money. If they invest in the states, that's a big plus because the investment is annual taxes....
Protectionism is a doom strategy ... why protect the lazy people ... anyway ... And, on top of that .. globalization is coming and nobody can stop it. It's better to be the front man ... and the first investor because that's where the profit is the biggest.
Most Americans need to learn now to look at the positive side of things.. We can't do that with a negative mindset!
I don't have a negative mindset, any more than I did about the Mount St. Helens eruption. The explosive re-growth after a brush and dead wood burning (institutions, regulations, stagnant assets) collapse will take the deserving to the Singularity, extreme longevity, and space colonization.
Yes, and I agree...
Would you like to be the bag holder? Thought so.....
There's only about one in every hundred that can relate to what you just wrote and those are the ones that will make it to the other side of this sublimely engineered culling.
"the deserving"
You cannot pay off the debt with GDP.
What he is really saying: We are going to let rates rise temporarily, so when we overtly grant massive QE4, we can deflect the blame somewhat.
Too bad, so sad, too late.
But it's not political.....really.
When obama DOUBLED the debt in 8 years, the Fed said nothing.
Coupled with the earlier article about how the Fed will tank the market in late 2018 (just in time for the Election, no doubt), one has to wonder the degree to which the Get Trump desire has infected the Fed.
8 years and three months!
But the Fed is scared... they are there to take care of us helots. Right? Right?
Folks, stop being the equivalent of Charlie Brown kicking field goals.
You are knee deep in a societal asset stripping operation, undertaken with militaristic precision.
1. Blow debt-money bubble and create trillions in collateralized assets.
2. Asset strip the globe of collaterized assets when the debt-money bubble busts.
3. Pretend like you are an academic and don't know what is going on (and use the key Austrians to promote that fake *ss narrative).
4. Own the world, B*es.
Helots will be helots.
“The new law will create inflation whenever the trusts want inflation. From now on depressions will be scientifically created.”
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, after the passage of the Federal Reserve act 1913.
“This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth.…When the President signs this Act, the invisible government by the Money Power, proven to exist by the Money Trust Investigation, will be legalized.…The money power overawes the legislative and executive forces of the Nation and of the States. I have seen these forces exerted during the different stages of this bill.…”
~Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, referring to the act which established the Federal Reserve. Congressional Record, Vol. 51, p. 1446. December 22, 1913.
How To Be a Crook
I don't see what the problem is. We're firmly in an era where 1) facts no not matter, 2) rule of law does not matter and 3) the level of debt does not matter. Print more...raise the ceiling more. What am I missing??...Anyone see where I put my blue pill??
blaster loves master!
Debt-money mathematics absolutely matters in the end.
It only appears not to matter during the bubble/inflation phase.
During engineered bust phase, it will be the main thing that matters.
...And then his grandson is kidnapped and murder, "for no apparent reason."
I can put forth a reason...
Put the f-cking lotion in the basket!
As shown in this article, the credit rating of the United States federal debt has recently been downgraded:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/01/americas-declining-creditw…
The continued growth of the federal debt will ultimately create an unsustainable fiscal situation.
The root cause of the unsustainable situation is the debt-money system. That's why the MIT economics professors told Krugman, and everyone else, to "never touch the [debt-based] money system.
Krugman (and each MIT economist professor - they know, but they omit this fact from the debt-money enslaved helots!) is a Goebbelsian propagandist as he covers the crimes of wolves with his fake sheep suit and lisp.
Krugman to Lietaer: "Never touch the money system!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6nL9elK0EY
The debt and the credit ratings are effects, not root causes.
One can't fix a problem unless one addresses the root cause. Ask any process engineer and I can't solve problems unless I investigate and find out the root cause and then improve its dynamics.
Those that profit from the root cause (ripping your Muppet financial face off using the government power isn't a problem to them, it is the solution!!!) will do everything they can to keep the masses from identifying and focusing on the root cause.
That makes rational sense from a Dr. Evil standpoint.
What I find odd is the Stockholm Syndrome, writ large, that prevents helots from admitting what is 2+2=4 obvious, even though I make the case over and over and over.
Yes, some people get it, but it is a precious few, even on Zerohedge.
Deflate assets while you print more money than you need to buy them back with?
They don't just print money, they lend it into existence.
Money is created via a balance sheet mechanism where debt = money proceeds from debt (specie excluded, but it is trivial and covers for debt-money proceeds that get lost or burned up).
“The one aim of these financiers is world control by the creation of inextinguishable debt.”
~Henry Ford
You know the trillions in money controlled by the Supranational Money Power Monopolist Mega-Corporate Global Fascist Empire?
Well, that's all ordinary human inextinguishable debt.
True story:
A Paul Krugman was posting on Zerohedge spewing Money Power talking points, exactly as one would expect the real Krugman to do.
The poster was arrogant, too.
Well, I started replying to all his posts with a simple question that exposed the complete fraud of debt-based monetary, that which he was told to "never touch."
He ignored my replies.
So I started incrementing how many times he ignored the question in my replies.
Every time he posted, I posted a question that proved the fraud of the monetary system/
So Paul Krugman stopped posting altogether.
I think it was the real Paul Krugman.
If you search his name on Zerohedge, it shows he has no comments.
I've Google searched and can't find Paul Krugman's comments. It looks like they may have been "black holed."
