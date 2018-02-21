Here Are The States With The Highest (And Lowest) Tax Refunds

For millions of Americans, the tax refund is the light at the end of the tunnel - the reward that makes the drudgery of dealing with H&R Block, or fumbling with TaxAct or TurboTax - all worth it. While not every American receives a refund (and millions receive tax credits even though they don't pay any money in federal income tax) the federal government gives back hundreds of billions of dollars every year.
But not everybody receives the same amount. And in the spirit of illustrating these national disparities, HowMuch.com created a map to show the average tax refund in every state.
As one might expect, pockets of wealth are clustered around California and the mid-Atlantic region - as well as the Southeast, which benefits from energy-related wealth.
Overall, states are split into four groups depending of the size of their average tax refund. Dark green states have average tax refunds over $3,001, light green states between $2,751 and $3,000, light blue states between $2,501 and $2,750 and dark blue states between $2,300 and $2,500. The data was collected from the IRS.
In 2017, the IRS returned $324 billion back to taxpayers. According to IRS data, the average tax refund was $2,895 per taxpayer. But that’s just the average. The refunds received by taxpayers varied significantly between states and was within a range of between $2,302 and $3,133.
Top Five States by Refund Size
Texas: $3,133
Oklahoma: $3,088
Louisiana: $3,073
New York: $2,986
Connecticut: $2,958
Bottom Five States by Refund Size
Maine: $2,302
Oregon: $2,342
Vermont: $2,348
Wisconsin: $2,367
Montana: $2,367
HowMuch points out a few obvious trends in the data: For example, eight of the 10 states with the lowest tax refund share a border with Canada. Also, states with refunds lower than average tend to states with low populations, but there are a few exceptions.
Another thing to notice is that the states with the lowest tax refunds are further away from the national average than the states with the highest refunds. Texas is only $238 above the average ($3133 - $2895). The bottom five states – Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Wisconsin and Montana – are all more than $500 away from the average...
The four largest states in the US - California, Florida, New York and Texas all had relatively large refunds...
If you're considering a move to save more on taxes, the South is your best bet, with Texas in particular being one of the best choices.
Comments
>giving the government an interest free loan
Tax is theft
In reply to >giving the government an… by tmosley
no Taxes are to pay for the
underfunded Military
Trumptards support
In reply to Tax is theft by IridiumRebel
All taxes are to pay the vig on the usury on the FRNs, ya thin skinned myopic troll.
In reply to no Taxes are to pay for the… by Bes
What everyone has overlooked is that the VAST majority of those "refunds" are likely the EIC.
That's right: the Feds giving money to single parents who fake "self-employment" income so they can get a check for $5,000 each tax season.
It's not a tax "refund," they never paid any taxes to begin with.
It's simple theft.
In reply to All taxes are to pay the vig… by Rex Andrus
But with interest rates at 0.03% that's okay!
In reply to >giving the government an… by tmosley
True but that is the only way some people will save any money.
In reply to >giving the government an… by tmosley
At the point of a gun . . .
In reply to >giving the government an… by tmosley
So those dark green sites, on average, lent the most money, interest free, to the US Government.
OOOH a Refund, what that means is people just gave the government an interest free loan. Make every person write a check for their taxes quarterly and they would march on DC and burn that shit hole to the ground after the first year. Outlaw automatic deductions.
What kind of interest are they going to make by putting that money in the bank? Jack shit. Get over your hatred of anything government and realize some people know they won't save the money, or aren't cogent enough to figure in advance what they owe, and allow the government to do it for them. Better a check than write one. Of course they could give their 100 bucks a week for taxes to their broker who will steal a bunch for fees and put them in losing investments and they have no money to pay their taxes. Just as you choose what to do with your money you and all the self righteous know it alls should fuck off instead of telling others what to do with theirs. Without automatic deductions one helluva lot of people who owe taxes will piss away the money and never pay. Which means they will raise YOUR taxes to make up the short fall.
In reply to OOOH a Refund, what that… by booboo
There are way to many stupid people. I try my best to have to write the government a check every year in April.
Paid over $36,000 Still owe another $900...must keep those Soros dreamers fed...
The Fair Tax and close down the IRS.
Just the latter please. The "Fair" Tax, pushed by phony libertarian Neal Boortz, would have government snooping around every single purchase you make instead of just your paychecks and investments. No thanks!
In reply to The Fair Tax and close down… by shankster
Hopefully everyone will use their refund wisely and buy more bitcoins.
Clear as day it's the welfare crowd grabbing government gimme's. Consider, those aren't 'refunds' but helicopter subsidies.
Government is making it rain on the fat Brooklyn mommas and those Octomom broads in CA.
Who are these people that get refunds?! I haven't had a refund in so long I can't remember.
People too dumb to lower their withholding, or people that don't make enough to pay taxes so they get money from you instead. Very fucking generous of you!
In reply to Who are these people that… by kbohip
It is a crime to claim more dependents on your W-4 than you are entitled to claim.
Used to be you could claim 99 dependents, no more. Now you are required by law to give the government everything that the IRS thinks you maybe, might have worked for, then let them sort it out as to what they want to take from you.
If you reside on their socially dependent plantation they have authority to give you more than you earned. And, because it fits the map of their objective, in case you earn nothing, then everything will be given to you that they can take from someone else.
Remember Joe, the plumber. When POTUS said that we may have to take something from some people in order to help other people. Obama was pointing the cannon at you.
In reply to People too dumb to lower… by Semi-employed …
This seems to be meaningless. The only real question is: How much did all of the taxpayers pay divided by their total (collective) income?
(Note that the .gov routinely just confiscates "surplus" funds, which they would be expected to repay, for things like unpaid student loans, and many other surprising things. People who just let them hodle lots of overpayments are asking to get raped.)
And this all takes into account the new tax "reforms"?
I just met with my tax guy yesterday. People will be very surprised when they figure out what's happening next year. And when the people in states like CT, NY, and CA find out they can no longer deduct things like state taxes and property taxes and mortgage interest they're used to deducting. Those high tax states are going to see their "large" refunds diminish.
Am I seeing things or has this article completely wandered off into the weeds?
Wouldn't it make the most sense to move to the states with the lowest tax bills???? This is not the same thing as who withholds the most you don't need to pay.
Can humanity have sunken to the point that people truly don't understand the difference?
and millions receive tax credits even though they don't pay any money in federal income tax
And that's just part of the problem. Keep more of your money folks. You earned it.
now adjust for state and city/local taxes - then add sales taxes (that AMZN evades) and a clearer picture of the cost of government emerges.
state and local taxes are within a whisker of federal taxes at $10,300 v $9,600 per citizen.
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
my guess is that coastal green turns deep blue.
always better to owe than lend the gov't your money. in fact minimizes taxes as much as possible so you borrow all that money interest free instead.
I decide each year how much tax I am willing to pay by looking at the tax tables, my yearly income, and deriving my adjusted gross income from a formula from which I decide how much to take out of my IRA. The financiers on Wall Street do the same thing as I do (not using IRA, but other emoluments). Any of you who do not know how to do math are fucked.
STOOPID ARTICLE !
Getting a large refund is because the morons gave too much to the gubmint all year long, essentially an interest free loan to Uncle Sam ! (STOOPID)
Also, those same high average states have some of the worst and most regressive property taxes. Nobody is 'winning' in those states with higher refunds.
BESIDES, this will all mostly change in 2018 with the new $24k std deduction, which will be higher than MOST people's itemizations will ever get too, primarily bc in those same high prop tax states, the suckers will be capped at $10K for SALT.
Forget about donating anything to charity, unless you make a million and just want to give it away free. You aint gonna get much of tax benefit from that anymore.
Should be tons more junk for sale this year on Ebay and Craigslist. Shit nobody wants anyway, and shit that nobody will want to haul over to Goodwill. Thrift shops and good will will be going belly up soon. Most of the source goods will end up in landfills.