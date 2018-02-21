Navy Deploys Destroyers To Black Sea To "Desensitize" Russia To US Presence

With US relations with Russia once again deteriorating by the day, the Navy has deployed the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney to the Black Sea, where it will join the destroyer USS Ross, in a move that military officials told CNN is intended to "desensitize Russia" to the presence of US military forces in the Black Sea, Russia's geographic equivalent of the Gulf of Mexico.
Officials told CNN that given the heightened tensions and increased military activity in the region "it is important to increase the frequency of US activity in the area and desensitize Russia to the presence of US military forces there", helping to establish rules for how the two countries should safely operate in proximity to each other, as they did in the Cold War.
"In the Cold War we had a dance we did and everybody knew their roles in the dance: You fly your bomber here, I'll fly my bomber there. You put a ship here, I'll put a ship there," another US defense official in Europe told CNN.
"I don't think we've got to that level yet, and so we're still trying to figure out what that dance looks like in the year 2018 versus what it was back in the Cold War, and I think there are some growing pains, obviously," the official added.
The deployment of the USS Carney marks the first time in four years that two American destroyers have operated in the Black Sea outside of scheduled exercises, according to the Military Times which adds that "the last time the U.S. sent a multi-destroyer security patrol to the Black Sea was during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, shortly before the Crimea annexation." Since then, multiple U.S. warships have been on location in the Black Sea but always in the context of a naval drill, including a recent trip for the annual Sea Breeze exercise.
The naval deployment comes as NATO ground forces pile up in central and eastern Europe, allegedly in response for Russia's continued militarization of Crimea. Nevertheless, U.S. and NATO officials have insisted that they are not playing tit-for-tat with the Russians.
“Our decision to have two ships simultaneously operate in the Black Sea is proactive, not reactive,” said Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of 6th Fleet, which oversees U.S. naval operations in the region. “The continued presence of the U.S. Navy in the Black Sea demonstrates our enduring commitment to regional stability, maritime security of our Black Sea partners, and the collective defense of our NATO allies,” he added.
#USSCarney🇺🇸 transited #Bosphorus🇹🇷 to join #USSRoss for routine maritime security operations IAW int'l law. C6F Commander VADM Grady assured: "Decision to have 2 ships in #BlackSea is proactive not reactive & demonstrates our commitment to regional stability" #SteadyPresence pic.twitter.com/f1q1KfObk0— Naval Forces Europe (@USNavyEurope) February 17, 2018
On Sunday Russia announced its own naval deployments to the area, with the Russian Ministry of Defense issuing a statement saying that a Russian frigate, the Admiral Essen, and two patrol ships had entered the Black Sea for a series of exercises.
A US defense official based in Europe told CNN that the Russians "are very sensitive to our precision strike capability" as well as US ballistic missile defense assets such as the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, which is deployed on both the Ross and Carney.
"You get ships up in the Black Sea, that makes them feel more threatened," the official added.
Officials say that same Russian sensitivity explains why Russian aircraft have appeared to perform more unsafe intercepts of US surveillance aircraft in the area than they do in other areas.
US officials say the surveillance flights are necessary to better understand Russian military activity.
"Russia is also not particularly transparent in what they do, which obviously requires us to then be able to monitor them by other means, and reconnaissance is one of those means," one defense official said.
* * *
The Black Sea - Russia's main naval gateway into the Mediterranean - sits between Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Western Asia, and is bordered by several NATO nations.
It has long been a contentious region for U.S. and Russian military forces, but tensions spiked after the military escalation in Ukraine in 2014. Since then, there have been several skirmishes between Russian forces looking to assert their ownership of the region and U.S. forces asserting their right to operate in international waters and airspace.
The destroyers Carney and Ross are both equipped with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, which a U.S. defense official told CNN the Russians are especially sensitive to. Both U.S. ships are forward deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, and regularly patrol the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.
Comments
The stomping grounds of the USS Donald Duck?
Did the war start yet?
http://www.risktopia.com/
In reply to The stomping grounds of the… by Number 9
Good plan.
Maybe shoot a couple cruise missiles at a Russian destroyer, too.
One of these days, Russia may desensitize the US with a preemptive first strike.
In reply to Did the war start yet?… by markmotive
A coast killer if you will....only so much can be taken.
In reply to Good plan… by Perimetr
The Wise Man of the East (Putin) is named after Vladimir the Great (the Viking Waldemar in Germanic) who was the first Christian ruler of Russia. His father, the Viking Sviatoslav/Sveinald was famous for the destruction of the (((Khazars))) and his sword was miraculously discovered recently in the Ukraine.
Our Wise Vladimir knows well the history of the (((Khazars))), and he has just begun to once again swing the Christian sword (Syrian campaign). All men of the West should aid him as he endeavors to defeat today's (((Khazars/Money Changers))) - just as The Christ attempted, for which (((they))) had The Empire of the day crucify him.
In reply to A coast killer of you will… by IridiumRebel
The DEMONS OF WAR are wagging the USG psychopaths.
In reply to The Wise Man of the East … by 7thGenMO
We 'desensitized' some folk...
In reply to The DEMONS OF WAR are… by lloll
I wonder what the response of the U.S.S.A. and the M.S.M. Russophobes would be if Russia sent a carrier and a destroyer to the Gulf of Mexico to cruise around and "desensitize" us?
In reply to The Wise Man of the East … by 7thGenMO
1. May the memory of " Viking Sviatoslav/Sveinald " live forever!
2. They know what's coming: https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-russia-surpass…
In reply to The Wise Man of the East … by 7thGenMO
Right
you mean like Russia attempted to do in Syria recently?
How did that go?
Russia got is ASS KICKED IN
CUM RAD
In reply to Good plan… by Perimetr
Are you on goofballs or what? Totally inaccurate statement. You've gotta do better than that in here.
In reply to Right… by SHADEWELL
Nice try
The rows of “zinky boys” sent home from Syria proves that Russia received a merciless ass kicking
You best put the Vodka down
In reply to Are you on goofballs or what… by valjoux7750
(in my best Sidney Greenstreet, Maltese Falcon voice)
In reply to Nice try… by SHADEWELL
You just cant pull your head out of Zionist ass can ya dimwit.
In reply to Right… by SHADEWELL
Betrayed
if you could remove your mouth from Putin’s dick. You would realize that Russia’s ass was KICKED In
Apparently your cuntry really bived it’s delusional propaganda but when the shit had to fly you quickly found out you had dick
keep messing around and your country will be the new west coast of the US
In reply to You just cant pull your head… by Betrayed
Flagged as #American-Embarrassment
In reply to Betrayed … by SHADEWELL
1. Sov... err... Russians built a bridge over the Euphrates which was the designated 'deconfliction line'. Why? Reasons. 'Commite of Nations' or something.
2. 'Hybrid' force of mixed Russian contractors including multiple non-ethnic Russians (Serbs, Kossack, other non Slavics) as well as local Syrian Army 'commandos' attacked across temporary bridge. The 'Russian' side were 'Blackwater' equivalent mercenaries from a company generally called 'Wagner' which is the nom de plume of the boss. (Like if you called Blackwater 'Prince'.)
3. Unit was partially mechanized, battalion strength. (One thing everyone agrees upon is 'about 600-700 personnel.') Had some towed artillery as well as 't-55 and T-72 MBT as well as armored personnel carriers.' (Type unknown.) Full on 'we're taking that position and you're not stopping us' full court press.
4. Unit crossed bridge, arty deployed.
5. Arty opened fire while most of unit was still in approach column formation. (Normal) One portion moved to flanking positions.
5A. Minute the arty opened fire **** GOT REAL REAL QUICK.
6. Reapers took out artillery and most of armor with Hellfire. From the few videos, pretty much before they knew what hit them. There had to be quite a few Reaper drones up or they were feeding guidance to Hellfire from Apaches (see below.)
7. F-15E Eagles came in for clean-up and to check for anti-air defenses.
8. Warthogs showed up just to go BRRRRRRT!
9. AC-130 Spectre started ****ing up their day for the hell of it.
10. To add insult to injury, B-52s which, you know, just HAPPENED to be in the area, just minding our own business, just passing by from Diego Garcia which is a few thousand miles away, on our way to... somewhere... nothing to see here... decided to prove they could drop their entire load as precision guided weapons and just more or less DID A JDAM ARCLIGHT ON THEIR ***. At that point, more or less because CENTCOM said 'Why not? ARCLIGHT is always pretty to watch...'
11. The whole thing being so over it was ridiculous, AH-64 Apaches basically did 'hostile Bomb Damage Assessment' and complained there were no targets left.
12. Oh, and then the Kurds, to just really **** with these guys, released water from a dam upstream and broke their bridge. So they had to ford back with their wounded.
13. Nobody knows how many dead and wounded. Russians are saying 'only 8 Russian citizens' but that doesn't quite cover the whole of who may have been involved. One repeated number is 200 dead (remember, mixed Syrians, Russians and other ethnics) as well as pretty much the rest of the force wounded. (Not to mention pretty thoroughly demoralized.) One Kurd wounded. Probably fell off a stool laughing to tell truth.
In reply to Right… by SHADEWELL
From all you said, can we conclude that this "defence" was fully organised in advance? US knew they were coming long in advance, and had time to get ludicrous overkill resources in place, and may or may not have attacked without provacation (you say the artilliary was fired, but who attacks in a column, all bunched together, in this day of air superiority? )
In reply to 1. Sov... err... Russians… by Mtnoise255
Over confident Russians.
In reply to From all you said, can we… by OverTheHedge
Reliable sources claim the opposition had agreed to abandon the position, which they did, and hand it over to the so called "attacking" force. For all that fire power being in the area, especially the Buffs, it was a carefully laid trap or the US agreed to the deal and did it's usual double cross. Most of us remember the "Highway of Death" as the remnants of the Iraqi forces retreated from Kuwait where the US saved the the rich POS Kuwaiti's golden bacon. The US agreed to the withdrawl and when the Iraqi's were in an area that boxed them in the US pulled the double cross and destroyed them.
In reply to 1. Sov... err... Russians… by Mtnoise255
What? You mean the military bases didn't desensitize them enough???
http://www.ingeniouspress.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/russia-wants-w…
That's the trouble with going to the supermarket when you are hungry. No matter how much food you put in the trolley, you're still hungry.
In reply to Did the war start yet?… by markmotive
Re " Did the war start yet?"
With the USN, you never know. E.g.
In reply to Did the war start yet?… by markmotive
The US and Russia allied together could save western civilization and the world. I pray it happens and these Globalist traitors who are still in the US government get hung.
In reply to The stomping grounds of the… by Number 9
Don't sweat it, just comparing dick sizes right now and from all reports, DJT's is bigger than the socialist Kenyan mulatto...fyi.
Hey! I hear Putin hunts Siberian tigers, shirtless, bareback on a horse, while playing classical piano.
Sounds pretty impressive until you consider he's never actually drained a swamp...single handed ;-)
In reply to The US and Russia allied… by SMG
"Sounds pretty impressive until you consider he's never actually drained a swamp...single handed ;-)"
Yeah. Know what you mean...
That "fifth column" of scum is hard to get rid of no matter what toxic materials you use to get it out. AND THE indelible "STAIN" IT LEAVES like the worst ring on the bath tub!
But to give credit where credit is due... The Russians have a history of being the best swamp control eliminators where the Khazar-dile(s) tend to congregate and multiply in the "deepest" parts!
In reply to Don't sweat it, just… by nmewn
Putin bankers would know ;-)
In reply to "Sounds pretty impressive… by Son of Captain Nemo
And I agree with your statement.
It's why the Dmitry Medvedev(s) Elvira Nabiullina(s) and Igor Sechin(s) will only have more not less scrutiny as the U.S. continues it's pressure to "nowhere"
In reply to Putin bankers would know ;-) by nmewn
How's that going to happen? They run the show and you just run your mouth.
In reply to The US and Russia allied… by SMG
If President Trump is OK with this
My support for USA is over.
(((USS WALL STREET WARMONGERS)))
In reply to The stomping grounds of the… by Number 9
i gave up on humans in general years ago..
alone they are mostly pukes..
in government packs they lose their fvkin minds..
In reply to If President Trump is OK… by Twatter
Another grotesque waste of US taxpayers money.
In reply to The stomping grounds of the… by Number 9
I sense hundreds -- nay, thousands! -- of Russian sailors volunteering for a posting in Cuba, to retaliate against the 'Muricans.🦈🚢🖕 ⚛🇷🇺😈
In reply to The stomping grounds of the… by Number 9
Remind them to pick up after themselves when they leave, like last time ;-)
In reply to I sense hundreds -- nay,… by HRClinton
🖕 dont know where you gotem but they are cool 🖕
In reply to I sense hundreds -- nay,… by HRClinton
Right, poking bears with sticks desensitizes them. Go out to the woods and try that yourself and see how it goes.
nice boat ya got there, be a pity if something happened to it..
like say a total power loss?
In reply to Right, poking bears with… by zipit
The way we've been sailing lately the destroyers will collide and sink each other.
In reply to nice boat ya got there, be a… by Number 9
Never hit a bear on the nose.
In reply to Right, poking bears with… by zipit
A bit like that Weinstein guy that would walk around naked or touch girly parts so the women could be "desensitized". It's all perfectly okay, as long as you "desensitize" them first.
I'm off to my local Ferrari dealership where I plan to sit in a few cars, just to "desensitize" the salesman.
"No, no, I'm not stealing your cars and thrashing them. I'm just desensitizing you."
"Oh! Okay, that's all right then. You should desensitize these ones too!"
In reply to Right, poking bears with… by zipit
When the bear is half dead and drunk from rut gut vodka its actually pretty fun.
In reply to Right, poking bears with… by zipit
Russia stations missile-firing warships in Cuba
to "desensitize" USA.
(purely defensive, for "regional stability" and all that)
Doesn't American warmongering ever stop?!
It's not American.
In reply to Doesn't American… by PhilofOz
Nope...
In reply to Doesn't American… by PhilofOz
there's a tiny little channel called the 'Bosphorus strait'
Sad! Just keep poking the bear...
I can tell you, from visiting Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia two years ago that they fully remember the Soviets and would rather die than be subjected again. The NATO And U.S. actions are approaching the same level of danger in that regard.
Arrogance is not intelligent.
The buyers for the US debt are going away.
Washington's decisions are not rationale on many different subjects.
The support for the illegals is "irrational" - its not about cheap labor nor the Dreamers nor any imaginary rights of any kind due any of these people - all about the necessary votes to overcome the white population majority - why?
They need to eliminate the social security obligations funded by Treasury Paper that cannot be monetized / paid back into the SS Fund. So the white population needs to be stripped of power to enable the fraud.
Testing Russia is about causing a pretext for war interrelated to the debt not being able to be funded?
They want to have a reason to cancel the debt owed to the Chinese which is potentially why the Chinese are slowing / stopping new purchases.
Saudi Arabia - is accepting other currency - Yuan - for payment so the SA debt holdings of US dollars are winding down as well.
Japan - ownership of US Treasury Paper is winding down as well
system is precarious
In reply to Arrogance is not intelligent. by Reaper
Heavily armed Constitutional Militia should be deployed to WADC to desensitize the regime lords to the People reasserting their power and regaining their rights and freedoms.