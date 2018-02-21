Navy Deploys Destroyers To Black Sea To "Desensitize" Russia To US Presence

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:30

With US relations with Russia once again deteriorating by the day, the Navy has deployed the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney to the Black Sea, where it will join the destroyer USS Ross, in a move that military officials told CNN  is intended to "desensitize Russia" to the presence of US military forces in the Black Sea, Russia's geographic equivalent of the Gulf of Mexico.

A sailor fires a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the destroyer Carney during a live-fire exercise in the Black Sea

Officials told CNN that given the heightened tensions and increased military activity in the region "it is important to increase the frequency of US activity in the area and desensitize Russia to the presence of US military forces there", helping to establish rules for how the two countries should safely operate in proximity to each other, as they did in the Cold War.

"In the Cold War we had a dance we did and everybody knew their roles in the dance: You fly your bomber here, I'll fly my bomber there. You put a ship here, I'll put a ship there," another US defense official in Europe told CNN.

"I don't think we've got to that level yet, and so we're still trying to figure out what that dance looks like in the year 2018 versus what it was back in the Cold War, and I think there are some growing pains, obviously," the official added.

The deployment of the USS Carney marks the first time in four years that two American destroyers have operated in the Black Sea outside of scheduled exercises, according to the Military Times which adds that "the last time the U.S. sent a multi-destroyer security patrol to the Black Sea was during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, shortly before the Crimea annexation." Since then, multiple U.S. warships have been on location in the Black Sea but always in the context of a naval drill, including a recent trip for the annual Sea Breeze exercise.

The naval deployment comes as NATO ground forces pile up in central and eastern Europe, allegedly in response for Russia's continued militarization of Crimea. Nevertheless, U.S. and NATO officials have insisted that they are not playing tit-for-tat with the Russians.

Our decision to have two ships simultaneously operate in the Black Sea is proactive, not reactive,” said Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of 6th Fleet, which oversees U.S. naval operations in the region. “The continued presence of the U.S. Navy in the Black Sea demonstrates our enduring commitment to regional stability, maritime security of our Black Sea partners, and the collective defense of our NATO allies,” he added.

On Sunday Russia announced its own naval deployments to the area, with the Russian Ministry of Defense issuing a statement saying that a Russian frigate, the Admiral Essen, and two patrol ships had entered the Black Sea for a series of exercises.

A US defense official based in Europe told CNN that the Russians "are very sensitive to our precision strike capability" as well as US ballistic missile defense assets such as the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, which is deployed on both the Ross and Carney.

"You get ships up in the Black Sea, that makes them feel more threatened," the official added.

Officials say that same Russian sensitivity explains why Russian aircraft have appeared to perform more unsafe intercepts of US surveillance aircraft in the area than they do in other areas.

US officials say the surveillance flights are necessary to better understand Russian military activity.

"Russia is also not particularly transparent in what they do, which obviously requires us to then be able to monitor them by other means, and reconnaissance is one of those means," one defense official said.

* * *

The Black Sea - Russia's main naval gateway into the Mediterranean - sits between Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Western Asia, and is bordered by several NATO nations.

It has long been a contentious region for U.S. and Russian military forces, but tensions spiked after the military escalation in Ukraine in 2014. Since then, there have been several skirmishes between Russian forces looking to assert their ownership of the region and U.S. forces asserting their right to operate in international waters and airspace.

The destroyers Carney and Ross are both equipped with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, which a U.S. defense official told CNN the Russians are especially sensitive to.  Both U.S. ships are forward deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, and regularly patrol the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

7thGenMO IridiumRebel Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:08

The Wise Man of the East (Putin) is named after Vladimir the Great (the Viking Waldemar in Germanic) who was the first Christian ruler of Russia.  His father, the Viking Sviatoslav/Sveinald was famous for the destruction of the (((Khazars))) and his sword was miraculously discovered recently in the Ukraine.

Our Wise Vladimir knows well the history of the (((Khazars))), and he has just begun to once again swing the Christian sword (Syrian campaign).  All men of the West should aid him as he endeavors to defeat today's (((Khazars/Money Changers))) - just as The Christ attempted, for which (((they))) had The Empire of the day crucify him.

francis scott … SHADEWELL Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:18

(in my best Sidney Greenstreet, Maltese Falcon voice)

 

"Well, sir, you really are an idiot.  You haven't the faintest idea of

the difference between a conventional 'first strike' and a nuclear

one, do you, sir?  Firing on Fort Sumpter was a conventional

'first strike',  A lot of good it did the Grays, if you remember."  

 

"No one, sir, has yet seen a nuclear 'first strike' but the idiots in the

Pentagon must have a good idea about how much damage the US

will take in retaliation after they hit Russia first."

 

"You also don't have the faintest idea of the difference between

this BABY RUTH candy bar I'm holding and this product of my

rectum. The stuff your dreams are made of."  

 

(removes a small, foul smelling object wrapped in old

newspaper from pocket.)

 

"Stop drooling, sir, I'll give both."   

SHADEWELL Betrayed Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:31

Betrayed 

if you could remove your mouth from Putin’s dick. You would realize that Russia’s ass was KICKED In

Apparently your cuntry really bived it’s delusional propaganda but when the shit had to fly you quickly found out you had dick

keep messing around and your country will be the new west coast of the US

Mtnoise255 SHADEWELL Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:58

1. Sov... err... Russians built a bridge over the Euphrates which was the designated 'deconfliction line'. Why? Reasons. 'Commite of Nations' or something.

2. 'Hybrid' force of mixed Russian contractors including multiple non-ethnic Russians (Serbs, Kossack, other non Slavics) as well as local Syrian Army 'commandos' attacked across temporary bridge. The 'Russian' side were 'Blackwater' equivalent mercenaries from a company generally called 'Wagner' which is the nom de plume of the boss. (Like if you called Blackwater 'Prince'.)

3. Unit was partially mechanized, battalion strength. (One thing everyone agrees upon is 'about 600-700 personnel.') Had some towed artillery as well as 't-55 and T-72 MBT as well as armored personnel carriers.' (Type unknown.) Full on 'we're taking that position and you're not stopping us' full court press.

4. Unit crossed bridge, arty deployed.

5. Arty opened fire while most of unit was still in approach column formation. (Normal) One portion moved to flanking positions.

5A. Minute the arty opened fire **** GOT REAL REAL QUICK.

6. Reapers took out artillery and most of armor with Hellfire. From the few videos, pretty much before they knew what hit them. There had to be quite a few Reaper drones up or they were feeding guidance to Hellfire from Apaches (see below.)

7. F-15E Eagles came in for clean-up and to check for anti-air defenses.

8. Warthogs showed up just to go BRRRRRRT!

9. AC-130 Spectre started ****ing up their day for the hell of it.

10. To add insult to injury, B-52s which, you know, just HAPPENED to be in the area, just minding our own business, just passing by from Diego Garcia which is a few thousand miles away, on our way to... somewhere... nothing to see here... decided to prove they could drop their entire load as precision guided weapons and just more or less DID A JDAM ARCLIGHT ON THEIR ***. At that point, more or less because CENTCOM said 'Why not? ARCLIGHT is always pretty to watch...'

11. The whole thing being so over it was ridiculous, AH-64 Apaches basically did 'hostile Bomb Damage Assessment' and complained there were no targets left.

12. Oh, and then the Kurds, to just really **** with these guys, released water from a dam upstream and broke their bridge. So they had to ford back with their wounded.

13. Nobody knows how many dead and wounded. Russians are saying 'only 8 Russian citizens' but that doesn't quite cover the whole of who may have been involved. One repeated number is 200 dead (remember, mixed Syrians, Russians and other ethnics) as well as pretty much the rest of the force wounded. (Not to mention pretty thoroughly demoralized.) One Kurd wounded. Probably fell off a stool laughing to tell truth.

OverTheHedge Mtnoise255 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:32

From all you said, can we conclude that this "defence" was fully organised in advance? US knew they were coming long in advance, and had time to get ludicrous overkill resources in place, and may or may not have attacked without provacation (you say the artilliary was fired, but who attacks in a column, all bunched together,  in this day of air superiority? )

not dead yet Mtnoise255 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:46

Reliable sources claim the opposition had agreed to abandon the position, which they did, and hand it over to the so called "attacking" force. For all that fire power being in the area, especially the Buffs, it was a carefully laid trap or the US agreed to the deal and did it's usual double cross. Most of us remember the "Highway of Death" as the remnants of the Iraqi forces retreated from Kuwait where the US saved the the rich POS Kuwaiti's golden bacon. The US agreed to the withdrawl and when the Iraqi's were in an area that boxed them in the US pulled the double cross and destroyed them.

HRClinton markmotive Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:55

Re " Did the war start yet?"

With the USN, you never know. E.g.

Believe it or not...this is the transcript of an actual radio conversation between a US naval ship and Canadian authorities off the coast of Newfoundland in October 1995. The Radio conversation was released by the Chief of Naval Operations on Oct. 10, 1995.

 

US Ship: Please divert your course 0.5 degrees to the south to avoid a collision.

CND reply: Recommend you divert your course 15 degrees to the South to avoid a collision.

US Ship: This is the Captain of a US Navy Ship. I say again, divert your course.

CND reply: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course!

US Ship: THIS IS THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS CORAL SEA*, WE ARE A LARGE WARSHIP OF THE US NAVY. DIVERT YOUR COURSE NOW!!

CND reply: This is a lighthouse. Your call.

nmewn SMG Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:50

Don't sweat it, just comparing dick sizes right now and from all reports, DJT's is bigger than the socialist Kenyan mulatto...fyi. 

Hey! I hear Putin hunts Siberian tigers, shirtless, bareback on a horse, while playing classical piano.

Sounds pretty impressive until you consider he's never actually drained a swamp...single handed ;-)

Son of Captain Nemo nmewn Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:00

"Sounds pretty impressive until you consider he's never actually drained a swamp...single handed ;-)"

Yeah.  Know what you mean...

That "fifth column" of scum is hard to get rid of no matter what toxic materials you use to get it out. AND THE indelible "STAIN" IT LEAVES like the worst ring on the bath tub!

But to give credit where credit is due...  The Russians have a history of being the best swamp control eliminators where the Khazar-dile(s) tend to congregate and multiply in the "deepest" parts!

PT zipit Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:43

A bit like that Weinstein guy that would walk around naked or touch girly parts so the women could be "desensitized".  It's all perfectly okay, as long as you "desensitize" them first.

I'm off to my local Ferrari dealership where I plan to sit in a few cars, just to "desensitize" the salesman.
"No, no, I'm not stealing your cars and thrashing them.  I'm just desensitizing you."
"Oh!  Okay, that's all right then.  You should desensitize these ones too!"

 

Throat-warbler… Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:37

I can tell you, from visiting Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia two years ago that they fully remember the Soviets and would rather die than be subjected again.  The NATO And U.S. actions are approaching the same level of danger in that regard.

Omen IV Reaper Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:10

The buyers for the US debt are going away.

Washington's decisions are not rationale on many different subjects.

The support for the illegals is "irrational" - its not about cheap labor  nor the Dreamers nor any imaginary rights of any kind due any of these people  - all about the necessary  votes to overcome the white population majority - why?

They need to eliminate the social security obligations  funded by Treasury Paper that cannot be monetized / paid back into the SS Fund. So the white population needs to be stripped of power to enable the fraud.

Testing Russia is about causing a pretext for war interrelated to the debt not being able to be funded?

They want to have a reason to cancel the debt owed to the Chinese which is potentially why the Chinese are slowing / stopping new purchases.

Saudi Arabia - is accepting other currency - Yuan - for payment so the SA debt holdings of US dollars are winding down as well.

Japan  - ownership of US Treasury Paper is winding down as well 

 

system is precarious

 

 

InnVestuhrr Wed, 02/21/2018 - 21:38

Heavily armed Constitutional Militia should be deployed to WADC to desensitize the regime lords to the People reasserting their power and regaining their rights and freedoms.