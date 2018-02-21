President Trump Has 3 Questions For Jeff Session(s)

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:32

President Trump is not letting up in his efforts to see 'justice' with regard years of 'Russian meddling' accusations and Deep State intervention.

In a relatively calmly-worded tweet this morning, Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Session (sic.) to open an investigation into the Obama administration over Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation?"

"Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation?

Ask Jeff Session!"

As a reminder, CNBC notes that Trump has used his Twitter account to attack Sessions before, particularly since Sessions recused himself from investigating matters relating to the 2016 presidential campaign after he failed in multiple testimonies to disclose meetings with a Russian ambassador.

The recusal kept Sessions from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian involvement with the Trump campaign, ceding responsibility to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
PT gatorengineer Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Given stories like this one, I would say that Trump gives his enemies enough rope and then invites the public to kick the chair.

Of course, history suggests I am being way too optimistic here.

I wish I had a fast-forward button for this movie.

(Edit:  Needless to say, the trouble with this strategy is that if you give your enemies too much rope then they can simply stand on the ground ... )

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Carl Spackler Navymugsy Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

I think many here, again, fell for the old “follow the birdie” (or shiny thing) trick. Trump’s messaging is muti-faceted and often designed to ridicule the mainstream (corrupt) media.

This tweet is NOT for or about Jeff Sessions.  He talks to Sessions one on one behind closed doors.

Note: every President always has better information than anyone in the USA. He gets briefed on the status of key government, military and private sector issues every day, all day long.

This tweet is for the media and broader public, and it is about ridiculing the media for their corrupt behavior and awakening the broader public to a big deal coming up.

With this post, Trump is planting a seed with the public, and he will come back at a later point and do the “I told you so” at that later point.

That later point is nearing... the release of the DOJ IG report, which will prove out all the corrupt things the Obama DOJ did!

At that later point, Sessions will assume full command (independence...unscathed from political ridicule because he was recused), and a wave of indictments will begin.  The indictments will continue to come down throughout 2018... just in time for awakening the people before elections!

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Muddy1 Carl Spackler Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

"every President always has better information than anyone in the USA"

This is not always the case.  For example, there are US military personnel working in military intelligence (I know it's an oxymoron) with a higher security clearance than the President.  They also control what information he is provided.  It makes it easier to lead the President into deciding what they want him to do.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JerseyJoe Muddy1 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Yep, it baits the MSM to claim Trump is banging Sessions upside the head.  By reporting it, Trump achieves his objective of getting around the MSM fake news sound wall.  

Talking over the heads of the media by getting the media to report the issue.  Otherwise MSM sheeple wouldn't even hear of these issues.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
jimijon Carl Spackler Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

I agree. Trump, used to the TV cycle, knows an arc of a story. Also, if he were to act boldly to early, we would only hear FASCIST, FASCIST, FASCIST! Instead, he is letting it build so that the people start demanding accountability. Then and only then he can climax the season with a grand finale, coupled with a cliff hanger for the next, even deeper purge.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 Cognitive Dissonance Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

Exactly. They will appoint whom they are paid to appoint.

Nice to see Trump focusing on his job....as manager of HIS cabinet.

Time for Trump to do something radical that is in the exclusive realm of his authority. No thought of whether it's popular or who it pisses off. Like telling Mattis to get all US operations out of Syria. Yeah, that would do it. That would shake their asses up a bit.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
loves the truth Pol Pot Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

There is SOOOO much corruption, its beyond HOPE for change.. 

Satan the Devil is the ruler of this world, make no mistake about.. Everything is a LIE,, we live in Satan's fantasy world.

REV 12:9 So down the great dragon was hurled, the original serpent, the one called Devil and Satan, who is misleading the entire inhabited earth; he was hurled down to the earth, and his angels were hurled down with him. 

Rev 12:12 On this account be glad, you heavens and you who reside in them! Woe for the earth and for the sea, because the Devil has come down to you, having great anger, knowing that he has a short period of time.This occurred in 1914 when Jesus received Kingdom rulership.

”Satan offered Jesus all the Kingdoms for the world if he did one act of worship to him.. and he said He puts into power own ever he chooses. Jesus did not deny it.. In the book of John Jesus referred to Satan as the ruler of the world 3 times.

Luke 4:5 So he brought him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the inhabited earth in an instant of time.  Then the Devil said to him: “I will give you all this authority and their glory, because it has been handed over to me,e and I give it to whomever I wish. If you, therefore, do an act of worship before me, it will all be yours.”  In reply Jesus said to him: “It is written, ‘It is Jehovah your God you must worship, and it is to him alone you must render sacred service.’”*

 

God's Kingdom by Christ Jesus will destroy Satan and his followers at Armageddon very soon and restore a paradise earth.. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Boxed Merlot loves the truth Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

...destroy Satan and his followers at Armageddon very soon...

Seriously, I tire of this bologna. Jesus' Kingdom is not of this world, if it were, His servants would fight. This is the primary difference in the Christian faith and the faith others place in all their various deification s / deities. The Christian approach to those "outside" the faith is one of Beneficent Love, a complete "stand on your head" reversal of virtually every other form of "religious" devotion set on recruiting others.

Think about it, so what if He were to come back for some cockimammy thousand years stint on some chair on some hill in Jerusalem, what the heck is a thousand years compared to ETERNITY?!?!

Jesus already fought the battle, He triumphed, (that means He WON!), and He's currently reigning and will do so forevermore.

You people are wearing out my personal beneficent patience with your idiocy.

jmf.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Mike Masr Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

@ Mike,

 

I fully expect Sessions to do everything he can to cover up for this cunt.

 

Of course, he’s a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA “Company Man.”

 

Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.

 

That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.

Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.

 

The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 