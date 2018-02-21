President Trump Has 3 Questions For Jeff Session(s)

President Trump is not letting up in his efforts to see 'justice' with regard years of 'Russian meddling' accusations and Deep State intervention.
In a relatively calmly-worded tweet this morning, Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Session (sic.) to open an investigation into the Obama administration over Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
"Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation?"
"Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation?
Ask Jeff Session!"
Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018
As a reminder, CNBC notes that Trump has used his Twitter account to attack Sessions before, particularly since Sessions recused himself from investigating matters relating to the 2016 presidential campaign after he failed in multiple testimonies to disclose meetings with a Russian ambassador.
The recusal kept Sessions from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian involvement with the Trump campaign, ceding responsibility to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Jeff Sessions is a deep-state stooge!
I think he's just a stooge.
For sure somebody has pictures of Sweet Jeff in compromising positions
Like what?
Sleeping 24/7?
Doing bong hits dressed as the Keebler Elf
If Mueller were doing bong hits on LIVE TV together with Rosenstein & the whole Seth Rich Family, Sessions would still sleep thru it (& maybe consider bringing charges against the Seth Rich family for possession of marijuana).
Because nobody wants to talk about the attempted coup by Obama in Russia:
http://www.safehaven.com/article/37130/alleged-russian-coup-attempt-leading-to-breach-of-us-european-alliance-global-currency-market-turbulence
Sure...that's one way not to be snuffed by the DeepState...
Trump is embarassing at this point... no other word for it. He surrounds himself with incompetence, and then calls it out..... LOL. but very sad.
Looks like Jeff is either:
1) a dirty lawyer; or,
2) totally incompetent.
Given stories like this one, I would say that Trump gives his enemies enough rope and then invites the public to kick the chair.
Of course, history suggests I am being way too optimistic here.
I wish I had a fast-forward button for this movie.
(Edit: Needless to say, the trouble with this strategy is that if you give your enemies too much rope then they can simply stand on the ground ... )
Rosenstein, Comey, Mueller Strzuk, Page, Ohr and his bitch wife are the stink on a pile of dog shit.....
I beg to differ. They are the stink on a pile of chicken shit.
Pizza lover?
You can tell in his eyes and gaze, he's running at 1/2 speed upstairs !
I think many here, again, fell for the old “follow the birdie” (or shiny thing) trick. Trump’s messaging is muti-faceted and often designed to ridicule the mainstream (corrupt) media.
This tweet is NOT for or about Jeff Sessions. He talks to Sessions one on one behind closed doors.
Note: every President always has better information than anyone in the USA. He gets briefed on the status of key government, military and private sector issues every day, all day long.
This tweet is for the media and broader public, and it is about ridiculing the media for their corrupt behavior and awakening the broader public to a big deal coming up.
With this post, Trump is planting a seed with the public, and he will come back at a later point and do the “I told you so” at that later point.
That later point is nearing... the release of the DOJ IG report, which will prove out all the corrupt things the Obama DOJ did!
At that later point, Sessions will assume full command (independence...unscathed from political ridicule because he was recused), and a wave of indictments will begin. The indictments will continue to come down throughout 2018... just in time for awakening the people before elections!
"every President always has better information than anyone in the USA"
This is not always the case. For example, there are US military personnel working in military intelligence (I know it's an oxymoron) with a higher security clearance than the President. They also control what information he is provided. It makes it easier to lead the President into deciding what they want him to do.
Yep, it baits the MSM to claim Trump is banging Sessions upside the head. By reporting it, Trump achieves his objective of getting around the MSM fake news sound wall.
Talking over the heads of the media by getting the media to report the issue. Otherwise MSM sheeple wouldn't even hear of these issues.
Aerosmith - Dream On
Warning objects in the mirror are more fucked up then they appear.
Repeat after me the Trump administration is a disgrace.....
Can't be a disgrace. He kicked hillary in the cunt. Rendered her totally irrelevant, and insane. And she is living alone, eating Corn Curls out of the max-pack from Costco.
He will forever be in the pantheon of the gods for saving the world from yet another clinton fuckup.
nah...he's just $hitllary, but with a smaller prick...
Understand the calendar, you do.
Fmr. Sen. Sam Ervin: "What did he know, and when did he know it?
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
I agree. Trump, used to the TV cycle, knows an arc of a story. Also, if he were to act boldly to early, we would only hear FASCIST, FASCIST, FASCIST! Instead, he is letting it build so that the people start demanding accountability. Then and only then he can climax the season with a grand finale, coupled with a cliff hanger for the next, even deeper purge.
"just in time for a market meltdown..."
That or blackmailed or family threatened, either way he acts as if he is compromised and should be replaced ASAP. If he is truly playing the "slow" game, snails would be jealous.
Replaced by who?
Do you expect the deep state to 'allow' anyone into that position who isn't already compromised?
Any appointment must be ratified by Congressional Critters who are themselves compromised. The (deep) state will protect itself from all enemies foreign or domestic.
Trump can appoint an Interim AG and the right sort of person would be content with that.
Exactly. They will appoint whom they are paid to appoint.
Nice to see Trump focusing on his job....as manager of HIS cabinet.
Time for Trump to do something radical that is in the exclusive realm of his authority. No thought of whether it's popular or who it pisses off. Like telling Mattis to get all US operations out of Syria. Yeah, that would do it. That would shake their asses up a bit.
Sometimes a smart commander does not give a command, if he knows it would be ignored, or countermanded. I doubt very much that Trump has the authority to get the US military to leave the Middle East.
Replace Rosenstain does not need congressional approval.
Because Jeff has a puppeteers hand stuffed up his ass....
That's not all he has stuffed up there.
He has a Clinton Bill-dough stuffed somewhere.
There is SOOOO much corruption, its beyond HOPE for change..
Satan the Devil is the ruler of this world, make no mistake about.. Everything is a LIE,, we live in Satan's fantasy world.
REV 12:9 So down the great dragon was hurled, the original serpent, the one called Devil and Satan, who is misleading the entire inhabited earth; he was hurled down to the earth, and his angels were hurled down with him.
Rev 12:12 On this account be glad, you heavens and you who reside in them! Woe for the earth and for the sea, because the Devil has come down to you, having great anger, knowing that he has a short period of time.This occurred in 1914 when Jesus received Kingdom rulership.
”Satan offered Jesus all the Kingdoms for the world if he did one act of worship to him.. and he said He puts into power own ever he chooses. Jesus did not deny it.. In the book of John Jesus referred to Satan as the ruler of the world 3 times.
Luke 4:5 So he brought him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the inhabited earth in an instant of time. 6 Then the Devil said to him: “I will give you all this authority and their glory, because it has been handed over to me,e and I give it to whomever I wish.7 If you, therefore, do an act of worship before me, it will all be yours.” 8 In reply Jesus said to him: “It is written, ‘It is Jehovah your God you must worship, and it is to him alone you must render sacred service.’”*
God's Kingdom by Christ Jesus will destroy Satan and his followers at Armageddon very soon and restore a paradise earth..
What time frame is in view in Rev. 1:1, 3?
...destroy Satan and his followers at Armageddon very soon...
Seriously, I tire of this bologna. Jesus' Kingdom is not of this world, if it were, His servants would fight. This is the primary difference in the Christian faith and the faith others place in all their various deification s / deities. The Christian approach to those "outside" the faith is one of Beneficent Love, a complete "stand on your head" reversal of virtually every other form of "religious" devotion set on recruiting others.
Think about it, so what if He were to come back for some cockimammy thousand years stint on some chair on some hill in Jerusalem, what the heck is a thousand years compared to ETERNITY?!?!
Jesus already fought the battle, He triumphed, (that means He WON!), and He's currently reigning and will do so forevermore.
You people are wearing out my personal beneficent patience with your idiocy.
jmf.
I think you meant "Deep SLEEP"
AND ROSENSTIEN is BALLS DEEP in the corruption and TREASON OF THE OBAMA REGIME!!
And so was Andrew McCabe.
Sessions has proven himself to be totally corrupt, in refusing to prosecute Hillary for her obvious major felonies... let alone the criminals from the Barry Obongo administration... Trump refuses to fire/replace Sessions.
In reply to Jeff Sessions is a deep… by Mike Masr
Think Trump has been scared off by the likes of Kelly, Ryan and McConnell.
What does that make Kelly, Ryan and McConnell?
Sessions is a fossilized do nothing spineless pussy. Why chump doesn't fure his bureaucratic azz is beyond rational thought.
With all we know now about Obama's justice department and the FBI colluding to cripple and incoming president, how did Rosenstein not recuse himself? He seems to be in the thick of everything.
Deep throat stooge
fify
@ Mike,
I fully expect Sessions to do everything he can to cover up for this cunt.
Of course, he’s a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA “Company Man.”
Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.
That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.
The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Fitton (Judicial Watch) for AG!
do the Russians smoke weed?
Da.
