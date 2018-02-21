President Trump Has 3 Questions For Jeff Session(s)

President Trump is not letting up in his efforts to see 'justice' with regard years of 'Russian meddling' accusations and Deep State intervention.

In a relatively calmly-worded tweet this morning, Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Session (sic.) to open an investigation into the Obama administration over Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation?" "Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!"

Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

As a reminder, CNBC notes that Trump has used his Twitter account to attack Sessions before, particularly since Sessions recused himself from investigating matters relating to the 2016 presidential campaign after he failed in multiple testimonies to disclose meetings with a Russian ambassador.

The recusal kept Sessions from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian involvement with the Trump campaign, ceding responsibility to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.