Stocks Panic-Bid At US Open, VIX Suddenly Crushed Under 20

Well that escalated quickly... Who knew the US cash market open was such a 'no brainer' bullish event!!
poor poor denny
The poor fool even advertised his short position. Made himself the perfect target for a short squeeze.
Attaboy, Garty! Way to be a team player!
In reply to poor poor denny by buzzsaw99
i'm surprised he didn't tell everyone the exact number it would take.
In reply to The poor fool even… by NugginFuts
Might as well have!
In reply to i'm surprised he didn't tell… by buzzsaw99
Serious question: how can he make any money from flip flopping day in day out?
In reply to Might as well have! by Aerows
I am a 'bot High Frequency Supersonic Trading algorithm.
"Day in and day out", is like an eon to me.
I make money, going in and out, like a gerbil on Cialis, Cocaine, and Viagara. In tetra-seconds I make millions of highly spendable currency.
I am Wrath!
In reply to Serious question: how can he… by FullHedge1
I would like to invite Gartman over for Poker Night with the boys.
In reply to The poor fool even… by NugginFuts
Who's got your back...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-02-23/ex-plunge-protection-team-whi…
In reply to poor poor denny by buzzsaw99
Go Gartman!!
Go Go Gadget Gartman! It's a sure thing!
In reply to Go Gartman!! by dark pools of soros
Whee!!!
FAKE NEWS
Bravo, PPT, bravo!
Clearly the unaudited Fed buys stocks!
The jew cries out in pain as he has access to CTRL-P
In reply to Clearly the unaudited Fed… by lester1
And Q, sell market..
The FED has hutzpa. Smashing the VIX again eh? Even after destroying a few folks last week. You have to be major stupid to trust them ever again.
The FED wholly depends upon the "stupid" masses to sustain itself and the cannibalism+ capitalism central banking standard business model.
In reply to The FED has hutzpa. Smashing… by asteroids
Gartman got his answer!
Getting more ridiculous by the day.
The dollar strengthens and gold goes UP?
Dogs sleeping with cats, mass hysteria soon enough.
"Dogs sleeping with cats" < I can live with...
"The dollar strengthens" < Via extreme oil market manipulation
"gold goes UP" < Via smart money exiting bond markets and going into bullion.
"Getting more ridiculous by the day" < I couldn't possibly agree more...
In reply to Getting more ridiculous by… by BandGap
Real "Wrath of God" type stuff!
In reply to Getting more ridiculous by… by BandGap
"Who knew the US cash market open was such a 'no brainer' bullish event?"
Umm...the BoJ, BoE, SNB, ECB, FED...etc etc
We may as well start referring to it as the GCB - The Global Central Bank
After all, they do work as a coordinated unit now.
THE GCB...it has a ring to it.
In reply to "Who knew the US cash market… by onthedeschutes
It already exists: The BIS
In reply to We may as well start… by onthedeschutes
There is so much pent up demand among people who want it to go up that they are propping it up. Someone is selling into their little rallies. Good for that person/entity getting out right at the top.
the predatory ponzi propping pop... LOL
In reply to There is so much pent up… by Darkman17
I heard from some stock market amateurs that you should buy retail stocks around Christmas-time, because the surge of holiday sales would be sure to push prices higher. I always chuckled as I thought, surely they understand that predictable calendar and seasonal events are already priced in. Christmas comes every year, and the underlying seasonal variations are accounted for. And then I see opening surges etc. and my rational market thesis gets stomped into the mud.
never underestimate the power of stupid. they rule the markets. they are the knives.
In reply to I heard from some stock… by juggalo1
You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the "Gartman" Zone!