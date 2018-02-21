Stocks Panic-Bid At US Open, VIX Suddenly Crushed Under 20

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:38

Well that escalated quickly...

 

Who knew the US cash market open was such a 'no brainer' bullish event!!

asteroids Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

The FED has hutzpa. Smashing the VIX again eh? Even after destroying a few folks last week. You have to be major stupid to trust them ever again.

Darkman17 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

There is so much pent up demand among people who want it to go up that they are propping it up. Someone is selling into their little rallies. Good for that person/entity getting out right at the top.

juggalo1 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

I heard from some stock market amateurs that you should buy retail stocks around Christmas-time, because the surge of holiday sales would be sure to push prices higher.  I always chuckled as I thought, surely they understand that predictable calendar and seasonal events are already priced in.  Christmas comes every year, and the underlying seasonal variations are accounted for.  And then I see opening surges etc. and my rational market thesis gets stomped into the mud.

cheech_wizard Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the "Gartman" Zone!