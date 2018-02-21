U.S. Embassy In Montenegro Attacked, One Dead

The US Embassy in Montenegro came under attack in the early hours of Thursday morning after a group of attackers threw several grenades into the compound at approximately 12:30 a.m.

One of the attackers reportedly died in the explosion.

#BREAKING: Here is the scene of the Security situation at the US Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photos: @MundoEConflicto) pic.twitter.com/TVobMPwn1k — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) February 22, 2018

The State Department has issued a warning advising citizens to "avoid the embassy until further notice."

***

Location: Podgorica, Montenegro

Event: The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the area around the U.S. Embassy.

Monitor local media for updates.

Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Employ sound security practices.

***

The last attack on an U.S. Embassy was in September 2015 when the American office in Uzbekistan was firebombed, leading to the temporary closure of the compound. Prior to that, of course, was the September 11, 2012 attack on two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya - the origins of which the Obama administration lied about and faced no consequences.