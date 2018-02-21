U.S. Embassy In Montenegro Attacked, One Dead

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:58

The US Embassy in Montenegro came under attack in the early hours of Thursday morning after a group of attackers threw several grenades into the compound at approximately 12:30 a.m.

One of the attackers reportedly died in the explosion. 

 

The State Department has issued a warning advising citizens to "avoid the embassy until further notice." 

***

Location: Podgorica, Montenegro

Event: The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice.

Actions to Take:

  • Avoid the area around the U.S. Embassy.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.
  • Employ sound security practices.

***

The last attack on an U.S. Embassy was in September 2015 when the American office in Uzbekistan was firebombed, leading to the temporary closure of the compound. Prior to that, of course, was the September 11, 2012 attack on two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya - the origins of which the Obama administration lied about and faced no consequences. 

 

Comments

stacking12321 NoDebt Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

Government propaganda wants you to believe that someone else has "authority" over you:

"Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities."

dont fall for the lie!

you are the author of your own life, only you have "authority" over your own life and person.

use good judgement with regard to risky or problematic situations.

Dragon HAwk Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

You know your getting old when you don't recognize the name of a country in the news and it's not on the globe you  bought in High School.  Shit Hole east of Italy  ok got it..

Pol Pot Wed, 02/21/2018 - 23:47 Permalink

Two Grenades....I guess the Montenegrin weapons depot is now empty....   And it could never be Montenegrins who did this....they are way too lazy.