U.S. Embassy In Montenegro Attacked, One Dead

The US Embassy in Montenegro came under attack in the early hours of Thursday morning after a group of attackers threw several grenades into the compound at approximately 12:30 a.m.
One of the attackers reportedly died in the explosion.
#BREAKING: Here is the scene of the Security situation at the US Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photos: @MundoEConflicto) pic.twitter.com/TVobMPwn1k— BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) February 22, 2018
The State Department has issued a warning advising citizens to "avoid the embassy until further notice."
***
Location: Podgorica, Montenegro
Event: The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice.
Actions to Take:
- Avoid the area around the U.S. Embassy.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.
- Employ sound security practices.
***
The last attack on an U.S. Embassy was in September 2015 when the American office in Uzbekistan was firebombed, leading to the temporary closure of the compound. Prior to that, of course, was the September 11, 2012 attack on two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya - the origins of which the Obama administration lied about and faced no consequences.
Comments
Caused by YouTube video.
Government propaganda wants you to believe that someone else has "authority" over you:
"Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities."
dont fall for the lie!
you are the author of your own life, only you have "authority" over your own life and person.
use good judgement with regard to risky or problematic situations.
In reply to Caused by YouTube video. by NoDebt
God is the ULTIMATE authority.
In reply to M by stacking12321
David Hogg?
In reply to Caused by YouTube video. by NoDebt
Must be Tibetan monks, or Buddhists.
"Common sense grenade control now!"
#Never_pull_the_pin_early_again!
In reply to Caused by YouTube video. by NoDebt
"One of the attackers died in the attack."
LOLZ
sounds like a botched ATF raid on a texas "cult" compound. Cattle trailer pulls up, overweight black woman in XXL military garb waddles out and tosses grenade at the front door and bounces back between her legs.
In reply to "One of the attackers died… by An Shrubbery
Albanians?
You can thank NATO for stealing Kosovo from Serbia, to give to the criminals in Albania, who want a Greater Albania for Muslims.
The real criminals in Kosovo are the Americans, go and see the place for yourself if you have never been. I went there for one day and it was enough, Americans have destroyed the place, it was better off under the Serbs, although the Kosovars will never admit it.
In reply to .albar by Slippery Slope
I could not agree more with your assessment. Gotta love the 40 euros they want from each foreigner just to drive into a shit hole of a country... People were nice...their politics are fucked up..as is that freakish statue of Bill Clinton in the center of the capital... someone needs to behead it.
In reply to The real criminals in Kosovo… by Deep_Out-of-th…
Fuck you Putin troll, albanians are the most US friendly nation in Europe, this seems like smth done by bitches of Putin, your brothers serbs.
In reply to .albar by Slippery Slope
Change your pad, Miss. Feel better.
In reply to Fuck you Putin troll,… by memento_mori
What happened to the embassy Marine Security Guard Detachment?
Hold on - just need to hack in to that there private email server to get more info on that... shouldn’t take but a second.... almost there... and we’re in!
In reply to What happened to the embassy… by Southern_Boy
All muslims out of Europe!
Oh OK, I'll cancel my vacation in Montenegro then.
I guess I'll have to find another shit hole to go to.
Looks like we need to bomb some more love into that place
Montenegro needs some freedom.
In reply to Looks like we need to bomb… by TheBigCluB
Man ... The Embassy personnel wish they had some guns ....
You know your getting old when you don't recognize the name of a country in the news and it's not on the globe you bought in High School. Shit Hole east of Italy ok got it..
It's not about getting old.
You're just poorly educated and uninformed. To make things worse - you're proud of it.
Typical Murican.
Sad.
In reply to You know your getting old… by Dragon HAwk
Two Grenades....I guess the Montenegrin weapons depot is now empty.... And it could never be Montenegrins who did this....they are way too lazy.