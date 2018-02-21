This Is What Extreme Security In "America's Safest School" Looks Like

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 22:22

Welcome to Southwestern High School in suburban Indiana, where the classrooms door are bullet-resistant...

...ceilings have built-in smoke-bombs...

...cameras are everywhere, and the Sheriff’s department - only 10 miles away - can track an intruder in real-time.

Additionally, as The Daily Signal reports, the school has a top-of-the-line security system - which can be activated in the event of an emergency by teachers who wear special key fobs - that has been called “revolutionary” and is reported to have cost $400,000. It was installed after the Indiana Sheriff’s Association selected the school as a test site.

“I think that Newtown, Sandy Hook, really made people understand, made us all understand that this could happen to us,” Dr. Paula Maurer, Southwestern Consolidated Schools superintendent, told local affiliate Fox59.

“Now is the time to do something about it. We have some answers. We have the technology. We have ways to make our kids safer and we have to do it.”

The system came at no cost to Southwestern High School after Net Talon, the Virginia security company behind the design, offered to fund the installation. The school also used grant money to cover some costs. It raises the question of whether such a system could be implemented elsewhere and, perhaps more glaringly, how it would be funded.

Tags
Education
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 1
Number 9 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

so now they have to broadcast this and just dare anyone to try it?

if there wasn't a law against it i swear to god i would shoot myself out of embarrassment..

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
RAT005 SethPoor Wed, 02/21/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Remember when Obummer used to tell the enemy what the US war plan was?  Liberals must love showing off their defense equipment.  I think saying the school has a $400K security system would have been more effective than demonstrating it item by item....they only wish this was Fake News.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Green2Delta Chuck Norris Wed, 02/21/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

A friend of mine, or former friend since we haven't talked since I said this, put her kids in a new school. I was visiting and asked what she thought of the new school. The first thing she said was how excited she was to see drug dogs being used to sniff the student's lockers. There were a few other things involving the pigs that she gloated about. To which I replied "I've heard of them doing that elsewhere." She asked where and I said "prison."

We're fucked regardless of who wins between conservatives and liberals. The conservatives want a police state. The liberals want Sharia law.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
swmnguy Green2Delta Wed, 02/21/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

Correct.  Where I grew up, everybody had guns.  Not these guns with replaceable 30-round clips.  Nobody's doing school shootings with shotguns or bolt-action hunting rifles.  Nor revolver pistols.  Nor, while we're at it, baseball bats, knives, and only rarely home-made bombs; the worst one being in 1927 so this isn't totally new.

Also back in the day, when a kid was heading for trouble people talked to the kid.  Didn't put him on experimental meds and tell him to get over it.

Liberals don't want Sharia Law.  Especially not Atheists, who tend to be Liberal.  Are you kidding?  Who the hell wants that?

Liberals do want everyone to hug and talk it out, and come up with elaborate proposals where everybody gets input and nobody gets what they need out of it.  Liberals want to medicalize everything, with the happy idea that everything will turn out just fine and nice.  Of course they're full of it to the point of rupture.

The idea that if we just armed everybody it would be great is one of the best ideas the Nihilists have come up with yet.  They're trying to convince America that civil society and representative democracy have failed, so it's time to bring in a Dictator.  They've removed all the safeguards from the Finance system.  They've made it open that the rule of law does not apply to the Elites.  They've bought all the legislators, from local to national.  They're installing revolutionary judges who, in the name of the Constitution, make sure The State wins every case, and those who can spend more on attorneys can bankrupt anyone else, leaving the Elites with total impunity.

And they've got people cheering them on as they destroy America.  Kinda dicey for them right now; they're having to pay people to mock children who've just seen their friends and teachers and coaches murdered by a maniac with an arsenal.  Only really scum-buckets like David Clarke, Dinesh D'Souza, and the Posobiecs, Cernovich's of the world will stoop that low, but that's part of the sado-masochistic relationship; the subs have to be humiliated to get off and the doms couldn't humiliate people much more than force them to mock the grief-stricken.

This may be where decent people have had enough of the sadism and nihilism.  I kind of doubt it though.  Sandy Hook should have been that moment, but sadists like Alex Jones have made a mint off mocking that disaster.  I think the next big Finance crisis may do it though.  When people don't feel like they have much to lose they lack patience for vicious bullshit, as well as a lot of other things.  People of good intent will eventually get tired of having their tolerance abused.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
DuneCreature overbet Wed, 02/21/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

Any toxins a terrorist (FBI patsy) could put in the school lunch food supply would only dilute the toxins and GMO poisons already in it.

It might even make the crap more palatable……so there’s that, I guess.

Live Hard, Operation For-The-Kids Is Only Designed For Gun Grab Legislation, When It Is Over The Kids Can Build Disney Magic Kingdom Castles With All The Sandbags, Wire Mesh And Jersey Barriers Out On The Playground If POTUS H R Clinton Says It Is OK With The Rest Of The Village, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton American Psycho Wed, 02/21/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

Hey, this article is exactly what I reported early today...

HRClinton NoDebt Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Re "Harden the schools or keep dying."

Saw a local TV news report about a HS that hardened itself for a mere $400k:

> Classroom doors and their windows are bullet proof proof to AR grade ammo.

> In a school lockdown, all classroom doors are locked. Perp remains isolated in hallway, to become an easy mark.

> Teachers wear electronic Fobs, that can activate a school Lockdown.

> Hallways have tons of ceiling cameras, and fog dispersers that are selectively activated. The intent there is to slow down the perp and buy time for cops or security to arrive.

> The classrooms have a Panic panel, for Medical or Security emergency. 

Seems like somebody thought things through. Kudos.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Chairman HRClinton Wed, 02/21/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

I like the concept of a hardened school.  It is similar to locking the doors to your house where as in the past a lot of people left their doors unlocked.  It is similar to building a border wall on our Southern border.  I would like to know what happens when the fire alarm goes off, like it did in Florida.  I just don't think this would work during a fire alarm situation.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DaiRR Number 9 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Yep, that's DemoRat Party mouthpiece NBC for you, and you can bet they'll be crowing when they can show an example of school security not working.  NBC makes me sick.  I'm only watching it an hour and fifty minutes this year -- that was for the Super Bowl and I switched to worthwhile stuff on YouTube via Roku during commercials and at halftime.   Olympics?  Nada.  I long for the days of Jim McKay on ABC Sports.  I did watch two 5 minute daily Olympic summaries on You Tube but those were posted by NBC and both featured a skank ho' announcer named Julie Donaldson whose face hurt my eyes.  Even worse, her monologue gushed on and on about the social justice and political statements by gays Rippon and Kenworthy and the skank skier Vonn.  It was absurd and stomach turning.  It wasn't about sport.  When they did show athletic competition NBC had a sick fixation on the failures and not the triumphs.  Why, why in a 5 minute daily summary do they show multiple takes of the same skater falling and go on and on about the failure?  I think NBC thought "if only the fall was caused by the skater being shot by a bullet, that would be perfect."  Sick ass NBC.