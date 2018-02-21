This Is What Extreme Security In "America's Safest School" Looks Like

Welcome to Southwestern High School in suburban Indiana, where the classrooms door are bullet-resistant...
...ceilings have built-in smoke-bombs...
...cameras are everywhere, and the Sheriff’s department - only 10 miles away - can track an intruder in real-time.
Additionally, as The Daily Signal reports, the school has a top-of-the-line security system - which can be activated in the event of an emergency by teachers who wear special key fobs - that has been called “revolutionary” and is reported to have cost $400,000. It was installed after the Indiana Sheriff’s Association selected the school as a test site.
“I think that Newtown, Sandy Hook, really made people understand, made us all understand that this could happen to us,” Dr. Paula Maurer, Southwestern Consolidated Schools superintendent, told local affiliate Fox59.
“Now is the time to do something about it. We have some answers. We have the technology. We have ways to make our kids safer and we have to do it.”
The system came at no cost to Southwestern High School after Net Talon, the Virginia security company behind the design, offered to fund the installation. The school also used grant money to cover some costs. It raises the question of whether such a system could be implemented elsewhere and, perhaps more glaringly, how it would be funded.
Comments
so now they have to broadcast this and just dare anyone to try it?
if there wasn't a law against it i swear to god i would shoot myself out of embarrassment..
I think I read about this school in 1984. What time was it for everyone to do TV guided exercise?
In reply to so now they have to… by Number 9
Great Idea, Bullet Proof Books ...
In reply to I think I read about this… by American Psycho
So what happens when you leave the perimeter of safety? Are there armored cars escorting the kids home?
Miffed
In reply to Wow by BaBaBouy
No protection against chemicals or say access to the lunch food supply. When I was in school the cafeteria was never locked. We used to go steal ice creams after practice. It is very difficult to protect against a nut case intent on hurting others. Self protection skills will give you the best chance.
In reply to So what happens when you… by Miffed Microbi…
Seeing this makes me wonder what's the difference between a modern school and prison? They're locked down about the same.
In reply to No protection against… by overbet
Hard Eight http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=94809
In reply to Seeing this makes me wonder… by Chuck Norris
Remember when Obummer used to tell the enemy what the US war plan was? Liberals must love showing off their defense equipment. I think saying the school has a $400K security system would have been more effective than demonstrating it item by item....they only wish this was Fake News.
In reply to Hard Eight http:/… by SethPoor
Safest school in America? Homeschool. The only shooters at my kids' school is them----after having been properly instructed on firearms safety.
In reply to Remember when Obummer used… by RAT005
What's the place kids are most likely to be killed, molested, tortured, etc.?
In reply to Safest school in America?… by dirtscratcher
The CURSE is bringing America to its knees.
In reply to What's the place kids are… by swmnguy
Still better than a gun ban.
In reply to Safest school in America?… by dirtscratcher
At quitting time students get to go home...carefully.
In reply to Seeing this makes me wonder… by Chuck Norris
Homeschool. While you can.
In reply to Seeing this makes me wonder… by Chuck Norris
A friend of mine, or former friend since we haven't talked since I said this, put her kids in a new school. I was visiting and asked what she thought of the new school. The first thing she said was how excited she was to see drug dogs being used to sniff the student's lockers. There were a few other things involving the pigs that she gloated about. To which I replied "I've heard of them doing that elsewhere." She asked where and I said "prison."
We're fucked regardless of who wins between conservatives and liberals. The conservatives want a police state. The liberals want Sharia law.
In reply to Seeing this makes me wonder… by Chuck Norris
Correct. Where I grew up, everybody had guns. Not these guns with replaceable 30-round clips. Nobody's doing school shootings with shotguns or bolt-action hunting rifles. Nor revolver pistols. Nor, while we're at it, baseball bats, knives, and only rarely home-made bombs; the worst one being in 1927 so this isn't totally new.
Also back in the day, when a kid was heading for trouble people talked to the kid. Didn't put him on experimental meds and tell him to get over it.
Liberals don't want Sharia Law. Especially not Atheists, who tend to be Liberal. Are you kidding? Who the hell wants that?
Liberals do want everyone to hug and talk it out, and come up with elaborate proposals where everybody gets input and nobody gets what they need out of it. Liberals want to medicalize everything, with the happy idea that everything will turn out just fine and nice. Of course they're full of it to the point of rupture.
The idea that if we just armed everybody it would be great is one of the best ideas the Nihilists have come up with yet. They're trying to convince America that civil society and representative democracy have failed, so it's time to bring in a Dictator. They've removed all the safeguards from the Finance system. They've made it open that the rule of law does not apply to the Elites. They've bought all the legislators, from local to national. They're installing revolutionary judges who, in the name of the Constitution, make sure The State wins every case, and those who can spend more on attorneys can bankrupt anyone else, leaving the Elites with total impunity.
And they've got people cheering them on as they destroy America. Kinda dicey for them right now; they're having to pay people to mock children who've just seen their friends and teachers and coaches murdered by a maniac with an arsenal. Only really scum-buckets like David Clarke, Dinesh D'Souza, and the Posobiecs, Cernovich's of the world will stoop that low, but that's part of the sado-masochistic relationship; the subs have to be humiliated to get off and the doms couldn't humiliate people much more than force them to mock the grief-stricken.
This may be where decent people have had enough of the sadism and nihilism. I kind of doubt it though. Sandy Hook should have been that moment, but sadists like Alex Jones have made a mint off mocking that disaster. I think the next big Finance crisis may do it though. When people don't feel like they have much to lose they lack patience for vicious bullshit, as well as a lot of other things. People of good intent will eventually get tired of having their tolerance abused.
In reply to A friend of mine, or former… by Green2Delta
I signed in just to say this: fuck off.
In reply to Correct. Where I grew up,… by swmnguy
lol, I signed in to upvote you.
In reply to I signed in just to say this… by Borat Sagdiyev
Any toxins a terrorist (FBI patsy) could put in the school lunch food supply would only dilute the toxins and GMO poisons already in it.
It might even make the crap more palatable……so there’s that, I guess.
Live Hard, Operation For-The-Kids Is Only Designed For Gun Grab Legislation, When It Is Over The Kids Can Build Disney Magic Kingdom Castles With All The Sandbags, Wire Mesh And Jersey Barriers Out On The Playground If POTUS H R Clinton Says It Is OK With The Rest Of The Village, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to No protection against… by overbet
More importantly, WHO is the US HOUSE OF REPRESENTIN' clown who passed thru all of these expenditures? (& what was last month's CHUCK E CHEESE tab).
In reply to So what happens when you… by Miffed Microbi…
They should have invested a bit more in education...
Somebody please explain those kids in the first picture that you don't read a book in that way?
In reply to More importantly, WHO is the… by DillyDilly
I believe the chips installed in each kid has the ability to decipher the text in the books by merely being in close proximity. Plus it helps to ward off violence when negative thoughts are detected and can be dealt with before blood is spilled.
Ah, This Perfect Day
Miffed
In reply to They should have invested a… by Sudden Debt
Whoa Miffed, what you know about Ira Levin?
In reply to I believe the chips… by Miffed Microbi…
Actually it was AKAK (who used to grace these halls and I still communicate with) who suggested I read that book. Dystopian reads are too depressing for me at this time. Probably I identify with them too much.
Miffed
In reply to Whoa Miffed, what you know… by ReturnOfDaMac
Christ, Marx, Wood and Wei......
In reply to I believe the chips… by Miffed Microbi…
Shhh!... You're not supposed to ask those kind of questions.
In reply to So what happens when you… by Miffed Microbi…
Well this seems to be a high school, but if it was an elementary school John Podesta would be more than willing to give the pupil a ride.
In reply to So what happens when you… by Miffed Microbi…
Special forces hidden in the bushes.
In reply to So what happens when you… by Miffed Microbi…
Bullet Proof Books held in front of head: +1,000 Ft Lbs from .223 round at close range.
In reply to Wow by BaBaBouy
Now that is a stupid idea...but bulletproof teachers...now that has a chance!
In reply to Wow by BaBaBouy
Hey, this article is exactly what I reported early today...
HRClinton NoDebt Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:08 Permalink
Re "Harden the schools or keep dying."
Saw a local TV news report about a HS that hardened itself for a mere $400k:
> Classroom doors and their windows are bullet proof proof to AR grade ammo.
> In a school lockdown, all classroom doors are locked. Perp remains isolated in hallway, to become an easy mark.
> Teachers wear electronic Fobs, that can activate a school Lockdown.
> Hallways have tons of ceiling cameras, and fog dispersers that are selectively activated. The intent there is to slow down the perp and buy time for cops or security to arrive.
> The classrooms have a Panic panel, for Medical or Security emergency.
Seems like somebody thought things through. Kudos.
In reply to I think I read about this… by American Psycho
A mere $400K per school plus maintenance with a expected life of ?
In reply to Hey, this article is exactly… by HRClinton
I like the concept of a hardened school. It is similar to locking the doors to your house where as in the past a lot of people left their doors unlocked. It is similar to building a border wall on our Southern border. I would like to know what happens when the fire alarm goes off, like it did in Florida. I just don't think this would work during a fire alarm situation.
In reply to Hey, this article is exactly… by HRClinton
...And I thought I WAS IN PRISON when I was in High School...
In reply to I think I read about this… by American Psycho
Another result of "diversity is our strength" bull shit.
In reply to ...And I thought I WAS IN… by Normalcy Bias
I personally would consider this school an attractive nuisance and would not want my kid anywhere near it. Like calling the Titanic an unsinkable ship.
Miffed
In reply to Another result of "diversity… by CheapBastard
Had to log in just to upvote you,graduated in 84 that was it for me,fuck college and more prison time,I seem to have made out ok without all the extra indoctrination and debt,things drastically changed in our area after we graduated.
In reply to ...And I thought I WAS IN… by Normalcy Bias
".And I thought I WAS IN PRISON when I was in High School.."
Not me man. When I was there, we inmates ran the asylum.
In reply to ...And I thought I WAS IN… by Normalcy Bias
My thoughts exactly- put that challenge out there!
In reply to so now they have to… by Number 9
If you are allergic to stupidity you should expect anaphylaxis in your near term future.
Carry an EpiPen (generic) if you can.
Unfortunately the amount of stupidity is limitless so treatment is only short term.
In reply to so now they have to… by Number 9
Why do we send our kids to a place where they can be gunned down, and while they're waiting for slaughter, they are indoctrinated?
Home school.
In reply to so now they have to… by Number 9
Yep, that's DemoRat Party mouthpiece NBC for you, and you can bet they'll be crowing when they can show an example of school security not working. NBC makes me sick. I'm only watching it an hour and fifty minutes this year -- that was for the Super Bowl and I switched to worthwhile stuff on YouTube via Roku during commercials and at halftime. Olympics? Nada. I long for the days of Jim McKay on ABC Sports. I did watch two 5 minute daily Olympic summaries on You Tube but those were posted by NBC and both featured a skank ho' announcer named Julie Donaldson whose face hurt my eyes. Even worse, her monologue gushed on and on about the social justice and political statements by gays Rippon and Kenworthy and the skank skier Vonn. It was absurd and stomach turning. It wasn't about sport. When they did show athletic competition NBC had a sick fixation on the failures and not the triumphs. Why, why in a 5 minute daily summary do they show multiple takes of the same skater falling and go on and on about the failure? I think NBC thought "if only the fall was caused by the skater being shot by a bullet, that would be perfect." Sick ass NBC.
In reply to so now they have to… by Number 9
Divide and conquer.
Dystopia
In reply to Divide and conquer. by serotonindumptruck
ORWELL IS HERE
you can count on harrison hanks...no conscience.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQOpTTBNAnc
crapnewsnetwork getting their ass handed to them.
for good measure.
http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1519249186291.gif
In reply to ORWELL IS HERE by Rex Andrus
Mind-fuck.
Indeed. Sow, then reap. Plant the seeds of fascism, "1984", "Brave New [one] World", watch the perverted plants grow. It's been a long time comin'. Now, here it is!
In reply to Mind-fuck. by cougar_w
clean up your language doofus.
In reply to Mind-fuck. by cougar_w
No actually I think mind-fuck is the actual clinical term.
In reply to clean up your language… by amadeus39