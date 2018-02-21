This Is What Extreme Security In "America's Safest School" Looks Like

Welcome to Southwestern High School in suburban Indiana, where the classrooms door are bullet-resistant...

...ceilings have built-in smoke-bombs...

...cameras are everywhere, and the Sheriff’s department - only 10 miles away - can track an intruder in real-time.

Additionally, as The Daily Signal reports, the school has a top-of-the-line security system - which can be activated in the event of an emergency by teachers who wear special key fobs - that has been called “revolutionary” and is reported to have cost $400,000. It was installed after the Indiana Sheriff’s Association selected the school as a test site.

“I think that Newtown, Sandy Hook, really made people understand, made us all understand that this could happen to us,” Dr. Paula Maurer, Southwestern Consolidated Schools superintendent, told local affiliate Fox59. “Now is the time to do something about it. We have some answers. We have the technology. We have ways to make our kids safer and we have to do it.”

The system came at no cost to Southwestern High School after Net Talon, the Virginia security company behind the design, offered to fund the installation. The school also used grant money to cover some costs. It raises the question of whether such a system could be implemented elsewhere and, perhaps more glaringly, how it would be funded.