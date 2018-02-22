America's Election Meddling Would Indeed Justify Other Countries Retaliating In Kind

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
There is still no clear proof that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 US elections in any meaningful way. Which is weird, because Russia and every other country on earth would be perfectly justified in doing so.
Like every single hotly publicized Russiagate “bombshell” that has broken since this nonsense began, Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russian social media trolls was paraded around as proof of something hugely significant (an “act of war” in this case), but on closer examination turns out to be empty. The always excellent 'Moon of Alabama' recently made a solid argument that has also been advanced by Russiagate skeptics like TYT’s Michael Tracey and Max Blumenthal of The Real News, pointing out that there is in fact no evidence that the troll farming operation was an attempt to manipulate the US election, nor indeed that it had any ties to the Russian government at all, nor indeed that it was anything other than a crafty Russian civilian’s money making scheme.
The notion that a few Russian trolls committed a “conspiracy to defraud the United States” by “sowing discord” with a bunch of wildly contradictory posts endorsing all different ideologies sounds completely ridiculous in a country whose mainstream media spends all its time actively creating political division anyway, but when you look at it as a civilian operation to attract social media followers to sock puppet accounts with the goal of selling promoted posts for profit, it makes perfect sense. James Corbett of The Corbett Report has a great video about how absolutely bizarre it is that public dialogue is ignoring the fact that these trolls overwhelmingly used mainstream media like the Washington Post in their shares instead of outlets like RT and Infowars. As a scheme to acquire followers, it makes perfect sense. As a scheme to subvert America, it’s nonsensical.
There is currently no evidence that the Russian government interfered in the US election. But it is worth pointing out that if they did they had every right to.
“Whataboutism” is the word of the day. At some point it was decreed by the internet forum gods that adding “-ism” to a description of something that someone is doing makes for a devastating argument in and of itself, and people have hastened to use this tactic as a bludgeon to silence anyone who points out the extremely obvious and significant fact that America interferes in elections more than any other government on earth.
“Okay, so America isn’t perfect and we’ve meddled a few times,” the argument goes. “So what? You’re saying just because we’ve done it that makes it okay for Russia to do it?”
Actually, yes. Of course it does. Clearly. That isn’t a “whataboutism”, it’s an observation that is completely devastating to the mainstream Russia narrative. If it’s okay for the CIA to continuously interfere in the elections of other countries up to and including modern times, it is okay for other countries to interfere in theirs. Only in the most warped American supremacist reality tunnel is that not abundantly obvious.
Every country on earth is absolutely entitled to interfere in America’s elections. America is responsible for the overwhelming majority of election interferences around the world in modern times, including an interference in Russia’s elections in the nineties that was so brazen they made a Hollywood movie about it, so clearly an environment has been created wherein the United States has declared that this is acceptable.
It amazes me that more people aren’t willing to call this like it is. No, it would not be wrong for Russia to interfere in America’s elections. Yes, what America did to Russia absolutely would make a proportionate retaliation okay. Of course it would.
Imagine this:
A guy in a cowboy hat runs into a bar and starts punching people. Most of them just rub their sore jaws and hunch over their drinks hoping to avoid any trouble, but one guy in a fur cap sets down his vodka and shoves the man in the cowboy hat.
The man in the cowboy hat begins shrieking like a little girl. All his friends rush to his side to comfort him and begin angrily shaking their fists at the man in the fur cap.
“Hey, he punched me!” says the man in the fur cap.
“That’s a whataboutism!” sobs the man in the cowboy hat.
Can you imagine anything more ridiculous?
Seriously, how do people think this is a thing? How does anyone think it’s legitimate to respond to my article about a former CIA Director openly admitting that the US still to this day interferes with elections around the world babbling about “whataboutisms”? What a doofy, indefensible monkey wrench to throw into the gears of political discourse.
Yes, obviously by asserting that it is acceptable for the CIA to meddle in other countries’ elections, the US has created an environment where that sort of thing is acceptable. If Americans just want to embrace their American supremacist bigotry and say “Yeah we can do that to you but you can’t do it to us cuz we have big guns and we said so,” that’s at least a logically consistent position. Crying like little bitches and behaving as though they’ve been victimized by some egregious immorality is not.
Channel 4 News reported on the research of the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon University’s Don Levin back in November, writing the following:
Dov Levin, an academic from the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon University, has calculated the vast scale of election interventions by both the US and Russia.
According to his research, there were 117 “partisan electoral interventions” between 1946 and 2000. That’s around one of every nine competitive elections held since Second World War.
The majority of these – almost 70 per cent – were cases of US interference. And these are not all from the Cold War era; 21 such interventions took place between 1990 and 2000, of which 18 were by the US.
If Americans don’t like election meddling, they need to demand that their government stops doing it. As long as it remains the very worst offender in that department, the US is entitled to nothing other than the entire world meddling in its elections.
I shouldn’t even have to say this. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.
Duh.
Even the people pushing the 'Russian Meddling' narrative know it's BULLSHIT.
To them, the Ends Justify the Means.
The fact that some of the psychopaths in the ruling caste are discussing a preemptive strike on Russia as a result of this totally contrived narrative tells you everything you need to know about the lunacy and hypocrisy of the US Empire...
Fuck their What'sWrongForThemIsRightForUsism. (A.K.A. Hypocrisy, the foundation of our foreign policy.)
The United States, through a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called The National Endowment for Democracy has spent over $27,000,000 since 2013 in Russia to “promote democracy”.
Whataboutism this: WARNING: Graphic Images
America is paying for it.
If we find out who was behind the Russian manipulation of the last US presidential election I'd sure like to know so I can include him or her in my will.
Yep, just imagine if it had gone the other way......We would all be galley slaves of the Communist Clinton Foundation, rowing for 8 years, neck deep in our own shit and piss.
An attack on Russia would be the end of us all, and deservedly so.
mozilla pop ups are presently asking the question, "did russia interfere in US elections?" in the context of february 2017. donkey has been investigating for over a year, and mozilla is starting this whole thing over? from the beginning? if that's not meddling, nothing is.
I still get a chuckle out of CNN's Van Jones, fessing up that the "Russian meddling" is...
Hillary as sec of state financially backed Putin's challenger in his first election. Never reported by the media...
But the US meddles in elections, and overthrows governments to preserve democracy.
Nailed It!
There are proofs a plenty of the USA meddling in election all over the world. Barry bin Bama is the sole cause behind Turd-O being elected in Canada.
Hypocrisy: AIPAC
Why arent we investigating all the foreign money that Hillary and Obama took into their campaigns?
The whole thing is one big delay and distraction scheme.
Nobody really cares about election meddling from other countries. It's when the other half of our own country tries to rig the election is where we have a problem. The Russians didn't coerce the FBI into being an anti-Trump organization from top to bottom. And the Russians didn't force the FBI to cover up for the lying,cheating, classified email leaking harpy skank Hillary.
When the propaganda story just came out Noam Chomsky was told about it and he answered: "So what if Russia did? The USA has done nothing but interfering"... in elections and far more than that (see his work on all the CIA induced wars and support of cruel regimes for decades. It is an evil nation on the world scene and the Americans have to put up with their fascist types at the top as there is nothing they can do. They can't even stand up to this nonsense, let alone really serious issues.
The MSM has been owned for donkey's years by Zionists, not just recently (see the black and ridiculous propaganda in and after WWII.
I don't really understand your argument here. So the US has interfered with elections in other countries, and now other countries are interfering in US elections. So what? Hold on. Donald, it doesn't matter that you conspired with the Russians (hypothetically) and that you are a pawn of a hostile regime. It turns out the US overthrew an elected government in Iran. Bygones be bygones. No need to expel the Russian diplomats. It turns out the US is not a saint either. Sorry Osama. It turns out that the US bombed a Tylenol factory in Libya, so 9-11 was A-OK. No need to retaliate or threaten Al-Qaeda. Turns out no one is a saint. I'm not saying it's not hypocritical, I'm saying when countries get caught interfering in eachother's elections, then reprisals, sanctions and protests are justified. Investigations and prosecutions of internal collaborators are justified. The fact that the current victim was or is a perpetrator doesn't mean anything. You punish bad behavior.
"You punish bad behavior."
Ours, and theirs, or just theirs?
Because I expect our leaders to exemplify the ideals they profess.
We tortured some folks
https://www.politico.com/story/2014/08/john-brennan-torture-cia-109654
Some people deserve it. Give me Hillary for 2 hours and some pliers and she will wish Bill was sticking his cock down her throat.
What goes around comes around as they say.
Sebastian Gorka would call bullshit.
I heard the fucking fascist say just the other night that " we are the good guys " so it's ok for us to " influence " foreign elections. Fucking refugee from Berchtesgaden...
Remember when the US had a servant in the whitehouse?
gems like this, creating his own law? who needs those pesky separation of powers mother fuckers?
https://www.politico.com/story/2014/08/obama-gop-border-immigration-109…
REPOST
If anyone knows how to throw election(s) it's the United States courtesy of G.W. Bush and "Diebold"!... If anybody should know about election rigging in the Bush Administration it was Michael Connell (https://www.democracynow.org/2008/12/22/republican_it_specialist_dies_i…)
Do unto others what they would do to you. And my personal favorite: If you can't join them, beat them.
The water carrying here becomes a bit embarrassing.
You don't go around pissing on hornet's nest now, are you?
Fuck with the US live with the consequences.