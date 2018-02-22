Another Day, Another Panic-Bid Melt-Up In Stocks At The US Cash Open

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:40

Sigh...

Cash markets are open!! Buy 'em!!!

Citi offered this little gem of wisdom with regard the last week... "Bear markets open on the highs and close on the lows. This is particularly the case when derivative products need to rebalance in a relatively narrow window near the end of the day"

The Dollar is getting pummeled...erasing the post fed shenanigans...

 

And bond yields are sliding...

 

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-food/venezuelans-report-bi…

I'd like Tyler to investigate sending our liberals in the US to Venezuela to loose some weight!  Their is plenty of free shit promised in Venezuela, they banned guns, and our fat lazy liberals in the USA could lose some fucking weight!  I don't see no fat people in North Korea and they have no gun rights there also and they promise free shit also.

Can we take up a collection to send fat unhappy Americans to these destinations?

 