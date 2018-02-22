Another Day, Another Panic-Bid Melt-Up In Stocks At The US Cash Open

Sigh...
Cash markets are open!! Buy 'em!!!
Citi offered this little gem of wisdom with regard the last week... "Bear markets open on the highs and close on the lows. This is particularly the case when derivative products need to rebalance in a relatively narrow window near the end of the day"
The Dollar is getting pummeled...erasing the post fed shenanigans...
And bond yields are sliding...
Comments
Crazy the dollar is worth just as much as any other fiat currency....lol.
It is in fact a FIAT world!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to Crazy the dollar is worth… by Quantify
Buy, buy, buy already marked up much higher.... a fool and his money and all that....
Dow futes : 8 green 1 hour candles in a row. Oh come on.
In reply to Buy, buy, buy already marked… by Racer
Feds Bullard says Sell the Banks, the Fed is too scared to raise rates.
Bullard is lying.
In reply to Feds Bullard says Sell the… by El Hosel
"the Market" is up, the XLF is down.... Follow the leader.
In reply to Bullard is lying. by runningman18
click lcik lcik click click . can you hear it ? ... the keystrokes
The over under on this pump and fail ? An hour?
PPT stepped in at 2AM to stop a big futures drop- that gave everybody the green light for today. The overnight futures manipulation is still in effect.
Ten year at 2.92....
In reply to PPT stepped in at 2AM to… by Juggernaut x2
I'll eat free Shitters hat if "The Market" finishes green today.
In reply to PPT stepped in at 2AM to… by Juggernaut x2
when will that fade ? is the question ..how many times can bullard come out and cry uncle
In reply to PPT stepped in at 2AM to… by Juggernaut x2
Maybe you can talk this market down?
Keep trying, I'm sure the world cares what Zero Hedge writes...
Somebody must because they get millions of views on their stories a day
In reply to Maybe you can talk this… by PitBullsRule
Its doing a fine job of failing right now... The Bulltard glasses don't help.
In reply to Maybe you can talk this… by PitBullsRule
While you read and comment on about every article. Personally I don't think your smart enough to be doing it for money.
Note: Not my down vote,,, Not worth the click.
In reply to Maybe you can talk this… by PitBullsRule
... PTT buffering the inevitable...
Poor Peter Schiff. This stock up and down swings must be driving him nuts. He needs to sell gold.
one day he will be a god . one day the wolf will show up
In reply to Poor Peter Schiff. This… by aliens is here
Been watching this shit show for 10 years. I just hope when it's all said and done ... the fuckers responsible get impaled with pitchforks and burned at the stake.
Humanity would be wiped out if all those responsible were killed.
In reply to Been watching this shit show… by pitchforksanonymous