Big Pharma's War On Our Children: 1 Million Kids Under Age 6 On Psychiatric Drugs

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
In the United States, there are one million children under the age of six on psychiatric drugs. This number is particularly disturbing, considering the horrifying side effects and ineffectiveness of a good number of these types of harmful drugs.
One in six Americans overall regularly take some type of medication in this category. However, children are now being swept up in Big Pharma’s desire to make money, not improve health. Mental health watchdog group Citizens Commission on Human Rights is drawing attention to the concerning fact that more than a million kids younger than six in our nation are currently taking these psychiatric drugs.
According to Natural News, around half of these children are four to five years old and an incredible 274,804 of them are younger than a year old. That’s right: babies are being given psychiatric drugs. The number rises for toddlers aged two to three, with 370,778 kids in this category taking psychiatric drugs overall. If this isn’t horrifying to you, congratulations on your brainwashing.
Data from IMS Health shows that the drug situation only gets worse as kids get older, with 4,130,340 kids aged 6 to 12 taking some type of psychiatric drug.
You might be forgiven for assuming that most of these statistics are made up by kids taking ADHD drugs given how common that approach seems to be nowadays, but it really only accounts for a small portion of it, with 1,422 of those younger than a year old and just over 181,000 of those aged four to five taking ADHD drugs. –Natural News
The biggest category of psychotic drugs given to children appears to be anti-anxiety drugs. Just over 227,132 babies under one-year-old and nearly 248,000 of those aged four to five take these medications. Again, babies are being given mind-altering drugs before their first birthday. But the news just gets worse from there. Experts believe these estimates are far too low and the real numbers are actually much higher, due in part to the tendency for some doctors to hand out psychiatric medications for “off-label” uses. This risky practice entails giving out a drug to treat something that it is not indicated for, and the long-term effects of such an approach are completely unknown.
When adults choose to take psychiatric medication, it may be ill-advised in many cases, but it is still their choice to make. Children, on the other hand, lack the cognition to fully understand the lifelong impact of such a choice, and this essentially amounts to forced medication. We already know that many doctors have a financial incentive to get young people to start taking these drugs, but why are their parents so willing to get on board? Many of them are also taking psychiatric medications, of course. In fact, it has practically become a way of life in our nation and many people think of these meds as harmless.
The side effects of these drugs are nothing to scoff at, however, with antianxiety, antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs linked to heart attacks, psychosis, suicidal ideation, diabetes, stroke, mania and sudden death. As if that weren’t bad enough, there’s also the fact that many of the high-profile public shootings in recent years were perpetrated by young people on such drugs, so not only do kids have the risk of dying when they take these meds, but they could also take out a whole classroom or movie theater with them. –Natural News
Is this a war on our children perpetrated by Big Pharma and condoned by the government? Maybe. Nothing seems impossible anymore.
H/T [Natural News, Mike Adams The Health Ranger]
Comments
And we're going after Russians?!
Our problems are 99% internal. "Internal" encompasses a vast number of agencies and influences. "Big Pharma" is merely one of the myriad of monied string-pullers who influence the policy on "youth-management".
Honestly... how can children be deemed anything but innocent, unmolded clay in the care of responsible adults? They DO NOT NEED psychotropic drugs - UNLESS they are considered potential robotons of the state!
Parents! If possible... remove your vulnerable children from the clutches of Big Brother before it's too late. This is not alarmism. The agenda of the Adversary is progressing apace and you mustn't dally.
And guns?
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
"A gramme is better than a damn," said Lenina mechanically from behind her hands. "I wish I had my soma!" "
In reply to And guns? by holdbuysell
BIG PHARMA is also poisoning and killing with vaccines.
In reply to "A gramme is better than a… by Billy the Poet
THIS.
Vaccine Court (paid for by taxes on vaccines) has paid out $5B to date to harmed victims of "SAFE" vaccines... and the process is so insane and inhumane and can take over a decade and bankrupt families and few ever even know about the process or how to navigate it or are "approved" to go through it only to be rejected, that estimates are that this represents only 5% of the cases of harm.
The harm they cause is broadly neurological. You want to know why so many kids now have psychiatric diagnoses and are on drugs? The vaccines have destroyed their immune systems and have disrupted neurotransmitter function and have caused serious imbalances. Stop the vaccines, heal the body, these "disorders" can often reverse--just ask the parent of a previously autistic or behaviorally-challenged kid how they did it.
These kids are on drugs because vaccines are pumped into their tiny little bodies from birth. Most parents have no idea that these vaccines are not tested by FDA to the same rigor as all other drugs. That's criminal. NOR are all the drugs pumped into these 7-lb babies ALL AT THE SAME TIME according to the CDC's Vaccine Schedule of Death and Destruction. And the safety and efficacy studies that have been done are mostly fraudulent. I continue to be amazed at how this has been known for decades yet it also grows.
Legislation was enacted in the 80s to indemnify ALL vaccine manufacturers, MDs for ANY responsibility for ANYTHING going wrong with the vaccines and causing harm or death. Yet Big Pharma machine and MSM continue their campaign on "anti-vaxxers". The $50B/yr industry actually attacks parents of harmed kids--because these desperate moms are a threat?
CDC buys $4B/yr in vaccines and then sells them to state depts of health. Why do you think they push them so hard? They're making money.
The reason manufacturers are investing money in vaccines is because vaccines are becoming mandatory. And the shots are increasing in cost every year. It's a SLAM DUNK for any investor.
WHY?
1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act INDEMNIFIES EVERY VACCINE MANUFACTURER OF ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY PROBLEMS OR INJURY OR DEATH ASSOC W/ ANY VACCINES ESPECIALLY THOSE MANDATED FOR PUBLIC+YOUR FAMILY, THEN+INTO FUTURE. This $50B/yr industry WILL NOT be held responsible!
Believe it or not, 200 more are in the pipeline and they're working on mandating quite a few for adults.
Also, most people don't know about the Vaccine Court that has paid out $5B to date to vaccine harm victims--with tax revenues from the vaccines themselves. No.... vaccines don't cause harm.
Read more on vaccines here:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11093157#comment-11093157
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11092961#comment-11092961
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11005269#comment-11005269
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11004783#comment-11004783
In reply to BIG PHARMA is also poisoning… by lloll
My father in law gave Heineken to my 1 year old. Heineken FFS
In reply to "A gramme is better than a… by Billy the Poet
Oh spare me. I used to take sips of my grandfather's beer. It didn't kill me.
In reply to My father in law gave… by TBT or not TBT
Big Pharma's War On Our Children: 1 Million Kids Under Age 6 On Psychiatric Drugs
My response: SATAN must be laughing his ASS OFF!!!! Oh stupid Galatians, who has bewitched you? The people who lead these pharmaceutical companies will be JUDGED.
Below is a word that is worth researching. I have posted many things on this word in the past. You will be absolutely shocked at what you find!!!
Strong's Greek: 5331 φαρμακεία (pharmakeia)
Pharmakeia: The Abuse of Drugs
http://www.truthmagazine.com/archives/volume15/TM015091.html
And GOD said three (3) times in the New Testament ...
“Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea."
"It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones."
"If anyone causes one of these little ones--those who believe in me--to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.
In reply to Oh spare me. I used to take… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Put some hair on his chest...
In reply to My father in law gave… by TBT or not TBT
I know, that skunk beer sucks.
In reply to My father in law gave… by TBT or not TBT
Re " And we're going after Russians?!"
Yes, but from now on... "We're only going after those Russians, who are selling these drugs to our kids and Election-grade adults."
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Curious as to how many of those one million are white? Battle is being waged against the Caucasoids...
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Blacks and Mexicans tend to use weed to chill after a hard day.
In reply to Curious as to how many of… by Sedaeng
Prepare to battle lawyers, psychologists, judges and the bitch that hires them with your paycheck. I did, and it took me broke, but my second child was spared.
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Someday, there may be a well deserved 'chemical imbalance' in the brains of the assholes who've been pushing this poison on children just to make a buck.
In reply to Prepare to battle lawyers,… by Atlas Crapped
Such as lead poisoning? We can hope.
In reply to Someday, there may be a well… by Normalcy Bias
Yes to your points. But I'm not sure that your use of the term psychotropic is pertinent.
Let us not forget that in most circumstances kids are not fed drugs unless their parents consent. Here we come upon a key piece of the picture: parents are mostly uninformed. But in this day that is a completely inexcusable defense.
Yes, it may be difficult when one listens to a respectable MD, who has himself been perhaps unwittingly indoctrinated by Big Pharma, to say no to antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs but that's all part of being a responsible parent: to be fully informed before allowing your child to take any kind of medication.
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Code... I appreciate your input and concerns. When our kids were in the toddler phase, our pediatrician was admonishing us to pump them full of every vaccine that his pharmaceutical benefactors were paying him to advise. Thankfully, we turned down this "professional" advice and opted to forego the whole kit and caboodle of pseudo-pediatrics. Consequently, our children are now highly literate, smart, cognizant, and ready for higher learning (thinking).
In reply to Yes to your points. But I'm… by Code Duello
Smart. Your kids will be geniuses around regular kids. There is no way in hell I would jack up a child with all of these vaccines. It isn't even close to what we were given (myself in the late 1960s and early 1970s). Even after serving in the military, at least I received those vaccines as an adult (well, I was 17, but I agreed to take them). It is horrible how they jack up these kids with all of these shots. I think people are waking up and saying "oh hell no!"
In reply to Code... I appreciate your… by J S Bach
We as parents and citizens rely on our govt and official governing bodies such as the AMA to do the right thing. Instead they have transformed the process of being a kid into a pathology in need of medication. They have skewed normal behavior into abnormal by creating a mandatory learning environment that is itself bazaar relative to what was considered within normal limits a decade ago.
This is malpractice and abuse. Period.
In reply to Yes to your points. But I'm… by Code Duello
how bout--it's the insurance companies,
cuz drugs are cheaper than therapeutic counseling,
and drugged/comatose kids are "cured",
when ALL their behavior goes away.
nothing like value-added zombie robots!!
woof! woof!!!!
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Ok you be Bach I be Beethoven, we both agree, drugs and kids don't and should not mix. One problem, the parents.
These psychotropic drugs are everywhere. I post a video here about the fallout of this mind altering crime perpetuated by the wonderful people who control everything...except me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKvD3l7p0Qw Joe Rogan interviews Kelly Brogan, some good info here.
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
How about blame it on the parents? Everybody seems to want to have their kid diagnosed with some disorder or other, so they can play the "poor me" role. Bratty kids aren't brats any more they have "oppositional disobedience disorder". Every other kid is either autistic, learning disabled, or allergic to a thousand different foods or substance. Parents and teachers are the ones pushing the medicating of children. Fast food restaurants serve burgers and fries because that's what people want. Pharma companies are supplying a demand.
In reply to And we're going after… by J S Bach
Mommy can I have my "I don't give a shit what happens" medicine
They're was a time in my life when I struggled between being gracious or belligerent when I disagreed with authority. Shouldn't calm rationality win over gut instincts? Shouldn't authority be given consideration when backed by science? A dear friend of mine sat me down and said " Miffed, these kinds of thoughts will get you nowhere. There are 3 words in the English language that will save you from just about any disaster: No and Fuck Off." I was a bit taken a back but he was basically telling me to be wise is far better from being nice. So when Pediatricians told me what vaccinations my kids needed and teachers had recommendations for medications when one of my children was being disruptive, I had a single word response and occasionally a two word. They actually worked quite well in my own personal life.
Parent need to man up and be parents. They need to advocate for their kids and not drug them into submission.
Miffed
In reply to Mommy can I have my "I don't… by booboo
Damn Miffed, you rock!
In reply to They're was a time in my… by Miffed Microbi…
i think this is proof the medical industry is corrupt. it really is!!!! you have got to be one heartless bastard to prescribe drugs like this to children.
Even though the cost for our fake health care insurance for 2 is 1482/month we consider engaging the industry for any reason to be our most risky behavior and avoid it like the plague.
In reply to i think this is proof the… by wisebastard
Don't forget about the enabling, 'give-my-kid-a-fix-it-pill' parents who care more about having 2 incomes than rearing their kids.
In reply to i think this is proof the… by wisebastard
In reply to i think this is proof the… by wisebastard
Eat your soylent, drink sugar acid, sit for hours breathing shallowly in front a screen as drool collects on the side of your mouth. Take meds. Wash rinse repeat.
What could possibly go wrong?
In reply to Eat your soylent, drink… by Bank_sters
How many shooters will the drug companies create from the current crop of under 6-year olds?
Over 90% of school shooters were taking psych meds.
http://www.wnd.com/2012/12/psych-meds-linked-to-90-of-school-shootings/
In reply to How many shooters will the… by terryg999
Good martial arts schools would run circles are this BS billion dollar a year industry......
Or good gymnastics schools.
In reply to Good martial arts schools… by wisebastard
Good gymnastic schools not government approved and sponsored gymnastic schools.
A List Of People Accused Of Enabling Larry Nassar
In reply to Or good gymnastics schools. by Throat-warbler…
Your brain is not fully knitted until early 20s. Feeding developing kids this crap is nothing more than a giant experiment with outcome totally unpredictable.
The prefrontal cortex is actually developed later, at about 26. Crazy, right?
In reply to Your brain is not knitted… by Throat-warbler…
The parents share a lot of blame. These people do no research and just take the doctor's word for it.
children and adolescents taking psychiatric drugs
https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/children-on-psychiatric-drugs/
and when alcohol is not enough:
one in six adults also take prescribed psychiatric drugs
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/1-in-6-americans-takes-a-psy…
to that one should add the illegal drugs (supplemental or not)
Maybe staring into multiple screens all day long fucks up their brains especially when it’s undeveloped.
As a libertarian, what is wrong with a business selling its drugs to willing parents? Who are we to interfere?
You claim to have voted for Ron Paul so if you think that liberty is the problem have you punished yourself?
Is it possible that you don't understand the concept of liberty at all?
In reply to As a libertarian, what is… by LetThemEatRand
Being a libertarian doesn't also mean you can be a dumbass.
In reply to As a libertarian, what is… by LetThemEatRand
Rand ignores the point that these drugs are all government approved and the schools which encourage and facilitate the drugging of children are government run.
In reply to Being a libertarian doesn't… by homiegot
So these private companies wouldn't sell the drugs if there were no government to approve or disapprove them? And what evidence do you have that a single parent gives his/her child drugs because a public school "encouraged it", as opposed to a private physician who prescribed it?
In reply to Rand ignores the point that… by Billy the Poet
You claim that people must rely on government or warlords will kill them. You've said that dozens of times. And you are not alone, most people do trust and rely on government. But when people trust government and give their children government approved drugs which rot their minds you blame libertarians.
In reply to So these private companies… by LetThemEatRand
So you have no evidence, but said it anyway because it fits your ideology.
You claim that people must rely on private corporations who we should trust because they are free enterprise, but who happen to be the same "people" who create, market, sell and profit from the drugs at issue in this article. How about admitting that there should be some balance between these two positions?
In reply to You claim that people must… by Billy the Poet
So you have no evidence,
Are you seriously suggesting that the FDA doesn't exist?
You claim that people must rely on private corporations
Where have I said any such thing? Nowhere. You imagined it.
How about admitting that there should be some balance between these two positions?
What is the middle ground between "an elite class has a right to shoot me for my own good" and "an elite class doesn't have a right to shoot me for my own good?" I'm an anarchist but the most reasonable suggestions for balancing those positions has come from the libertarians whom you despise.
In reply to You claim that people must… by LetThemEatRand