Big Pharma's War On Our Children: 1 Million Kids Under Age 6 On Psychiatric Drugs

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

In the United States, there are one million children under the age of six on psychiatric drugs. This number is particularly disturbing, considering the horrifying side effects and ineffectiveness of a good number of these types of harmful drugs.

One in six Americans overall regularly take some type of medication in this category. However, children are now being swept up in Big Pharma’s desire to make money, not improve health. Mental health watchdog group Citizens Commission on Human Rights is drawing attention to the concerning fact that more than a million kids younger than six in our nation are currently taking these psychiatric drugs.

According to Natural News, around half of these children are four to five years old and an incredible 274,804 of them are younger than a year old. That’s right: babies are being given psychiatric drugs. The number rises for toddlers aged two to three, with 370,778 kids in this category taking psychiatric drugs overall. If this isn’t horrifying to you, congratulations on your brainwashing.

Data from IMS Health shows that the drug situation only gets worse as kids get older, with 4,130,340 kids aged 6 to 12 taking some type of psychiatric drug.

You might be forgiven for assuming that most of these statistics are made up by kids taking ADHD drugs given how common that approach seems to be nowadays, but it really only accounts for a small portion of it, with 1,422 of those younger than a year old and just over 181,000 of those aged four to five taking ADHD drugs. –Natural News

The biggest category of psychotic drugs given to children appears to be anti-anxiety drugs. Just over 227,132 babies under one-year-old and nearly 248,000 of those aged four to five take these medications. Again, babies are being given mind-altering drugs before their first birthday. But the news just gets worse from there. Experts believe these estimates are far too low and the real numbers are actually much higher, due in part to the tendency for some doctors to hand out psychiatric medications for “off-label” uses. This risky practice entails giving out a drug to treat something that it is not indicated for, and the long-term effects of such an approach are completely unknown.

When adults choose to take psychiatric medication, it may be ill-advised in many cases, but it is still their choice to make. Children, on the other hand, lack the cognition to fully understand the lifelong impact of such a choice, and this essentially amounts to forced medication. We already know that many doctors have a financial incentive to get young people to start taking these drugs, but why are their parents so willing to get on board? Many of them are also taking psychiatric medications, of course. In fact, it has practically become a way of life in our nation and many people think of these meds as harmless.

The side effects of these drugs are nothing to scoff at, however, with antianxiety, antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs linked to heart attacks, psychosis, suicidal ideation, diabetes, stroke, mania and sudden death. As if that weren’t bad enough, there’s also the fact that many of the high-profile public shootings in recent years were perpetrated by young people on such drugs, so not only do kids have the risk of dying when they take these meds, but they could also take out a whole classroom or movie theater with them. –Natural News

Is this a war on our children perpetrated by Big Pharma and condoned by the government? Maybe. Nothing seems impossible anymore.

H/T [Natural News, Mike Adams The Health Ranger]

J S Bach Thu, 02/22/2018 - 21:15

And we're going after Russians?!

Our problems are 99% internal.  "Internal" encompasses a vast number of agencies and influences.  "Big Pharma" is merely one of the myriad of monied string-pullers who influence the policy on "youth-management".

Honestly... how can children be deemed anything but innocent, unmolded clay in the care of responsible adults?  They DO NOT NEED psychotropic drugs - UNLESS they are considered potential robotons of the state!

Parents!  If possible... remove your vulnerable children from the clutches of Big Brother before it's too late.  This is not alarmism.  The agenda of the Adversary is progressing apace and you mustn't dally. 

verumcuibono lloll Fri, 02/23/2018 - 00:02

THIS.

Vaccine Court (paid for by taxes on vaccines) has paid out $5B to date to harmed victims of "SAFE" vaccines... and the process is so insane and inhumane and can take over a decade and bankrupt families and few ever even know about the process or how to navigate it or are "approved" to go through it only to be rejected, that estimates are that this represents only 5% of the cases of harm.

The harm they cause is broadly neurological. You want to know why so many kids now have psychiatric diagnoses and are on drugs? The vaccines have destroyed their immune systems and have disrupted neurotransmitter function and have caused serious imbalances. Stop the vaccines, heal the body, these "disorders" can often reverse--just ask the parent of a previously autistic or behaviorally-challenged kid how they did it.

These kids are on drugs because vaccines are pumped into their tiny little bodies from birth. Most parents have no idea that these vaccines are not tested by FDA to the same rigor as all other drugs. That's criminal. NOR are all the drugs pumped into these 7-lb babies ALL AT THE SAME TIME according to the CDC's Vaccine Schedule of Death and Destruction. And the safety and efficacy studies that have been done are mostly fraudulent. I continue to be amazed at how this has been known for decades yet it also grows.

Legislation was enacted in the 80s to indemnify ALL vaccine manufacturers, MDs for ANY responsibility for ANYTHING going wrong with the vaccines and causing harm or death. Yet Big Pharma machine and MSM continue their campaign on "anti-vaxxers". The $50B/yr industry actually attacks parents of harmed kids--because these desperate moms are a threat?

CDC buys $4B/yr in vaccines and then sells them to state depts of health. Why do you think they push them so hard? They're making money.

The reason manufacturers are investing money in vaccines is because vaccines are becoming mandatory. And the shots are increasing in cost every year. It's a SLAM DUNK for any investor.

WHY?

1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act INDEMNIFIES EVERY VACCINE MANUFACTURER OF ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY PROBLEMS OR INJURY OR DEATH ASSOC W/ ANY VACCINES ESPECIALLY THOSE MANDATED FOR PUBLIC+YOUR FAMILY, THEN+INTO FUTURE. This $50B/yr industry WILL NOT be held responsible!

Believe it or not, 200 more are in the pipeline and they're working on mandating quite a few for adults.

Also, most people don't know about the Vaccine Court that has paid out $5B to date to vaccine harm victims--with tax revenues from the vaccines themselves. No.... vaccines don't cause harm.

Read more on vaccines here:

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11093157#comment-11093157

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11092961#comment-11092961

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11005269#comment-11005269

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11004783#comment-11004783

GUS100CORRINA HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 02/22/2018 - 23:13

Big Pharma's War On Our Children: 1 Million Kids Under Age 6 On Psychiatric Drugs

My response: SATAN must be laughing his ASS OFF!!!! Oh stupid Galatians, who has bewitched you? The people who lead these pharmaceutical companies will be JUDGED.

Below is a word that is worth researching. I have posted many things on this word in the past. You will be absolutely shocked at what you find!!!

Strong's Greek: 5331 φαρμακεία (pharmakeia) 

Pharmakeia: The Abuse of Drugs

http://www.truthmagazine.com/archives/volume15/TM015091.html

And GOD said three (3) times in the New Testament ...

“Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea."

"It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones."

"If anyone causes one of these little ones--those who believe in me--to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.

Code Duello J S Bach Thu, 02/22/2018 - 21:53

Yes to your points.  But I'm not sure  that your use of the term psychotropic is pertinent.

Let us not forget that in most circumstances kids are not fed drugs unless their parents consent.  Here we come upon a key piece of the picture:  parents are mostly uninformed.  But in this day that is a completely inexcusable defense.

Yes, it may be difficult when one listens to a respectable MD, who has himself been perhaps unwittingly indoctrinated by Big Pharma, to say no to antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs but that's all part of being a responsible parent:  to be fully informed before allowing your child to take any kind of medication.

J S Bach Code Duello Thu, 02/22/2018 - 22:15

Code... I appreciate your input and concerns.  When our kids were in the toddler phase, our pediatrician was admonishing us to pump them full of every vaccine that his pharmaceutical benefactors were paying him to advise.  Thankfully, we turned down this "professional" advice and opted to forego the whole kit and caboodle of pseudo-pediatrics.  Consequently, our children are now highly literate, smart, cognizant, and ready for higher learning (thinking).

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 J S Bach Thu, 02/22/2018 - 23:12

Smart. Your kids will be geniuses around regular kids. There is no way in hell I would jack up a child with all of these vaccines. It isn't even close to what we were given (myself in the late 1960s and early 1970s). Even after serving in the military, at least I received those vaccines as an adult (well, I was 17, but I agreed to take them). It is horrible how they jack up these kids with all of these shots. I think people are waking up and saying "oh hell no!"

the artist Code Duello Fri, 02/23/2018 - 00:07

We as parents and citizens rely on our govt and official governing bodies such as the AMA to do the right thing. Instead they have transformed the process of being a kid into a pathology in need of medication. They have skewed normal behavior into abnormal by creating a mandatory learning environment that is itself bazaar relative to what was considered within normal limits a decade ago. 

This is malpractice and abuse. Period. 

Neighbour J S Bach Thu, 02/22/2018 - 23:52

Ok you be Bach I be Beethoven, we both agree, drugs and kids don't and should not mix. One problem, the parents.

 

These psychotropic drugs are everywhere. I post a video here about the fallout of this mind altering crime perpetuated by the wonderful people who control everything...except me.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKvD3l7p0Qw  Joe Rogan interviews Kelly Brogan, some good info here.

Aggie5 J S Bach Thu, 02/22/2018 - 23:53

How about blame it on the parents? Everybody seems to want to have their kid diagnosed with some disorder or other, so they can play the "poor me" role. Bratty kids aren't brats any more they have "oppositional disobedience disorder". Every other kid is either autistic, learning disabled, or allergic to a thousand different foods or substance. Parents and teachers are the ones pushing the medicating of children. Fast food restaurants serve burgers and fries because that's what people want. Pharma companies are supplying a demand.

Miffed Microbi… booboo Thu, 02/22/2018 - 22:01

They're was a time in my life when I struggled between being gracious or belligerent when I disagreed with authority. Shouldn't calm rationality win over gut instincts? Shouldn't authority be given consideration when backed by science? A dear friend of mine sat me down and said " Miffed, these kinds of thoughts will get you nowhere. There are 3 words in the English language that will save you from just about any disaster: No and Fuck Off." I was a bit taken a back but he was basically telling me to be wise is far better from being nice. So when Pediatricians told me what vaccinations my kids needed and teachers had recommendations for medications when one of my children was being disruptive, I had a single word response and occasionally a two word. They actually worked quite well in my own personal life.

 

Parent need to man up and be parents. They need to advocate for their kids and not drug them into submission. 

 

Miffed 

wisebastard Thu, 02/22/2018 - 21:18

i think this is proof the medical industry is corrupt. it really is!!!! you have got to be one heartless bastard to prescribe drugs like this to children.

Bank_sters Thu, 02/22/2018 - 21:18

Eat your soylent, drink sugar acid, sit for hours breathing shallowly in front a screen as drool  collects on the side of your mouth.  Take meds.  Wash rinse repeat.  

LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Thu, 02/22/2018 - 22:02

So you have no evidence, but said it anyway because it fits your ideology.

You claim that people must rely on private corporations who we should trust because they are free enterprise, but who happen to be the same "people" who create, market, sell and profit from the drugs at issue in this article.  How about admitting that there should be some balance between these two positions?

Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Thu, 02/22/2018 - 22:09

So you have no evidence,

Are you seriously suggesting that the FDA doesn't exist?

 

You claim that people must rely on private corporations

Where have I said any such thing? Nowhere. You imagined it.

 

How about admitting that there should be some balance between these two positions?

What is the middle ground between "an elite class has a right to shoot me for my own good" and "an elite class doesn't have a right to shoot me for my own good?"  I'm an anarchist but the most reasonable suggestions for balancing those positions has come from the libertarians whom you despise.