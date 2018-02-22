"Deeply Misguided" New York Times Writer Calls For Financial Firms To Block Gun Sales

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
What Sorkin is suggesting is more of the same, although perhaps with worse consequences. If banks take action where policymakers do not or cannot, they are essentially putting themselves above the law. And if banks start playing that role, where does it end?
What if, for example, banks and credit card companies decided to stop processing payments for any retail purchase of cigarettes? After all, cigarettes are demonstrably bad for all consumers, and secondhand smoke can harm innocent people. Should banks step in to help protect society at large?
Or what if banks decided to stop processing payments for abortion clinics because they believed the practice was immoral? Is it fair for financial institutions to make abortion effectively illegal? What if President Trump called on financial firms to cut off access to environmental groups he believed were delaying projects that could bring jobs to local economies? Maybe banks should freeze Colin Kaepernick’s checking account until he stops kneeling during the national anthem?
Many of these examples are extreme, but you get my point. Just because banks can be used to have a dramatic impact on our society doesn’t mean they should be.
– From the American Banker piece: Call for Bank Crackdown on Gun Sales Is Deeply Misguided
Even in today’s world replete with plutocrat public relations masquerading as journalism, it’s rare to encounter an article simultaneously pandering, authoritarian, childish and dumb. Nevertheless, I found one, and it was unsurprisingly published in The New York Times.
The title of the piece more or less says it all, How Banks Could Control Gun Sales if Washington Won’t, but let’s go ahead and examine some of the author’s suggestions in greater detail.
For instance:
Here’s an idea.
What if the finance industry — credit card companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express; credit card processors like First Data; and banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — were to effectively set new rules for the sales of guns in America?
Collectively, they have more leverage over the gun industry than any lawmaker. And it wouldn’t be hard for them to take a stand.
PayPal, Square, Stripe and Apple Pay announced years ago that they would not allow their services to be used for the sale of firearms.
If Visa and Mastercard are unwilling to act on this issue, the credit card processors and banks that issue credit cards could try. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, which issues credit cards and owns a payment processor, has talked about how he and his bank have “a moral obligation but also a deeply vested interest” in helping “solve pressing societal challenges.” This is your chance, Mr. Dimon.
Let me interrupt your regularly scheduled programming for a quick moment to remind you of JP Morgan’s post-financial crisis criminal track record. Via Wall Street on Parade:
Now back to The New York Times article…
And here’s a variation on the same theme: What if the payment processing industry’s biggest customers — companies like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Apple, Amazon, AT&T, CVS and others that regularly talk about “social responsibility” — collectively pressured the industry to do it? There’s a chance that some of the payment processors would stop handling gun sales. Perhaps their voices would help push one of the banks to step out and lead?
Is all of this a pipe dream? Maybe, but I spent the last 72 hours calling and emailing a handful of chief executives to discuss these ideas. None wanted to speak on the record, because it’s a hot-button topic. But all applauded the idea and some said they had already been thinking about it. A few, I discovered later, called their peers to begin a conversation.
Critics of using the finance industry to influence gun sales might argue that such a move would be discriminatory against gun retailers. But gun sellers are not a protected class, like age, race, gender, religion or even political affiliation. This would be a strictly commercial decision.
That last line is a good example of why Andrew Ross Sorkin writes nonsense for The New York Times as opposed to say running a financial services company. If he thinks this would be a smart commercial decision, versus a potentially catastrophic one, he might want to get out of his bubble world for a couple of moments.
Although there’s a concerted effort to have the public believe otherwise, there’s simply no national consensus on this issue at all — even after the recent Florida shooting. As The Hill recently reported:
Fewer Republicans now support a ban on assault weapons than they did nearly two decades ago, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Tuesday.
The number of independents who support such a ban has also dropped starkly since 1999, according to the survey.
Only 29 percent of Republicans said they would back a ban on assault weapons in the U.S., while 45 percent of independents said the same. That’s down significantly from 1999, when more than 7 in 10 Republicans and independents supported the prohibition.
A solid majority of Democrats – 71 percent – still supports such a proposal.
The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., roughly 25 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale. That attack left 17 people dead and 14 injured…
Overall, about half of Americans support a ban on assault weapons, according to the new Washington Post/ABC News poll, compared with 46 percent who oppose such a ban. That shows little change from 2016, when 51 percent support a prohibition on assault weapons.
There simply isn’t overwhelming national support for more gun control. As such, if the mega banks that wrecked the economy a decade ago and consumed massive bailouts to survive, decided to use their power to shadow legislate it will not go over well. I can promise you that much.
While media coverage might make you think everyone is yelling for gun control, here’s some more of what we learned from The Washington Post poll:
If we’re looking for some kind of national consensus, it appears to be centered around the view that mental health issues lie at the core of mass shooting events. Any bank CEO foolish enough to start a fight and ban customers from buying what they want to legally purchase could very quickly regret it. Moreover, irrespective of your stance on the issue, it’s dangerous and irresponsible to call for shadow public policy by crooked mega banks.
Interestingly enough, as a huge Bitcoin proponent, I wouldn’t mind it at all if the banks listen to Sorkin. I couldn’t come up with a more effective marketing campaign to demonstrate clearly to the entire planet why Bitcoin is so incredibly important to a free society. It’s not as if mega banks are especially popular as things stand, so anything that makes a censorship resistance payment system look even better compared to the legacy financial system is perfectly fine by me. Bitcoin’s ability to fund Wikileaks in the face of a financial system blockade is what sparked my interest in the protocol in the first place. If banks want to signal to an entirely new demographic the important of permissionless money, be my guest.
* * *
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit our Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Comments
Great. Give folks incentives to stop relying on traceable electronic transactions. Force loyal Americans out of the corrupt system like you're doing with SWIFT and the Russians.
Precisely why a cashless society is utter slavery. This is what TPTB want. Their wet dream to control what we can and can not buy. This is exactly why I am extremely suspicious about the cryptos.
For all the BS about the worthless dying FIAT at the very least it has some sense of anonymity.
Silver and Gold my friends...Physical Silver and Gold is the superior form of money regardless of all the efforts to hoodwink you.
In reply to Great. Give folks incentives… by Billy the Poet
More of the same BS! You can tell the agenda by who is pushing it!
There is an old saying: Throw a rock into a pack of wolves; the one that yelps is the one you hit.
What is the agenda? and the next question should be, who is funding it?
In reply to Precisely why a cashless… by 3LockBox
force everyone to carry cash so the police can confiscate it..
In reply to More of the same BS! You can… by El Oregonian
.
In reply to force everyone to carry cash… by Number 9
Trying to block gun sales is like trying to bury a certain historical truth.
It comes out anyway.
In reply to What if the finance industry… by overbet
yep
In reply to force everyone to carry cash… by Number 9
"Deeply Misguided" New York Times Writer Calls For Financial Firms To Block Gun Sales
My response: I AM REALLY BEGINNING TO LOOSE MY PATIENCE WITH THESE PERVERTED PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DESPOTS.
We are in for the battle of our life in America. Maybe this "NYT" ASS WIPE might want to read the following text and realize that the GUN IS NOT THE DAMN PROBLEM!!! The real problem is that our society has failed to recognize is that the HUMAN HEART is SICK for a person under demonic control.
Quote from American Rep Robert Charles Winthrop stated during the 1800's
Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled, either by a power within them, or by a power without them; either by the word of God, or by the strong arm of man; either by the Bible, or by the bayonet.
In reply to force everyone to carry cash… by Number 9
I wish! That would be GREAT! People pulling out of banks for good! - Anyone remember when Bank of America was going to charge 7.00/mo for the "privilege" of using a debit card????
I closed my 21 year old account, as did many others. Funny thing is the bank manager told me he "didn't need or want small consumer accounts, they only cost money to operate", but after a slew of closures, Bank of America quickly announced they will NOT charge for debits... JPMorgan denounced the plan ASAP after publicly stating that they would consider doing the same.
Ahh... good times! People breaking it off in the banks butt!
In reply to Precisely why a cashless… by 3LockBox
Let's not pretend here. We accept fiat and digital currency because it's EASY, just like how we dispose of every liberty. Our freedoms are not being taken away, we are GIVING them away for convenience, selling them cheaply as the trinkets offered are appealing and resistance just too damned hard.
And let's also not pretend that gold is a solution as gold can be regulated and taxed like any other. Is it just a coincidence that we don't carry good as currency now?
Let's just recognize and admit that the world is largely what WE made it.
We could have refused to borrow money from these banks.
We could have refused to buy imports.
We could have refused to buy products from illegal alien hands.
We could have refused everything we now claim to hate and now claim we have no choice in. Why is it that the only ones seemingly will to "resist" are the pussy hat wearing and black hooded antifa idiots who want to deprive us of our few remaining liberties?
We have no liberties left because we have allowed ourselves to become the "unprotected" class. Something that even at casual glance should be abhorrent to a progressive, but instead embrace.
In reply to Precisely why a cashless… by 3LockBox
Why stop there? Stop processing transactions for tobacco, booze, porno, guns, ammo, gun magazines, magazines about guns, sling shots, gasoline, fertilizer, sugary snacks and soda, muffins....
In reply to Great. Give folks incentives… by Billy the Poet
they didnt ban fertilizer after ok city.. wonder why
In reply to Why stop there? Stop… by a Smudge by an…
Blows my mind just how stupid the radical Left, really is.
Cheerleading their own subjugation and eventual destruction.
The same, Satanic government killing untold millions around the globe as it dismantles American industry at home, impoverishing them, is the same government they’ll blindly trust for their own safety.
Certifiable insanity.
In reply to they didnt ban fertilizer… by Number 9
actually, they know what is going on, they think they will get a spot at the table when the right is subjugated..
they are not the best at history that is obvious..
In reply to Blows my mind just how… by Lost in translation
The Obama administration went there. The casino developer you would think not so much .
In reply to Why stop there? Stop… by a Smudge by an…
Stop processing political donations to Democrats.
In reply to Why stop there? Stop… by a Smudge by an…
Not all of us are debt slaves. Trade worthless joobucks!
In reply to Great. Give folks incentives… by Billy the Poet
Please, please, please bankers, stop all bank card transactions with gun shops. I double dare you. Maybe I should rethink my questioning about bitcoin.
When financial institutions blocked prostitution, money laundering, guns and drugs, how would they survive?
In reply to Please, please, please… by LetThemEatRand
Don't worry. Folks like Comey and Mueller take good care of their friends at HSBC and elsewhere.
In reply to When financial institutions… by Bunga Bunga
Stop accepting bank cards at gun stores and middle America stops taking the blue pill the next day. There are a lot of Americans who are enjoying their steak even though they know it is fake. We can only hope.
In reply to Don't worry. Folks like… by Billy the Poet
Literal steak or metaphorical?
In reply to Stop accepting bank cards at… by LetThemEatRand
Neither. There is no steak.
In reply to Literal steak or… by TBT or not TBT
My misspent youth working "cattle" was all an illusion! </sobbing>
In reply to There is no steak. by LetThemEatRand
PLEASE Do It!
If the banks deny transactions of gun sales, then they are not going to know who sold what to whom.
Bonus!
In reply to Please, please, please… by LetThemEatRand
uh, they want to force us to pay cash? therefore keeping gun sales completely under the banks radar? THATS a plan? If you're an authoritarian....and a New World Order guy....that's a stupid plan.
NICS...
In reply to uh, they want to force us to… by Antifaschistische
It's not stupid. It's brilliant. Brilliant for us.
Gotta love these 1-move chess players. So easy to whoop.
In reply to uh, they want to force us to… by Antifaschistische
Rack up another reason for bitcoin
What's the old saying ? Trust in God, All others pay cash.
Gun control is a deadly fallacy
Liberal activists are going to be the first to get killed when the rest of us have had enough of this shit.
That would include all liberal politicians, all liberal loudmouth celebrities, all billionaires pushing the anti-gun agenda, all pussy hat wearing Antifa members, and anyone else that openly hates this country that lives here.
In reply to Liberal activists are going… by Dun_Dulind
Operation "Choke Point II".
The gun stores should switch to bitcoin and F these banks that offer credit cards anyway...
Sorkin, why I don't watch CNBC or read the NYTimes
not a protected class, like age, race, gender, religion or even political affiliation. This would be a strictly commercial decision.
Well, we most definitely know who is NOT a protected class, now don't we.
Pifft I pay cash Any way...
Jamie Dimon is going to solve social issues?
Time to break out the Macallan 40...the end is nigh.
Something about the 'mark of the beast' to do trade comes to mind in this trend.
I'm depressed that Mark of The Beast isn't top of mind of western culture people when reading about shit like this .
In reply to Something about the 'mark of… by holdbuysell
The mark of the beast is a convenience we all beg for to make our consumption faster and more "enjoyable". Life just ain't worth living if it takes more that a few "clicks".
In reply to I'm depressed that Mark of… by TBT or not TBT
Like banks care about anybody.
Jackson, Grant .
In reply to Like banks care about… by Meat Hammer
Hence why you should be buying BTC and ETH while it’s still cheap.
who is master who is slave?
any other questions?
Let’s face it the real dangerous killing weapon is motor vehicles and it’s only a matter of time until we have one of those events except it will probably not be a FF like all these mass shootings because banning cars does not further the soros mic narrative “yet”
banks aren’t emotionally controlled like leftards they are happy to transact anything for a profit up to and including souls
Banks have become as ideological as church. They are an appendage of state that has great power and the sense of moral superiority and elitism to USE their powers to do "good". The " money" they enjoy comes from government directly as result of government law and as such are as politically driven as the justice department.
Do not underestimate them. While they can be bought, we can't afford them, as they are bought and paid for by our government
In reply to Let’s face it the real… by AutoLode
NRA is getting blacklisted as I type. Watch what happens in the next few days..it will be like men in women’s room crap. In the end this is for the best as there is no use pretending those not of the left are not being systematically discriminated against for years. Possibly no other issue will galvanize the non left or we don’t deserve to survive..they best get used to anarchy on a scale far beyond the creature Cruz their policies incubated so lovingly
(((Sorkin))) is obvious Russian Jew who wants to disarm us. And yet the Breitbart retards will call him a liberal. That's because Jews are in control of the all the right-wing websites. Never depend upon the Jew-controlled rightwing websites to blame the leftwing Jews.