Florida Teachers Demand Pension Fund Dump Gunmaker Shares

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:00

Two days ago, while going through the holdings of the Florida teachers pension fund which amount to over $37 billion, Bloomberg found a surprising entry: 41,129 shares in American Outdoor Brands (valued at a meager $528,000, including $306,000 in unrealized profits) according to a Dec. 31 securities filing  listing the plan’s holdings. The company, formerly known as Smith & Wesson, is the market of the semiautomatic AR-15 assault rifle that was used in the Valentine's Day shooting on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In addition to American Outdoors, the filing also showed that the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan also invested in gun company stock issued by Sturm & Ruger, Vista Outdoor and Olin Corp. All of these companies manufacture firearms or ammunition, including assault rifles.

Following the Tuesday news, we said that "we expect that these holdings will be liquidated promptly in the aftermath of the highly politicized shooting, and that the anticipation of said liquidation is why AOBC tumbled 5% today."

The case study for this was already present:

"after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 elementary school students and teachers were gunned down, CalSTRS and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold off their stakes in both Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson."

And, we predicted, "the same will take place over the coming days as the political scandal over the Parkland shooting peaks, and numerous pension systems seek to put pressure on gunmakers by dumping their stock."

It didn't take long to get validation, because according to Bloomberg, the Florida Education Association is urging the state body that manages pension funds for its members to sell its holdings in companies that make a semi-automatic rifle used in the recent massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

“I am sure that most of Florida’s public school employees are as sickened as I am to learn that the state has invested some of our pension fund holdings in the maker of the AR-15,” said association president Joanne McCall. “Surely there are better places for the state to invest its public employee retirement money than in companies that make products that harm our children.”

Still, McCall conceded that the teachers’ union is unable to divest from firearms industry stocks, or any others in their portfolio, on its own. “Unlike many states, the power to invest retirement funds belongs to political office holders,” she added.

The fund is managed by Governor Rick Scott and members of his cabinet. The Republican-controlled Florida legislature could also pass a bill calling for divestment. In 2016, legislation was passed to prevent state pension funds from being invested in companies that boycott Israel.

And now that one teachers retirement fund has officially demanded the liquidation of AOBC shares, we fully anticipated they all will, especially since the rest of the portfolio has generated such outsized gains in recent years.

“Given the recent events in Florida, it would certainly not surprise me to see other state funds divest their investment holdings in the industry," Rommel Dionisio, managing director of equity research at Aegis Capital Corp., said. “However, given there are so many other sources of investment capital available in the global financial markets, I have not seen meaningful long-term impact on the valuations of companies in the firearms industry from such divestment actions in the past.”

Meanwhile, the impact on American Outdoors stock was immediate, and after spiking at the open by 9%, AOBC is almost back to unchanged.

Tags
Social Issues
Labor
Business Finance
Life & Health Insurance - NEC
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Recreational Products - NEC
Investment Banking
Sporting & Outdoor Goods
Commodity Chemicals - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
ThinkerNotEmoter dietrolldietroll Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Gun manufacturer stocks go against indoctrination camp rules! Are Gubmint school employees wanting to make it a hate crime to own stock in companies who manufacture 2nd Amendment devices?

NO GUN STOCKS FOR YOU!  JAIL INSTEAD...

Damn, take your kids out of the overly emotional indoctrination camps so that they have a chance at succeeding in life.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Government nee… a Smudge by an… Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Public junior high and high school education is grossly inefficient and ripe for tech-driven change.  a Kahn-esque structure based upon daily online lessons from best-in-nation teachers married with afternoon local learning labs staffed by competent tutors would save MASSIVE time and $$ whilst boosting educational achievement.  The teachers are just another union that needs to be dismantled to enable nationwide progress.  I oppose this political investing nonesense, but if we're gonna go there, then let's build a 'freedom portfolio' and an 'innovative education portfolio'.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
RAT005 Government nee… Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

My idea is for students to teach students, and teachers to teach students to teach.  Every student spend 1 of their 6 hours of school teaching a class 2 years younger.  Pressure for the older kid to know at least that much to avoid ridicule by the youngsters.  Basically leads to a ~6:1 student to teacher ratio.  Teacher watches over 5 student teachers instead of 30 students.  6th graderes, teach the 4th graders, 5th graders teach the 3rd graders etc.  1st and 2nd graders no teaching.  Prepare for their big year in 3rd grade where they start teaching.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rsnoble Agent P Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

No shit. Be wishing they get shot trying to support them in addition to themselves.  They just dnt fun get it guns aren't going away and most of them are too fucking gay to deal with needing one in the classroom.  I say shut the whole fkn school system down nothing but 12 or more years of conformist training.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
bmw550i Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

there are too many dumb nonsense liberal job positions  out there ... they should start perm cutting these useless title positions ... let these assholes find another job that doesn't infringe upon others

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Max Cynical Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Florida teachers feeling guilty for not protecting students from the monsters lurking in their classrooms that they KNOW perfectly well are a threat to the safety of others? A lot of blame to go around for this one...including the students themselves that didn't do enough to alert authorities about their crazy classmate.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
NRGIsFree Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Put the money in vaccine and pharmaceutical company stocks that are saving our children. You F-Tards are such tools. Don't worry the patriots will save you... With our guns if necessary.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
ShrNfr Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

100 times as many people die on the roads as are killed using long guns of all kinds. Let's go with the killing machines, buy GM.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
lehmen_sisters Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

"Surely there are better places for the state to invest its public employee retirement money than in companies that make products that harm our children," ....meanwhile feeding their children pizza rolls and Mountain Dew, along with the daily dose of Prozac to keep them from going off the rails :) 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

 

Question will be...if enough Pension Funds sell their Arms manufacturers will prices get low enough to bring in non-holding Pension funds on a fiduciary basis??

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander Dratpmurt Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

They are "epic retards" because the won't invest in guns (that in a straight number, harm very few children) but they invest in War, Pharm, and Carb pushing industries that "harm EVERYONE" far more than guns.

Hell, their own system "Harms our kids"...I have kids in the system...and I constantly fight to undo the damage the system inflicts...Always worked with my kids to "make them good at math"...and I succeeded...DESPITE CRAPPY TEACHERS, my kids get A's in math...Can't tell you how many times my kids were reduced to tears because their "instruction" in class left them incapable of doing the math homework...an hour with me, we've got it done, they understand, and they get an A on the weekly test...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
Dratpmurt Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

Good for them whatever pisses you Trumptards off the most I am all for it. Children are dying for your impotence and the only answer you have is more guns. Weak!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Number 9 Chupacabra-322 Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

they are going to use mental health as the wrecking ball on gun purchases.. 

If you seek to obtain a gun you are crazy so instead of getting a firearm you will be ushered into the holding cell behind the wall while waiting for the bus to deliver you to the institution for the criminally insane.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Number 9 Dratpmurt Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

The last thing the men behind the curtain want is a conscious informed public capable of critical thinking. Which is why a continually fraudulent zeitgeist is output via religion, the mass media, and the educational system. They seek to keep you in a distracted, naive bubble. And they are doing a damn good job of it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Indelible Scars Dratpmurt Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

First off, I don't give fuck all for Trump, personally. He is, by a long shot, the best option we had and the correct choice was made. As far as the cutting your nose off to spite your face shit, I could care less about that either. Here's the deal, dumbshit, guns will never, and I do mean never, be removed from this country. If even they were to try to collect them up they would get, maybe, 30%. You fucking nitwits think that would make a difference? That's the sad bit in all of this nonsense. Never gonna happen. No way. You fuckers made this mess. This was never a problem until you idiots gave children more rights than adults and now we have sawed off retards shooting the place up. Take guns away from Democrats and gratuitous gun violence would drop 85%. Oh yeah. Fuck off, cunt. This is fight club. You want pussy club, haul your ass over to huffpo or MJones.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Number 9 Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

The Bush regime doesn't believe in funding education because if you fund education you will have a more educated populace. If you have a more educated populace, you will have critical thinking. If you have critical thinking, you cannot push this agenda that they have and you won't have as many people that are so willing to serve in the armed forces for Dick Cheney.

  • Janeane Garofalo (2005) Majority Report, April 21, 2005 broadcast.
  • you wouldn't think a hollywood whore would get it would you?