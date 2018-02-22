Florida Teachers Demand Pension Fund Dump Gunmaker Shares

Two days ago, while going through the holdings of the Florida teachers pension fund which amount to over $37 billion, Bloomberg found a surprising entry: 41,129 shares in American Outdoor Brands (valued at a meager $528,000, including $306,000 in unrealized profits) according to a Dec. 31 securities filing listing the plan’s holdings. The company, formerly known as Smith & Wesson, is the market of the semiautomatic AR-15 assault rifle that was used in the Valentine's Day shooting on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
In addition to American Outdoors, the filing also showed that the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan also invested in gun company stock issued by Sturm & Ruger, Vista Outdoor and Olin Corp. All of these companies manufacture firearms or ammunition, including assault rifles.
Following the Tuesday news, we said that "we expect that these holdings will be liquidated promptly in the aftermath of the highly politicized shooting, and that the anticipation of said liquidation is why AOBC tumbled 5% today."
The case study for this was already present:
"after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 elementary school students and teachers were gunned down, CalSTRS and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold off their stakes in both Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson."
And, we predicted, "the same will take place over the coming days as the political scandal over the Parkland shooting peaks, and numerous pension systems seek to put pressure on gunmakers by dumping their stock."
It didn't take long to get validation, because according to Bloomberg, the Florida Education Association is urging the state body that manages pension funds for its members to sell its holdings in companies that make a semi-automatic rifle used in the recent massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
“I am sure that most of Florida’s public school employees are as sickened as I am to learn that the state has invested some of our pension fund holdings in the maker of the AR-15,” said association president Joanne McCall. “Surely there are better places for the state to invest its public employee retirement money than in companies that make products that harm our children.”
Still, McCall conceded that the teachers’ union is unable to divest from firearms industry stocks, or any others in their portfolio, on its own. “Unlike many states, the power to invest retirement funds belongs to political office holders,” she added.
The fund is managed by Governor Rick Scott and members of his cabinet. The Republican-controlled Florida legislature could also pass a bill calling for divestment. In 2016, legislation was passed to prevent state pension funds from being invested in companies that boycott Israel.
And now that one teachers retirement fund has officially demanded the liquidation of AOBC shares, we fully anticipated they all will, especially since the rest of the portfolio has generated such outsized gains in recent years.
“Given the recent events in Florida, it would certainly not surprise me to see other state funds divest their investment holdings in the industry," Rommel Dionisio, managing director of equity research at Aegis Capital Corp., said. “However, given there are so many other sources of investment capital available in the global financial markets, I have not seen meaningful long-term impact on the valuations of companies in the firearms industry from such divestment actions in the past.”
Meanwhile, the impact on American Outdoors stock was immediate, and after spiking at the open by 9%, AOBC is almost back to unchanged.
Comments
Heaven forbid people protect themselves. WTF?!
Gun manufacturer stocks go against indoctrination camp rules! Are Gubmint school employees wanting to make it a hate crime to own stock in companies who manufacture 2nd Amendment devices?
NO GUN STOCKS FOR YOU! JAIL INSTEAD...
Damn, take your kids out of the overly emotional indoctrination camps so that they have a chance at succeeding in life.
In reply to Heaven forbid people protect… by dietrolldietroll
She's right. They are better off investing with MIC contractors. Go for the weapons designed to kill OTHER PEOPLE'S CHILDREN. Besides, these are practically zero risk.
Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman United Technologies, L-3, BAE, you know, the real staples of the American diet.
In reply to Gun manufacturer stocks go… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Public junior high and high school education is grossly inefficient and ripe for tech-driven change. a Kahn-esque structure based upon daily online lessons from best-in-nation teachers married with afternoon local learning labs staffed by competent tutors would save MASSIVE time and $$ whilst boosting educational achievement. The teachers are just another union that needs to be dismantled to enable nationwide progress. I oppose this political investing nonesense, but if we're gonna go there, then let's build a 'freedom portfolio' and an 'innovative education portfolio'.
In reply to They better invest with MIC… by a Smudge by an…
My idea is for students to teach students, and teachers to teach students to teach. Every student spend 1 of their 6 hours of school teaching a class 2 years younger. Pressure for the older kid to know at least that much to avoid ridicule by the youngsters. Basically leads to a ~6:1 student to teacher ratio. Teacher watches over 5 student teachers instead of 30 students. 6th graderes, teach the 4th graders, 5th graders teach the 3rd graders etc. 1st and 2nd graders no teaching. Prepare for their big year in 3rd grade where they start teaching.
In reply to Public junior high and high… by Government nee…
Yeah, divest in all firearms stocks & reallocate that to BIG PHARMA, that ought to solve the problem.
In reply to My idea is for students to… by RAT005
Invest in Big Pharma -- dope the poor little bastards and make money doing it!
In reply to My idea is for students to… by RAT005
The kids from Stoneman sure seem to be pretty well educated.
Areas where guns are very popular, not so much.
Education decreases the need for firearms as a whole.
In reply to Public junior high and high… by Government nee…
make sure the teachers get pension CUTS to match their stupidity
In reply to They better invest with MIC… by a Smudge by an…
We need to take those funds and invest in pharmaceutical companies that make mind altering drugs instead.
In reply to Gun manufacturer stocks go… by ThinkerNotEmoter
BTFD
In reply to Heaven forbid people protect… by dietrolldietroll
Broadly speaking, defined benefit public pension plans will do far more harm to our children than guns ever will.
No shit. Be wishing they get shot trying to support them in addition to themselves. They just dnt fun get it guns aren't going away and most of them are too fucking gay to deal with needing one in the classroom. I say shut the whole fkn school system down nothing but 12 or more years of conformist training.
In reply to Broadly speaking, defined… by Agent P
Ironically, we’ll need our guns to protect ourselves from the hungry rioting hoards when their pension funds collapse.
In reply to Broadly speaking, defined… by Agent P
Just use their own canes and walkers to knock them to the ground.
Monty Python: The Granny Gang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0kRPXTBRqE
In reply to Ironically, we’ll need our… by Meat Hammer
there are too many dumb nonsense liberal job positions out there ... they should start perm cutting these useless title positions ... let these assholes find another job that doesn't infringe upon others
Florida teachers feeling guilty for not protecting students from the monsters lurking in their classrooms that they KNOW perfectly well are a threat to the safety of others? A lot of blame to go around for this one...including the students themselves that didn't do enough to alert authorities about their crazy classmate.
Well schools are sort of day prisons . Inmates could police their own . Shiv the freaks the jailers won't take care of .
In reply to Florida teachers feeling… by Max Cynical
Put the money in vaccine and pharmaceutical company stocks that are saving our children. You F-Tards are such tools. Don't worry the patriots will save you... With our guns if necessary.
Soon all the .gov pension funds will only be allowed to invest in Amazon. They welcome their new Bezos overlord.
In reply to Put the money in vaccine and… by NRGIsFree
100 times as many people die on the roads as are killed using long guns of all kinds. Let's go with the killing machines, buy GM.
The Teen Drunk driving & teen driving death statistics alone Warrant we take away their cars. I would bet those stats well surpass gun deaths.
Same argument.
In reply to 100 times as many people die… by ShrNfr
Easily.
In reply to The Teen Drunk driving &… by Chupacabra-322
Social Justice Warrior pension investing strategies, yea, thats going to solve the pension solvency problem....
They can always invest in Obama approved Solyndra.
Oh, wait...They can't.
In reply to Social Justice Warrior… by RozKo
Sell the big pharma stocks too you fking axxholes!
"Surely there are better places for the state to invest its public employee retirement money than in companies that make products that harm our children," ....meanwhile feeding their children pizza rolls and Mountain Dew, along with the daily dose of Prozac to keep them from going off the rails :)
Long GMOs, monosodium glutamate, pink slime, high fructose corn syrup!
In reply to "Surely there are better… by lehmen_sisters
256 American die a day from Opioid abuse. CNN don't you care about these people and their children?
There is no Constitutional Amendment for those Commie Bastards to take away in reporting Drug abuse.
In reply to 256 American die a day from… by NRGIsFree
Fuck opioid abuse. That shit should be free.
In reply to 256 American die a day from… by NRGIsFree
I think we should ban all pension funds from using money. Because guns don’t kill people, money does.
Question will be...if enough Pension Funds sell their Arms manufacturers will prices get low enough to bring in non-holding Pension funds on a fiduciary basis??
Ha ha ha ha ha ha EPIC RETARDS!
Are you certain they are EPIC RETARDS? Is it just becuase they don't see things your way? How are you so certain of this? ESP?
In reply to Ha ha ha ha ha ha EPIC… by Bill of Rights
Gee I have a fan club...Ill convert you yet!...Keep following me young one Ill save you from that Evil Podesta Group...
In reply to Are you certain they are… by Dratpmurt
Funny, the Lib Interchangeable SockPuppet is projecting again.
In reply to Are you certain they are… by Dratpmurt
They are "epic retards" because the won't invest in guns (that in a straight number, harm very few children) but they invest in War, Pharm, and Carb pushing industries that "harm EVERYONE" far more than guns.
Hell, their own system "Harms our kids"...I have kids in the system...and I constantly fight to undo the damage the system inflicts...Always worked with my kids to "make them good at math"...and I succeeded...DESPITE CRAPPY TEACHERS, my kids get A's in math...Can't tell you how many times my kids were reduced to tears because their "instruction" in class left them incapable of doing the math homework...an hour with me, we've got it done, they understand, and they get an A on the weekly test...
In reply to Are you certain they are… by Dratpmurt
Good for them whatever pisses you Trumptards off the most I am all for it. Children are dying for your impotence and the only answer you have is more guns. Weak!
Do you have notes from your handlers printed out or do you come up with this nonsense on your own?
In reply to Good for them whatever… by Dratpmurt
@ Meat,
Here’s their Logic regarding Gun Control. They would desire a waiting period of one year to obtain a Fire Arm. Then after one year. You don’t get a Fire Arm.
In reply to Do you have notes from your… by Meat Hammer
they are going to use mental health as the wrecking ball on gun purchases..
If you seek to obtain a gun you are crazy so instead of getting a firearm you will be ushered into the holding cell behind the wall while waiting for the bus to deliver you to the institution for the criminally insane.
In reply to @ Meat,… by Chupacabra-322
That's " I'm " all for it not " I am " ...Fucken Dope.
In reply to Good for them whatever… by Dratpmurt
Contractions are inappropriate for proper grammar. Again with all the profanity that makes you look so unintelligent. You really need to tone down your anger it is out of control dude.
In reply to That " I'm " all for it not… by Bill of Rights
The last thing the men behind the curtain want is a conscious informed public capable of critical thinking. Which is why a continually fraudulent zeitgeist is output via religion, the mass media, and the educational system. They seek to keep you in a distracted, naive bubble. And they are doing a damn good job of it.
In reply to Good for them whatever… by Dratpmurt
First off, I don't give fuck all for Trump, personally. He is, by a long shot, the best option we had and the correct choice was made. As far as the cutting your nose off to spite your face shit, I could care less about that either. Here's the deal, dumbshit, guns will never, and I do mean never, be removed from this country. If even they were to try to collect them up they would get, maybe, 30%. You fucking nitwits think that would make a difference? That's the sad bit in all of this nonsense. Never gonna happen. No way. You fuckers made this mess. This was never a problem until you idiots gave children more rights than adults and now we have sawed off retards shooting the place up. Take guns away from Democrats and gratuitous gun violence would drop 85%. Oh yeah. Fuck off, cunt. This is fight club. You want pussy club, haul your ass over to huffpo or MJones.
In reply to Good for them whatever… by Dratpmurt
CalPers did the same thing just before gun stocks went parabolic, costing their pensioners millions!
Hahahahaha!!! The stupid burrrrrrnsssss.
Except they bought Amazon instead. Gun stocks are traditionally bad investments over the duration of a cycle.
In reply to CalPers did the same thing… by Meat Hammer
The Bush regime doesn't believe in funding education because if you fund education you will have a more educated populace. If you have a more educated populace, you will have critical thinking. If you have critical thinking, you cannot push this agenda that they have and you won't have as many people that are so willing to serve in the armed forces for Dick Cheney.
The problem with "education" is not funding...we could triple the "funding" and still get the same results....just like health care...we spend upwards of 4x what the rest of the world spends, no better results, and in some area's (life span) worse results.
In reply to The Bush regime doesn't… by Number 9