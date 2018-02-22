Gartman: "Bloomberg Has Damaged Our Reputation"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:14

One day after we reported that "Dennis Gartman Blows Up With Investment In Riot Blockchain", Bloomberg followed up with a virtually identical article, titled "Risky crypto bet blows up Dennis Gartman's retirement account." And yet, despite being one of the most read features on Bloomberg this morning, the title was surprisingly changed to the far more bland "Risky crypto bet dents Dennis Gartman's retirement account."

The reason for the change to the title can be found in Dennis Gartman's latest investor letter, in which he slams the Bloomberg reporter for "miss-representations" [sic] that "we were materially and dramatically damaged perhaps to the point of insolvency, let us be quite clear: That is far, far from the truth. We did indeed lose money on Friday on a “block-chain” related equity that we had owned for the previous several days. However, the reporter told the story that we would be required to work several more years because of the losses suffered."

Here Gartman takes offense because the "world-renowned commodity guru", who two months after saying that "Bitcoin is nonsense and I'll never buy any!" bought stock - in his retirement account no less - in a fake blockchain company that was exposed as a fraud and dropped 33% in a single day, hardly suffered "material losses."

And while "the reporter in question has indicated in a phone conversation yesterday that she will repair the tenor of the article she wrote" which explains the title change from "blows up" to "dents", Gartman then laments that "that shall not repair the damage done to our reputation. Time only shall do that and we do indeed have time on our side."

Indeed you do Dennis, and we look forward to reading about, and commenting on, all the exciting twist and turns of your "retirement account" for a long time to come.

Here is the full excerpt from Gartman's letter in question:

Regarding our retirement account, and regarding the serious miss-representations made by a reporter for Bloomberg.com yesterday suggesting that we were materially and dramatically damaged perhaps to the point of insolvency, let us be quite clear: That is far, far from the truth. We did indeed lose money on Friday on a “block-chain” related equity that we had owned for the previous several days. However, the reporter told the story that we would be required to work several more years because of the losses suffered.

These comments by the reporter are seriously exaggerated. These were disconcerting losses to be certain, but were they material? No, they were hardly that. Further, the reporter in question has indicated in a phone conversation yesterday that she will repair the tenor of the article she wrote, however, that shall not repair the damage done to our reputation. Time only shall do that and we do indeed have time on our side.

Finally we want to thank our friends who came so quickly to our support yesterday after reading the reports in question. Now, ‘tis time to move on. We’ve other concerns that are material in nature.

Now if only Gartman can tell us if he finally covered his "retirement account" short on which we was stopped out yesterday, so algos will finally stop buying the dip...

NoDebt MillionDollarButter Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

I wonder when the participants in his company's retirement plan are going to sue him for breach of fiduciary responsibility.

It ain't sexy, but it's got teeth.  And the DOL is just ITCHING to go after little know-nothings like him for stupidity like this, "blowing up" or "denting" his employees' retirement accounts.

I'm just mentally running down the quick list of things that would support such a suit (since I know something about this stuff):

- Short term "trading" in an ERISA retirement plan by the plan's sponsor with participant assets?  FUCK. NO.  Big red flag there.

- Buying into something he had said in public media he would never do and believed was a fraud mere weeks before?  FUCK. NO.  Especially not if you lose money on it for the exact reason you said it was a fraud in the first place.

- What do you think all this trading in and out costs the plan participants?  It ain't zero.

- General douchebaggery.  <--- this is not actually a violation of ERISA, but it should be.

 

any_mouse NoDebt Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

NoDebt, With all that you posted, and no one seems to be concerned about Gartman's bad calls and sketchy fiduciary duty, except for ZH and now Bloomturd. One could posit the likely possibility that Gartman is an agent of disinformation.

Perhaps his "fund" and his business exists only as a prop for his part in a larger ongoing project.

This might explain Jim Cramer and all of CNBC.

Similar to landing a booster rocket, just like in the 1950's science fiction movies, when the model rocket ship would shoot sparks out of its ass as it settled onto the model stage. "Forbidden Planet" style.

idontcare Bill of Rights Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

There is not any possible way that Gartman is anything more than a character actor trotted out like a jester from time to time by the financial MSM as comic relief.  Seriously.  He's been "wrong way Gartman" since I first heard of him on CNBC in the middle 90's and yet he is still supposedly solvent.  Reality check here - he's just another part of the 24/7 infomercial called mainstream financial news.

gmak Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Ri-ight.  It's a single Bloomberg article that damaged Gartman's reputation. It has NOTHING to do with the fact that he is the most reliable contrarian indicator ever to exist (NOTHING, I tell ya).

DavidFL Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Is this Gartman fellow ever correct. Perhaps we should call him - Wrong way Gartman, in honor of the aviator of old. The only difference is that Corrigan got it correct; Im not sure Mr. Gartman is as fortunate.

buzzsaw99 Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Bloomturd dented Denny's rep.  lolz

Whoo-hoo-hoo, look who knows so much. It just so happens that your friend here is only MOSTLY dead.  [/Miracle Max]