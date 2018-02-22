Gartman: "Bloomberg Has Damaged Our Reputation"

One day after we reported that "Dennis Gartman Blows Up With Investment In Riot Blockchain", Bloomberg followed up with a virtually identical article, titled "Risky crypto bet blows up Dennis Gartman's retirement account." And yet, despite being one of the most read features on Bloomberg this morning, the title was surprisingly changed to the far more bland "Risky crypto bet dents Dennis Gartman's retirement account."
The reason for the change to the title can be found in Dennis Gartman's latest investor letter, in which he slams the Bloomberg reporter for "miss-representations" [sic] that "we were materially and dramatically damaged perhaps to the point of insolvency, let us be quite clear: That is far, far from the truth. We did indeed lose money on Friday on a “block-chain” related equity that we had owned for the previous several days. However, the reporter told the story that we would be required to work several more years because of the losses suffered."
Here Gartman takes offense because the "world-renowned commodity guru", who two months after saying that "Bitcoin is nonsense and I'll never buy any!" bought stock - in his retirement account no less - in a fake blockchain company that was exposed as a fraud and dropped 33% in a single day, hardly suffered "material losses."
And while "the reporter in question has indicated in a phone conversation yesterday that she will repair the tenor of the article she wrote" which explains the title change from "blows up" to "dents", Gartman then laments that "that shall not repair the damage done to our reputation. Time only shall do that and we do indeed have time on our side."
Indeed you do Dennis, and we look forward to reading about, and commenting on, all the exciting twist and turns of your "retirement account" for a long time to come.
Here is the full excerpt from Gartman's letter in question:
Regarding our retirement account, and regarding the serious miss-representations made by a reporter for Bloomberg.com yesterday suggesting that we were materially and dramatically damaged perhaps to the point of insolvency, let us be quite clear: That is far, far from the truth. We did indeed lose money on Friday on a “block-chain” related equity that we had owned for the previous several days. However, the reporter told the story that we would be required to work several more years because of the losses suffered.
These comments by the reporter are seriously exaggerated. These were disconcerting losses to be certain, but were they material? No, they were hardly that. Further, the reporter in question has indicated in a phone conversation yesterday that she will repair the tenor of the article she wrote, however, that shall not repair the damage done to our reputation. Time only shall do that and we do indeed have time on our side.
Finally we want to thank our friends who came so quickly to our support yesterday after reading the reports in question. Now, ‘tis time to move on. We’ve other concerns that are material in nature.
Now if only Gartman can tell us if he finally covered his "retirement account" short on which we was stopped out yesterday, so algos will finally stop buying the dip...
Comments
Gartman will be a Homeless Tent dweller real soon. This guy couldn't trade baseball cards.
Gartman is the ultimate anti-compass....do the opposite of what he says and you can get rich....
In reply to Gartman will be a Homeless… by Bill of Rights
What reputation ?
In reply to Gartman is the ultimate anti… by Budnacho
Seriously, what reputation? He is a running joke. There should be a superhero cartoon done for him: "na-na-na-na-na-na-na GARTMAN!" They could send him to tyrannical dictatorships disguised as a mild-mannered economist where he secretly destroys their economies by giving them bad advice.
In reply to What reputation ? by Richard Chesler
I wonder when the participants in his company's retirement plan are going to sue him for breach of fiduciary responsibility.
It ain't sexy, but it's got teeth. And the DOL is just ITCHING to go after little know-nothings like him for stupidity like this, "blowing up" or "denting" his employees' retirement accounts.
I'm just mentally running down the quick list of things that would support such a suit (since I know something about this stuff):
- Short term "trading" in an ERISA retirement plan by the plan's sponsor with participant assets? FUCK. NO. Big red flag there.
- Buying into something he had said in public media he would never do and believed was a fraud mere weeks before? FUCK. NO. Especially not if you lose money on it for the exact reason you said it was a fraud in the first place.
- What do you think all this trading in and out costs the plan participants? It ain't zero.
- General douchebaggery. <--- this is not actually a violation of ERISA, but it should be.
In reply to Seriously, what reputation? … by MillionDollarButter
NoDebt, With all that you posted, and no one seems to be concerned about Gartman's bad calls and sketchy fiduciary duty, except for ZH and now Bloomturd. One could posit the likely possibility that Gartman is an agent of disinformation.
Perhaps his "fund" and his business exists only as a prop for his part in a larger ongoing project.
This might explain Jim Cramer and all of CNBC.
Similar to landing a booster rocket, just like in the 1950's science fiction movies, when the model rocket ship would shoot sparks out of its ass as it settled onto the model stage. "Forbidden Planet" style.
In reply to I wonder when the… by NoDebt
My only connection to Gartman is through Zerohedge, but I have assumed for years that there is no money - how could there be?
Admittedly, Tyler has had a thing for Gartman for some time now: get a room, you guys!
In reply to NoDebt, With all that you… by any_mouse
I wonder if Gartman got stopped out of his shorts in early Wednesday up spike? Just before the small crash later that day.
In reply to NoDebt, With all that you… by any_mouse
"One could posit the likely possibility that Gartman is an agent of disinformation."
Oh, he's definitely that. My main concern is the person he is most misinforming is himself.
In reply to NoDebt, With all that you… by any_mouse
major or captain douchebaggery would be a violation of ERISA, but after you get to general douchebaggery, you are correct, that is not a violation.
In reply to I wonder when the… by NoDebt
He's on South Park. right?
In reply to Seriously, what reputation? … by MillionDollarButter
The SHALL is strong in these ones! (Shithead laughs loudest) he made appearances and set guidelines but never invested anything, son of Madoff?
In reply to He's on South Park. right? by Lanka
Stop saying "WE" Gartman! we all know its just you sitting in your basement following the latest internet meme on what to buy.
He makes it sound like he actually has a hedge fund behind him or something.
In reply to Gartman is the ultimate anti… by Budnacho
Fake it till you can blame another network for your ills and still make it? (Lose it?) He can make his losses back by being aggressive? Good luck Denny, your fans are everywhere? Btfd you f-cking turd and tell your friends to buy every dip too?
In reply to Stop saying "WE" Gartman! we… by Plunge Protection
Identical to Goldman Sachs is he not.
Well, he only has about $10 bucks he's playing with... and a jug of Mad Dog.
I can not watch, painful idiocy...
In reply to Gartman is the ultimate anti… by Budnacho
There is not any possible way that Gartman is anything more than a character actor trotted out like a jester from time to time by the financial MSM as comic relief. Seriously. He's been "wrong way Gartman" since I first heard of him on CNBC in the middle 90's and yet he is still supposedly solvent. Reality check here - he's just another part of the 24/7 infomercial called mainstream financial news.
In reply to Gartman will be a Homeless… by Bill of Rights
Is trading baseball cards easy? Seriously, I've never done it.
In reply to Gartman will be a Homeless… by Bill of Rights
Easy as pissing in bed.
In reply to Is trading baseball cards… by Eman Laer
When Jews get Jewed... 😂😂
In reply to Gartman will be a Homeless… by Bill of Rights
Ri-ight. It's a single Bloomberg article that damaged Gartman's reputation. It has NOTHING to do with the fact that he is the most reliable contrarian indicator ever to exist (NOTHING, I tell ya).
The quarterly reporting to investors will tell the tale.
In reply to Ri-ight. It's a single… by gmak
Investors..? PPfftt !
Really, Investors.
After the quarterly; it'll look like Jonestown '78.
If there were any still alive... after last quarter.
In reply to The quarterly reporting to… by Arnold
Is this Gartman fellow ever correct. Perhaps we should call him - Wrong way Gartman, in honor of the aviator of old. The only difference is that Corrigan got it correct; Im not sure Mr. Gartman is as fortunate.
I like Gartman. I do the opposite of whatever the fuck he says, and I'm doing well.
If he stopped by I would give him a bowl of soup and listen to his stories. Then I would send him on his way.
In reply to I like Gartman. I do the… by balz
Gartman is now the boy named Sue
Two words that will help get an airline upgrade over the phone for a flight, "explosive diarrhea"
Ok it's funny, I'll give you that. but i doubt any airline is going to knowingly allow someone with that condition to be in the front of the plane with the "special" people.
In reply to Two words that will help get… by ZippyBananaPants
gartman so are you long or short . lets hear it
Like a French whore, Gartman's reputation was ruined long ago.
Why does Gartman keep referring to himself as "we"?
Its a big club.......
In reply to Why does Gartman keep… by NonExistentFun…
him and his bottle of Tanqueray
In reply to Why does Gartman keep… by NonExistentFun…
He only has to open his mouth to continue to confirm the damage he does to his reputation!
No big deal, ZH changes headlines continuously on many articles throughout the day. It is called clickbait.
And still you come and comment :D
The bait works, right?
In reply to No big deal, ZH changes… by Liberaldisdain
Bloomturd dented Denny's rep. lolz
Whoo-hoo-hoo, look who knows so much. It just so happens that your friend here is only MOSTLY dead. [/Miracle Max]
I loved listening to Gartman trolling ZH on losing money on trades...
Gartman’s reputation was already tarnished before this article. Nice way for him to cover up for his past blunders
what reputation?
Queue the new Gartman investment angle of media slander lawsuits in 4, 3, 2 1....
I can't believe I'm in a position where I must support Gartman, but CNN is worse than shit on your shoe. Gartman is a beacon of credibility in comparison.
Dennis Gartman is the Brandon Lang of the trading world - the ultimate fade...
This guy is the original 'schmuck'.
Jameson is the man lol
jameson is my booze
In reply to Jameson is the man lol by 2rigged2fail
Considering that his reputation was that of a dumb shit its destruction could only be an improvement.
Gartman you had a reputation???
Long, short, straddle, complex algorithms. All in a day of "Gartwheeling" financial gymnastics.
Yes, I for one, shall never again see Dennis as the crypto guru I once took him for.