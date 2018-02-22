"I Haven't Eaten Meat In 2 Months" - Venezuelan Oil Workers Are Collapsing From Hunger On The Job

Those who are unfamiliar with Venezuela’s unprecedented economic collapse might be surprised to learn that the country’s oil production has only slowed, even as the price of a barrel of crude has risen in most international markets.
Unsurprisingly (it’s Venezuela), there’s a macabre explanation for this phenomenon: The workers at PDVSA - Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, which once showered Venezuelans with oil wealth - are literally collapsing due to hunger and exhaustion as workers defy their government handlers and flee their jobs in their desperation as the value of their pay has been completely erased.
Bloomberg spoke with several workers in Venezuela’s oil industry about the harsh conditions they face on a daily basis.
Of course, oil workers aren’t the only ones suffering: The situation in Venezuela is getting so dire that ordinary Venezuelans are losing tons of body weight because of the food shortages. Many can no longer afford to buy meat.
One worker told Bloomberg about how his weekly salary barely pays for the corn flour he mixes with water and drinks every morning.
At 6:40 a.m., Pablo Ruiz squats at the gate of a decaying refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, steeling himself for eight Sisyphean hours of brushing anti-rust paint onto pipes under a burning sun. For breakfast, the 55-year-old drank corn-flour water.
Ruiz’s weekly salary of 110,000 bolivares — about 50 cents at the black-market exchange rate — buys him less than a kilo of corn meal or rice. His only protein comes from 170 grams of canned tuna included in a food box the government provides to low-income families. It shows up every 45 days or so.
“I haven’t eaten meat for two months,” he said. “The last time I did, I spent my whole week’s salary on a chicken meal.”
Hunger is hastening the ruin of Venezuelan’s oil industry as workers grow too weak and hungry for heavy labor. With children dying of malnutrition and adults sifting garbage for table scraps, food has become more important than employment, and thousands are walking off the job. Absenteeism and mass resignations mean few are left to produce the oil that keeps the tattered economy functioning.
Researchers at three Venezuelan Universities reported losing on average 11 kilograms (24 lbs) in body weight last year and almost 90% now live in poverty, according to a new university study on the impact of a devastating economic crisis and food shortages. That annual survey has become a key barometer of the country’s economic stress since the government stopped releasing reliable economic data, as Reuters reports.
Per Reuters, over 60% of Venezuelans surveyed said that during the previous three months they had woken up hungry because they did not have enough money to buy food. About a quarter of the population was eating two or less meals a day.
After winning the presidency in 1999, leftist President Hugo Chavez was proud of improving Venezuela’s social indicators as the country’s economy was bolstered by oil-fueled welfare policies.
But his successor President Nicolas Maduro, who has ruled since 2013, has allowed corruption to flourish. And his political allies have mismanaged the economy to such a degree that the collapse in the price of oil during 2014 had ruinous consequences.
Even as the price of crude has begun to creep materially higher, the situation in Venezuela is only getting worse.
In contemporary Venezuela, currency controls restrict food imports, hyperinflation eats into salaries, and people line up for hours to buy basics like flour.
As a result, 90% of Venezuelans live in poverty.
In what appears to be a last-ditch effort to rescue the country’s economy and his regime, President Nicolas Maduro yesterday began sales of the Petro, Venezuela’s oil-backed cryptocurerency. The launch was so successful, Maduro has assured the public, that he is considering launch a “Petro Oro” - a cryptocurrency backed by gold reserves.
But perhaps even more shocking than the dire circumstances under which PDVSA’s remaining employees go to work every day is the contrast with the country’s prosperous past, as Bloomberg describes it…
For decades, PDVSA was a dream job in a socialist petro-state. The company supplied workers not only with a good living and revolutionary-red coveralls, but cafeterias that served lunches with soup, a main course, dessert and freshly squeezed juice. Now, the cafeterias are mostly bare, the children are hungry and employees are leaving to work as taxi drivers, plumbers or farmers. Some emigrate. Some hold out as long as they can.
...Now, instead of enjoying the trappings of a comfortable, middle-class life (not to mention freshly squeezed fruit juice), desperate employees are risking the government’s wrath - and possibly sacrificing their chance at a government pension someday - to escape not only from their jobs, but from Venezuela.
Those who quit without notice risk losing their pensions, as bureaucrats refuse to process paperwork. Many managers live in terror of arrest since the Maduro regime purged the industry, imprisoning officials from low-level apparatchiks to former oil ministers. In one human resources office, a sign advertised a limit of five resignations a day.
"Management is holding them back to stop brain and technical drain," said Jose Bodas, general secretary of United Federation of Venezuelan Oil Workers. He estimates 500 employees have resigned at the Puerto La Cruz refinery and nearby processing facilities in the past 12 months - even though superiors have labeled them "traitors to the homeland," a phrase that often precedes arrest. In the streets, families sell their boots and the red coveralls.
"They’re giving up because of hunger," Bodas said. "They’re leaving because they get paid better abroad. This is unheard of, a catastrophe."
In a nightmarish reflection of what life must’ve been like in some of the most poverty stricken areas of the Soviet Union, widespread adsenteeism is forcing those who stay behind to work long hours at the state’s insistence - without any additional compensation.
Sitting in the living room of his house, on his day off, Endy Torres says he has lost 33 pounds over the past 18 months. He shows his PDVSA identification photo as proof: a chubby-cheeked man, weighing 176 pounds.
Ten years ago, he joined the company expecting an ample salary and comfortable pension. Today, his 700,000 bolivars per month, plus a food bonus of 1.6 million bolivars (about $9.50 altogether) can’t fill the fridge at his grandmother’s house, where he lives.
About 10 people from his department resigned in January. There are 263 plant operators remaining and 180 vacancies at the Puerto La Cruz refinery, he said.
Absenteeism forces those who show up to work extra hours and burn precious calories. The lack of investment in equipment and maintenance has increased technical failures, almost all in the early hours of the morning, he said. When they occur, workers are too fatigued to act quickly, and accidents occur.
And the worst part of it all is: Even if oil prices make a surprise comeback, years of favoritism, corruption and - now - international sanctions mean it’s unlikely Venezuela’s oil industry will suddenly blossom once again: For those who stay behind, the formerly wealthiest country in Latin America will probably remain mired in poverty, for as long as it’s ruled by a corrupt autocracy.
no one to save them
"I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today...or roadkill...or a leather shoe or whatever you got"
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
I wish the Venezuelans the best. Get off the fiat jewish dollar opiate as soon as possible and you will find healing.
In reply to "I'll gladly pay you Tuesday… by NoDecaf
Not everyone in Venezuela is starving. Maduro and his cronies are absolutely steeped in wealth and luxury - much of it protected in Swiss bank accounts. We can all hope he's treat like the Czars when the revolution comes.
In reply to I wish the Venezuelans the… by J S Bach
Ding ding ding! This is how every communist country ends up: with the leaders living la dolce vita and the people starving.
In reply to Not everyone in Venezuela is… by Stuck on Zero
About time mankind returned to THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD.
In reply to Ding ding ding! This is how… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Fuck off, Biblicrap spammer.
In reply to About time mankind returned… by lloll
The sad fact is their oil is heavy and must be blended with Nigerian. The US sanctions the country though I don't know why. If Hillary was president she'd hold a charity fund raiser - for the children.
In reply to Fuck off, Biblicrap spammer. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Yup, right along with speeches at 100,000,000 bolivar each.
In reply to The sad fact is their oil is… by Baron von Bud
I am certain (((they))) are getting ready to buy everything at pennies on the shekel. What do you think the international boycott is intended to do other than optimize their buy in?
In reply to I wish the Venezuelans the… by J S Bach
Yeah. Interesting: Tyler mentions American sanctions only in the very last sentence. Saving critical but narrative-unfriendly details to the tail end is a tactic used incessantly by Fake News agencies.
Tough New Illegal US Sanctions on Venezuela. Economic Warfare (17-Aug-2017)
Cut out the middleman, and watch the economy get rolling again.
In reply to I wish the Venezuelans the… by J S Bach
Petro will solve everything.
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
Let them eat crypto.
In reply to Petro will solve everything. by Bunga Bunga
It sounds like the guy didn't plan ahead. He doesn't know how to catch rats? Pigeons?
In my area we have 30-lb raccoons that run in packs. Lots of possums. Norway rats (my neighbor catches about one or two a week, he lives next to the drainage pond and complains about it). Plenty of coyotes but ewwww. Tons of pigeons. Seagulls, down on the water front. Squirrels which are rats with tails and I despise the little fuckers because they eat my day lillies!
Even with a little pellet rifle you can get pigeon and other small creatures. Not hard to catch rats with a bucket and a bottle and some bait. I posted links below to two Utube channels with tons of basic traps you can make cheaply, with minimal tools.
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
Bah. I went vegetarian for 2 and 1/2 years. My teeth were cleaner, mild foods tasted better and there is no way in hell to get fat, that's about it.
In reply to It sounds like the guy didn… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I was vegan for six months in my younger years. Oh yes, you sure as hell can get fat! All that cheese and bread and other stuff! You can get fat as a vegan.
In reply to Bah. I went vegetarian for 2… by Rex Andrus
I dare you to try to live off the wildlife in a suburban setting. A single family will denude 5 or 6 acres of wildlife in less than a month. And critters are smarter than you think. They leave when they realize a new predator is in residence. Even in rural areas, the wildlife density is lower than you think.
In reply to It sounds like the guy didn… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree. It would only be temporary. I would start raising chickens and rabbits in the back yard, fuck the HOA rules.
As for rats? I don't know anyplace that has a shortage. Maybe NOKO. It's gross but I will eat rat to save myself from having to eat pets and people.
I think, in my suburban area, a lot of people are clueless and would be too horrified to think about eating rats or squirrels. Good. While they are starving and being horrified I will be staying strong and thriving. That's my plan. What's yours?
In reply to I dare you to try to live… by CNONC
I'm sure if they could they would. And if it got that bad here anyone who was chickens will be a targeted by at least 10000 people. Good luck.
In reply to I agree. It would only be… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I fled the suburbs a couple of years ago. I am approaching total self sufficiency in food with backyard agriculture on 2 acres. I am also debt free and at a point where I can pay the remaining bills (primarily home, health, and auto insurance. My utility usage is down to about 100 dollars a month. I am installing a coal fired natural circulation hydronic heating system this summer that should bring my utilities to zero.) working 2 days a month. So I feel well prepared, but I know that, despite my preparations, I will be surprised by the unforeseen hazards which will present themselves.
I'll eat rats if I have to. But even they are in short supply. I had a house in Atlanta with a guest house that I didn't use for several years. When I went to sell the property, I found an epic Norway rat infestation in the guest house. It at first seemed as though there were hundreds of rats. I set up shop with a pellet rifle and began killing rats. I killed less than twenty and the infestation was done. I suspect many fled the onslaught, but I was amazed at the limited numbers evident in a major infestation.
In reply to I agree. It would only be… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Squirrels, now there is a meal, and with a great Omega 3 to Omega 6 fat ratio...very healthy.
Rats, I'm not so sure of.
In reply to It sounds like the guy didn… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If you have time to bitch about a lack of protein, you have time to do something about it, teach your kids to grow food, and involve the entire family in the effort.
In reply to Squirrels, now there is a… by Stevious
Perhaps Bernie Sanders could send him a ham sandwich from the Socialist Utopia of Vermont.
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
In reply to Perhaps Bernie Sanders could… by Ajax-1
Park 500,000 tonnes of non perishable food in international waters off the venezuelan coast. Tell the venezuelan people its theirs if they overthrow Maduro.
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
Themselves. Windowsill garden. Quail raised in the house in a rabbit coop. If they have a yard, even better, raise rabbits and chickens along with growing beans.
Teach your kids like skills such as that, and you have raised a person that will survive and be able to help not just themselves, their family members and others.
In reply to no one to save them by Number 9
Enjoy your socialist utopia, assholes.
Wow homie, you seriously believe those assholes (ever looked in a mirror???) as you call them asked for this? You must be a man boobed, NFL watching closet homo (cannot think of another reason for so much rage) americanus. Look, it even ends with Anus. Boobus AmericANUS. Now hoo's the asshole?
All the schadenfreude on these boards at JOOSA driven misery of perfectly good people and nations.....tech tech.....
In reply to Enjoy your socialist utopia,… by homiegot
Take your schadenfreude and shove it up your black ass.
In reply to Wow homie, you seriously… by Oh regional Indian
Homie got triggered. Poor homie... I hope you habla en espanol. You've got to moan in spanish when the donkey's dick goes up YOUR ass, literally or figuratively. Homie....
In reply to Take your schadenfreude and… by homiegot
That big black dick in you mouth is making you lisp a bit.
In reply to Homie got triggered. Poor… by Oh regional Indian
Don't forget the US sanctions. Funny how China -- a communist nation -- is doing well.
In reply to Enjoy your socialist utopia,… by homiegot
Venezuela doesn't produce anything. They don't make anything. They are of no use to us. Of course China is doing great. They make all the useless shit we buy.
In reply to Don't forget the US… by LetThemEatRand
So Venezuela's problem is that it doesn't produce anything, but you're okay with sending all US manufacturing to China?
In reply to Venezuela doesn't produce… by homiegot
Is Homiegot really wasting your time trying to talk intelligently to it?
A perfect example of why we're declining big time as a society.
In reply to So Venezuela's problem is… by LetThemEatRand
Not under Mao.. I think the lesson here is that governments can be successfully communist as long as they respect market forces.
In reply to Don't forget the US… by LetThemEatRand
Sorry, but dumbest comment ever.
In reply to Not under Mao.. I think the… by dognamedabu
Meh, it was you who put it out there that China is doing so well under communism without realizing the differences between their approaches.
In reply to Sorry, but dumbest comment… by LetThemEatRand
Suggest you Google "law of holes"
In reply to Meh, it was you who put it… by dognamedabu
I get that China is communist shithole. So is Venezuela. As a matter of fact so is USA. They are all run by oligarchs of different flavors. It's the ones that 'allow' more freedom of trade that seem to be better able to feed their people.
In reply to Suggest you Google "law of… by mayhem_korner
They need to feed the people Soylent Green.
They are eating cake.
In reply to They need to feed the people… by sheikurbootie
no. flamingoes.
In reply to They are eating cake. by runswithscissors
No, let them eat the Petro.
In reply to They are eating cake. by runswithscissors
We were speculating they were eating long pig two years ago, here.
In reply to They need to feed the people… by sheikurbootie
Only two months? I haven't eaten meat in 50 years.
Haaaha, I was thinking the same thing.
It's far easier to grow a carrot than a lump of cattle meat, but this fact seems lost on meaters.
In reply to Only two months? I haven't… by herbivore
it is easy to shoot a bird in the yard..
or a deer in your garden
In reply to Haaaha, I was thinking the… by Oh regional Indian
Personal choice, early life influences I suppose..... I'd rather gather than hunt. Fruits are free. :-)
In reply to it is easy to shot a bird in… by Number 9
a 30 pound salmon goes a long way towards the food bill.. only a fool doesn't take advantage of his surroundings..
In reply to Personal choice, early life… by Oh regional Indian