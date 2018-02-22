It's Not Just The Homicides: Commercial Robberies In Baltimore Are Up 88%

We now have supporting evidence that Baltimore is the “nation’s most dangerous city,” according to a new report issued by USA Today’s crime desk. The implosion of Baltimore’s inner city comes as little surprise to us, considering our recent reporting of out of control murders and violent crime plunging the town into turmoil after the Ferguson effect (2015).
“Baltimore is the big city with the highest per capita murder rate in the nation, with nearly 56 murders per 100,000 people. At 343 murders in 2017, the city tallied the highest per capita rate in its history,” USA Today wrote on Sunday.
The newspaper analyzed 2017 law enforcement crime data from the 50 largest cities across the nation and discovered that Baltimore had a higher per capita murder rate than Detroit, Memphis, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.
Back in December, we detailed how Baltimore’s murder rate is more than 4x the average of large cities, and to make matters worse— tied with Venezuela.
Looking at homicides per capita in 2017, Baltimore is clearly the most dangerous large city in the U.S. with a murder rate that is more than 4x the average of other large cities and some 40% higher than the second most dangerous city of Detroit. To put things in perspective, the murder rate in Baltimore is now exactly tied with Venezuela at 57.2 murders per 100,000 residents.
Surprisingly, the newspaper’s crime desk says the overall homicide rate for the 50 largest cities started to decline in 2017.
However, the drop was not by much roughly 1 percent, which was produced by a rapid decline in murders for cities like Chicago (14.7 percent), New York City (13.4%) and Houston (11%).
Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the region added 25 homicides in 2017 (343) up from the prior year (318).
On the chart below, Baltimore logged the nation’s second highest homicides for large cities in 2017, only behind Chicago with 650 homicides in 2017, down from 762 the prior year, a town with a population of 2.7 million, verse Baltimore’s population of 620,000. For Baltimore’s small size, the city had more homicides in 2017, than New York, Los Angeles, and Philadephia, where populations are astronomically higher.
“Where they rank us is very alarming,” Commissioner Designate Darryl De Sousa told WBAL Radio.
He added: “But I know Baltimore in another way…I know the moms and dads that struggle each and every day that try and make the city better.”
De Sousa said the new violence reduction initiative that he and Mayor Catherine Pugh have implemented across the city is working; he further stated homicides are down 37 percent and nonfatal shooting are down 46 percent as compared to this time last year.
There have been 32 homicides as of February 21, 2018, according to The Baltimore Sun; at this time last year, police reported around 47 murders.
Crime is “trending downward in every single category” in 2018, Pugh said at a Tuesday press conference.
The mayor described Baltimore’s violence prevention initiative as “very data-driven.”
Said Pugh: “Are we satisfied yet? No. Are we trending in the right direction? Yes.”
Baltimore’s law enforcement officers have already arrested some 200 violent repeat offenders in recent weeks on outstanding warrants, De Sousa said on WBAL Radio. The city’s violence prevention strategy is about “putting resources in the right places at the right times,” he said.
“We know our problematic areas,” said De Sousa, who proposed diverting more energy and time to districts that are considered troubled areas, such as Sandtown-Winchester, a neighborhood in West Baltimore, Maryland where Freddie Gray was arrested and ultimately died– triggering the 2015 Baltimore riots.
Dr. Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve, a criminology expert and professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, tells the Baltimore Patch that citizens should ignore USA Today’s rankings of the city.
“We kind of throw around these rankings and it makes it sound like everyone is equally vulnerable to violence, when really, in most cities, especially a city like Chicago for instance, violence is mostly concentrated in areas that are most socially neglected. Areas with the highest rates of poverty. Failing schools,” Van Cleve said.
“Major American cities with high levels of segregation, poverty and inequality will often see high rates of violence, she says. But crime statistics and rankings don’t paint an accurate picture of where that violence actually happens. Violence is concentrated within communities, and individual blocks within neighborhoods see vastly different levels of violence than others,” she added.
“Literally, one side of the street will have less crime in the same neighborhood than the other side of the street,” she says.
USA Today cited some crime experts and law enforcement officials believe the fracturing of community and law enforcement relationships could have had some impact on elevated homicides in areas like Baltimore and Chicago.
While it is only day 53 into 2018, Mayor Catherine Pugh has already indicated success in her new crime-fighting strategies. Homicides in Baltimore tend to be a seasonal thing, which, perhaps, the recent split of the polar vortex could signal homicides will increase from here due to warmer weather. As for now, Pugh and her PR firm are merely spreading propaganda…
Something tells us that the implosion of Baltimore is far from over, as the opioid crisis is fueling the next wave of turmoil. The Baltimore Sun identifies the next wave of chaos to be originating from an explosion of commercial robberies. This will further complicate the situation for the police department, who is already stretched thin with out of control murders. In the last five years, commercial robberies have risen 88 percent, from 560 in 2013 to more than 1,000 last year.
The explosion of commercial robberies started on April 18, 2015, just six days after Baltimore Police officers arrested Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old African American resident of Baltimore, Maryland. Gray sustained injuries to his spine while being transported in a police vehicle, where he later passed away. In return, residents spurred city-wide riots that targeted commercial stores. The National Guard was called in and shut down the town for a week in a variant form of Martial law.
Business owners in the inner city are panicking about the threats outside their stores: drug dealing, intimidation, stabbings, and shootings, said the Baltimore Sun. Businesses have adapted to the warzone like environment by hiring guards, installing bullet-resistant glass, door buzzer systems, and basically turning their shop into a mini-fortress. Some businesses are just shutting down, as the warzone like climate is not producing a sustainable atmosphere for a healthy economy.
“Our members are very concerned,” said Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Unfortunately, a lot of our members don’t relocate. It’s a massive endeavor. A lot of times they just go out of business.”
Baltimore is a mess. America is a shithole. Do we have your attention now?
Comments
America's on FIRE! The CURSE is the source of it all.
Follow the money !
In reply to America's on FIRE! by lloll
Baltimore: "A Space to Destroy".
In reply to Follow the money ! by DaiRR
when Cali blows up, I'll be in the aftermath.
-Dr. Dre
In reply to Baltimore: "A Space to… by TBT or not TBT
Baltimore cops were smart enough to realize when they're simultaneously under attack from above and below, walk away. Let the zoo tend to itself.
In reply to Baltimore: "A Space to… by TBT or not TBT
I present to you, The Honorable Louise Farrakhan...:)
Farrakhan Unleashes on Obama and his Failed Legacy - NAILED IT!
https://youtu.be/YTg17W_Qtu4
In reply to Baltimore cops were smart… by NoDebt
88%...BFD...
Wall Street: 400%!
In reply to I present to you, The… by FireBrander
"Socially neglected"
They say that like it's the cause of violence rather than the result.
Further they fail to mention that in many of these areas neglected by society, they are institutionally prevented from having police presence and WILLINGNESS to actually apprehend villains. As with gun free zones being the epicenter for gun violence,the same applies to cop free zones.
We can moan about police oppression but we can equally see the result of no presence is.
In reply to Baltimore: "A Space to… by TBT or not TBT
Locally, and I suspect nationally, Blacks commit crimes against other blacks in Black neighborhoods....the cops show up..."nobudy saw nuttin".
In a White neighborhood, a dozen old busy-bodies would be calling 911 ready to tell the story...I know this first hand...I committed the "crime" of riding a snowmobile down our street to an empty field (literally a 60 second drive)...cops there within 15 minutes...geesh...cop wasn't an ass though...told him I live up the street and just rode it down to this field...he said ok and left.
In reply to "Socially neglected"… by Oldwood
You want to buy some good drugs? Go to the neighborhood with the Drug Free Zone signs everywhere.
In reply to "Socially neglected"… by Oldwood
Police brutality in Baltimore results in the residents burning down the local pharmacy...why not visit the police station?
Why are there NEVER "active shooters" inside police stations?
I know the answer, but I would love to hear the liberals explain that one..
In reply to Baltimore: "A Space to… by TBT or not TBT
What police brutality are you referring to? Please be specific.
In reply to Police brutality in… by FireBrander
Ban Wakandians and their vibranium
In reply to What police brutality are… by Ajax-1
what money? these chimps deal in Tide, dope and hos
In reply to Follow the money ! by DaiRR
Will Al Sharpton be holding a vigil anytime soon in the area? or is he still leading the stop the violence rally in Chicago?
In reply to Follow the money ! by DaiRR
I'll bet the residential robberies are worse - but covered up.
In reply to America's on FIRE! by lloll
And ultimately the coroners office can reduce murder rate efficiently by merely getting a stamp that says “accidental discharge of evil weapon”
make it not murder AND make it caused by the gun. That’s perfect.
In reply to I'll bet the residential… by wee-weed up
If only they were smart enough to only rob banks.
In reply to America's on FIRE! by lloll
Why all the murders?
Let me take a wild-assed guess.......”inequality”?
In reply to If only they were smart… by Common_Law
When a new family moves into the neighborhood, and they're Asian, I smile Big-ly...and sure enough...within months, the property never looked better...every single time...can't say that about any other race...including my white brothers...
New Asian family, mom walks her kids to bust stop everyday, they are dressed very proper...the white and other races...most parents could give a shit, and it shows in the kids...
In reply to Why all the murders?… by divingengineer
Maybe the whites your seeing are acting that way because popular culture encourages them to act like gangsta niggas.
In reply to When a new family moves into… by FireBrander
BINGO!!
And the parents don't give a shit.
In reply to Maybe the whites your seeing… by Pure Evil
Popular culture accepts all behavior. Robert Bork wrote “defining deviancy down” on a similar subject.
when no standards are applied, none will be followed.
In reply to Maybe the whites your seeing… by Pure Evil
That is precisely why the Democrat Party hates Asians. Most Asians residing in America are self reliant, disciplined, respectful, resilient and hard working. Many of these 1st generation Americans managed to escape countries with leftist totalitarian regimes, and they have the sense to reject the poisonous rhetoric that we call Progressive Liberalism.
In reply to When a new family moves into… by FireBrander
Nah, Vietnamese yards always look like shit. Full of chickens and ducks and poorly made vege gardens all over the place. Everything covered in duck shit and stinking to high heaven. I like the Vietnamese, they're the best Asian migrants we get imo, but tidy they AIN'T.
In reply to When a new family moves into… by FireBrander
Double...
In reply to America's on FIRE! by lloll
What,no fucking spammer links today?
In reply to America's on FIRE! by lloll
Why are all those angry straight white males trashing police cars?
I’ll have those niggers voting Democrat for 200 years. - LBJ
How’s that blue plantation working out for you, chimps?
Great group of people the democrats are!
Societal breakdown is great on liberal watch
kind of like the ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION in southwest
In reply to Great group of people the… by MFL5591
especially a city like Chicago for instance, violence is mostly concentrated in areas that are most socially neglected.
Socially neglected. There’s a bullshit liberal doublespeak term I hadn’t heard. I could’ve sworn the reason is because these cities are chock full of niggers!
as the opioid crisis is fueling the next wave of turmoil
I highly recommend the Netflix 4-part series “Dope”. You can see Obama’s children in action in Oakland, Chicago, Baltimore and some other nigger infested shithole that isn’t coming to mind.
Socially neglected. There’s a bullshit liberal doublespeak term I hadn’t heard. I could’ve sworn the reason is because these cities are chock full of niggers!
lol.. you do have a way with words meat..
In reply to especially a city like… by Meat Hammer
These Dim politicians are the ones who have a way with words.
Socially neglected. What the hell does that even mean? They’re the victims of the crimes they commit? Or it’s whitey’s fault for leaving and taking his tax money for welfare with him?
In reply to Socially neglected. There’s… by Number 9
yeah.. that is a real head scratcher..all i can figure is they are trying to say no one likes them..
might be that they burn cars, rob stores and shoot everyone but then.. hell i doan know..
I am so confused..
In reply to These Dim politicians are… by Meat Hammer
Maybe, just maybe. they should have raised their children better.
In reply to yeah.. that is a real head… by Number 9
You are exactly right Meat Hammer. "Socially Neglected" is a liberal dog whistle for: It's Whitey's fault that he doesn't want to live with ghetto niggers and how dare he take his tax dollars elsewhere.
In reply to These Dim politicians are… by Meat Hammer
Literally, one side of the street will have less crime in the same neighborhood than the other side of the street,” she says.
Could it be that the relatively crime free side of the street as well armed Korean shop keepers, possibly with a few offenders dead bodies hanging from lamp posts?
Progressives either have no money or easy money but either way, have no respect for EARNED MONEY, and find it easy to excuse thieves robbing folks .....because they have no money and are pursuing easy money. Of course they have the value on life, which makes murder an easy jump.
In reply to especially a city like… by Meat Hammer
so let's examine the society of balt-i-more
90% black with SUPER HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT and no future for latchkey kiddies
mommy likely ENTITLED pumping out kiddies and daddie's(multiple) incarcerated
SHHHHHHH- I'm being un-politicaly correct
so when best 'job' is street corner druggy
your life expectancy collapses to 20's or JAIL - take your pick
not much HOPE to live for and CHANGE obama promised is JAIL
How does the author claim that there is more violence DUE TO segregation - then say that most of the crime is concentrated in certain neighborhoods?
And don’t worry - Baltimore soon will have no segregation - it will be a 100% black ghetto.
Well, really.
It just CAN'T be black people's fault, now can it?
Society....white society is to blame.
In reply to How does the author claim… by NoWayJose
Elvis and Mac Davis nailed it with “In the Ghetto” - almost 50 years ago. And things are even worse today!
60,000 heroin addicts need to pay some how.
Baltimore is a mess. America is a shithole. Do we have your attention now?
and you think this white boy is going to turn in his guns?
You are a special kind of stupid aren't you?
If they wanted us to not have guns, there are easier ways.....like supporting a peaceful society, not one deliberately divided.
The battle over guns suits many needs, one is to ensure there are massive numbers of guns available to any but jobs about, violence surrounding us breeding ever greater division, and the division over guns themselves, the fears of losing them and the fear of those who have them.
No, this is exactly what they are hoping for.
In reply to Baltimore is a mess. America… by Number 9
Those black black things crawling out of that store are nigger niggers.
Those poor confused Wakandans.
They voted for their city leaders, they got what they deserved.
If you have a business over there, it's your fucken fault!
Gimmidats in Baltimore have turned into takedatcuzitzmine.
#NIKE