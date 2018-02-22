McMaster, Kelly On Their Way Out?

Longstanding tensions within the Oval Office have reportedly reached a breaking point, as friction between President Trump and two top advisers may soon result in yet another split within the White House. Both National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff John Kelly, both military men, are reportedly close to quitting or being fired - depending on whether you're reading CNN or Reuters.
The two are reportedly livid over Trump's treatment of them in public and private - as well as efforts by Trump and his associates to circumvent security measures designed to keep uncleared individuals from accessing classified information, such as Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - who enjoys reading the president's daily intelligence briefing.
“There have been running battles between Trump and his generals,” said one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kelly is a retired Marine general and McMaster an Army lieutenant general.
“But the clearance business is personal, and if Trump sets special rules for family members, I‘m not sure if Kelly and McMaster would salute,” the official said. -Reuters
And while Kelly wrestles with security clearances and reigning in President Trump's habit of tweeting his stream of consciousness, H.R. McMaster and Trump have their own unique difficulties which have reportedly come to a head.
According to "half a dozen defense and administration officials," the Pentagon has been quietly considering options that would allow Trump to boot McMaster - the three-star general, out of his current role and back into the military.
While administration officials have privately said the preference is to move McMaster into a position within the Army or Defense Department that qualifies as a promotion, some within the Pentagon feel he has become politicized in the White House and have expressed reservations about him returning to the military in a prominent role. Some defense officials caution that the President could also go as far as not to offer him a fourth star and force him to retire. -CNN
Five days ago Trump lashed out at McMaster over Twitter, after the National Security Advisor told an international audience at the Munich Security Conference that Russian interference in the US election is "now incontrovertible" following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of 13 Russian nationals - while failing to mention that "the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians," as told by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein," adding "the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!"
General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
This isn't the first time McMaster's neck has reportedly been on the chopping block, as West Wing rumors swirled over his departure last fall.
In January, McMaster quashed rumors of his departure, telling reporters "I have a job and it is my intention to go as long and hard as I can in service of the President of the nation," adding that it was "a tremendous honor to do this job every day."
Trump's first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned shortly after taking office amid a controversy over whether he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.
On Thursday, the Pentagon directed all inquiries about McMaster to the White House. "General McMaster works for President Trump. Any decision with regards to staff, the White House will make those determinations," said chief spokesperson Dana White. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that Trump "still has confidence in General McMaster."
A Source within the White House, leaking to CNN, reports that Trump can't stand McMaster's demeanor during briefings - and that the President considers his National Security Advisor to be "gruff and condescending."
He prefers the briefing style of someone like CIA Director Mike Pompeo or Defense Secretary James Mattis, who patiently answer his questions, regardless of the premise. McMaster, meanwhile, is the person who delivers the news that Trump doesn't want to hear on a daily basis, according to the senior Republican source.
The issue is not political but mostly stylistic, as McMaster and Mattis tend to discuss information before it is presented to the President, the same source added. -CNN
Kelly and McMaster both declined to comment, however Reuters' sources were quick to add that "tensions could blow over, at least for now, as have previous episodes of discord between the president and other top officials who have fallen out of favor."
Comments
So much for the "military is behind Trump" meme. Kudos to Trump for telling this guy where he can shove it after repeating Deep State propaganda.
Finally... 'Dereliction Of Duty' comes home to roost...
Edgey...
McSinister is the essence of Goldfinger in the old James Bond fiction. One couldn't envision a more stereotypical "worm-tonguesque" villain in charge of our armed forces and acting presidential "advisor".
I tried ordering a McMaster meal at McDonald's and they said they were out of McDungets.
I'll see your Goldfinger, and raise you to Colonel Kurtz.
My response: Looks like the POTUS is prepping for the Return of General Flynn.
McMaster has some very suspicious associations and has been referenced in Q-ANON posts. He was an "OBOZO" plant.
Also, it appears that "OBOZO's" LEGAL problems are growing by the day.
"OBOZO" maybe the first POTUS in US history to be charged with TREASON. Also, KERRY is in a DEEP PILE OF SHIT as well. He directed the US State Department to provide 9 million dollars to her charity. This is ladies and gentlemen of ZH is BULLSHIT!!!!!!
CORRUPTION and CRIME as far as the EYE can see for the last four POTUS office holders. It make me ashamed of my nation at times.
May GOD bless, guide and protect President TRUMP and the TRUMP administration as they "DRAIN THE SWAMP".
Agree. I think Flynn will return.
Flynn blew the whistle on Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Obama, the CIA & State Dept. arming, funding & training terror organizations.
The Criminal Deep State has had it for him ever since.
bring back Flynn
McMaster is a swamp creature
"Don't let the door hit yo' ass on the way out, Bitch!"
TENSION with Trump seems to be the common denominator with everyone.
Except them of course.
They better hope that's all he knows
McMaster is a high ranking Builderberg member. Little needs to be said beyond that. Kelly seemed bent on isolating Trump in the beginning and that raised suspicions but that may have been a good thing. Kelly can stay or go but McMaster needs to take a hike.
gonna see your Kurtz and raise you Palpatine
unlimited power!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i29dInj73Bc
Member of the council on foreign relations... Nough said? Trump sure likes Obama stooges for some reason
Trump is refusing to start new wars.
That's annoying the deep state rats inside the military.
I sure wish Trump would stop all of Obama's wars, too.
Boy you sure get a different news feed than I do.... Mine says we have heavy ground presence in Syria (didnt under Obowel), are on the verge of war with the NORKs after the Olympics, and our CIA has been stirring the shit pot in Iran....
Does your news coverage come before of after the episodes of My little pony?
The only difference between Trump and Hillary is Hillary has better hair. Follow what Trump actually does and not what he Tweets, HUGE difference. WE ARENT WINNING.
Upvote for the My Little Pony reference!
Keep your friends close...
Then who is "Top Hat"?
'Faithful Iago'
McMaster is by no means the sum of the military and isn't a barometer on their support of him.
Military brass.
Army "leadership"
Its only CNN, don't get your hopes up ;-)
Trump did call him out in his tweet.
Well, Trump blocked me so I wouldn't know.
I guess I'm too radical ;-)
I don't use Twitter, but it's in the article.
Was what he tweeted wrong?
It was quite accurate. My disagreement with you is the suggestion that we should poo poo this story because CNN is involved. Regardless of the veracity of CNN's spin, Trump did call out McMaster.
McMaster is a Deep State maggot... but who on Trump's team is not??? Too many MIC Generals all begging for moar war for profit...
Sessions is the biggest maggot... he has overseen the total breakdown of the rule of law in America and should be tarred and feathered.
I think that President Trump would be better served if he surrounded himself with NCOs, instead of Perfumed Prince Lifers.
Patience Jimbo...
The military is an arm of the deep state. Congratulations West Point, Annapolis, etc.
McMaster was NEVER with Trump. The military in general is.
Well, the military IS behind Trump. Just not this globalist Soros loving HACK.
Any Flag Officer who made it through 8 years of Obama lost all his/her morals and is by definition a creature of the Swamp
Any Flag Officer who made it through 8 years of Obama lost all his/her morals and is by definition a creature of the Swamp
trump is not strong on firing military staff working as civilians.
prolly don't give him a reason, they leak less than Bannon, the mooch, et al.
Opse ... I fucked up.... and I'm willing to move out for a promotion lolz ahahahhahaah
Put Flynn back in, he'll clean up this mess, especially after the FBI through him under the bus!
F YEAH, paybacks a bitch!
"National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster may be headed back to the military amid ongoing tensions with the President, CNN reported Thursday."
Fake Nuuuz or Russian internet trolls again?
You decide ;-)
Either way, I am entertained.
Aren't you?
<< The most boring Administration ever
<<< The most entertaining Administration ever
SecDef knows him (from in the sandbox) and might want/need him to fill a CinC slot. The pussified O crowd cut off the balls of many of the flag ranks and they need to be purged (Regan did that and brought in/up Starry and Papa Bear and Vuono and Art C-ski and the other knuckle draggers).
POTUS might be getting his foreign policy situation sorted out. McMaster hasn't ever been a smooth team player within the Army structure--that would also endear him to Jim, but not suit him to a staff/advisor role.
We can always blame it on Global Climate Change and the Rooskies--cover all the bases.
there is a lot of work to be done in purging the flag officers brought up under obozo
heck, there are just a lot of scoundrels of all ranks that need to see a court martial and get lost in Leavenworth - for fucking up the military
He's been on the shit list for months.... Good riddance, asshole Obama Hold Over.
Like him or not Trump is top level troll on the interwebs for being such and old fart.
Maybe his uncle actually showed him Tesla's time machine... still one of my favorites.
I'm with the trolls...all 13 of em...apparently thats more than enough to fight DS clowns and jokers.
