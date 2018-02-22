Prohibition Never Works: Banning Alcohol Didn't Work, And Banning Guns Won't Either

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
They say those who don’t pay attention to history are destined to repeat it...
It seems like even though humans have paid attention, they somehow think the same things that failed in the past, like prohibition and communism, will magically work now.
Alcohol kills almost three times as many Americans as guns. Last year, about 33,000 people died of gunshot-related injuries, including those who shot themselves; suicide. When removing those who killed themselves only (again, suicide), that number drops to 15,549, by even anti-gun activists estimates. To put that in perspective, this year’s flu and the vaccine to “prevent” said flu is more deadly. So far, it’s been killing an estimated 4,000 Americans per week. That’s roughly 16,000 per month, a number already higher than last year’s total “gun deaths” which include justified homicides (or self-defense.) You don’t have to be a genius at math to understand that “gun violence” isn’t really the epidemic the media wants you to believe.
By comparison, alcohol abuse killed nearly 88,000 people in 2015 in the United States. So why not ban booze? Because the United States tried that. It was called prohibition, and it didn’t work.
It resulted in the government poisoning their own people: yes, the US government. The same government that the anti-gun activists say wouldn’t do that to us. Rational humans would rather not see the government get a monopoly on guns. But the US has strayed rather far from logic, relying on emotional outbursts and teenage angst temper tantrums.
Joe Joseph from the Daily Sheeple also brings an interesting point to consider. “Did you know, that alcohol is the number one underlying cause and factor behind crime in the US?” Alcohol is alone causes more harm to society than heroin, cocaine, and marijuana combined.
So where’s society’s outrage over alcohol abuse? Why aren’t kids marching for alcohol control? Because prohibition doesn’t work.
People who want to break the law and drink will do so. People snort cocaine regardless of the fact that it’s illegal. Where is society’s outrage at the right thing?
“Where are all the millions of dollars and campaign contributions and television ads trying to save people’s lives from the dangers of alcohol?” Joseph asks.
“This is huge because we have to look at the facts. And the facts are: while it’s awful that these events take place, they’re anomalies in the grand scheme of things. Alcoholism is not an anomaly. It’s very present, ever present in our society and substance abuse is getting worse and worse and worse because the root cause isn’t being tackled.”
The root cause is pain and voids within a person. The problem is that social engineering has created a god for people and that god is the government. And it’s a very poor substitute for actual spirituality, says Joseph.
Americans don’t “pull themselves up by their own bootstraps” and rely on their ingenuity and faith and individual strengths. Americans now rely on the god created by social engineering: government. Simply suggest that humans could run their own lives just fine without a government, and most people will act as if you actually insulted their god.
“Freedom is not free,” says Joseph. “Freedom comes at a great cost. It takes a lot to maintain freedom….people are being pushed to the point of rebellion in this country and on purpose.”
Comments
Of course it will work, for the elites.
Banning guns only means that law-abiding folks can't buy them. No effect on the rest.
One of the reasons I left the US was the gun laws. My neighbor put a bullet through my wall by mistake, just missed me.
You guys can have it. Armed teachers? Watch half of them resign. You're digging your own grave, sucking corporate & NRA cock. Grow some balls and say NO to your Corporatocracy.
Stay wherever the fuck you are. Also, stop posting about America. We aren’t posting about your shithole Cuntistan.
We we will handle things here while you tuck tail and run..
BANNING certain truths hasn't worked either.
fuck me, guns killed 15k, flu killed 16k, beer killed 88k....soon there will only be mexicans left
That "War on Drugs" thing certainly worked out well.
Your story is complete bollocks.
What's the difference between a fairy tale, and bullshit? The fairy tale starts with, "Once upon a time".
@Take-a-Dump
"I'll take shit that never happened for $500, Alex."
Please lord allow the libtard teachers resign. Hopefully that is half.
One less pussy like you out of the country is a great start.
Just as an aside...
Banning jews worked marvelously in Germany - 1935-1945.
They went from horse-and-buggy to high-tech rocket technology in 12 years.
To imagine that a polity that has been arming itself for the better part of 100 years, in a way never available to them before, will wilt before you *tremble* militia is beyond laughable.
As I said yesterday, gunz as a topic is so polarizing that it detracts from the deepest questions.
Like, how the fuck did we get here in the first place? Root cause analysis, problem solving 101 right?
Remember this, when you go into a deep rabbit hole, the way in is usually the only way out as well.
https://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2018/02/22/our-collective-dystopian-si…
Hey, why don't we "Unsupport Our Troops" and save millions of lives?
Most of them are "People of Color".
Tylers, this news could get you many clicks:
OT but worth it.
Looks like the guy that ran over and killed the chick in Charlottesville was likely chased into his car by a man with a gun. The linked youtube video shows the confrontation of the -College Professor- that was carrying the gun, and some pretty clear signs of guilt being displayed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3r6Kuthe2E
"Antifa Professor Confronted About Chasing Fields Into His Car at Charlottesville"
Sorry for the interruption, but this needs to grow legs.
Well if banning guns won't work then let them do it. Personally I'm looking forward to getting my hands on a cheap black market. 50 cal armor piercing machine gun, grenade launcher, and rocket launcher all off the books. Armament that will put the fear of God in law enforcement because your toy vests and vehicles won't repel that.
Good idea, but by that time they will just nuke your house from space with one of their police drones.
9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
10 Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.
22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they are sottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to do evil, but to do good they have no knowledge.
Good luck banning guns.
The Left will never be satisfied. If all guns vanished tomorrow they'll attack us over something else. You can't give those idiots an inch. Just tell them "no!" They're easily distracted anyway. Every week they're rallying around a new cause. Literally every week it's something else with those retards.
I don't know the numbers but i will bet my last dollar that the anti-gun lobby spends 10 to 100 times as much to ban guns as the NRA spends to protect the 2nd amendment just by the fact that the libtards yell about NRA money
How about banning gun purchases by immigrants, felons, dishonorably discharged military, expelled students, anyone convicted of domestic abuse, anyone committing a crime with a gun, and anyone on OxyContin and other mind altering drugs — and leaving the REST OF US alone!
How about just banning immigrants from entering America? That would solve 99 percent of all problems.
Gins were banned from that school so obviously it has not worked — at that school, in Chicago and San Francisco and every other gun banning place.
Disarm every armed body guard from gun grabbers.
They don't want to ban guns in order to stop people from using them. They want to ban guns to justify arresting everyone who owns one. Same as prohibition. More government, more law enforcement, more people in prison. See also the war on terrorism which essentially legalized spying on all Americans without a warrant.
Banning guns won't happen. There is nothing wrong with addressing issues of maturity/age with regards to certain types of weapons, and say service members without black marks still being able to acquire auto weapons while fine tuning screening for general populace.
If the GOP base was smart they would push for non gun related items being incorporated into gun legislation, say reduction in police/surveillance state or push back on oligarchical rule of flyover colonial states. If the argument is guns are protection against tyrannical rule then take the opportunity to fix some of the dangerous trends in the US.
I build guns for a living. There is not much that I can not do with some machinery. Black powder, brass case, falling block rifle. Sharps 1884. Maybe not good for a tank, but they have to come out some time.
Guns are here, and they are here to stay. Stop proscribing mind altering drugs for a cold, and maybe people might not go bat shit crazy.
Ban guns make me happy. 😂
I think gun ownership should be subsidized.
A Glock in Every Pot.
or
40 acres and an M16.
(sucks that the arrows don't line up anymore).
They are thinking "We will ban guns and without cash if it's all digital we can stop it. " Haha no, there's IOU's. Believe me, we're going to get the heat to make your lives hell. I've been there, and I've been here, and what's to come, I've been everywhere a man can walk or crawl. Have you?
There is something even BETTER than an IOU. It's called barter. No fun being poked at you, but trade, honest trade is out there.
Ban-It People Suck!
When people say confiscation, I can't help but laugh. It's the progressive left's wet dream. Nobody in law enforcement or the military would ever go house to house risking certain death to take someone's firearms. They would run out of cops and body bags within the first week if they actually tried. And the politicians sponsoring this horseshit life expectancy would be reduced to a few hours. Just long enough for mobs of severely pissed off citizens to either burn them at the stake or draw and quarter them with their own fancy cars.
You have 700,000 hunters alone with high powered rifles. Then throw in all of the Oathkeepers, veterans, ex-military, ex-law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders. That's a few million people armed to the teeth.
Then throw in all of the preppers and libertarians and the generally paranoid who hate the government, have .50's and other assortments or fun toys and have actively prepared kill zones, booby traps and other contingency plans for just such a situation. Yeah, those cops are gonna be busy guarding the doughnut box back at the station. I guarantee it.
The left really hasn't thought this plan through at all.......
right, so let’s have RPGs on sale as well shall we... next time, the entire school might be erased, and you can enjoy the show on your 4k tv, moron...
Banning drugs worked though.
Never have I seen more stupid fucking people with stupid fucking solutions.
Bullshit.
Australia. Port Arthur Massacre, 1996.
Banning guns after Port Arthur worked out fabulously for the Aussies.
Australia now has 1/10th the firearms-related death rate of the USA. One gun massacre since 2002.
a gun sure, but not ANY gun. .. we are talking fuckin ASSAULT RIFLES here, which piece does the writer doesn’t fuckin understand... unbelievable, and to think we’re in 2018...