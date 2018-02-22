Cue Outrage: Trump Tweets NRA Leaders Are "Great People And Great American Patriots"

Update (9:50 am ET): President Trump will be meeting with lawmakers today at 11:30 am to discuss school safety...

Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

* * *

Update (9:30 am ET): Cue the liberal outrage...

In a follow-up to Trump's mid-morning tweetstorm, the president tweeted his support for NRA leaders...just an hour after declaring his support for gun-control measures that the organization, it appears, is being forced to grudgingly support...

Trump tweeted that "what many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots.They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

We imagine that language will profoundly resonate with the millions of Americans who cheered last night as a group of teenage school shooting survivors tore into a group of lawmakers and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

* * *

Left-wing media exploded with fury Wednesday afternoon following reports that, during a meeting with survivors of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., President Trump had suggested that the most effective method of preventing school shootings would be arming teachers.

"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly, and the good thing about a suggestion like that -- and we're going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it. But the good thing is you're going to have a lot of [armed] people with that," Trump said during the meeting, which was broadcast live.

But apparently displeased with the tenor of the coverage that his remarks elicited, Trump tweeted this morning that he never said he'd like to "give teachers guns"...what he said was to "looked at the possibility" of giving concealed weapons to teachers with a military background or who are "gun adept" - a group that would include, at max, 20% of teachers...

...Before adding that "gun-adept" teachers would, in fact, be an effective deterrent to "sicko" school shooters who would "NEVER attack that school" knowing that they might face return fire from a host of educators...

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

...Before affirming that he will be "strongly pushing" comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health. He'd also like to raise the age requirement for all gun sales to 21 while ending the sale of bump stocks. Trump added that he's optimistic about the chances of passing his plan because "Congress is finally in a mood to do something on the issue.."

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

So, to be clear, Trump isn't saying "give teachers guns" - he's saying let teachers bring their own guns to school.