Cue Outrage: Trump Tweets NRA Leaders Are "Great People And Great American Patriots"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:42

Update (9:50 am ET): President Trump will be meeting with lawmakers today at 11:30 am to discuss school safety...

 

 

* * *

Update (9:30 am ET): Cue the liberal outrage...

In a follow-up to Trump's mid-morning tweetstorm, the president tweeted his support for NRA leaders...just an hour after declaring his support for gun-control measures that the organization, it appears, is being forced to grudgingly support...

Trump tweeted that "what many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots.They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

 

 

We imagine that language will profoundly resonate with the millions of Americans who cheered last night as a group of teenage school shooting survivors tore into a group of lawmakers and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

* * *

Left-wing media exploded with fury Wednesday afternoon following reports that, during a meeting with survivors of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., President Trump had suggested that the most effective method of preventing school shootings would be arming teachers.

"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly, and the good thing about a suggestion like that -- and we're going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it. But the good thing is you're going to have a lot of [armed] people with that," Trump said during the meeting, which was broadcast live.

But apparently displeased with the tenor of the coverage that his remarks elicited, Trump tweeted this morning that he never said he'd like to "give teachers guns"...what he said was to "looked at the possibility" of giving concealed weapons to teachers with a military background or who are "gun adept" - a group that would include, at max, 20% of teachers...

...Before adding that "gun-adept" teachers would, in fact, be an effective deterrent to "sicko" school shooters who would "NEVER attack that school" knowing that they might face return fire from a host of educators...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

...Before affirming that he will be "strongly pushing" comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health. He'd also like to raise the age requirement for all gun sales to 21 while ending the sale of bump stocks. Trump added that he's optimistic about the chances of passing his plan because "Congress is finally in a mood to do something on the issue.."

 

 

So, to be clear, Trump isn't saying "give teachers guns" - he's saying let teachers bring their own guns to school.

...See the distinction?

just the tip Thu, 02/22/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

..... and let's dump a couple more pallets of AKs in the middle of the desert.  manpads?  no problem.

just went back and re-read the article.  jeebus fucking cripes his tweets are getting fucking painful to read.

don.  when you have to explain the punchline, stop telling jokes.

DillyDilly ???ö? Thu, 02/22/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

Look, let's just say that I'm not against the idea, in theory, of having (some) teachers armed (using, for lack of better example, the 'pilot' model)...

 

But let's face it... What comes next? I can already see it... Soros funds some MK Ultras to become teachers, arms them, and the teacher goes on a rampage... I think at that point it would be the checkmate of unintended consequences.

Dilluminati VinceFostersGhost Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

I'm sitting here with America's 1st Freedom magazine 

https://www.americas1stfreedom.org/current-issue/

I get the copy delivered in the mail and great coupons there is a 20% off "anything" any fucking thing at Harbor freight and that is worth the annual fee NRA.  There is gold and silver members deals also, limited quantity and if the market is right closes the deal.

You cannot vilify the members of the NRA.  None of the shooters or criminals are NRA members.  Leave it to educators who failed time and time again after being warned of this kid in Florida to blame somebody else for their failure. Again student saying loudly we warned many times!! In her own words.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1LEprbmIow

And the teachers weren't the only ones REPEATEDLY warned, the FBI admits doing nothing twice!

And then the real truth:

http://www.ncsl.org/research/health/mental-health-professionals-duty-to…

Most states have laws that either require or permit mental health professionals to disclose information about patients who may become violent. MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS’ DUTY TO WARN

Look at the states without a REQUIREMENT to warn and you see the carnage, so this is as a result of the liberals agenda and their desire to have mental health laws as they are!  

Take a look at the map, note TEXAS ad Florida note how this is a southern culture thing.. and there is where the problem is at.

Take a look at that map and then put in pins and do a count of shooting deaths.

This is not an NRA issue, again serious sport owners of guns do not do these mass shootings, blaming the NRA is like blaming and empty spoon for being fat!

This is how horribly dishonest the left has become.   

Dilluminati wildbad Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

The NRA is people interested in 1/4 million dollar match shooting.

https://wsc.nra.org/

I actually visited this range in the last month, beautiful range.  Great people.  I'm looking for a 2nd home in the area and thinking about retiring there.  

Again this mentally disturbed kid who was repeatedly FAILED time and time again by the state and federal agencies has NOTHING To do with responsible gun owners. 

I just recently changed and added a membership to a local group that has a growing CMP program, but again.. there is nothing in common, no shared values between school shooters, hate groups, and such.. it's about the sport. 

swmnguy Yukon Cornholius Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

If you take a map of school districts and superimpose a "heatmap" of per-household income, I can tell you which schools have good scores and which have bad scores.

Hint-It ain't the teachers.

They're already babysitters, social workers, first-responders, public health workers, in addition to being teachers.  The last damn thing they need is to be armed bodyguards too.

Agent P Oh regional Indian Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

There's a big difference between forcing someone to take up arms and allowing them to.  Gun-free zones (enforced with signs) only work until someone with criminal intent steps onto the property with a gun.  The only two ways to solve that issue are to take away the criminal's ability to access the property (hard lock down, limited points of entry with metal detectors and armed guards, etc), or to remove the "gun-free" zone restriction and ALLOW those willing to be armed to do so, which is how things work everywhere else in this country outside of the gun-free zones.

sarz Oh regional Indian Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

If you are as your username suggests an Indian, you have no doubt heard of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Here's a quote:

Among the many misdeeds of the British rule in India, history will look upon the Act depriving a whole nation of arms as the blackest.

What do you think he meant by it? Shooting ducks?

Maybe the school shootings in America are as much psy ops as the communal riots in your own country. 

lew1024 Blue Dog Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

Possibly I am a counter-example, although I don't 'believe nobody died at Sandy Hook', I know that based on inspecting the evidence. I don't think I am stupid, but hey, I could be wrong.

The school had been closed for 8 years. None of the children existed prior to their untimely death. All of the parents knew each other from years as anti-gun activists. Many of the parents had been to the White House in the months before the unfortunate non-massacre. The grieving parent's donation web sites and pages all were ready not just instantaneously, the day of the massacre, but rather the day BEFORE the horrible loss of their precious children. They all became millionaires as  result.

But, to put the cherry on the cake, the investigators FOIAed the FEMA planning document. Yes, same thing, there was a day of practice followed by the actual event.

And all this is proven, not be non-existent bodies dug from non-existent graves for children whose death certificates cannot be produced, but by the fact that the entire State of Connecticut became very reluctant to release any records about anything.  Standard coverup behavior.

Go watch the speech by the state coroner, who has a reputation to protect. He wasn't grieving children, he was grieving the disaster that was forced on him.

bshirley1968 ???ö? Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

This whole line of thinking is ridiculous. I have a teacher that lives next to me that abhors guns and killing. Most teachers wouldn't have the character to pull the trigger on Satan himself.

Then the training issue. Kids running everywhere, people screaming, chaos building, and a teacher is going to take out the bad guy? Right.

Gun fighting rule: "My hand gun serves two purposes: get me away from the confrontation, get me to my rifle."

"Trained" law enforcement screw up shooting situations on daily basis, and you want some teacher running around with a gun?

To me the whole argument is symbolism over substance. I could go on ANY school grounds with an AR and 4 mags and kill or wound 60+ people in under 6 min and every teacher could have a pistol, wouldn't matter much. And I am not a "trained" professional. Why could I accomplish this, because it is a "target rich environment". So rich and easy that you would need a trained, rifled guard at every entrance, hallway, and in every class to make a difference.

This discussion is as meaningful as the one about doing away with guns....maybe slightly more, at best.

This is a problem that the public school system has been sowing for years and now they are reaping their own harvest. But NO ONE wants to address the real issue. They teach ZERO morals, character, respect, consequences for one's actions, and indoctrinate everyone that they are just another animal. Therefore, go and practice your animal instincts. Eliminate rivals, get all you can, have no thought for those that get in the way, survival of the fittest, you are number one, etc. Saddle up, people. This harvest has only just begun.

P.S. This enthusiasm for arming teachers is just what I would expect from a society hell bent on paying someone else to do their responsibility. Parents hand their children off from the cradle to adulthood to someone else to raise, train, and educate. Why not hand them off to some one else for protection, right? Got to go MAKE THAT MONEY! No time for raising, protecting, and caring for our children.

bshirley1968 Philthy_Stacker Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Did I not? Can you not comprehend what you read?

First of all, offering a "solution" that is not a solution is well, not a solution.

There is no easy fix for this problem. No quick fix.....just like our national debt problem. Problems that take decades to make aren't usually fixed overnight. Since I am having to explain this to you, I am going to guess you are under 26 years old. You don't spend 25 years gaining 450 lbs and think you fix that next week. Need anymore analogies?

I said this is only just beginning. And just like the other two analogies, the "solutions" will require drastic change, substantial pain, and a complete divestment of our current way of thinking. Do you see any of that happening? Do you see our society up for any major upset of the apple cart? No. We are barreling full speed ahead to our own destruction making all the same mistakes that failed societies made before ours.

You, like many others don't agree with my assessment of the problem, or will never admit agreement because it would call you to a responsibility that you are too weak to face. Until you can admit the problem, there will NEVER be a viable solution.

lew1024 bshirley1968 Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

The question is not whether armed individuals responding to unfolding criminal violence in their presence is uniformly good, has no problems.

The question is whether that is generally better than waiting for the cops. That is an empirical questions.

Many objective studies have said 'better', and are widely cited in these discussions.

Philthy_Stacker Deep Snorkeler Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

What an Ignorant comment from someone that doesn't have a single clue about anything. Mentally ill people come in 3 forms. Those who are born ill, those that 'tweak' something, from drugs/chemicals, accident, etc. and those who are 'trained', cajoled, forced or convinced. First, determine which one the shooter is. You can't solve any of those problems by taking guns away from sane, responsible people, that have nothing to do with

"Psychotic America, a nation filled with psychopathic ammo-sexual gunda-mentalists."

Gun murder is down in the US. Blacks and Latinos are getting jobs. Now to fix the 'Health Care' problem, which may in turn, help the mental health issue.

"More lead in the air is not the solution"

Nobody said it was. NOBODY ... EVER said that ... in all of History I couldn't find that quote anywhere.
So, in conclusion, you are a Liberal, Ignorant, Bleeding heart, Ill-informed, Misguided,
Liar with a penchant for baiting others on the web. I challenge you to a debate on ANY subject at any time. I will send you back to grade school, you remedial piece of shit. Stop lying for your master and think for yourself. (After extensive deprogramming, of course.)

A Sentinel Bes Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

So.... parents are absolved?

This is an “accept ALL behavior” problem. That’s the agenda and it ultimately leads to death. 

Shame was a good thing.

Is it perfect? No.

But is this better???   

(And you the “you can’t go back” line is a lie. Just watch my family.)