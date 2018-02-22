Cue Outrage: Trump Tweets NRA Leaders Are "Great People And Great American Patriots"

Update (9:50 am ET): President Trump will be meeting with lawmakers today at 11:30 am to discuss school safety...
Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
Update (9:30 am ET): Cue the liberal outrage...
In a follow-up to Trump's mid-morning tweetstorm, the president tweeted his support for NRA leaders...just an hour after declaring his support for gun-control measures that the organization, it appears, is being forced to grudgingly support...
Trump tweeted that "what many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots.They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
We imagine that language will profoundly resonate with the millions of Americans who cheered last night as a group of teenage school shooting survivors tore into a group of lawmakers and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
Left-wing media exploded with fury Wednesday afternoon following reports that, during a meeting with survivors of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., President Trump had suggested that the most effective method of preventing school shootings would be arming teachers.
"If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly, and the good thing about a suggestion like that -- and we're going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it. But the good thing is you're going to have a lot of [armed] people with that," Trump said during the meeting, which was broadcast live.
But apparently displeased with the tenor of the coverage that his remarks elicited, Trump tweeted this morning that he never said he'd like to "give teachers guns"...what he said was to "looked at the possibility" of giving concealed weapons to teachers with a military background or who are "gun adept" - a group that would include, at max, 20% of teachers...
...Before adding that "gun-adept" teachers would, in fact, be an effective deterrent to "sicko" school shooters who would "NEVER attack that school" knowing that they might face return fire from a host of educators...
I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
...Before affirming that he will be "strongly pushing" comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health. He'd also like to raise the age requirement for all gun sales to 21 while ending the sale of bump stocks. Trump added that he's optimistic about the chances of passing his plan because "Congress is finally in a mood to do something on the issue.."
I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
So, to be clear, Trump isn't saying "give teachers guns" - he's saying let teachers bring their own guns to school.
...See the distinction?
..... and let's dump a couple more pallets of AKs in the middle of the desert. manpads? no problem.
just went back and re-read the article. jeebus fucking cripes his tweets are getting fucking painful to read.
don. when you have to explain the punchline, stop telling jokes.
For over a year everything he says is twisted into the lefts narrative of “Trump is racist”, “Trump is an idiot”, “Trump is insane”.
You don’t think that takes a toll on someone?
Personally, did I think he meant he’d arm EVERY teacher in the country? Did you? But CNN, MSNBC, NPR etc did.
In reply to ..... and let's dump a… by just the tip
20% of teachers being armed is plenty. Throw in some administrators and armed guards and you change the schools from the softest of targets into the hardest.
In reply to For over a year everything… by 44_shooter
Don't know why teachers were not armed and trained years ago. MKUltra and FF shooters would have a harder time as well and leave more witnesses. Better than giving the Democrats 300 M to fight imaginary trolls!
In reply to 20% of teachers being armed… by tmosley
this is not a school violence issue
it is young people emulating the anger and violence of adults around them including American culture.
war, police brutality, rich get away with murder, etc.....
In reply to Don't know why teachers were… by FreedomWriter
Allowing pilots to arm themselves after 911 has brought murder by onboard hijackers down to zero.
In reply to this is not a school… by Bes
Look, let's just say that I'm not against the idea, in theory, of having (some) teachers armed (using, for lack of better example, the 'pilot' model)...
But let's face it... What comes next? I can already see it... Soros funds some MK Ultras to become teachers, arms them, and the teacher goes on a rampage... I think at that point it would be the checkmate of unintended consequences.
In reply to Allowing pilots to arm… by ???ö?
Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm everyone. To the fucking teeth. Compulsory range time for all.
Bang bang. You're dead.And oh so safe; Like forever safe.
Cowboys and injuns. Simple minds.
https://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2018/02/22/our-collective-dystopian-si…
In reply to Look, let's just say that I… by DillyDilly
The police have an office in the school next to me. They wear guns....haven't had too many problems.
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
I'm sitting here with America's 1st Freedom magazine
https://www.americas1stfreedom.org/current-issue/
I get the copy delivered in the mail and great coupons there is a 20% off "anything" any fucking thing at Harbor freight and that is worth the annual fee NRA. There is gold and silver members deals also, limited quantity and if the market is right closes the deal.
You cannot vilify the members of the NRA. None of the shooters or criminals are NRA members. Leave it to educators who failed time and time again after being warned of this kid in Florida to blame somebody else for their failure. Again student saying loudly we warned many times!! In her own words.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1LEprbmIow
And the teachers weren't the only ones REPEATEDLY warned, the FBI admits doing nothing twice!
And then the real truth:
http://www.ncsl.org/research/health/mental-health-professionals-duty-to…
Most states have laws that either require or permit mental health professionals to disclose information about patients who may become violent. MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS’ DUTY TO WARN
Look at the states without a REQUIREMENT to warn and you see the carnage, so this is as a result of the liberals agenda and their desire to have mental health laws as they are!
Take a look at the map, note TEXAS ad Florida note how this is a southern culture thing.. and there is where the problem is at.
Take a look at that map and then put in pins and do a count of shooting deaths.
This is not an NRA issue, again serious sport owners of guns do not do these mass shootings, blaming the NRA is like blaming and empty spoon for being fat!
This is how horribly dishonest the left has become.
In reply to … by VinceFostersGhost
fuck em. they had their chance. no quarter, treat the traitors like the scum they are and hang them fucking high
In reply to I'm sitting here with… by Dilluminati
The NRA is people interested in 1/4 million dollar match shooting.
https://wsc.nra.org/
I actually visited this range in the last month, beautiful range. Great people. I'm looking for a 2nd home in the area and thinking about retiring there.
Again this mentally disturbed kid who was repeatedly FAILED time and time again by the state and federal agencies has NOTHING To do with responsible gun owners.
I just recently changed and added a membership to a local group that has a growing CMP program, but again.. there is nothing in common, no shared values between school shooters, hate groups, and such.. it's about the sport.
In reply to fuck em. they had their… by wildbad
Better throw in some body armor with those armed teachers and pay them at least as much as a cop gets.
In reply to The NRA is people interested… by Dilluminati
Finally, a president with enough balls to take a side on an important issue. Fucking spineless politicians, that's how it's done!
In reply to rtr by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
In reply to Finally, a president with… by eclectic syncretist
Considering America’s brutal PISA scores and other measures of student competency, I’d say it might be more important to train quality teachers rather than making them babysitters with guns.
Or keep doing what you’re doing. I don’t really give a fuck.
In reply to His balls are only for PORN… by lloll
If you take a map of school districts and superimpose a "heatmap" of per-household income, I can tell you which schools have good scores and which have bad scores.
Hint-It ain't the teachers.
They're already babysitters, social workers, first-responders, public health workers, in addition to being teachers. The last damn thing they need is to be armed bodyguards too.
In reply to Considering America’s brutal… by Yukon Cornholius
Teachers are paid on an hourly basis far more than cops...
In reply to rtr by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
We don't need Police in the schools. Just a few responsible Teachers with skills.
In reply to … by VinceFostersGhost
I think that you just don't understand Ori, as a foreigner who loves America I think President Trump is correct, the folks at the NRA do love America, the Folks who use children and tragedy to promote their agenda are the face of the danger which faces all free people, not just those who live in America!
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
Two words mate: FALSE FLAGS
Gunz promote a really twisted version of liberty/freedoom or whatever your personal version of the sovereign citizen life is labelled as.....
In reply to I think that you just don't… by Sparkey
Two words: GOT EVIDENCE?
In reply to Two words mate: FALSE FLAGS… by Oh regional Indian
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
There's a big difference between forcing someone to take up arms and allowing them to. Gun-free zones (enforced with signs) only work until someone with criminal intent steps onto the property with a gun. The only two ways to solve that issue are to take away the criminal's ability to access the property (hard lock down, limited points of entry with metal detectors and armed guards, etc), or to remove the "gun-free" zone restriction and ALLOW those willing to be armed to do so, which is how things work everywhere else in this country outside of the gun-free zones.
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
My core point is that Gunz, as an issue is a deflection, a touchy, sore, attention whore hot button deflection...
In reply to There's a big difference… by Agent P
It is you and not the President who has advocated arming everyone to the teeth. Doesn't that make you the simple minded one?
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
In reply to It is you and not the… by Billy the Poet
I'll be happy to heed that warning from one who has suffered the consequences.
In reply to Don't be a selective… by Oh regional Indian
If you are as your username suggests an Indian, you have no doubt heard of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Here's a quote:
What do you think he meant by it? Shooting ducks?
Maybe the school shootings in America are as much psy ops as the communal riots in your own country.
In reply to Thas RIGHT Murica. Arm… by Oh regional Indian
Armed teachers wouldn't have helped at Sandy Hoax, since there were no students or teachers, or real victims, given the school had been closed for some time beforehand....
In reply to Look, let's just say that I… by DillyDilly
Isn't it funny (strange) how the NRA is always demonized for crimes that none of it's members commit? Sure can't make that claim about BLM. If they want to "Disarm" people, start with the .gov Agencies. They are the shits that are perpetrating all this nonsense.
In reply to Armed teachers wouldn't have… by Nameshavebeenc…
I don't think there are any people alive who are more stupid than those who think nobody died at Sandy Hook. Go dig up the graves. Prove nobody died. Until then STFU.
In reply to Armed teachers wouldn't have… by Nameshavebeenc…
Possibly I am a counter-example, although I don't 'believe nobody died at Sandy Hook', I know that based on inspecting the evidence. I don't think I am stupid, but hey, I could be wrong.
The school had been closed for 8 years. None of the children existed prior to their untimely death. All of the parents knew each other from years as anti-gun activists. Many of the parents had been to the White House in the months before the unfortunate non-massacre. The grieving parent's donation web sites and pages all were ready not just instantaneously, the day of the massacre, but rather the day BEFORE the horrible loss of their precious children. They all became millionaires as result.
But, to put the cherry on the cake, the investigators FOIAed the FEMA planning document. Yes, same thing, there was a day of practice followed by the actual event.
And all this is proven, not be non-existent bodies dug from non-existent graves for children whose death certificates cannot be produced, but by the fact that the entire State of Connecticut became very reluctant to release any records about anything. Standard coverup behavior.
Go watch the speech by the state coroner, who has a reputation to protect. He wasn't grieving children, he was grieving the disaster that was forced on him.
In reply to I don't think there are any… by Blue Dog
"I can already see it."
In reply to Look, let's just say that I… by DillyDilly
This whole line of thinking is ridiculous. I have a teacher that lives next to me that abhors guns and killing. Most teachers wouldn't have the character to pull the trigger on Satan himself.
Then the training issue. Kids running everywhere, people screaming, chaos building, and a teacher is going to take out the bad guy? Right.
Gun fighting rule: "My hand gun serves two purposes: get me away from the confrontation, get me to my rifle."
"Trained" law enforcement screw up shooting situations on daily basis, and you want some teacher running around with a gun?
To me the whole argument is symbolism over substance. I could go on ANY school grounds with an AR and 4 mags and kill or wound 60+ people in under 6 min and every teacher could have a pistol, wouldn't matter much. And I am not a "trained" professional. Why could I accomplish this, because it is a "target rich environment". So rich and easy that you would need a trained, rifled guard at every entrance, hallway, and in every class to make a difference.
This discussion is as meaningful as the one about doing away with guns....maybe slightly more, at best.
This is a problem that the public school system has been sowing for years and now they are reaping their own harvest. But NO ONE wants to address the real issue. They teach ZERO morals, character, respect, consequences for one's actions, and indoctrinate everyone that they are just another animal. Therefore, go and practice your animal instincts. Eliminate rivals, get all you can, have no thought for those that get in the way, survival of the fittest, you are number one, etc. Saddle up, people. This harvest has only just begun.
P.S. This enthusiasm for arming teachers is just what I would expect from a society hell bent on paying someone else to do their responsibility. Parents hand their children off from the cradle to adulthood to someone else to raise, train, and educate. Why not hand them off to some one else for protection, right? Got to go MAKE THAT MONEY! No time for raising, protecting, and caring for our children.
In reply to Allowing pilots to arm… by ???ö?
I see you've identified the problem.
I also see, you have not forwarded a solution.
In reply to This whole line of thinking… by bshirley1968
Rather than searching the Philosophy Department for volunteers, begin your search in the Athletic Department.
In reply to I see you've identified the… by Philthy_Stacker
Did I not? Can you not comprehend what you read?
First of all, offering a "solution" that is not a solution is well, not a solution.
There is no easy fix for this problem. No quick fix.....just like our national debt problem. Problems that take decades to make aren't usually fixed overnight. Since I am having to explain this to you, I am going to guess you are under 26 years old. You don't spend 25 years gaining 450 lbs and think you fix that next week. Need anymore analogies?
I said this is only just beginning. And just like the other two analogies, the "solutions" will require drastic change, substantial pain, and a complete divestment of our current way of thinking. Do you see any of that happening? Do you see our society up for any major upset of the apple cart? No. We are barreling full speed ahead to our own destruction making all the same mistakes that failed societies made before ours.
You, like many others don't agree with my assessment of the problem, or will never admit agreement because it would call you to a responsibility that you are too weak to face. Until you can admit the problem, there will NEVER be a viable solution.
In reply to I see you've identified the… by Philthy_Stacker
And yet by law you have disarmed some teachers who carry every other place they go.
In reply to This whole line of thinking… by bshirley1968
Doesn't mean I want them guarding my children. They don't like being disarmed? Tell them to find another job. And "I" didn't disarm anyone.....it's not my law.
In reply to And yet by law you have… by ejmoosa
Then the training issue. Kids running everywhere, people screaming, chaos building, and a teacher is going to take out the bad guy? Right.
So the cops who eventually show up at the scene of such shootings should also be unarmed, right?
In reply to This whole line of thinking… by bshirley1968
The question is not whether armed individuals responding to unfolding criminal violence in their presence is uniformly good, has no problems.
The question is whether that is generally better than waiting for the cops. That is an empirical questions.
Many objective studies have said 'better', and are widely cited in these discussions.
In reply to This whole line of thinking… by bshirley1968
Yes we are "Great People And Great American Patriots."
In reply to Allowing pilots to arm… by ???ö?
Trump, a Cursed Corn Dog
Psychotic America, a nation filled with
psychopathic ammo-sexual gundamentalists.
Half of the country has mental health problems
and more guns will make it worse.
More lead in the air is not the solution
to domestic and global problems.
In reply to this is not a school… by Bes
What an Ignorant comment from someone that doesn't have a single clue about anything. Mentally ill people come in 3 forms. Those who are born ill, those that 'tweak' something, from drugs/chemicals, accident, etc. and those who are 'trained', cajoled, forced or convinced. First, determine which one the shooter is. You can't solve any of those problems by taking guns away from sane, responsible people, that have nothing to do with
"Psychotic America, a nation filled with psychopathic ammo-sexual gunda-mentalists."
Gun murder is down in the US. Blacks and Latinos are getting jobs. Now to fix the 'Health Care' problem, which may in turn, help the mental health issue.
"More lead in the air is not the solution"
Nobody said it was. NOBODY ... EVER said that ... in all of History I couldn't find that quote anywhere.
So, in conclusion, you are a Liberal, Ignorant, Bleeding heart, Ill-informed, Misguided,
Liar with a penchant for baiting others on the web. I challenge you to a debate on ANY subject at any time. I will send you back to grade school, you remedial piece of shit. Stop lying for your master and think for yourself. (After extensive deprogramming, of course.)
In reply to Trump, a Cursed Corn Dog… by Deep Snorkeler
Whether you agree with his point, or not, you have to admit that his " Trump, a Cursed Corn Dog " comment stopped you in your tracks. It did for me.
In reply to What an Ignorant comment… by Philthy_Stacker
In reply to Trump, a Cursed Corn Dog… by Deep Snorkeler
In reply to Trump, a Cursed Corn Dog… by Deep Snorkeler
So.... parents are absolved?
This is an “accept ALL behavior” problem. That’s the agenda and it ultimately leads to death.
Shame was a good thing.
Is it perfect? No.
But is this better???
(And you the “you can’t go back” line is a lie. Just watch my family.)
In reply to this is not a school… by Bes
Teachers armed? Turn every school into a war zone just like Iraq/Syria?
Let's go Orange!
In reply to Don't know why teachers were… by FreedomWriter