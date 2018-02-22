Ivanka Trump Will Be "Face To Face" With North Korean General During Winter Games Closing Ceremony

North Korea reportedly canceled a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence set for Saturday Feb. 10, the day after the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games, but, now that tensions have had some time to ease, is the US planning a clandestine meeting at Sunday's closing ceremonies?
It's certainly beginning to look that way.
As the Wall Street Journal reports, senior Trump adviser (and America's surrogate first lady) Ivanka Trump will attend the closing ceremonies, raising the possibility that she might "accidentally bump into" a high-level North Korean delegation led by Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party and one of the country's most powerful generals.
Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, will arrive in the South on Sunday for a three-day stay, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said Thursday. The Seoul government said that it approved the visit to further its goals of improving inter-Korean relations and pursuing denuclearization.
The notification by the North came hours after the White House announced a high-level delegation that includes Ms. Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary.
Pence was famously caught on camera steadfastly ignoring the North Korean delegation seated right behind him at the Opening Ceremonies - but was planning the whole while to meet up behind the scenes, reportedly to "deliver the administration's tough stance in person."
As WSJ explains, Kim Yong Chol, who isn’t related to the North Korean leader, is widely believed to be the leader of Pyongyang’s military-intelligence apparatus. The Seoul government said Kim will be accompanied by Ri Son Gwon, who's responsible for managing relations with the South, and represented the North when the two Koreas met last month at the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean Peninsula. The two men will be accompanied by a six-man support staff.
Ivanka Trump will be accompanied by James Risch, R-Idaho, and also by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will give particular support to the female athletes competing at the Games, according to RT. US Army National Guard soldier and Olympic medal-winning bobsledder Shauna Rohbock will also join the delegation.
“Sarah's going as a female to help cheer on all of the female athletes and highlight the women's sports and success our female athletes have had at this year's Olympic Games,” a White House official said.
"I am honored to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics," Ivanka Trump said.
"We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence, and inspire us all."
The delegation’s primary goal is to reaffirm America's cooperation with South Korea over denuclearizing the peninsula, while highlighting American athletes’ achievements at the 2018 Games.
* * *
In a separate report that, in our opinion, raises the likelihood of a North Korea meeting, Ivanka Trump will reportedly meet with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in on Friday.
According to Reuters, a senior administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House in Seoul on Friday night.
The White House insisted Trump has no plans to meet with the North Koreans - but we've heard that excuse before. In an amusing twist, Trump will fly commercial to South Korea, a gesture of good faith after no fewer than five administration officials have already been investigated for travel-related abuses.
There are no plans for Trump to engage in "substantive discussions" about the dispute with North Korea.
"The purpose of the trip is to cheer on American athletes, reaffirm the U.S.-South Korea alliance and celebrate the successful Games," a White House official said.
Comments
I could always make time for a "sit down" meeting with Ivanka.
trump meets cia
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
I hope Ivanka doesn’t start crying. Every time she does, a country gets Tomahawked. ;-)
Looney
In reply to trump meets cia by wildbad
Ivanka Trump will reportedly meet with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in on Friday.
The world wants to know: Will he get a hard-on?
Film at eleven.
In reply to … by Looney
LMAO Wonder what the general will be looking at? Hope he can hide his woody and not drool.
In reply to … by macholatte
he be like me and wondering if this is another fag in drag >>> Sarah's going as a female..WTF
In reply to LMAO Wonder what the general… by robertsgt40
How screwed do you have to be as a nation to have this woman be your effective sec state. All the mindless goons can do is grab their dicks and make some odious joke, so their minds don't register the joke, on them...
https://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2018/02/22/our-collective-dystopian-si…
In reply to he be wondering if this is… by 07564111
Also predicted by the no agenda show.
Trump will let Ivanka arrange a peacedeal between the NOKs and South Korea.
In reply to How screwed do you have to… by Oh regional Indian
The agenda is marketing rights to her new perfume called "Da Bomb".
In reply to Also predicted by the no… by jaap
How the HELL voted for IVANKA for her to have a sit down meeting with the N Korean General?
Her only job is to be a wife and KEEP her Sexually Deviant husband from being more deviant.
In reply to he be wondering if this is… by 07564111
"Daddy! Kim Jong looked at my boobs!" * sniff *
BOOOOOOOM!
In reply to LMAO Wonder what the general… by robertsgt40
Nice to know 50,000 ZH readers instantly thought of the same reaction. I guess we're not as original as we think. And now, words regarding niggers and (((parantheticals))).
In reply to "Daddy! Kim Jong looked at… by J S Bach
Is that a roll of dimes in Little General Kim's pocket? Or is he just happy to see Ivanka?
In reply to … by macholatte
Ivanka and her boy in a mans body husband need to stick to photo shoots.
In reply to … by macholatte
Ivanka and Jared are buddies with Soros and the Clintons. Also Chelsea's husband Medvitsky. Jared is also close to Bibi
Deep State-Soros-Zio meets CIA.
In reply to trump meets cia by wildbad
make sure an wear sweats.
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
Don't get me wrong, Ivanka is hot but she shouldn't be meeting with these individuals at all. Trump had set in motion where after him and then on presidents will use their own family members in positions of importance in the white house. That is the start of a Monarchy (yes I know the US is mostly an Oligarchy right now).
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
Three words-
cream pie that.
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
Kim should grab her by the pussy
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
Us Dogs be Dogs,,,,Ivanka? Yup, I'd hit that.
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
She looks ready for a suck, and that dude looks like he needs one. Too bad she's had so much Ziocock in her.
In reply to I could always make time for… by Ron_Mexico
trump meets cia
the general will probably be at a loss for words
He's gonna bust his load right then and there.
If the "narrative" wasn't so pathetically bizarre... It would make the best Monty Python or SNL skit 40 years ago when we could still be off meds lucid, high functioning and "rational"!...
this ugly Kushner bitch should crawl under the Zionist jew Mire` kushner's legs
fuck the royal 'orange' family
She probably has less sex appeal than your pet goat.
In reply to this ugly Kushner bitch… by earleflorida
Jared Kushner-Soros-Medvizsky-Clinton-Bibi. Ivanka is not that cute. The best looking ones in the family by far are Melania and Baron because he has her genes.
In reply to this ugly Kushner bitch… by earleflorida
She is so hot. Why she hooked up with that skinny jew? She needs a real alpha male.
Can you imagine what the world would be like if our Government was actually trying to help it's President?
I'm glad Pence won't be there. He made an ass of himself at the Opening Ceremonies with his prissy holier than thou hick attitude. All needed to do was smile and enjoy being at the Olympics. (I always thought Pence was a bad pick for VP.)
.
Scouting mission for new trends in stylish hats for upcoming fashion week.
Ya. Made out of the skin of losing NK athletes.
In reply to Scouting mission for new… by DillyDilly
I'll bet Kim Yong Chol wins.
Big hats are a crowd pleaser.
Ivanka has a thing for asian men....their small hands remind her of daddy. Mmm...mmm...moist!
"I would totally hit that"- DJT
In reply to Ivanka has a thing for asian… by Snaffew
More like "face to boobs"
Perfect now N.K. will be certain Americans are vapid empty headed morons with fake tits.
Ivanka: Who farted?
General Chol: It was Assad.
Ivanka: Is he here in Korea?
General Chol: No, but all gas attacks are by Assad and only by Assad. Do you not agree?
She should make an effort at peace and suck his cock.
Who paid for her private flight over to South Korea? I hope the taxpayers didn't. Total waste of money.
Ivanka! Well that makes me a whole lot more comfortable.
I smell an Asian motorboat coming. The general will pull his head back sporting a deliriously happy, glassed eye look with tussled hair just in time for the cameras!
Cruel psyops. That General has to go home to his shriveled monkey of a wife.
Pole dancing?
" But will they make time for a sit-down meeting? "
Why for god's sake?
So the US can again demamd that NK disarm starting with nukes and working their way down until there are no more sticks, rocks, harsh language, or fluffy pillows left in NK so that we can have peace negotiations. The only kind of peace talks the US does using B-52s, Tomahawks, Abrams, M-60s, grenades, etc.
In reply to " But will they make time… by 0hedgehog
Why subject one of our princesses to any NK pieces of shit? They don't deserve to be walked on by Ivanka, let alone to sit anywhere near or or even to see her. Fuck them.
Put the kool aid down and go get learn something
In reply to Why subject one of our… by CaptainMoonlight