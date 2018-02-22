WTI/RBOB Jump After DOE Confirms Surprise Crude Draw, Production Slows

Following last night's surprise crude draw (from API), and USD weakness, WTI/RBOB rallied overnight, but faded into the DOE data. However, as DOE confirmed API's reported surprise crude draw (-1.616mm) and production slipped very modestly, prices jumped.
API
-
Crude -907k (+2.9mm exp)
-
Cushing -2.644mm
-
Gasoline +1.644mm
-
Distillates -3.563mm
DOE
-
Crude -1.616mm (+2.35mm exp)
-
Cushing -2.664mm
-
Gasoline +261k (+742k exp)
-
Distillates -2.422mm (-1.1mm exp)
In quite a shocking moment - it seems API was right for once - DOE reports a 1.6mm crude draw - and RBOB prices are up as Gasoline saw a smaller than expected build.
As Bloomberg notes, Cushing is being emptied at a very, very, very fast pace. It's the 9th consecutive week of crude draws, bringing the total to its lowest since December 2014.
Bloomberg's Javier Blas notes that U.S. oil exports surged last week above the key 2 million barrels a day mark for the second time ever, contributing hugely to the draw in crude stocks.
Once again all eyes are on US crude production (after yet another week of rig count increases) as it tops Saudi Arabia and closes in on Russia's output, spoiling the OPEC-Deal party. But, US crude production slowed last week... if you squint, you can see it dropped 1k b/d...
NOTE - Lower 48 production rose 10k b/day to a new record...
WTI/RBOB bounced notably higher overnight (weak USD and API-reported draw) but faded into the DOE data. However, the confirmation of a crude draw (and smaller than expected gasoline build) sent both WTI/RBOB back to the highs...
higher gas prices,
higher food prices,
higher health care prices,
higher education prices,
and now, higher money prices...
W I N N I N G ! ! !
The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum—even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there's free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate.
In reply to higher gas prices,… by BullyBearish
Wait until the fracking fad ends and US oil production falls back to what it was five years ago. That'll bring much higher oil prices. But soon thereafter, as production declines elsewhere we'll see shortages ... which means rationing, which at some point soon thereafter we'll see all hell break loose. All Hell.
In reply to higher gas prices,… by BullyBearish
No, by then we will all be driving Tesla 3s.....and the electricity will be renewable.....and we will all have pet Unicorns.
In reply to Wait until the fracking fad… by directaction
I don't believe it. These numbers are used by insider traders to manipulate the markets in their favour. Every day the economy dies a little more. There can be no economic activity if people are able to sell their labour at a price that'll sustain them. It shouldn't cost you more to have a job than it does to not have one. Everyone's trying to squeeze blood from stones. Good luck.
Talking about the "price" of anything in the absence of a mechanism for true price discovery is a fool's errand.
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
Wow, the words crude/oil and 'surprise' in the same sentence. Very original ZH.
RBOB is up despite there being a build--yes, I'm aware that it is not as much as expected, yet this is the 2nd week in a row of gasoline builds...before that 1 week of a fall in gasoline stocks after 11 consecutive weeks of builds in gasoline stocks as reported by both API & EIA--beyond what analysts predicted and all the while RBOB prices soared.
Do not tell me it's because gasoline comes from crude therefore if crude stocks decline then RBOB prices should rise, because that would mean there is no point for a separately traded commodity (RBOB) as opposed to just WTI.
As I type, both prices are surging on how much of a loss in production and stocks? Does it ever move this much this fast when there are massive builds? As usual, the bulls get their way on behalf of 'algos' (algorithmic trading from hedge fund managers) all in favor of the stockpiling-of-US-arms Saudi Arabia for their 5% sale of Aramco--when? Where? Oh, when WTI is at least $70/bbl all for MBS's "Vision 2030". Such true patriots you all are.
All this and not to mention that the weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count report has shown increases in rigs but surprise! It never causes the price of WTI to go down...not on Fridays, not on Mondays following that, not ever.
Manipulation at it's finest! Never ending. OPEC knows Shale is going bankrupt. It's a failed business model. That's why they can continue with their production cuts B.S. into the future unabated. Their not worried about increased U.S. oil production or the U.S. stealing market share. In addition, as goes the S&P so goes Crude Oil. The S&P leads everything. The S&P takes a shit like it did a few weeks ago & oil crashed with it. The Deep State " don't worry, we got your back Baby!"
