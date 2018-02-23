Credit Markets Are Flashing Red

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:25

Despite rebounds in US (and less so European) equities and drops in both regions' 'VIX' measures, the last few days have seen an ominous reawakening in credit markets that is far more systemically concerning than a volatility ETN...

European credit spreads are back near cycle wides...

 

And US HY spreads are pushing back towards last week's wides...

 

And it's not just HY credit, US investment grade credit spreads are starting to crack wider...

 

Fund outflows in HY and IG resumed their 2018 trend yesterday...

 

And credit remains notably decoupled from stocks...

 

As rate- and credit-vol remain notably elevated...

KenilworthCookie Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

The bond markets are the first to sniff out the Bullshit in the markets.And if the cost of borrowing starts rising quickly especially with an inverted yield curve then Sell Mortimer Sell comes to mind.

Cerulean Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Hi, Could someone be kind enough to give the tickers of the different indices in the above charts.

European " Crossover" HY Credit Spread

European VIX

US HY Credit Spread

US IG Credit Spread

Thank you

 

 