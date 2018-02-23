Credit Markets Are Flashing Red

Despite rebounds in US (and less so European) equities and drops in both regions' 'VIX' measures, the last few days have seen an ominous reawakening in credit markets that is far more systemically concerning than a volatility ETN...
European credit spreads are back near cycle wides...
And US HY spreads are pushing back towards last week's wides...
And it's not just HY credit, US investment grade credit spreads are starting to crack wider...
Fund outflows in HY and IG resumed their 2018 trend yesterday...
And credit remains notably decoupled from stocks...
As rate- and credit-vol remain notably elevated...
Comments
thus vix held very steadily even stocks up like 200pts a day. they knew something isnt right in this sily rally.
Something is about to fail and the kids doing the trades don’t know what it will do.
In reply to thus vix held very steadily… by davatankool
It's all moot when the fed accommodates them. The market will not be allowed to fail. It will kill pensions, savings and all asset prices. The market will be allowed to scare retail, but not fail.
In reply to Something is about to fail… by A Sentinel
The bond markets are the first to sniff out the Bullshit in the markets.And if the cost of borrowing starts rising quickly especially with an inverted yield curve then Sell Mortimer Sell comes to mind.
The cost of borrowing is irrelevant if the ECB will buy, and the Treasury can sell, every last 0 and 1 available.
Servicing debt is only a problem for us little people.
In reply to The bond markets are the… by KenilworthCookie
Credit Default Swaps were the blasting cap that set off the chain reaction last time.
In reply to The cost of borrowing is… by Arnold
The "bond boys" are always the smartest people in the room.
In reply to The bond markets are the… by KenilworthCookie
"Beeks, Beeks .... where the hell is Beeks?"
Haha - I luv the cut to Beeks takin it up the ass from the gorilla. Quite possibly the greatest cinematic Fuk-U ever.
I'd like to see Soros take it from the Gorilla and take him right into death/Hell, rotten kike.
In reply to The bond markets are the… by KenilworthCookie
"You can't stop what's coming....thats vanity."
Dead man walking...
Hi, Could someone be kind enough to give the tickers of the different indices in the above charts.
European " Crossover" HY Credit Spread
European VIX
US HY Credit Spread
US IG Credit Spread
Thank you
That red flashing light will turn green the moment the S&P500 smashes through the 61.8 fib...
Have another drink...
In reply to That red flashing light will… by Iconoclast421
It's gotten so bad that even people who had no intention of repaying their loans aren't borrowing.