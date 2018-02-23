Fed Chair Powell "Doesn't Stand A Chance"

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,
Jerome Powell, the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve, just completed his third week on the job. He’s hardly had enough time to learn how to operate the office coffee maker, let alone the all-in-one printer. He still doesn’t know what roach coach menu items induce a heinous gut bomb.
Yet across the planet, folks high and low are already telling him exactly how he should do his job. What’s more, they’re passing advanced judgement on things that may or may not happen. For example, the South China Morning Post recently offered the following opinion:
“President Donald Trump may have done Janet Yellen a favour by not giving her a second term as Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve. Her successor, Jerome Powell, may have inherited a poisoned chalice. The Fed will have to up the pace of U.S. rate hikes or risk accusations of being behind the curve as markets react to signs of rising inflation.”
When Powell showed up to work on February 5, for his first day on the job, the general consensus was that the Fed would raise the federal funds rate three times this year, at 25 basis points – or 0.25 percent – per increase. But now that consumer prices are rising at an annual rate of 2.1 percent, average hourly earnings are increasing at an annual rate of 2.9 percent, and Congress has passed a massive two year budget deal, twitchy economists are questioning if three rate hikes will be enough to keep inflation in check.
Over the last two weeks their chants for four rate hikes in 2018 have grown louder. Goldman Sachs has even floated the five rate hike scenario.
Alas, this is the sort of ridiculous minutia that policy makers and analysts must navel-gaze over in a planned economy. The truth is, Powell can’t win regardless of what he does.
Whether he raises rates three times or four times – or ten times – he’ll get it wrong. Here’s why…
Chronic Shortages
The economy is a complex living organism that’s continuously evolving and always subject to change. One relationship at one moment can be completely different at another moment. Supply and demand are incessantly adjusting and readjusting to meet the conditions of the market.
These continuous interactions provide a natural and efficient response to supply shortages and gluts. Even in a moderately free market economy, bakeries do not run out of bread when there’s a wheat crop shortage due to a late season frost. The shelves never go empty. Rather, the price of bread rises and consumers adjust their spending accordingly.
Centrally planned economies, on the other hand, are inclined to frequent, intensive and chronic shortages. Bureaucrats, armed with spiral bound planning reports and pie graphs, are incapable of fixing the proper prices for gumballs and gasoline by diktat. There’s simply too much going on and too many moving parts for them to consider.
With the best of intentions, the noble planner makes their best guess of the appropriate price control. Then things invariably go haywire.
In practice, the supply of certain goods or commodities may be more than adequate. But when a price administrator enforces an artificially low price, consumers are prone to wasteful behavior. They’re compelled to demand a greater amount than is supplied. Hence, the store shelves remain perpetually empty.
Certainly, uniform standards work well for units and measurements. They’re critical to building consistency and standardization of hardware and parts. They’re even necessary to effective communication and computer programming. For certain things, however, uniform standards come up short…
Haunted by Ghosts of the Old Eastern Bloc
When it comes to the pricing of goods, commodities and services, commanding fixed prices by a central authority is an utter failure. This was effectively proven by the experiences of the centrally planned economies of the old communist Eastern Bloc countries during the second half of the 20th century.
Regrettably, price controls don’t stop with just goods, commodities, and services. The United States, Europe, and Japan have been doing their darnedest during the early years of the 21st century to show that these ghosts of the old Eastern Bloc also haunt credit.
Remember, credit, like a commodity or good, has a price attached to it. The price of credit is the rate of interest a lender charges to a borrower. Like fixing the price of a commodity or good by a central planning authority, fixing the price of credit by a central bank – such as the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, or Bank of Japan – is presently being shown to also be an utter failure.
Someone with even a dim perception of the world around them can peer out and discern many strange and grotesque occurrences: Housing prices that far outpace incomes. Total household debt at $13.5 trillion. And an entire generation of Millennials that went $1.4 trillion in student loan debt for college degrees that have been debased in stature to what a high school diploma represented for prior generations.
These represent gross misallocations of capital. What’s more, they would’ve never come into existence or ballooned out to this magnitude without the Fed’s credit market price controls.
Fed Chairman Powell doesn’t stand a chance. Bernanke and Yellen before him oversupplied the economy with cheap credit. Now Powell must mop it up with higher interest rates. Yet because the U.S. economy’s been pushed to the brink with record debt levels it simply can’t afford higher interest rates.
Without question, Powell will find the break point. Moreover, when the next great liquidity crisis hits it won’t be a failing of free market capitalism. It’ll be the failing of the central planners and the system they wrought.
Rates are rising because of INSOLVENCY & #CREDIT RISK.
END the FED
everything else
is pussyfooting on the margins
The wealth effect is a myth:
http://thesoundingline.com/negative-interest-rates-the-wealth-effect-my…
Every solution is the cause of the next crisis, this time is no different.
we will see, the calories available for consumption and real resources are what they are. You need these to actually do or manufacture anything fucking real.
Yes, this has been a "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment!!!
It will come to this eventually, but madame guillotine is a bit more random.
"Full Faith and Credit"
the wealth effect is proportional to how much wealth one possesses. And the more wealth is concentrated in the hands of the few, the less significant it is. This is what they don't tell you.
The only rate adjustments Jay will be doing is EASING!
END the FED, start printing US Dollars (not notes) out of the US Treasury.
Debt free currency for all the real producers to exchange real goods and services?
How novel. Sounds great and about time we kicked all the useless over-compensated middlemen to the fucking curb!!!
sad truth, the FED will end us, if it hasn't already.
Once Obama's minions monetized the debt, they doomed us to QE to infinity or the most terrible of market crashes if we attempt to de-monetize the debt.
In reply to Once Obama's minions… by DaiRR
Reagan's mistake was in trusting Tip O'Neill when O'Neill said "we'll give you spending cuts later." Ol' Tip had no intention of ever cutting spending (like most of the people in Congress), and we see where we are today.
I say demonetize the debt, bring on the crash, and go back to a standard for money. Painful? Absolutely, but better for the long term.
yeah..long term is rebuilding the cities that have been burned to the ground when the jit inventory seizes.
that is after the bodies are removed and the cholera epidemic cools..
I think a lot of people dont realize how close we came to total mayhem in 07/08
There are parts of Baltimore and Detroit and St. Louis that need to be burned to the ground and bulldozed. Start over.
It wouldn't stay contained to those few places when the banks quit lending and the trucks stop rolling.. the nation would go up in flames
And the alternative, a worthless fiat currency, won't result in the same thing?
Do you remember how a wheelbarrow full of money wouldn't even buy a newspaper in Weimar Germany?
How's that Venezuelan bolivar doing thanks to the money-printing (among other things)?
dont get me wrong..but to intentionally starve millions possibly billions world wide is a big anvil to drop on some poor goyim smucks head.
afaik there has never been any monetary system ever used by humans that didn't finally crash and leave everyone holding their cocks out in the rain..
but to intentionally crash things just because we all know it is unsustainable?
whodafvk would want that stigma?
but to intentionally crash things just because we all know it is unsustainable?
But that's just it - things will eventually crash, whether it's by allowing demonetization and doing a reset, or by the wholesale collapse of worthless fiat currencies (despite central banksters' best efforts to keep them propped up). As you stated so succinctly, every human-created monetary system has collapsed at some point. The question is how we pick up the pieces and move forward when it happens.
Personally, I'd like to see a demonetization process, in part because demonetization can be done over a period of time. A wholesale crash of fiat currencies would be much uglier because it would happen a lot faster. It's like trying to get off drugs through a detox process versus quitting cold turkey.
agreed.. there are protocols we could use to ease the pain and what you describe is akin to the Jubilee of the Bible..
It is usury that always kills the golden goose and the insanity of endless growth modeled on a finite system..
But again.. back to the human fallacy of GREED..
And we both know the tribe that runs this shit show see everyone else as competition..
so.. I dont see any hope that clear heads will prevail. no one wants to relinquish supreme power when they harness it..
Maybe he could raise interest rates for the masses, but let the government and the FIs continue to borrow at 0%. That's what they're really shooting for after all. I'm sure some of the quants could whip up an incomprehensible bundle of transactions that would make this incomprehensible to the generally math illiterate public, and then the .0001% could continue their wealth confiscation program undisturbed by the noisy bleating of the sheep.
This piece is spot on. The only question is will Powell really mop up the free money or will he find it too painful and continue to kick the can to the next sucker who gets the job so they can hold the bag.
but the govt always continues to get the "free money" unless there's total system reset. 250,000 federal employees whose salaries cannot be disclosed? 500,000 at DHS? Anybody see a pattern here? Bush didn't give 2 hoots about national security. He was just circling the wagons around DC (and its satellites) at the behest of the Deep State/NWO.
The Fed has done all it can, seemingly fooling all of the people all of the time for Ten years. Nobody is fooled anymore, but they are plenty foolish enough to still be "invested" in their game.
We are beyond the point of no-return.
The best solution is a slow crash using small QE at interval with variable interest rate to balance the GDP growth and inflation with full employment (lolz) or at least fake full employment.
And transition into basic income (and cryptos) when automation completely wiped out labors.
Or extreme crash result in general poverty from higher rate or large QE at 2X or more at the interval.
Best Wisehs... Powell.... you are a sitting duck... but you asked for it lolz ahahahahah
Point of no return, all by design to usher the in the new feudal ages...serfs up bitchez...
Janet, now Jerome . . .
...it won't be the failing of free market capitalism...
What is this rainbow shitting unicorn you are referring to?
Cronyism, monopolies, cartels (i.e., the non-federal reserve) capture of politicians is the natural end result of Capitalism...
