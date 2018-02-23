Gates To Plead Guilty In Mueller Probe

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:30

Speculation has been mounting for weeks that former Paul Manafort lieutenant (and now indicted co-conspirator) Rick Gates might be preparing to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Now, the New York Times is reporting that Mueller could announce a Gates guilty plea as soon as Friday afternoon, less than a day after Gates fired his lawyers following the unsealing of a superseding indictment that also slapped Manafort and Gates with bank and tax fraud charges.

Gates, a longtime political consultant who met Manafort when he interned at one of Manafort's companies, is expected to strike a plea deal, which could be a significant development in the investigation  as Gates presumably can offer a significant amount of incriminating information about Manafort and his activities relating to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.

Gates

Gates' primary concern has been protecting his family, both emotionally and financially, since wealthy Republican donors who were supposed to foot the bill for his defense have reportedly welched on the funding. He's also hoping to spare his family the embarrassment of a drawn-out trial. Gates rolling over would also increase pressure on Manafort to roll over - presumably providing 'damning' evidence against President Trump.

Mueller's team has traced more than $75 million that passed through offshore accounts, and has accused Manafort of laundering more than $30 million to pay for real estate and luxury goods in the US.

Gates transferred more than $3 million from the offshore accounts to his own accounts. Gates took over Eastern Europe duties at Manafort's old lobbying firm, Manafort & Davis, back in 2008.

Mueller has already secured guilty pleas from former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and former adviser George Papadopoulos.

Comments

Mike Masr Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Mueller's anti-Trump witch hunt can be summed up:

"“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”"

- Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police

Consuelo Al Huxley Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Al...

To know where we're at and where we're headed, one must look at past examples in history.  

Thankfully, we have the historical precedent for this on a silver platter, hot & steamy right in front of us.   It is called: The previous (8) years of political hijinks and high crimes & misdemeanors perpetrated by the brilliant dynamic duo themselves, along with their DNC cohorts & operatives during the period between 1987 - 2000, and beyond...

The American public in general, has absolutely no idea of how Big this operation is or extends.

It is a Testament to the abject Contempt that these people who hold high political office, have for the rational and objective thinking capacity of the average American FOOL.

And could you argue that their strategy - based on aforementioned attributes, hasn't worked to perfection...?

Bendromeda Strain Consuelo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

And beyond indeed. The greatest (nominal) money laundering operation in history has been the Clinton-Bush crime families and their foundations, etc. McCain jumped himself into that effluent swamp as well, which is why none of this has ever been investigated... until now.

Jim in MN Mike Masr Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Yeah, we need the virtual paper trail on the WH-coordinated dirty tricks campaign that lied to courts and committed multiple felonies to get the police state unleashed on Trump.

Just get the facts to the public.  We'll handle it from there.

Weiner laptop, records of meetings like the one Susan Rice sought to whitewash in a panic on Inauguration Day....

Obama, Biden, Kerry.....all hanging out to dry.

The FBI are just minions.  None of these people so much as take a dump without being told to.

Consuelo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Keep your eyes on that shiny bouncing ball...

While the Queen bee and her cabal go about their $business, plotting the next schemes against the administration. 

Isn't this fun - the daily soap opera to keep you distracted...?

blindfaith Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

 

 

 

 

Where are the Russians ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

 

I want my tax dollars refunded, this is a scam.

To Hell In A H… Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Have the Trumptards at least conceded Killary is not going to jail? I have been saying it won’t happen for over 1 year. The level of ignorance and amateur hour levels of understanding real politik, to even believe Killary & Co would face justice and that Session would aid Trump in bringing this about? Oh my fucking god. lol As dumb as a fucking bag of rocks. There truly is no cure for stupid.

This is what happens to peoples brains when they believe in acronyms. MAGA just turned their brains to shit. Look at Mueller? He has team Trump jumping through hoops and has Flynn fucked up the arse, while team Killary commit 5x worse misdemeanours and nothing. Drain the swamp? Wake up morons. 

To Hell In A H… Bay of Pigs Fri, 02/23/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

Nothing will happen apart from a few low hanging fruit and disposable underlings will get sacrificed in this charade. They are manipulating the illusion of a battle of ideology between left vs right. Nothing could be further from the truth.

They own both sides. The last time they had mavericks and independent thinkers of mind, who dared challenge their dominance, they killed both of them and they were called the Kennedy brothers. No other president has even dared to reference them since.

Consuelo Bay of Pigs Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

It's too Big, BoP my friend.   It is too F'ing BIG...   It involves nearly everyone in high office to some degree.   

I am really trying not to be defeatist here, but my gut tells me that short of some divine intervention, this giant ball 'O stink-wax is going to roll over everyone, much the same way it did on nearly a daily basis when Billy Jeff ran the Oral Out House.

It isn't that she can't be brought down, it is the far-reaching effect doing so would have across many levels and the sheer public 'shock' of just how many people are involved in some capacity, with the criminality that surrounds those two. 

Consuelo Kayman Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Wish I could agree with you, friend.   Alas, the history (and outcome of circumstances) of this dynamic-duo from their previous stay in the Oral Out House suggests otherwise.

It's too Big...   It involves too many prominent people of money and market influence - i.e., well known corporations, their accounting & finance departments, and the senior staffs themselves...

And this says nothing of the peripheral illegalities well known to those in the know which involve such savory dealings as human trafficking and plunder of foreign governments charitable naiveté... 

Akzed Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Gates presumably can offer a significant amount of incriminating information about Manafort and his activities relating to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.

"Tell us what you know about Ms. Nuland. Everything."

Cautiously Pes… Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Well...all I can say is thank goodness the DNC is finally going to turn over that hacked server to show, once and for all, the damage that the evil Russians did to th......

Oh wait, never mind.....

makinbacon Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

If you have $30M that is spilling out like beer foam , you have a team of accountants wiping up the mess.

Gates just wants to keep his $3M.

Mueller just wants his eye candy....yawn....

MrBoompi Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Obviously Yanukovich didn't pay enough money to the Clinton Foundation or other key members of the western establishment, so they took him out.  

Consuelo MrBoompi Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

Glad that you brought up the CF, because that entity is the lashing which binds all of the players together in this grand scheme which stretches well beyond politics and borders, and why it will be next to impossible to indict or imprison the Grand Lady herself, Madame DeFarge HRC.

The scheme is sheer criminal Brilliance on the part of that duo and their cohorts. 

swmnguy Consuelo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

All the "Charitable Foundation" tax dodge slush funds set up by rich people should be heavily scrutinized.  Gates, Clinton, Trump; they've all got them. 

I do some work for one billionaire's "Charitable Foundation."  He raises money, and uses it to buy the products his for-profit company manufactures, and donates the products once he's paid himself for them with the contributions.  He even claims his corporation is giving a discount to his foundation, so he writes that off on his corporate taxes.  Perfectly lawful, as I understand.  It's confusing for me because sometimes I'm paid by the Foundation, and sometimes by the Corporation. 

I don't really mind; it all spends and I really do the work.  But the whole thing is more than a little fishy.

markar Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

And this has what to do with Trump colluding with the Russians how? Imagine what $30 million and a special counsel could come with investigating 8 years of the Obama administration