Gates To Plead Guilty In Mueller Probe

Speculation has been mounting for weeks that former Paul Manafort lieutenant (and now indicted co-conspirator) Rick Gates might be preparing to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Now, the New York Times is reporting that Mueller could announce a Gates guilty plea as soon as Friday afternoon, less than a day after Gates fired his lawyers following the unsealing of a superseding indictment that also slapped Manafort and Gates with bank and tax fraud charges.
Gates, a longtime political consultant who met Manafort when he interned at one of Manafort's companies, is expected to strike a plea deal, which could be a significant development in the investigation as Gates presumably can offer a significant amount of incriminating information about Manafort and his activities relating to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.
Gates' primary concern has been protecting his family, both emotionally and financially, since wealthy Republican donors who were supposed to foot the bill for his defense have reportedly welched on the funding. He's also hoping to spare his family the embarrassment of a drawn-out trial. Gates rolling over would also increase pressure on Manafort to roll over - presumably providing 'damning' evidence against President Trump.
Mueller's team has traced more than $75 million that passed through offshore accounts, and has accused Manafort of laundering more than $30 million to pay for real estate and luxury goods in the US.
Gates transferred more than $3 million from the offshore accounts to his own accounts. Gates took over Eastern Europe duties at Manafort's old lobbying firm, Manafort & Davis, back in 2008.
Mueller has already secured guilty pleas from former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and former adviser George Papadopoulos.
Comments
Mueller's anti-Trump witch hunt can be summed up:
"“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”"
- Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police
+1 on the clarification. It is important to attribute the proper names to historical events.
Keep in mind however, that the 'witch hunt' as it were, isn't a Mueller production. This is the HRC machine (and it's a VERY BIG Machine), in action - all the way...
In reply to Mueller's anti-Trump witch… by Mike Masr
Are you sure it's the HRC machine? I'd expect more bodies - suicides by gunshot to the back of the head, random midnight robberies gone too far, etc.....
In reply to +1 on the clarification. … by Consuelo
Give it a week to sink in that Gates is indeed going "full rat". LOL
In reply to Are you sure it's the HRC… by Al Huxley
Al...
To know where we're at and where we're headed, one must look at past examples in history.
Thankfully, we have the historical precedent for this on a silver platter, hot & steamy right in front of us. It is called: The previous (8) years of political hijinks and high crimes & misdemeanors perpetrated by the brilliant dynamic duo themselves, along with their DNC cohorts & operatives during the period between 1987 - 2000, and beyond...
The American public in general, has absolutely no idea of how Big this operation is or extends.
It is a Testament to the abject Contempt that these people who hold high political office, have for the rational and objective thinking capacity of the average American FOOL.
And could you argue that their strategy - based on aforementioned attributes, hasn't worked to perfection...?
In reply to Are you sure it's the HRC… by Al Huxley
And beyond indeed. The greatest (nominal) money laundering operation in history has been the Clinton-Bush crime families and their foundations, etc. McCain jumped himself into that effluent swamp as well, which is why none of this has ever been investigated... until now.
In reply to Al… by Consuelo
Yeah, we need the virtual paper trail on the WH-coordinated dirty tricks campaign that lied to courts and committed multiple felonies to get the police state unleashed on Trump.
Just get the facts to the public. We'll handle it from there.
Weiner laptop, records of meetings like the one Susan Rice sought to whitewash in a panic on Inauguration Day....
Obama, Biden, Kerry.....all hanging out to dry.
The FBI are just minions. None of these people so much as take a dump without being told to.
In reply to Mueller's anti-Trump witch… by Mike Masr
Interesting how the Tyler's ignore Tony and John Podesta in all this?
Tell me again, who was Manafort working with and why? Oh, that pesky Uranium One thing again.
In reply to Yeah, we need the virtual… by Jim in MN
Qanon posted last night info about US informant deaths in China, Hillary's server, hacks and CrowdStrike.
https://youtu.be/Pc1KRDrB0C0
Things are going to get very interesting. Nunes is pressing on and the Illegal voting report is due to be released very soon.
In reply to Yeah, we need the virtual… by Jim in MN
Well that escalated quickly.
In reply to Mueller's anti-Trump witch… by Mike Masr
So....still NOTHING BURGER.
This is looking like Arthur Andersen all over again...
Reading Homework for ZH trolls: License to Lie
Keep your eyes on that shiny bouncing ball...
While the Queen bee and her cabal go about their $business, plotting the next schemes against the administration.
Isn't this fun - the daily soap opera to keep you distracted...?
Another Trumptard bites the dust.
Kill yourself, faggot.
In reply to Another Trumptard bites the… by Dratpmurt
That's a wee bit harsh, but.... Ok!!
In reply to Kill yourself, faggot. by Rusty Trombone
Another DNC Rat Troll reads his morning script.
In reply to Another Trumptard bites the… by Dratpmurt
This is serious. Mueller may well have caught somebody telling a "Your mom" joke online!
Of course there's going to a down voting pedophile faggot cocksucker already !
Why are YOU so obsessed with "fagots". Every post has that term. Is there something you want to tell everyone about your personal life?
In reply to Of course there's going to a… by Rusty Trombone
Try licking my taint in Macy's window, nancyboy.
In reply to … by blindfaith
Where are the Russians ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
I want my tax dollars refunded, this is a scam.
The Russians (and Chinese) are paying Mueller via the Clinton-Giustra anonymous bribe conduit in Canada.
In reply to … by blindfaith
Who's the 'bag lady' Michelle Obama?
Coincides perfectly with her multiple Canadian speaking engagements eh?
In reply to The Russians (and Chinese)… by Kayman
In The News:
Man Rapes Donkey To Coma In Zimbabwe: http://enternations.com/thread/371/man-donkey-coma-zimbabwe
Man Whom Armed Robbers Removed His Intestines Testifies: http://enternations.com/thread/423/armed-robbers-removed-intestines-testifies
Landlord burns down own house over tenants refusal to pay: http://enternations.com/thread/422/landlord-burns-house-tenants-refusal
angel or satan?
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
Have the Trumptards at least conceded Killary is not going to jail? I have been saying it won’t happen for over 1 year. The level of ignorance and amateur hour levels of understanding real politik, to even believe Killary & Co would face justice and that Session would aid Trump in bringing this about? Oh my fucking god. lol As dumb as a fucking bag of rocks. There truly is no cure for stupid.
This is what happens to peoples brains when they believe in acronyms. MAGA just turned their brains to shit. Look at Mueller? He has team Trump jumping through hoops and has Flynn fucked up the arse, while team Killary commit 5x worse misdemeanours and nothing. Drain the swamp? Wake up morons.
It Is YOUR house too...just remember that when you cry about justice not being serviced according to your opinion.
In reply to Have the Trumptards at least… by To Hell In A H…
Okay expert, what happens next?
In reply to Have the Trumptards at least… by To Hell In A H…
Nothing will happen apart from a few low hanging fruit and disposable underlings will get sacrificed in this charade. They are manipulating the illusion of a battle of ideology between left vs right. Nothing could be further from the truth.
They own both sides. The last time they had mavericks and independent thinkers of mind, who dared challenge their dominance, they killed both of them and they were called the Kennedy brothers. No other president has even dared to reference them since.
In reply to Okay expert, what happens… by Bay of Pigs
I'm giving you a one-up for the core of your content - and incidentally, you're far from the only one who has seen this charade for what it is all along. Drop the ad-hominem though, it doesn't do anything save for make you look like an adolescent.
In reply to Have the Trumptards at least… by To Hell In A H…
What about the IG report that is coming? And how about the fact that many people involved have disappeared and gone silent?
In reply to I'm giving you a one-up for… by Consuelo
It's too Big, BoP my friend. It is too F'ing BIG... It involves nearly everyone in high office to some degree.
I am really trying not to be defeatist here, but my gut tells me that short of some divine intervention, this giant ball 'O stink-wax is going to roll over everyone, much the same way it did on nearly a daily basis when Billy Jeff ran the Oral Out House.
It isn't that she can't be brought down, it is the far-reaching effect doing so would have across many levels and the sheer public 'shock' of just how many people are involved in some capacity, with the criminality that surrounds those two.
In reply to What about the IG report… by Bay of Pigs
I hear you but we can hope. In Divine Intervention that is.
The good news is that literally millions of Americans have been Red Pilled on this. No going back now.
In reply to It's too Big, BoP my friend… by Consuelo
Slowly, slowly, then all at once. First Mueller, then Clinton. Maybe you haven't noticed all the rats that have lost their jobs, now waiting in line to be charged. Patience grasshopper.
But keep up your diversion, moron.
In reply to Have the Trumptards at least… by To Hell In A H…
Wish I could agree with you, friend. Alas, the history (and outcome of circumstances) of this dynamic-duo from their previous stay in the Oral Out House suggests otherwise.
It's too Big... It involves too many prominent people of money and market influence - i.e., well known corporations, their accounting & finance departments, and the senior staffs themselves...
And this says nothing of the peripheral illegalities well known to those in the know which involve such savory dealings as human trafficking and plunder of foreign governments charitable naiveté...
In reply to Slowly, slowly, then all at… by Kayman
I believe the word you're looking for is "Oligarchy."
What we're watching is an intramural pissing contest. The overall Oligarchy remains firmly in control no matter which faction comes out on top.
In reply to Wish I could agree with you,… by Consuelo
Gates presumably can offer a significant amount of incriminating information about Manafort and his activities relating to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.
"Tell us what you know about Ms. Nuland. Everything."
Ukranian money laundering = 2nd stringers
Russian money laundering is the A-team
Well...all I can say is thank goodness the DNC is finally going to turn over that hacked server to show, once and for all, the damage that the evil Russians did to th......
Oh wait, never mind.....
If you have $30M that is spilling out like beer foam , you have a team of accountants wiping up the mess.
Gates just wants to keep his $3M.
Mueller just wants his eye candy....yawn....
Obviously Yanukovich didn't pay enough money to the Clinton Foundation or other key members of the western establishment, so they took him out.
Glad that you brought up the CF, because that entity is the lashing which binds all of the players together in this grand scheme which stretches well beyond politics and borders, and why it will be next to impossible to indict or imprison the Grand Lady herself, Madame DeFarge HRC.
The scheme is sheer criminal Brilliance on the part of that duo and their cohorts.
In reply to Obviously Yanukovich didn't… by MrBoompi
All the "Charitable Foundation" tax dodge slush funds set up by rich people should be heavily scrutinized. Gates, Clinton, Trump; they've all got them.
I do some work for one billionaire's "Charitable Foundation." He raises money, and uses it to buy the products his for-profit company manufactures, and donates the products once he's paid himself for them with the contributions. He even claims his corporation is giving a discount to his foundation, so he writes that off on his corporate taxes. Perfectly lawful, as I understand. It's confusing for me because sometimes I'm paid by the Foundation, and sometimes by the Corporation.
I don't really mind; it all spends and I really do the work. But the whole thing is more than a little fishy.
In reply to Glad that you brought up the… by Consuelo
At this point Mueller is no more interesting than an anal probe.
And this has what to do with Trump colluding with the Russians how? Imagine what $30 million and a special counsel could come with investigating 8 years of the Obama administration
Soooo, what does this have to with Trump and why should we care...?
ARREST THE REAL CRIMINALS IN DC!
Conservatives will rat on each other faster than liberals will.
Case in point.
You mean Neocons, not conservatives.
There hasn't been a true conservative US Senator in 40 or 50 years.
In reply to Conservatives will rat on… by Robert Trip
Now, there you and I agree whole-heartedly.
In reply to You mean Neocons, not… by Bay of Pigs