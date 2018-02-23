LA Has Criminalized Poverty By Making It Illegal To Sleep In Cars And RVs

Authored by John Vibes via The Mind Unleashed blog,
Raising rent prices and low wages have resulted in thousands of people across the city of Los Angeles becoming homeless, many of them now living in cars and RVs if they were able to keep it together that well.
According to the most recent counts by the KPCC, there are at least 7,000 people live in their cars in Los Angeles.
Many of these people still maintain jobs and try to live the most fulfilled lives that they can, but they are constantly facing problems from authorities.
It is such a common issue that many churches have opened up their parking lots to people living out of their cars. For example, the New Beginnings Counseling Center opened up their parking lot for a “Safe Parking program,” which was intended to provide a safe and welcome parking place for people living out of their cars. Unfortunately, under new legislation passed in Los Angeles, programs like this will be illegal, because sleeping in cars and RVs have been entirely outlawed.
Under the new laws, it is illegal to sleep in a car or RV that is parked in a residentially zoned area from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Areas within one block of a park, daycare, or school are entirely off limits. Fines will range anywhere from $25 to $75 which is impossible to pay for most people in these situations.
In 2014, LA lawmakers attempted to pass a similar bill but it was shot down in a federal appeals court. The judge in the case ruled that the legislation was “broad enough to cover any driver in Los Angeles who eats food or transports personal belongings in his or her vehicle. Yet it appears to be applied only to the homeless.”
The policy is up for debate and reconsideration in July, where homeless advocates are expected to strongly protest for an appeal.
Policies like this can have disastrous consequences, in Canada where laws like this have been implemented for some time, one man racked up over $110,000 worth of fines for essentially being homeless.
Last year, The Mind Unleashed reported that the city of Seattle was planning to set up razor-wire fencing to keep homeless populations from camping. Then, earlier this year we reported that San Francisco was using Robots scare homeless people away from encampments and report them to police.
Not soon after that, the city of San Francisco spent $8,700 installing large boulders under overpasses to prevent homeless people from setting up camps. There were numerous homeless encampments in the area until they were recently forced out of the area, and now the City’s government is doing everything they can to keep the camps out of the area.
Sad AmericA! About time we returned to THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD.
And you can't sleep in the subway either.
Where they gonna go?
it looks like we are nearing peak people..
And look at the peaks on her!
Notice it's fucktard leftyville where they have these laws........sheesh.
Actually most major cities have laws against sleeping in vehicles. LA is behind the curve on this.
Block out the windows, don't answer any knocks at the door. How are they going to know?
"No, I wasn't sleeping, I was just admiring the inner-beauty of my car, okay, no I was just resting my eyes..."
Sleep under the car - "No, I wasn't sleeping. Now make yourself useful and pass me that spanner."
hey, Limey, we call them wrenches over here.
Keep Calm and Colloquialize.
Among these truths we hold to be self evident: once you are born you pay us to be here or you go to jail. Fuck your rights.
I didn't even know that poor people had RVs.
Private property cannot be used for charity to help people that want so little.
The payment is cheaper than rent. There but for the grace of God go I.
Just say your RV broke down and you’re waiting on AAA. If you can’t outsmart a cop, you got problems.
That's a good one for on-the-job relaxation in some employments, not necessarily desk jobs or bus drivers. But there is always "I'm looking for this shit thing I just dropped" under the table, work bench, toilet seat, etc. when the overseer plunges in to oversee. That might not happen for for many sweet minutes of nap time, though. Love it!
Don't be obvious and use an RV. Use a plain white panel-van, NO windows.
Put skylights in the roof (away from prying eyes) and an access door from the cab.
I know a colleague who lived this lifestyle during their student days - in an area where overnight parking of Caravans / RVs was prohibited. Whilst the 'van was plain on the outside, it was just fine on the inside - with as many ameneties as any student accomodation, with the added advantage of being entirely moveable.
They have videos about it on YouTube. I think called Stealth RVing.
People have done it with regular cargo vans as well as box trucks.
WTF are you talking about it being illegal to sleep in your car / van / or RV? Maybe if you park in Manhatten, but in most cites? You can easily park in lots of places and no one cares.
The cops should provide the homeless people a map to Congresswoman Maxine Water's house and tell them to "Occupy her Lawn". After all, in the interest of Social Justice, why does she deserve to live on a $5,000,000 estate. I echo the words of former President Zero: "She didn't build that".
As long as illegal aliens have a safe, pleasant, and comfortable home in which to lay their lead candy-damaged little heads, L.A. politicians can continue to tell themselves, “we are compassionate humanitarians.”
Being homeless is white privilege.
Where they gonna go?
How about they go sleep in the parking lot at Pepperdine? You know, the place with all the compassionate liberals.
Maybe since Mexico and Central America keep shipping their poor north we could reciprocate and ship our homeless south.
Liberal NIMBY homeless laws.
I have now seen everything.
' Compassion ' is only for foreign nationals who have illegally entered the country. No sanctuary for down-on-their-luck Americans.
There are some areas in Golden Gate Park that are not safe to travel in. You can help those that are not addicts, but the sad fact is substance abuse leads to homeless and loss of mental faculties. Round those up and on a work farm they go until they can take care of themselves without shitting in the street with a needle in their arm.
Work farm? No way, they need to "Occupy" Nancy Pelosi's lawn. I am sure she won't mind. She is a Social Justice Warrior.
And you can really see the scars.
Sounds like you're a real authority on the homeless!
Or, a pompous twit. Many people sleep in cars because they're uneducated kids working crap jobs.
Also - all those bums in San Francisco parks? That really started picking up in the eighties when we decided to de-fund our nation's loony farms and put them on the streets. I personally don't find them as annoying as the sheltered brats who are taking over the city.
Between apartments/jobs/girlfriends.
Thats not homeless....is it?
My Gawd!!!!!
in many cases the relationship between job loss and addiction is the opposite - job loss leads to some forms of addiction just to fill the void.
No, they want to open injection lounges for them. Modern day opium dens.
Very common to see glass on the ground from broken car windows in some areas of Golden Gate park.
they'll burn down the work farm if you don't keep them in smokes & such.
they're not stupid. they're crazy.
Gotta maintain the optics that everything is awesome!
Wait...what are you saying?
I thought we were just joking about that and that everything really was awesome!
Seriously. Just leave. If your job does not pay you enough to buy a house nearby then leave that job and leave that area. Let them try to survive without any underpaid waitresses and factory workers.
Now I just need to find a mouse that is brave and clever enough to put a bell on that cat. Sorry I am not more useful.
This will be a problem in LA a nurses,teachers and police earn 60-70 000 the average listed house price is now around 700 000 these people are soon going to have to move further out to afford a home or as you say leave.
What kind of moron lives where RE prices are that high?
The threat of being hungry makes people do all sorts of stupid things.
"What kind of person lives where ... <insert any number of problems here> ?"
On average? The whole fucking world. A few people figure out how to escape but they are the exception, not the rule.
I ran to a little corner of flyover where houses are dirt cheap and nothing ever happens. I'm surprised more aren't doing the same.
No jobs in those places.
Smart people don't need a job. They work for themselves. I understand. It's a difficult concept to teach people that come from public centers of indoctrination.
It is every major city or tourist hot spot worth it's view. If it isn't overrun by gay beaches and gay parades, they've made it private property and a fortune to live in or near it. A circus of demolition essentially. The money trail should not be hard to find. Of course, it has ties to Soros and the Gang of Pedophiles/Assassins roaming this earth, becoming a part of local govt., and throwing wrenches into zones and districts. The Samson Option comes in many flavors and colors, and I think it has been activated for years. Destructing our society is an act of modern warfare.
There is a certain wisdom to that, I must admit.
That comes hard from a SJW type like myself.
Think I’ll go suck a dick and write an anti second amendment article for HuffPost now.
k
But can you sleep on the street?
Downtown? Not the 1960s Downtown of Petula Clark.
Great link, thanks. Unforgettable record and performer. Often reminds me of Jack Kerouac's similar, and equally memorable, theme of the allure and attraction of the "red neon" -- the urban downtown.
