LA Has Criminalized Poverty By Making It Illegal To Sleep In Cars And RVs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 21:40

Authored by John Vibes via The Mind Unleashed blog,

Raising rent prices and low wages have resulted in thousands of people across the city of Los Angeles becoming homeless, many of them now living in cars and RVs if they were able to keep it together that well.

According to the most recent counts by the KPCC, there are at least 7,000 people live in their cars in Los Angeles.

Many of these people still maintain jobs and try to live the most fulfilled lives that they can, but they are constantly facing problems from authorities.

It is such a common issue that many churches have opened up their parking lots to people living out of their cars. For example, the New Beginnings Counseling Center opened up their parking lot for a “Safe Parking program,” which was intended to provide a safe and welcome parking place for people living out of their cars. Unfortunately, under new legislation passed in Los Angeles, programs like this will be illegal, because sleeping in cars and RVs have been entirely outlawed.

Under the new laws, it is illegal to sleep in a car or RV that is parked in a residentially zoned area from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Areas within one block of a park, daycare, or school are entirely off limits. Fines will range anywhere from $25 to $75 which is impossible to pay for most people in these situations.

In 2014, LA lawmakers attempted to pass a similar bill but it was shot down in a federal appeals court. The judge in the case ruled that the legislation was “broad enough to cover any driver in Los Angeles who eats food or transports personal belongings in his or her vehicle. Yet it appears to be applied only to the homeless.”

The policy is up for debate and reconsideration in July, where homeless advocates are expected to strongly protest for an appeal.

Policies like this can have disastrous consequences, in Canada where laws like this have been implemented for some time, one man racked up over $110,000 worth of fines for essentially being homeless.

Last year, The Mind Unleashed reported that the city of Seattle was planning to set up razor-wire fencing to keep homeless populations from camping. Then, earlier this year we reported that San Francisco was using Robots scare homeless people away from encampments and report them to police.

Not soon after that, the city of San Francisco spent $8,700 installing large boulders under overpasses to prevent homeless people from setting up camps. There were numerous homeless encampments in the area until they were recently forced out of the area, and now the City’s government is doing everything they can to keep the camps out of the area.

Comments

Leotardo PT Fri, 02/23/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

That's a good one for on-the-job relaxation in some employments, not necessarily desk jobs or bus drivers. But there is always "I'm looking for this shit thing I just dropped" under the table, work bench, toilet seat, etc. when the overseer plunges in to oversee. That might not happen for for many sweet minutes of nap time, though. Love it!

Parrotile PT Fri, 02/23/2018 - 23:59 Permalink

Don't be obvious and use an RV. Use a plain white panel-van, NO windows.

Put skylights in the roof (away from prying eyes) and an access door from the cab.

I know a colleague who lived this lifestyle during their student days - in an area where overnight parking of Caravans / RVs was prohibited. Whilst the 'van was plain on the outside, it was just fine on the inside - with as many ameneties as any student accomodation, with the added advantage of being entirely moveable.

Ajax-1 T-NUTZ Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:12 Permalink

The cops should provide the homeless people a map to Congresswoman Maxine Water's house and tell them to "Occupy her Lawn". After all, in the interest of Social Justice, why does she deserve to live on a $5,000,000 estate. I echo the words of former President Zero: "She didn't build that".

desertboy Mr. Universe Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

Sounds like you're a real authority on the homeless! 

Or, a pompous twit.  Many people sleep in cars because they're uneducated kids working crap jobs.    

Also - all those bums in San Francisco parks?  That really started picking up in the eighties when we decided to de-fund our nation's loony farms and put them on the streets.  I personally don't find them as annoying as the sheltered brats who are taking over the city.

 

PT lloll Fri, 02/23/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

Seriously.  Just leave.  If your job does not pay you enough to buy a house nearby then leave that job and leave that area.  Let them try to survive without any underpaid waitresses and factory workers.

Now I just need to find a mouse that is brave and clever enough to put a bell on that cat.  Sorry I am not more useful.

bunnyswanson PT Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

It is every major city or tourist hot spot worth it's view.  If it isn't overrun by gay beaches and gay parades, they've made it private property and a fortune to live in or near it.  A circus of demolition essentially.  The money trail should not be hard to find.  Of course, it has ties to Soros and the Gang of Pedophiles/Assassins roaming this earth, becoming a part of local govt., and throwing wrenches into zones and districts.  The Samson Option comes in many flavors and colors, and I think it has been activated for years.  Destructing our society is an act of modern warfare.