Misconduct, Manipulation, Or Malfeasance? - US Regulators Begin Probe Of VIX Funds

Ten days after the reality of "rampant manipulation" in VIX was exposed yet again, perhaps because this time the market went down, US regulators are reportedly escalating their investigations into whether any wrongdoing occurred within VIX ETPs.
Following previous reports that The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) was scrutinizing whether traders placed bets on S&P 500 options in order to influence prices for VIX futures, and a whistleblower's detailed explanation of how easy it is to spoof VIX's tail to wag the market's dog; Bloomberg reports that The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been conducting a broad review of trading since Feb. 5, when volatility spiked and investors lost billions of dollars, several people familiar with the matter said.
As a reminder, according to his letter, the whistleblower blames this VIX manipulation as the driver of last week's volatility complex collapse:
“We contend that the liquidation of the VIX ETPs last week was not due solely to flaws in the design of these products, but instead was driven largely by a rampant manipulation of the VIX index,”
And, Bloomberg notes that after the losses, SEC officials reached out to Credit Suisse, a person with direct knowledge of the conversations said. Neither Credit Suisse nor ProShares have been accused of any wrongdoing. The regulators’ examinations are at an early stage and won’t necessarily lead to sanctions or new rules.
As another reminder, in May of last year we academic confirmation of the rigged nature the US equity market's volatility complex, when a scientific study found "systemic VIX auction settlement manipulation."
Two University of Texas at Austin finance professors found "large transient deviations in VIX prices" around the morning auction, "consistent with market manipulation."
Griffin and Shams calculate that "the size of VIX futures with open interest at settlement is on average 5.7 times the size SPX options traded at settlement, and it is 7.3 times for VIX options that are in-the-money at settlement."
Bloomberg concludes that there is no indication thus far that specific companies, including Credit Suisse, are being probed, and an SEC spokesman declined to comment, while CFTC officials didn’t respond to requests for comment; but with losses now piling up, allegations of market manipulation are getting more attention and government watchdogs face questions about why small-time investors were permitted to buy such products in the first place.
While we certainly won't be holding out breath for any regulatory crackdown on these products (as they are the mothers' milk of the stock market), it is at least a positive that there is finally some scrutiny on the volatility complex (that may, just may, prompt some retail investors to be at least a little less willing to pile all their investments into the short-vol trade once again).
Comments
What goes down must never go up?
They should be careful what they wish for. They might find the fingerprints of the Fed all over the "short vol" trade?
In which case, of course, the conclusion will be "we could not find anything actionable", just like with the Silver "investigation" by CFTC.
In reply to What goes down must never go… by Uranium Mountain
Greed will be the market's downfall.
In reply to They should be careful what… by philipat
vix smix
In reply to Greed will be the market's… by lloll
Nanny State mentality, to prevent the little guy from doing what the banksters will be doing with other people's money anyway.
In reply to vix smix by joego1
philpat - Exactly.
They going to indict the Plunge Protection Team (P.P.T.) for buying stocks, CDS's, MBS's, and manipulating the vix?
Sure, just as soon as they find the Ark of the Covenant.
In reply to They should be careful what… by philipat
As though any agency of the US government is going to hold anyone accountable. LOL. You guys are so quaint.
By now it should be obvious that financial regulators are riding a big fat gravy train, the gift that keeps on giving so long as those being investigated keep skimming. Nobody goes to jail because its more profitable to levy slap on the wrist fines and take a cut instead of killing the golden goose.
That's how crony capitalism rolls.
Its cute how they bloated about socialism being corrupt to the core. This farce is merely a more workable form of corruption that will lead to the same outcome - the destruction of yet another idea that went to address the problem they are now creating in its name.
not only VIX's tail to wag the market's dog but the FINRA as well...haha
so ridiculous
More arrests recently, farcical fines.
No Investors compensated for banker indiscretions!!
Don't need a PhD to see that it's manipulated almost every day -- along with USDJPY and oil. They've gotten pretty damn good at it too. If the Fed were ever audited, I think we'd see their grubby fingerprints all over VIX.
They're on everything.
I was watching one recently, reported atrocious earnings, it shot up like a bottle rocket (instead of rolling off the edge of the table straight down).
I was watching it saying...you've got to be fucking kidding me...lol.
Then around noon came the shake out of the mo-mo upside jumpers, almost straight down, they were trapped.
Then, the next morning, it (they) crucified the shorts who jumped it late the day before.
24% both ways, two days in a row, a pretty good gig if you can get it ;-)
In reply to Don't need a PhD to see that… by pebblewriter
What is this "regulator" thing that you speak of?
Derivatives are too juicy not to manipulate! When the derivative market is bigger than the real market, there is no market. Imagine how many derivatives of gold there are! Not only the ETF, but the gold miner stocks, and miner ETFS too. If someone were to place huge shorts on all those, how much money are they losing by smashing the price of gold down on comex, especially in the most ill-liquid hours? Very profitable, I presume.
The SEC could save a lot of money if they would just assign someone to come over here and read ZH every day..
may I suggest the Account name.. IAMASECCUNT.
C'mon now. Everyone knows it was the Ruskies and their funny memes on facebook,
er bots.
Can you really call it manipulation though? These options trades simply utilised the force multiplier effect of a lever - a small force here produces a large force there. Like a jack lifting a car.. but no one complains that you "manipulated" the car. It's just part of physics and can't be categorized as right or wrong. After all, there was nothing stopping anyone trading the other way to counter those effects.
Looks like some shareholders will be fleeced again by our government and their agents. But don't worry... no executive will lose his or her job... but a janitor might go to jail.
"...(FINRA) was scrutinizing whether traders placed bets on S&P 500 options in order to influence prices for VIX futures..."
To the best of my knowledge, there's no direct price-linking mechanism between S&P500 options and VIX futures, nor is there a direct price-linking mechanism between the VIX index and VIX futures.
It's my understanding that VIX futures' prices are driven strictly by pure market forces, (i.e., supply and demand). So, action in the SnP500 options would not have a direct impact on VIX futures, hence no impact on the VIX ETPs.
What am I missing, anything?
yes but this idiots say in comparison like ...gambler seating at casino blaming machine for his losses
In reply to "...(FINRA) was scrutinizing… by SH_Resurrected
Someone "important" must have lost some money.