Powell Warns Of "Rising Leverage & Elevated Valuations"; Dudley, Rosengren: QE (Or More) Will Be Back

Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's first semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress next week (brought forward to 2/27), The Fed has released his prepared remarks warning that "valuations are still elevated across a range of asset classes" and fears "signs of rising non-financial leverage." To wit:
Looking at the key topic of inflation, and the labor market, the Fed found that U.S. labor market is "near or a little beyond" full employment in early 2018, and that while the pace of wage growth has been modest, "serious labor shortages'' would probably give it an upward push.
Ironically, and paradoxically for an "economy beyond full employment", the Fed observes that "the pace of wage gains has been moderate; while wage gains have likely been held down by the sluggish pace of productivity growth in recent years."
Regardless, the Fed clearly is concerned about labor supply-demand imbalances, and has even added a new word: serious, as in "serious labor shortages would probably bring about larger increases than have been observed thus far."
In a separate special section on financial stability, the Fed notes that overall vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system remain moderate, while noting some spots where things are warming up. These include signs of increased leverage to the nonbank sector, noting greater provision of margin credit to equity investors such as hedge funds.
Looking at financial imbalances, the Fed warns that "leverage in the nonfinancial business sector has remained high, and net issuance of risky debt has climbed in recent months. In contrast, leverage in the household sector has remained at a relatively low level, and household debt in recent years has expanded only about in line with nominal income."
The Fed also cautions about the record leverage we recently noted in the hedge fund world, as follows: "There are signs that nonbank financial leverage has been increasing in some areas --for example, in the provision of margin credit to equity investors such as hedge funds. Vulnerabilities from nonfinancial leverage are judged to be moderate."
A close look at low inflation worldwide finds a lot of it is explained by resource slack and commodity prices, while for the U.S., movements in the dollar also play a role.
Among the other highlights from the report, via BBG:
- Fed Says Some Major Emerging Economies Harbor Pronounced Risks
- Fed: Valuations Still Elevated Across A Range of Asset Classes
- Fed Says U.S. Banks Well-Capitalized With Significant Liquidity
- Fed Sees Increased Margin Credit to Equity Hedge Funds
- Fed: Hard to See Much Evidence of Emerging Supply Constraints
Commenting on the report, Bloomberg's chief economist Carl Ricadonna had this to note:
"The economic assessments in the Fed report are largely consistent with the tone of recent public comments and the minutes from the last meeting. Policy makers have an eye on financial stability risks, but do not view them to be substantial at the moment, instead characterizing them as "moderate." As we noted in response to the January FOMC meeting minutes, Fed members are hewing to a Phillips-Curve type of framework in thinking about inflation. So a key driver of the Fed reaction function will be the tenor of wage pressures, which appear to be mounting in an extremely gradual fashion at the moment."
* * *
Curiously, before Powell's remarks were dropped, both Dudley and Rosengren were on the tape this morning talking super dovish about QE as "useful to have in the toolkit for those times when the short-term interest rate tool may not be available," adding that The Fed is “quite likely” to require large-scale asset purchases again because real rates will remain low due to slow productivity and labor-force growth.
And adding that "if LSAPs are indeed not effective, then the Fed may need to take other measures."
So 'whatever it takes'?
Furthermore, they attempted to calm market fears by claiming that balance-sheet normalization “has been non-disruptive” unlike the 2013 bond market taper tantrum.
The 55-page report, released days before Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his first semi-annual testimony before House and Senate committees, reprised recent economic data and the Fed’s policy actions. Powell will preside over his first meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee as chairman on March 20-21.
Below are selected excerpts from the Federal Reserve Board’s semiannual monetary policy report to the Congress on Feb. 23:
- "How tight is the labor market? Although there is no way to know with precision, the labor market appears to be near or a little beyond full employment at present. The unemployment rate is somewhat below most estimates of its longer-run normal rate, and the labor force participation rate is relatively close to many estimates of its trend."
- "Job growth remains consistent with further strengthening in the labor market ... the pace of wage gains has been moderate; while wage gains have likely been held down by the sluggish pace of productivity growth in recent years, serious labor shortages would probably bring about larger increases than have been observed thus far."
- "Although employers report having more difficulties finding qualified workers, hiring continues apace, and serious labor shortages would likely have brought about larger wage increases than have been evident to date."
- "It is possible that labor shortages have arisen in certain pockets of the economy, which could be an early indication of bottlenecks that are not yet readily apparent in the aggregate labor market. However, even at the industry level it is difficult to see much evidence of emerging supply constraints."
- "Vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system are judged to be moderate on balance. Valuation pressures continue to be elevated across a range of asset classes even after taking into account the current level of Treasury yields and the expectation that the reduction in corporate tax rates should generate an increase in after-tax earnings."
- "There are signs that nonbank financial leverage has been increasing in some areas --for example, in the provision of margin credit to equity investors such as hedge funds. Vulnerabilities from nonfinancial leverage are judged to be moderate."
- "Leverage in the nonfinancial business sector remains high, with net issuance of risky debt climbing in recent months. However, the share of the lowest-quality debt in total issuance declined, and relatively low interest expenses mitigated some of the vulnerabilities associated with elevated leverage."
- "U.S. banks are well capitalized and have significant liquidity buffers."
- "In a sign of increasing valuation pressures in commercial real estate markets, net operating income relative to property values (referred to as capitalization rates) have been declining relative to Treasury yields of comparable maturity for multifamily and industrial properties."
- "Some major emerging market economies harbor more pronounced vulnerabilities, reflecting one or more of the following: substantial corporate leverage, fiscal concerns, or excessive reliance on foreign funding."
- "Inflation has generally come in below central banks’ targets in the advanced economies for several years now. Resource slack and commodity prices -- as well as, for the United States, movements in the U.S. dollar -- appear to explain inflation’s behavior fairly well. But our understanding is imperfect, and other, possibly more persistent, factors may be at work."
Full Prepared Remarks (pdf):
Setting us up for more QE? There's a surprise.
https://olduvai.ca
How can you trust any report like this when it begins with:
* The U.S. labor market is near or beyond full employment
* Inflation is less than 2%?
In reply to Setting us up for more QE?… by skbull44
The US Constitution requires BY LAW that the US Gov issue all coin (money)... With No Debt
The (((FED))) a Private Banking Company with anonymous (((shareholders))) makes 6% off total debt as compensation for (((their))) issuing fiat money to the USA as debt for (((their))) printing 'work'.
In other words... The Private Company (((Owners))) of the FED make Billions of dollars a year running their high end laser printers creating never to be paid Debt.
By creating Debt that will never be repaid the USA Deep State Mafia has the means to start wars and bully nations around the world to do its economic bidding... including Global Drug Pushing... Cocaine in South Seas/SAmer... Opium AfPak... etc.
As Bush Sr. said.. "The World Will Do As We Say"
As Bush Jr. said.. "Either You Are With The USA or Against us"
As Obama said... "We (fill in this blank) a lot of folks"
All this evil is now blowing back into the US with a gale force wind.
Edgey...
In reply to How can you trust any report… by Stuck on Zero
the unicorns have been sighted..
In reply to How can you trust any report… by Stuck on Zero
Fed chairman powell says: "Implications for next recession, in my view (The Fed) Should avoid hitting effective lower bound with short-term rates."
on slide 13.
Holy Shit!!!!! The fed doesn't plan on lowering rates when the next recession hits! WTF!!! Interest rates as a policy tool are now exhausted????!!!!!!
edit: makes me wonder who had to buy all those bonds sold earlier in the week.
In reply to How can you trust any report… by Stuck on Zero
The Fed already holds 2.4 trillion plus in US treasury bonds, and has only been able to sell 0.004 trillion of those bonds IN THE PAST YEAR.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.htm
Now they say they're going to monetize huge quantities of treasuries while saying the economy is doing great? That, my friends, is straight-forward lies to the public that will produce inflation as pure and simple as it gets. Goodbye dollar!!!!!!
In reply to Setting us up for more QE?… by skbull44
lol
So long as real producers continue to accept the Federal reserve promissory note in exchange for the products of their labor this bullshit "good cop/bad cop" routine will continue. The greatest fraud in the history of the planet!
"Full Faith and credit"
same as it ever was!
Full Faith and lack of credibility. Or is it full Faith and lack of credible ability?
The algos will take a while on these!!
The Fed says...
The Fed says...
The Fed says...
The Fed says...
The Fed says...
The Fed says.............................................................
In reply to So long as real producers… by LawsofPhysics
Seems more and more like a game of chicken with China. BOC already said they will stop saving USD as reserves. US is to cut the official supply for USD. Who blinks first ? Fake creditor or goods powerhouse ?That’s how u get a war.
In reply to So long as real producers… by LawsofPhysics
Wouldn't it be a better idea to let the Fed close up shop and just let the 'markets' sort themselves out? These people are a pain in the ass.
The tail wagging the dog.
In reply to The tail wagging the dog. by Sonny Brakes
I'm a loser baby, so why don't you kill me.
In reply to With jooz at the helm, you… by FreeShitter
say when..
In reply to I'm a loser baby, so why don… by Sonny Brakes
In reply to With jooz at the helm, you… by FreeShitter
Yay so the CTRL-P is back on the cards ... and about time too.
Is that while interest rates are being incremented also? /S
Even more amusing how many assets will they have to create, to then purchase to keep it all going.
In reply to Yay so the CTRL-P is back on… by GreatUncle
By assets, do you mean derivatives?
In reply to Even more amusing how many… by GreatUncle
QE Wee Wee Melt up, short VIX carry on. You know the drill and the will of congress.
Cant stop and wont stop till all fiat is more worthless than it already is........had enough americans?
In reply to QE Wee Wee Melt up, short… by Aireannpure
lol.. you better extend your boundaries ole chap..
this aint just an amerikan problem..
In reply to Cant stop and wont stop till… by FreeShitter
Ho much longer do you crazy fuckers think you can print your stupid script for, before it all blows up?
HAHAHA. I wasn't aware that QE ever left.
Excess reserves per H.3 are the same as they were in February 2017.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/Releases/h3/current/default.htm
In reply to HAHAHA. I wasn't aware that… by Dr. Darkpool
My belief is that absent sane fiscal policy it makes little difference what monetary policy is.
Another Fed official winging it. They are between a rock and a hard place and the only thing they have left is talk.
Eventually, the market will realize that fact and the Fed will be punished.
First the banks were reckless. Then the Fed took over and became the reckless one.
Nationalize the Fed, and pay the US 6% for all the money it prints, how much stupider would it be from what we currently do.
Let's face it...Trump will run the Fed balance to $10T if it sets him up for another term...he LOVES debt and then reneging on it.
QE does nothing for the economy...it is a tool used to prop up equity valuations so the ridiculous pension systems remain solvent. Will we ever get out of the Fed meddling with the markets so that a "free" market can actually trade on its' own merits---for good or bad?
During the Great Depression, there were those who worked through it all, others part-time, others cyclically hired and laid off, and others who, as today, cannot and will never work again.
During the Great Depression the economic experience was repeatedly and vehemently denied calling the economic experience a Recession . . . a Great Recession.
Many years after the Great Depression all organizations did acknowledge all experienced a Great Depression.
History Today (over past 7+ years (2007) to Today 2014)
1. Fed paying security bonds (mixed with bad mortgages) to investors / businesses - others not fed insured are in court(s)
2. Businesses laid off millions, then took back many because demand was not satisfied
3. Businesses laid off trickle over past 5 years as demand lessened
4. Businesses reduced wage increases or gave none at all
5. Businesses receiving fed money held cash
6. Businesses were allowed accelerated depreciation and other accounting changes
7. Businesses hired part-time workers
8. Businesses paid fewer wages for same worker
9. Businesses see no real growth opportunities decided buy back losing stock values
So, investors / businesses slowly got Fed money, initially laid off millions of workers, hired back workers for less money, hired part-time workers, showed balance sheets awash in cash, used changed accounting techniques, bought their own stock seeing no other growth opportunities.
On paper all is well showing strong stocks, reduced costs, better profits, and steady stock. Reality is this activity is False. It works! The accounting numbers look good. But False.
The cash was not gotten by businesses from the capitalist market, the hiring was not done for real demand economic expansion, the stocks did not rise on business supply to economic demand, and hence GDP is False.
Hence, economic expansion beyond equilibrium (between basic needs and supply) did not occur. There is no Growth.
Counting dollars at 2 percent +/- dollar inflation show more dollars used not from voluntary demand dollars but customers forced into buying at higher prices showing increase in sales dollars not actual increase in number of sales based economic demand expansion growth. Yes, a False economy.
Yes, the U.S. Federal government is at Fault. Providing cheap loans to the poor who received for generations U.S. Federal Government Welfare, wrote laws telling Fed to let loose money for low interest rates enabling those on Generational Welfare to use their housing stipend to move into a house, however, what was good for one-class is egalitarian good for all. Itinerant unstable income job holders in the economy were also approved hence housing bubble.
All mortgages were bundled with other investments -securities. The Generational Welfare could always pay because they get a steady monthly housing cash transfer (check) from the same U.S. Federal government (different department), the itinerant workers less able. Fail then Epic Uproar among the investors! Next the U.S. Federal Government via Treasury, via the Federal Reserve made / is making whole those defaulted securities paying a few trillion unaccounted for extra.
Taxes were not raised but Fees imposed in lieu of Taxes were. Muddle through (memes) i.e. New Normal, etc.
Businesses now having zero percent loans and awash with cash, if they take it, do not borrow for economic demand expansion (because there is none) but can borrow for margin stock purchases (buy low sell high margins) and could possibly pay back “fed gov loans” if stock “profit” margins are a gain. No cash for long term U.S. Economic Expansion based on Economic Demand. Finance Capitalism.
During the time U.S. Media (investor class) cooperated with the U.S. Federal Government broadcasting using the National Microphone to all U.S. Citizens via newspapers, magazines, radio, television, and the internet various Propaganda / PSYOPS supporting the Do-Not-Scare The Populace Policy using a variety of Propaganda / PSYOPS Techniques: All is well. Including today.
Next, the U.S. Federal Government Nationalized the U.S. Medical Industry forcing all U.S. Citizens to send money to the U.S. Federal Government.
Economic Reality: U.S. Economy is completely distorted (disrupted for those chic’). 100 percent of all U.S. Business are Directly or Indirectly Dependent on U.S. Federal Government for Earnings. All Six Stock Market Ratios Indicate False Stock Prices.
Truly, Baby Boomers are completing their lifetime purchases en masse. Demographically, GenX are missing the 11 million consumers needed for the economy (import foreign workers multicultural PSYOPS) as compared to Baby Boomers (77 million or so), and Baby Boomer Children (157 Million) won’t come on-line until 2020 the very earliest to make a Real Economic Recovery Reality.
Business Earnings Disclosures show Profits based on Economic Demand Flukes, U.S. Federal Government Direct Contracts, Modified Accounting Techniques, and Lessened Government Taxes, Reduced Work Force, Reduced Wages, and Supported Stocks via Buybacks. Including all aforementioned, many companies are able to show health.
What is next? More PROPAGANDA /PSYOPS: Stay Calm. Hide Facts. All is well.
Republicans skrewed u (again)? Vote Democrat. Democrats skrewed u (again)? Vote Republican.
All the same, Stay Calm. Hide Facts. All is well. THE “New Normal” WAR EFFORT (the threats “middle East” and enemies “Russia” and all that), and Finance Capitalism (China and India), u know.
