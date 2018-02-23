"Shocked And Outraged": Four Broward Deputies Waited Outside School As Children Were Massacred

Coral Springs police officers were "stunned and upset" to learn that four Broward County Sheriff's Deputies were stationed outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and had not entered to face an active shooter, sources with the Coral Springs, FL police department told CNN.
As the details behind the Police response to the Valentines Day massacre emerge, it appears that the Coral Springs Police department - which sent 130 officers to the scene - put their lives on the line while Broward County officers simply waited for backup as the scene unfolded, in what some Coral Springs officials perceived to be a derilection of duty.
Some Coral Springs police were stunned and upset that the four original Broward County Sheriff's deputies who were first on the scene did not appear to join them as they entered the school, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. It's unclear whether the shooter was still in the building when they arrived.
The four Broward Sheriff's deputies, including fired High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, had their pistols drawn from behind the safety of their vehicles, and "not one of them had gone into the school," according to shocked Coral Springs police.
The Coral Springs officers, meanwhile, entered the building soon after they arrived on scene to confront the shooter, while the four Broward County Sheriff's deputies remained outside until two more officers arrived on scene along with an officer from neighboring Sunrise city.
What these Coral Springs officers observed -- though not their feelings about it -- will be released in a report, likely next week. Sources cautioned that tapes are currently being reviewed and official accounts could ultimately differ from recollections of officers on the scene.
According to the Coral Springs Chief of Police, Anthony Pustizzi, roughly 40 of the 130 officers rushed into the building after the initial officers responded, where they carried 23 victims were carried out to medics, 20 of whom survived.
I can't believe that @DLoesch and the @NRA refused to let those four @browardsheriff deputies stop the school shooting. https://t.co/11fsmhjxSS— jon gabriel (@exjon) February 23, 2018
Via CNN. So Israel knew full well that his deputies stood by and did NOTHING while he was blaming @dloesch and the @NRA for his own office's failures. pic.twitter.com/aX57S5W93a— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 23, 2018
Two days after the shooting, Putstizzi sent an internal email to his officers obtained by CNN which reads "I understand that another agency has given the impression that it had provided the majority of the rescue efforts, and that the tremendous work of the Coral Springs Police and Fire Departments has not been recognized. Please know that this issue will be addressed, and the truth will come out in time."
The resentment among Coral Springs officials toward Broward County officials about what they perceived to be a dereliction of duty may have reached a boiling point at a vigil the night of February 15, where, in front of dozens of others, Coral Springs City Manager Mike Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Meanwhile, the Coral Springs Sheriff has publicly commented on the shooting. "I've been a police officer for 30 years," Pustizzi said at a press conference. "You know, humans aren't meant to see this kind of tragedy, but the officers that went in there, the dispatchers that heard it, the firemen that treated the people -- you know, there's obviously a lot of support that needs to be given to them, as well."
"I'm thinking, you know, this is a real one. You train for this day. You hope it never happens, but you only have one way and that's straight in, and you hope that a bullet doesn't find you, as well, but that's a possibility," said Pustizzi.
Meanwhile, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel gave a heartfelt press conference yesterday in which he condemned the one fired resource officer caught on camera waiting outside the high school, Scot Peterson.
Speaking at a press conference, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the on duty officer at Stoneman "never went in." Israel said he was "devastated" after watching the video showing the deputy taking a position outside the Western side of Building 12 while shots rang out, "and he never went in" despite having a clear view of the entrance.
"I think he remained outside upwards of four minutes," Israel said.
"What I saw was a deputy arrive ... take up a position and he never went in," Israel said adding Peterson should have "went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer." Peterson was suspended without pay, after which he resigned.
County Superintendent Robert Runcie said, "I'm in shock and I'm outraged to no end that he could have made a difference in all this. It's really disturbing that we had a law enforcement individual there specifically for this reason, and he did not engage. He did not do his job. It's one of the most unbelievable things I've ever heard."
* * *
Speaking at CPAC, President Trump called the sheriff's deputy a "coward" for not going in and facing the active shooter.
"But he certainly did a poor job. There's no question about that. He was there for five minutes, for five minutes. That was during the entire shooting. He heard it right from the beginning. So he certainly did a poor job. But that's a case where somebody was outside, they're trained, they didn't act properly or under pressure or they were a coward. It was a real shock to the police department."
Meanwhile, Sheriff Israel also went on a CNN town hall and blamed the NRA for promoting firearms...
“You are NOT standing up for these students.” - Sheriff Israel to @NRA spokeswoman.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 22, 2018
Hey, the Broward Country Sheriff did they best he could: He went on TV and shouted at Dana Loesch. https://t.co/xl27K4mWmS— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 23, 2018
... even though just a few months earlier, the same sheriff said that "if you have a lone wolf assassin that's committed to commit great carnage and killing people, there's nothing you can do about it." Watch 1 minute into the clip below
You can count on the coach.
It's disgusting.
When seconds matter... the cops are cowering outside.
I guess they only became cops because they were losers and wanted the power of fucking someone over.
This smells like someone knew a "drill" was going on and not to get in the way.
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=166023
Oh, wow!
Everyone repeat after me :
I will be my own first responder.
STAND DOWN
FALSE FLAG OCCURRING
-FBI
edit: For the record, I am not a super conspiracy theory type, but to have all of these officers stand outside and listen to children dying, the FBI receiving calls, online content ubiquitously showing that Cruz was a danger and finally the numerous calls about this demon to the Broward Cowards and NOTHING was done? FUCKING HORSESHIT.
I am a Middle School Teacher. Arm Me. I will train and you better believe that I will engage and eliminate anyone who comes after my students with EXTREME PREJUDICE. It'll be a fuckin' closed casket funeral if I don't get the chance to burn the fuck in a bloody mess on the school hall floor.
"Protect and serve" is revealed over and over to be "Protect ourselves and self-serve". Even SCOTUS has made clear police have no duty at all to protect you .
I wonder what to think of all the videos of that CNN shillkid rehearsing his lines? Seems they are not fit to be on YouTube and people's accounts are getting wiped, not with a cloth. Whatever happened, who can tell, but it's not what they are saying it is.
Someone needs to grab these officers, take them to a "safe house", and extract the identity of who ordered the stand down!!!
"Shocked And Outraged":The US Encouraged Israhell As Palestinian Children Were Massacred
WARNING: Graphic Images
wikipedia.org/wiki/Town_of_Castle_Rock_v._Gonzales
"Castle Rock v. Gonzales, 545 U.S. 748 (2005), is a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court ruled, 7–2, that a town and its police department could not be sued under 42 U.S.C. §1983 for failing to enforce a restraining order, which had led to the murder of a woman's three children by her estranged husband."
According to the Supreme Court of the United States, the 'law enforcement officers' who did nothing, did nothing wrong. Shame they have to be punished in order to push gun control and a narrative that the police who are usually not there will be in the future.
Professional donut eaters, that’s what they are good at
POLITICS
Most sheriffs departments are filled with political appointees.
Political appointees are looking to collect a paycheck, health benefits, and lots of holidays. They are not interested in hard work. For the most part, they are life's flunkies, sort of like some teachers, who teach, rather than do.
Not only will a political appointee not risk their life, they would think long and hard about risking a scuff on their shoes or uniform.
When you think about sheriffs departments, you should be thinking law enforcement lite. Bailiffs, county jail guards, process servers, forest preserve police, county investigators, and the like, all fall into the same category as law enforcement lite.
They're clerks, not cops! Certainly never, ever heroes.
Israel: "Where am I going to run. Where can I hide"
hehehe...
His suggestion to everyone when they go to the store to buy a gallon of milk. His officers certainly followed his instruction. What a bunch of loser, political hacks. I despise politicians. I voted once. Against Nixon.
Broward's cowards?
Most people are cowards. Fight or flight.
When faced with lethal danger, most choose flight. Flight can also be defined as cowering in a corner with their arms wrapped around them.
The sheriffs are political hacks with fake machismo. One look at Israel tells me he should have chosen acting instead of law enforcement. He represents as an ordinary political flunky.
On the other hand, police forces are usually aggressive, and lately, way beyond the pale.
Category three are the bone machines. Use your imagination...
One could be forgiven if they thought money and federal aid was a motivation. Read this and weep. Money. Money. MONEY.
http://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-sandy-hook-shooting-two-year…
Notice to ZHedgers
Look at the comments section for this article, especially the ones near the top with plenty of robo-upvotes
Any entity not specifically & solely calling Parkland out as a hoax/Black Op are planted shills
Anyone looking to frame this as cops not doing their job- & nothing more- is a planted shill
The falseness of Parkland is so obvious it most likely reflects one arm of the US gov't sabotaging the Black Ops of another arm
I think that you can rip the cops and call it a false flag at the same time.
Hoax, I don't think so. One of my wife's colleague's sons was shot and injured.
More people are now dying from drug overdoses than were being killed by gun violence at its height in the 90s
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-thought-recent-government-shutdo…
Somebody who lost a child there is going to find hog Scott Israel and his 4 pigs and stuff them with lead.
Broward? Coward County sheriffs...
There is always a token real victim. Probably a minor shot in the arm. The "victim" will of course show it to everybody.
"... you can rip the cops and call it a false flag at the same time."
Indeed, the inaction of the sheriff's deputies, in contrast to the immediate intervention of the late-arriving local police, is part of the evidence suggesting a false flag.
I haven't yet formed an opinion as to whether it was or not, but the odd behavior of the sheriffs cries out for explanation. And then, there's that photo making the rounds of Scott Israel and Hillary Clinton.
This Jew looks like bad news.
Born in New York, Israel is the son of a New York homicide detective. He began his career as a patrol officer for the Fort Lauderdale police department in 1979, later working narcotics in the 1980s and 1990s, when crime was rampant. Israel has been the subject of 10 internal affairs complaints, mainly for excessive force, although he was cleared in all of them. He served a stint as a SWAT commander and was North Bay Village chief of police from 2004 to 2008, but left to run for sheriff in 2008 and 2012. Israel eventually won in 2012, and easily won re-election in 2016.
Israel has historically been vocal concerning gun violence, opposing open-carry legislation and one law that would allow concealed weapons on campuses. He began implementing body cameras for his deputies in 2016....This isn’t the first time Israel’s agency has encountered trouble over its response to a mass shooting. Months after the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport shooting, a 2017 Sun-Sentinel investigation revealed that Israel’s Broward Sheriff’s Office failed to “seize control and set up an effective command system” at the airport. BSO “erred from the very beginning in controlling the shooting scene in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, where five people died and six others were wounded.”
After much speculation over the sheriff’s religious affiliations, Israel told the Sun-Sentinel in 2016 that he is Jewish and “attends the Parkland Chabad from time to time.” Israel leaned heavily on his faith during the 2016 campaign, saying this in one campaign ad flier: “My late father Sonny Israel fought in the Korean War and became a police officer because he believed in the call from the Talmud.” This came after multiple public speeches from Israel laced with Scriptural references, comments about “church pews” and his reluctance to discuss his spiritual beliefs.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-who-is-broward-sheriff-scott-israel-20180223-story.html
What the hell was Oliver Stone doing involved in this guys election?
One year later, Stone switched sides, helping Israel defeat Lamberti in the 2012 sheriff’s race. Since then, Israel “added to BSO’s payroll Stone's book-writing partner, Stone's book publicist and Stone's long-time executive assistant,” and even had “Stone's stepson transferred to detective.”
Oops my bad. Wrong stone. Still weird though.
People seem to think hoax & false flag are one in the same. Hoax is like Sandy Hook, no one died and false flag is when people die in an orchestrated event such as 9/11.
I think you should seek counseling. The facts belie your assertions
One could be forgiven if they thought MSM would tell the complete story. Or not.
http://insanemedia.net/follow-the-money-sandy-hook-charitable-funds-awa…
edit: this new mobile friendly comment section stacking is the worst. Way to go, Tylers.
agreed. impossible to carry on a conversation or check back on comment replies...
It is easy to call others cowards without proper justification. Were you ever in a combat situation, either as a civilian or military person?
Any Martial Arts expert will tell you that if you have the opportunity to avoid a confrontation or fight, do so. If you absolutely have no choice but to fight, then unleash all hell towards your opponent. Even lions are smart enough to avoid an adversary that may injure them, unless they are cornered or starving to death.
However, true professionals, or real warriors who are properly trained in combat tactics, and whose job it (supposedly) is to press the attack and protect their comrades or others, will ALWAYS follow their training.
The actions and results here tend to prove that these "LEOs" apparently were intentionally given an order to STAND DOWN...or were NOT trained...or WERE absolute cowards! The truth will out!
The cowards from Broward!
That motto should be emblazoned on the cruisers doors.
But if you are doing 8 miles/ hr over, they are all over you! Not one but 2!!
They will also shoot you dead.
That's not entirely accurate, I bet they're very good at bullying citizens too.
You better believe it!
No bet required.
Our benevolent and competent law enforcement will arrive on time and save us from the bad guys...
UNLESS they are near retirement, not near retirement, or think they are out-gunned, or think they MAY be out-gunned, or think they may get prosecuted or sued, or (insert other excuse there).
Trash that evil firearm you bought for self protection NOW.
Just cower and let the mentally deranged killer kill you quickly.
When in the military, I remember being so short that getting down from the bunk seemed a hazardous move. A parachute for a pillow would have been reassuring.
I’m surprised the FBI hasn’t recruited these 4 deputies yet. They sure have all the qualifications.
Perhaps the FBI did.
I like to refer tax dollar draining fucks in my town as "doughnut chompers" or "janitors on wheels". Most of them are former lunch money victims.
Scot Peterson received a taxpayer enabled check for 30 years, when it came time to earn his $2.5 million, he was a no show. Now he gets to retire on $60k per year and give the finger to the citizenry!!
Cops through numerous lawsuits like that one have been released from the "duty to protect".
Sad
Not just them but the office chair maggots that infest city hall; according to the video they " would be reviewing their security measures in light of what happened in las vegas". Good job guys! Which of you got to go to the safety seminar in...hawaii.
No stand down. Just human instinct for self preservation kicking in.
It is nice to see that the people most likely sent to disarm the US population are more concerned with self preservation than following orders. Most people I know will be more formidable opposition than a 19 year old brat with low self esteem.
That's true, that's why you can't sue them for not acting fast enough.
How about consipacy to commit murder? Can you indict them for that?
the FORMER POTUS made that clear.
