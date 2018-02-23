"There Was A Mistake Made" - FBI's No. 2 Refuses To Provide Details On How Cruz Tips Were Fumbled

After admitting last week that "protocol was not followed" when at least two individuals called the FBI's anonymous tip line to warn that Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspected of murdering 17 of his former classmates, the No. 2 FBI official said Thursday that he had visited the FBI's call center this week as part of his review of why the tip wasn't followed.
He also addressed, in the most detail yet, the mounting criticisms facing the bureau, according to the Washington Post.
The remarks followed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch's assertion that the FBI was primarily to blame for not preventing the shooting.
Shortly before Bowdich spoke Thursday, NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre, who was speaking at the same event, said the FBI's leaders had gone "rogue."
Acting deputy director David Bowdich said he believes the biggest threat to the FBI is "losing the faith of the American people"
"Look, I don’t want to get into who says what, but I do want to project out to the public, is when I look through the prism of risk for our organization, I find the number one risk for our organization is losing the faith and confidence of the American people. Number one," Bowdich said when asked about the criticism from the NRA and others.
FBI Director Christopher Wray - who was appointed by Trump - has come under fire, with several prominent Republicans, including Florida Gov. Rick Scott, calling for him to resign. President Trump has said the bureau’s handling of the matter was “not acceptable.”
Still, while Bowdich provided some details about his visit to the FBI call center, he offered no new insight into why or how the tip wasn't followed up on. The FBI is actively investigating why the tip wasn't passed on to its Miami field office.
Bowdich said Thursday that he had visited the call center Monday with a team and sat in on some calls. He called the center “a professional operation” but added: “Now let me be clear that there was a mistake made. We know that. But it is our job to make sure that we do everything in our power to ensure that does not happen again.”
Bowdich did not directly address a question about why the tip on Cruz was not passed to agents in the field, though he hinted that those in the call center might have made a judgment error.
"People make judgments out on the streets every day. Every now and then, those judgments may not have been the best judgment based on the information they had at the time," Bowdich said.
Last year, the FBI received about 765,000 calls, in addition to about 750,000 Internet tips, and 9 out of 10 did not produce leads that could be followed. He said the bureau was going back through its "holdings" to make sure there aren't any other similar tips that have slipped through the cracks.
Wray has held on so far, and speculation is mounting that he might stay on to supervise the internal probe into why, exactly, these tips weren't followed up on.
Comments
David Bowdich said he believes the biggest threat to the FBI is "losing the faith of the American people"
"Acting deputy director David Bowdich said he believes the biggest threat to the FBI is "losing the faith of the American people" "
Ummm Hate to break it to you, we lost faith in your retarded corrupt agency LONG AGO.
The FBI is a fucking joke full of political hacks and rampant with corruption.
FBI knew about Cruz and let him happen. Broward cops and cop on duty stood down.
This is Fast & Furious on domestic soil.
This is not a fumble and it certainly was not a mistake. It was intentional the FBI wants Mass casualties.
Who is this piece of shit to refuse to give the public that he works for information?
"There Was A Mistake Made"
Use of the passive voice allows the speaker to mention a problem without identifying the responsible party.
Obviously a mistake was made. Who made it?
"I find the number one risk for our organization is losing the faith and confidence of the American people."
What a total crock of shit!
They feel like they ARE THE LAW and know what is best for them.....errrrr....I mean us. No really and truly they care about us.
Changing 302's, nullifying the Presidential election and the will of the people, covering for their criminal CFR buddies and standing down in false flag ops is all in a day's work.
Shoot I bet if you dig hard enough these daily actions are in their training manual.
Time to dismantle this cesspool.
MK Ultra, Operation Gladio, operation Mockingbird.
“the number one risk for our organization is losing the faith and confidence of the American people.”
You swamp rats perceive risks..
We peons understand the actualities.
Isn’t this a perfect example of where cogdis would say that we see in this a case of normalcy bias maintained by cognitive dissonance.?
If we consider that FOUR deputies watched as this unfolded, that TWO tips came in ... something might be off.
What COULD be is completely outside of normal experience. It flies in the face of expectations to consider that the FBI and a sheriff’s office would have coordinated to allow the event to unfold with minimal interference, achieving maximum damage. That they did this not merely for the purpose of advancing gun grabbers but in anticipation of a full authoritarian clamp-down.
That would be pretty shocking, right?
The fbi way of interviewing people and not recording it is a total breach of the rights of whom they are interviewing.
A judge will accept the "302" as evidence of the interviewee's statement - but how in the HECK does that hold up in a court? Thats total bullshit. I would not say a word to those assholes ever.
I never had a problem with the fbi until now. Even the Oklahoma bombing, Ruby Ridge, Waco, Nine Eleven were things that I thought were done at levels above those dirtbags. Now I see them all as a bunch of thugs just like the mafia - they will fuck over and fuck up anything in their way.
I have always been on the right side of the law - mostly because I feel it is right, also because it is a form of me respecting my fellow citizens - but lastly because I want NO entanglements with any law enforcement agency. I do not even want to be perceived as doing something illegal.
The fbi were supposed to be better than the regular law enforcement. I now believe they are just as corrupt. Who in the hell is the overseer of the fbi? Is it me? If it is me than this entire organization needs to be shut down because it is a disgrace.
Put him on the Rack until he spills the beans.
Don't leave out murders, thieves and psychopaths.
Live Hard, They Might Feel Slighted And Under Appreciated, They Already Aren't Paid Enough Graft And Extortion Booty And Have To Settle For Mere Porsches, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Death blow to FBI credibility came on July 5th, 2016, served by Comey.
FBI Director - "believes the biggest threat to the FBI is "losing the faith of the American people""
Ah.....I think we are well Past that Point.
White Washing the Entire Clinton Investigation, Wiretapping Trump Towers, Lying to Federal Judges..... yeah, we are well Past that Point.
Any awake citizen of the US last faith in the FBI long long ago..
FBI did Waco. FBI did Sandy Hoax. FBI did Orlando hoax. FBI did Oklahoma City. FBI did Boston smoke bombing hoax. FBI did Ruby Ridge. FBI killed Clive Bundy. FBI did San Bernardino hoax and assassinations. FBI runs child pedo rings per Ted Gunderson. And on and on.
So, now you are talking to yourself, dumb ass. Or should I say shitass?
Just another pos that either took the money or was threatened by Wasserman schultz on behalf of the Clinton cartel
It's obvious to me that they are completely under payed and under appreciated. As Pelosi says, they just need a raise.
The beauty of government is only their failure ensures their growth, power and prosperity.
Indeed. Well said.
I used to be friends with this idiot who worked for the state. He once told me that on the last day of their fiscal year he authorized the purchase of $300,000 worth of computers that they didn’t need. His reason: if we don’t spend the money we won’t get it next year. When I told him that was completely ridiculous, he replied that I just didn’t understand how it worked...in a rather smug statist authoritarian tone.
They are rewarded for their incompetence and then look down their noses at us. It’s the government way.
I've worked in a few large enterprise and they work the same way. Use it or lose it next year.
The mgmt creates a bigger budget proposal and after the expected cuts they are left with a budget for the work that they would have submitted but didn't want cut out. Sometimes, you're surprised they approve of projects you didn't actually think they would.
Yup, they don't build any incentives for saving the money.
US gov, top to bottom, hits a new low pretty much every single day.
.....while getting bigger, stronger, more wasteful and corrupt every day as well.
"Look, I don’t want to get into who says what, but I do want to project out to the public, is when I look through the prism of risk for our organization, I find the number one risk for our organization is losing the faith and confidence of the American people. Number one," Bowdich said when asked about the criticism from the NRA and others."
Mr.Bowdich, if I may, if you were a "professional" and so concerned about poor l'il ole us, you would have thought of all this beforehand and dropped a dime on Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Preistap etal when the confidence in the Bureau of Matters was...being destroyed.
Cruz is not the cause, he is a symptom.
Time for stricter Cruz control legislation.
It is an interesting proposition.
How would mentally fucked up people react to the knowledge that they really don't know who is armed and who is not when they put on their Joey Badass face to go shoot up a place that has a sign out front clearly saying...
"No Firearms Allowed"
...I guess at that point we would find out how really mentally fucked up they are, wouldn't we? ;-)
cruz control.
There were no mistakes made in the Nikolas Cruz case. The FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) Weasels deliberately ignored all warnings to further their campaign to eliminate the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
Got that right.
Oh great - the FBI is investigating itself. Can’t wait for that report.
The US DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) utterly failed to prosecute the FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Weasels for:
• thousands of instances of perjured court testimony that sent hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans to prison;
• the cold-blooded murders of the Weavers at Ruby Ridge;
• the cold-blooded murders of the Branch Davidians at Waco;
• the murder of Lavoy Finicum at the Oregon Wildlife Refuge;
• the attempted murders of the Bundy's at the Bundy Ranch;
• the persecution of the Bundy's by Feral persecutors in US Feral court;
• the ongoing coup d'etat against President Donald J. Trump;
• etc., etc., etc.
That's our US DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) protecting murderers and perjurers!
All Around The Russkie Bush
All around the Russkie bush
Foolish Mueller chased the Trump
The fool thought 'twas all in fun
Pop! goes the Weasel*
A million for Steele's dossier
A million for a pack o' lies
That's the way the money goes
Pop! goes the Weasel
A pound of lies by Susan Rice
A pound of lies by Hitlery
Mix it up and make it nice
Pop! goes the Weasel
Mueller's Inspector Clouseau
Poo! on concert massacre
Poo! on high school massacres
Pop! goes the Weasel
Searching under every bed
Searching in every closet
For those Russian shpionem
Pop! goes the Weasel
*FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels)
"...when I look through the prism of risk for our organization, I find the number one risk for our organization is losing the faith and confidence of the American people."
Too late for that crap bud!
Well, they may have lost our confidence but they still have our fear.
I have just as much faith in the FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Weasels as I do in the Venezuelan Bolivar. By the way, 100,000 Bolivars equals about 40 cents US today.
Buy the dip!
I have just as much faith in the fbi as I have in a fart after a long night of drinking.
More fear and intimidation.
A 12 pack of Bud, a couple deviled eggs and I can clear a house better than any sheriff or FBI.
Federal Bureau of Ineptitude
Change the title already suckers
Federal Bureau of Intent
Here they are, hiding in the woods. Waiting to ambush LaVoy Finicum and shoot him in the back.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRmbVDS4p4I
you lost the faith of the american people many years ago, you fucking weasel.
Weasels alllll the wayyyy down.
I can smell this guy from where I stand in the ammo aisle in Walmart.
Yes, because the "prism of risk", regardless of how incompetent it might make you appear, should be the ultimate gauge by which a federal law enforcement agency should be judged.
I really hope they monitor these sites because I want them to know that we know they are a gang of lawless cock gobblers.
The FBI Knew
Not only did they know, they knew THE DATE IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN
No complicated "False Flag" setup is necessary anymore, just find the patsy with your massive surveillance networks and / or reports on tip lines, set the pieces on the board, and let them carry on to the inevitable conclusion.
The truth is, we all know beyond the shadow of a doubt they have been using this tactic on the "Muslim bombers" in this country for years now. They find a pissed-off Muslim who is unstable, actually GIVE HIM the bomb materials, then "catch him" in the act.
Now they are just using these VERY SAME TACTICS to get school shootings when they need one for political reasons.