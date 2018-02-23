Turkish Warships Threaten To Sink Italian Drillship In Cypriot Waters

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:41

Amid escalating tensions between Cyprus and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, the two countries appear headed towards an inevitable resource war.

Just two weeks since we first reported on Turkey's aggression in Cypriot waters, KeepTalkingGreece.com reports that a serious incident took place at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, when five Turkish warships threatened to sink the drillship  SAIPEM 12000 commissioned by the Italian energy company ENI.

The drillship had set out to reach block 3 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in a new effort to reach Soupia target. SAIPEM could not reach its target due to Turkish threats.

According to Cypriot and Turkish media, the captain of one of the Turkish warships contacted the SAIPEM and threatened to sink the drill ship if it should not change its route. The drill ship changed the route and making maneuvers through the Turkish warships turned to the West and left the area.

screenshots form marinetraffic.com via newsit.cyprus

Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos told the Cyprus News Agency, that after consultations between Italian company ENI and SAIPEM 12000, the captain of the drillship tried once again to drive the ship towards the Soupia  (Cuttlefish) target to conduct its drilling operations.

“During its course towards block 3 and the Soupia target the drillship was halted by five Turkish warships and after threats of violence launched (by the Turks) and the threat of a collision with the drillship, despite the courageous and commendable efforts made by the captain," CNA notes.

The SAIPEM sailed to the port of Lemessos, is expected to sail to Morocco over the weekend.

Nikos Christodoulidis told media that the drilling is postponed but the energy program continues.

During the informal EU Summit in Brussels, Cyprus, Italy and Greece hope to find a solution to the problem with the aid of top European Union officials.

Vegetius Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

It is so lucky that Merkel and her Eurotrash did not get to have the Turks in the European Union as they wanted.

Revoke the right to Asylum across Europe and kick ALL of these people out.

 

TeethVillage88s Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

WTF?  I thought Cyprus was split between Greece & Turkey... Hell Croatia is closer than Italy.

silvermail TeethVillage88s Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

Turkish Cyprus, (the so-called "Northern Cyprus") is the territory of Cyprus illegally occupied by Turkey.
The state of "Northern Cyprus" is not recognized in the world by anyone other than Turkey itself.
Now Turkey requires its share of gas and oil, which belong to Cyprus.
However, illegal occupation of territories of other countries, can not generate legitimate rights to the natural resources of other countries.

currency Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Erdogan along with his family are very Corrupt and trying to steal $$$ andassets from everybody. Its time the world stands up to the little Corrupt Sultan Erdogan and his band of THUGS AND THIEVES.

Simple solution is Greek, Italian and Cypriot war ships provide protection to the drill ships and platforms and sink the Turkish ships.

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Guess this serves as yet one more example that Syria's convoy into Afrin is a "question mark"?...

And that Russia needs to be concerned given the relationship with Italy and France in that oil development deal in Cypress?...

"Varosha" all over again!!! 

DaiRR Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Seems like an international court with jurisdiction should settle this matter once and for all and quick.  If the decision goes against Turkey and they remain belligerent, Italy is cleared in hot to blast every threatening Erdogan ship out of the water with anti-ship missiles and be done with it.  If Turkey then ratchets up the threats, all of NATO is cleared in hot to waste Turkish military assets on land and sea and also have one smart bomb with goat fucker Erdogan's name on it.  Liberate Turkey's government from the Muslim sectarians.

I am Groot silvermail Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Size only matters in the bedroom. Have you learned nothing from Yoda ? Even a modern nation like the US with the most powerful military can be totally crippled with a few extremely strategic ice pick stabs. Turkey would last about 5 minutes with a smart Greek insurgency. It only took one old shriveled up hag and a few of her well placed cronies to totally upend our Republic and throw it into complete chaos.

Money_for_Nothing Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Greece could ask President Putin to intervene. Then if the answer is no they could use their German-built-submarines to sink the Turkish warships. EU has a policy of appeasement toward Turkey and Trump has no reason to intervene and all the reasons in the world to not intervene. Russia definitely wouldn't want a shooting war to break out. US oil and natural gas production is crimping their style and a shooting war would allow the US to take market share.

EddieLomax Money_for_Nothing Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Greece and Russia and Turkey and Russia is a fascinating dance.

On one hand the Greeks and Russians should be allies, but are not.  While the Turks and Russians should be competitors but are allies, take the USA and EU out of that equation though and things flip back around.

Since the masochistic Greek-EU relationship cannot continue forever I suspect things will flip, Russia isn't interested in pouring its money into a loser who is committed to being the EU's bitch. 

NoWayJose Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

In the olde days the Italian navy battleships would steam into the enemy port and drop anchor.  After several weeks of leaking oil polluted the harbor - combined with a spike in STDs of local residents - the ‘enemy’ would surrender!

hanekhw Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

If its asset back currency thats the real issue Turkey will win. Edrogan will just re-institute slavery citing the Koran for support.

Robert A. Heinlein Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Turkey shoots down a Russian war plane, attacks the Kurds in Syria and now threatens civilian drilling vessel. Sure looks like they are spoiling for a fight.  Got to wonder what ergodan is up to here. Trouble on the home front?  Give'm a war to take their minds off the problems at home? 