Turkish Warships Threaten To Sink Italian Drillship In Cypriot Waters

Amid escalating tensions between Cyprus and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, the two countries appear headed towards an inevitable resource war.
Just two weeks since we first reported on Turkey's aggression in Cypriot waters, KeepTalkingGreece.com reports that a serious incident took place at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, when five Turkish warships threatened to sink the drillship SAIPEM 12000 commissioned by the Italian energy company ENI.
The drillship had set out to reach block 3 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in a new effort to reach Soupia target. SAIPEM could not reach its target due to Turkish threats.
According to Cypriot and Turkish media, the captain of one of the Turkish warships contacted the SAIPEM and threatened to sink the drill ship if it should not change its route. The drill ship changed the route and making maneuvers through the Turkish warships turned to the West and left the area.
screenshots form marinetraffic.com via newsit.cyprus
Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos told the Cyprus News Agency, that after consultations between Italian company ENI and SAIPEM 12000, the captain of the drillship tried once again to drive the ship towards the Soupia (Cuttlefish) target to conduct its drilling operations.
“During its course towards block 3 and the Soupia target the drillship was halted by five Turkish warships and after threats of violence launched (by the Turks) and the threat of a collision with the drillship, despite the courageous and commendable efforts made by the captain," CNA notes.
The SAIPEM sailed to the port of Lemessos, is expected to sail to Morocco over the weekend.
Nikos Christodoulidis told media that the drilling is postponed but the energy program continues.
During the informal EU Summit in Brussels, Cyprus, Italy and Greece hope to find a solution to the problem with the aid of top European Union officials.
fuk off out of NATO!
I am entertained.
Lucky for the Italian captain, his ship has 1 Forward gear and 4 Reverse gears.
Send in the Jesuit Pope. He knows all about "drilling in dangerous waters".
all these wars about "PIPELINES" and supposed "under water resources" could not come at a more convenient time ... guess the USUAL SUSPECTS are busy at work ... next coming up Lebanon, then GAZA.
This is the real deal ... armagedon here we come.
This is about Asset Backed Currencies, and every asshole on the planet wants to control the most assets to raise the value of their currency.
It’s time to bring democracy to Turkey. /sarc
Every border dispute in the wold, detailed:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-disputed-territory/
Erdogan has made it crystal clear that no economic activity will be tolerated ... without paying off him or his Son.
clearly only solution is lead to the head
NATO vs. NATO
This shit is getting funny already. Would Turkey have to provide military support to its partner AND enemy - Italy if Italy is attacked by Turkey?
And all this after all the hand wringing and nashing of teeth to allow Turkey into NATO. What a cluster fuck. Looks like the beginning of the Ottoman Empire 2.0
Turkey's economy must be about ready to crash if they want war this bad.
looking in my crystal ball I can see a man in Moscow laughing his ass off
while thumping bare chest
double.
Time to make Constantinople great again.
It is so lucky that Merkel and her Eurotrash did not get to have the Turks in the European Union as they wanted.
Revoke the right to Asylum across Europe and kick ALL of these people out.
WTF? I thought Cyprus was split between Greece & Turkey... Hell Croatia is closer than Italy.
" Amid escalating tensions between Cyprus and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, the two countries appear headed towards an inevitable resource war. "
Turkish Cyprus, (the so-called "Northern Cyprus") is the territory of Cyprus illegally occupied by Turkey.
The state of "Northern Cyprus" is not recognized in the world by anyone other than Turkey itself.
Now Turkey requires its share of gas and oil, which belong to Cyprus.
However, illegal occupation of territories of other countries, can not generate legitimate rights to the natural resources of other countries.
Good point that we often forget.
In case you did not get the (((Global-Lust Times))) Memo...
Global-Lust Oligarchs are in full combat mode, over the remaining resources on the planet.
FYI, after the coming Financial/Monetary Reset, all currencies will have to be backed by Real Assets. Thus we're back to Feudal times -- on a global scale.
On your marks...
Erdogan along with his family are very Corrupt and trying to steal $$$ andassets from everybody. Its time the world stands up to the little Corrupt Sultan Erdogan and his band of THUGS AND THIEVES.
Simple solution is Greek, Italian and Cypriot war ships provide protection to the drill ships and platforms and sink the Turkish ships.
That sounds good. Reminds me of Don Juan and company destroying another sultan’s fleet. Sinking Muslim ships is a wonderful thing.
Admiral Codrington at the command of a combined British, French and Russian fleet did a sterling job sinking a Turkish (Ottoman) fleet too.
When this current dance of geopolitical alliances dies down it will be interesting to see what sort of alliance stands opposed to Turkey.
It wouldnt be hard at all to weld some torpedo tubes to the drill ships.
Wait the Macedonians are massing for attack!!!
Cypriot the new buzz word of the week.
Guess this serves as yet one more example that Syria's convoy into Afrin is a "question mark"?...
And that Russia needs to be concerned given the relationship with Italy and France in that oil development deal in Cypress?...
"Varosha" all over again!!!
Seems like an international court with jurisdiction should settle this matter once and for all and quick. If the decision goes against Turkey and they remain belligerent, Italy is cleared in hot to blast every threatening Erdogan ship out of the water with anti-ship missiles and be done with it. If Turkey then ratchets up the threats, all of NATO is cleared in hot to waste Turkish military assets on land and sea and also have one smart bomb with goat fucker Erdogan's name on it. Liberate Turkey's government from the Muslim sectarians.
The Italians + Greeks + Cypriots would be enough to beat the Turks, not that any war will happen, but just interesting to see how many foes Erdogan is building up in his quest for Ottoman empire 2.0.
The first problem is that the army and navy of Turkey are 10 times stronger than the army and navy of Cyprus, Greece and Italy combined.
The second problem is that the US is afraid of spoiling relations with Turkey.
Size only matters in the bedroom. Have you learned nothing from Yoda ? Even a modern nation like the US with the most powerful military can be totally crippled with a few extremely strategic ice pick stabs. Turkey would last about 5 minutes with a smart Greek insurgency. It only took one old shriveled up hag and a few of her well placed cronies to totally upend our Republic and throw it into complete chaos.
Greece could ask President Putin to intervene. Then if the answer is no they could use their German-built-submarines to sink the Turkish warships. EU has a policy of appeasement toward Turkey and Trump has no reason to intervene and all the reasons in the world to not intervene. Russia definitely wouldn't want a shooting war to break out. US oil and natural gas production is crimping their style and a shooting war would allow the US to take market share.
Greece and Russia and Turkey and Russia is a fascinating dance.
On one hand the Greeks and Russians should be allies, but are not. While the Turks and Russians should be competitors but are allies, take the USA and EU out of that equation though and things flip back around.
Since the masochistic Greek-EU relationship cannot continue forever I suspect things will flip, Russia isn't interested in pouring its money into a loser who is committed to being the EU's bitch.
Do you know what you are talking about ? You are calling for an all out war, if Greek submarine sinks a Turkish warship, this means War, Turkish navy will respond in kind and sink 3 Greek warships , then what ? Its a stupid idea to sink any ship at all. There is always solution by Diplomacy.
Yes I recall something about that from somewhere. Now what was it??....
OH...
"Peace in our Time!" What a world we have these days. We do need cooler heads to prevail, IF any exist.
Turkey should be put on suicide watch. I think they have a death wish.
Italy is going to go to war?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeVWupFBkA8
Somehow I was sure BritBob would have something to say about this.
Islands, territorial disputes, dumbfuckery... it has it all!
Yes, but no mention of the rightful owners of the Malvinas or Gibraltar, whom we all know are not the imperial British bums ;)
He's being Deep Snorkled right now.
Turkey has a big mouth. Let's see how they fare when the shooting starts.
Obviously NATO is doing a sterling job as far as keeping the peace between the members.
Damn Turkey is going to keep pushing and it isn't going to turn out well, for them. Fuck Erdogan.
In the olde days the Italian navy battleships would steam into the enemy port and drop anchor. After several weeks of leaking oil polluted the harbor - combined with a spike in STDs of local residents - the ‘enemy’ would surrender!
These fucking Ottomans need to be dealt with.
If its asset back currency thats the real issue Turkey will win. Edrogan will just re-institute slavery citing the Koran for support.
Turkey shoots down a Russian war plane, attacks the Kurds in Syria and now threatens civilian drilling vessel. Sure looks like they are spoiling for a fight. Got to wonder what ergodan is up to here. Trouble on the home front? Give'm a war to take their minds off the problems at home?