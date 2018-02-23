Two People Shot Dead Outside UBS Bank In Zurich

Two people have been shot dead outside a branch of the UBS bank in the otherwise boring and extremely quiet Swiss financial capital of Zurich, the local police said according to BBC. Images distributed by the Swiss press showed two bodies lying motionless, close together on a pavement, with eyewitnesses reporting four or five shots being fired.
The media images showed what appeared to be a pistol close to the hand of one of the bodies on the pavement.
Authorities told local media they were responding to an incident in downtown Zurich, near the Swiss financial hub's main train station.
Eyewitnesses suggest a number of shots were fired during the incident. It is also not clear whether the police have apprehended the shooter, but there is a heavy police presence at the scene in the Europaallee area.
Zurich police said the situation was now under control and that there was no danger to the public.
It still isn't clear why the attack happened. Police said there is no indication that it is tied to terrorism.
Police also confirmed in a tweet that the incident had happened on Lagerstrasse, a road running right through the centre of Zurich. The area will remain closed off until further notice and a range of police are on the scene, the tweet said.
Comments
Clearly they need more gun control
Were they IRS agents?
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
One can only hope .... more likely the owners of Bitconnect
In reply to Were they IRS agents? by mtl4
Zurich police say the situation is under control and there is no danger to the public!
Well yeah captains of obviousness ...I can plainly see they're both laying there dead.
Is there some sort of international requirement that all police spokesman be tards?
In reply to One can only hope by Disgruntled Goat
The "situation is under control" despite the facts that the guy is:1) armed; 2) dangerous; and 3) still at large.
lol!
'It's contained."
Reminds me of Ben [shalome] bernank's farcical comments, "It's contained" before the biggest crash in modern times.
In reply to Zurich police say the… by nmewn
If they worked for the BIS the world is better off today
In reply to The "situation is under… by CheapBastard
UBS = United Bandits of Switzerland
In reply to If they worked for the BIS… by remain calm
I think that's the Dutch banker Ronald Bernard. He must have finally snapped.
In reply to UBS = United Bandits of… by Bokkenrijder
Maybe, "Unfettered."
In reply to UBS = United Bandits of… by Bokkenrijder
Double post
In reply to The "situation is under… by CheapBastard
I dont like to speculate before the facts are in, but two shot dead outside a Swiss bank : hmmm ...
a Red Swan Event ?
Just saying they weren't shot outside a watchmaker or chocolate factory :)
In reply to Zurich police say the… by nmewn
When you find out (or don't) who the two victims were, you'll know.
In reply to I dont like to speculate… by The Management
Ban banks!
In reply to I dont like to speculate… by The Management
That just means that the right people got killed and it wasn't 'random'.
In reply to Zurich police say the… by nmewn
Perp passports and BTC receipts were found by the bodies.
Clearly a hit by CC types on bankers. This must not stand!
/s
In reply to Zurich police say the… by nmewn
"the situation" the police officer was referring to was the number of donuts still remaining. Obviously, your priorities are not the same as those of blue thugs.
In reply to Zurich police say the… by nmewn
UBS - United Banditos of Switzerland
In reply to One can only hope by Disgruntled Goat
i'm holding out for one day, a couple of ragheads stick a gun in a guys face and he goes all bruce willis on them. and then walks to starbucks for a plain black.
In reply to Were they IRS agents? by mtl4
“Police said there is no indication that it is tied to terrorism.”
how about banking?
Oh, sorry, same thing
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
^^^^
underrated post
In reply to “Police said there is no… by quadraspleen
Looks like a handgun murder-suicide, but we'll see. I like the Swiss law mandating that a good percentage of the populace have a rifle, and the government issues it to you. Now that's what I call progressive !
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
I've always heard all Swiss families are issued a AK-47 type weapon by the government for use in defense of the homeland.
In reply to Looks like murder-suicide,… by DaiRR
You obviously listen to assholes. Try reading up on the bullshit you are spouting. honestly, how hard would it be to find an article which discusses Swiss gun regulations and ownership.
In reply to I've always heard all Swiss… by TabakLover
AK47 type??
Swiss??? ROTFLMAO.
Ever hear the name Sig??
In reply to I've always heard all Swiss… by TabakLover
Adventures in Swiss banking are interesting to say the least.
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
Clearly, way too close to Starbucks,,,,,must have OD'd on the French Roast...then went crazy.
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
Buh....but gun deaths only happen in US schools. Cue the left outrage.
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
Gee, Switzerland has gun deaths??? Must be because they have the most liberal gun laws in Europe. Cue the ignorance and cognitive dissonance from dickheads like you.
In reply to Buh....but gun deaths only… by spieslikeus
Well, in Switzerland there are some 47 guns per 100 people, which means half of what is the case in US.
Everyone has at home its army gear, including automatic weapons and ammunition's. Gun trade is pretty free for and among Swiss citizens, and there is a culture of carrying weapons and shooting. Accidents with military gear are however pretty rare, and homicide rate is very low in any case. Is the mindset of people that is different ...
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/small-arms-survey-countries-with-the-most-…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_laws_in_Switzerland
In reply to Clearly they need more gun… by IridiumRebel
Hope they were UBS employees with "nail guns"!...
And so it will be with anyone who will tries to cash out the US Treasury!
In reply to Hope they were UBS employees… by Son of Captain Nemo
Best 911 truth video ever.. Exposing you know who, the chosen ones. Share this to everyone you know. Best guy ive ever seen yet on this topic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLWIV0TTcbI&t=3s
Off topic but yes, it's the best video with all the background to how the Israeli pharisees achieved it.
I suspect the downvotes are for a) off topic and b) lack of summary.
It's an important subject however because the US wasn't in $20trillion debt when the Israelis did that, and now pretty much because of the wars it generated we now are.
In reply to Best 911 truth video ever… by USofAzzDownWeGo
No one (or too few) still cares. Let the dead rest.
Be vigilant and have a plan when the next one happens.
Got Pb, quality barrels and quality scopes? Skills to put them to good use, to take out the (((varmint$)))?
In reply to Best 911 truth video ever… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Must be the crypto-mafia. As fascist John D. Rockefeller used to say: "Competition is a sin."
Someone who bought Buttcon at $20000
I 'sold' some HODLed BTC near there in Nov and Dec.
Technically I didn't "sell". I traded. For hard AU, in a private transaction in a nearby law office. Said AU is RIP... somewhere in that country.
You can't go wrong with a mix of AU, CC and quality stock certificates (from the companies, not broker agency chits that will be worthless when TSHTF).
In reply to Someone who bought Buttcon… by Fahq Yuhaad
That’s a start. . .
Just bring in the friendly UN Piece Keepers already and disarm all of the murdering criminals and everyone else while they're at it.
Live Hard, Enough With These Senseless Gun Related Deaths, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
MCM Fake News Network argue that in everything bad around the world, Putin personally is to blame.
In this event, only Putin personally is to blame, of course!
CNN breaking news: Trump caused the shooting in Zurich and NRA is responsible. More later on our town hall meeting about this shooting.
Very efficient, the Swiss. Note, no broken glass in photos.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Nice little outdoor café tables, too! One dude has sneakers on - probably not a banker. The other dude could be, though.
Withdrawal request denied.
More gun control please.
Those two overplayed their short positions
I was told by many America-haters on this very site, that this kind of thing ONLY HAPPENS in America.
Albanians - Kosovo prostitues drug dealers are often shooting among themselves here.
Guns brought in illegally. Before these were the Tamil tigers.
Mostly ( economic ) asylum seekers.
In reply to I was told by many America… by Dumpster Elite
only way it's no danger to the public is if the guy shot his broker then shot himself.
I love when they say we don't know what caused it but we know it isn't terrorism, any ties to the Clintons? is same thing.
The Swiss might need to bring in the sheriff from Broward County for assistance