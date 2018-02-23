Two People Shot Dead Outside UBS Bank In Zurich

Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:56

Two people have been shot dead outside a branch of the UBS bank in the otherwise boring and extremely quiet Swiss financial capital of Zurich, the local police said according to BBC. Images distributed by the Swiss press showed two bodies lying motionless, close together on a pavement, with eyewitnesses reporting four or five shots being fired.

The media images showed what appeared to be a pistol close to the hand of one of the bodies on the pavement.

Authorities told local media they were responding to an incident in downtown Zurich, near the Swiss financial hub's main train station.

Eyewitnesses suggest a number of shots were fired during the incident. It is also not clear whether the police have apprehended the shooter, but there is a heavy police presence at the scene in the Europaallee area.

Zurich police said the situation was now under control and that there was no danger to the public.

It still isn't clear why the attack happened. Police said there is no indication that it is tied to terrorism.

Police also confirmed in a tweet that the incident had happened on Lagerstrasse, a road running right through the centre of Zurich. The area will remain closed off until further notice and a range of police are on the scene, the tweet said.

voxpopuli IridiumRebel Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Well, in Switzerland there are some 47 guns per 100 people, which means half of what is the case in US. 

Everyone has at home its army gear, including automatic weapons and ammunition's. Gun trade is pretty free for and among Swiss citizens, and there is a culture of carrying weapons and shooting. Accidents with military gear are however pretty rare, and homicide rate is very low in any case. Is the mindset of people that is different ...

http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/small-arms-survey-countries-with-the-most-…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_laws_in_Switzerland

HRClinton Fahq Yuhaad Fri, 02/23/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

I 'sold' some HODLed BTC near there in Nov and Dec.

Technically I didn't "sell". I traded. For hard AU, in a private transaction in a nearby law office. Said AU is RIP... somewhere in that country.

You can't go wrong with a mix of AU, CC and quality stock certificates (from the companies, not broker agency chits that will be worthless when TSHTF).

DuneCreature Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

Just bring in the friendly UN Piece Keepers already and disarm all of the murdering criminals and everyone else while they're at it.

Live Hard, Enough With These Senseless Gun Related Deaths, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

silvermail Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

MCM Fake News Network argue that in everything bad around the world, Putin personally is to blame.

In this event, only Putin personally is to blame, of course!

DaBard51 Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Very efficient, the Swiss.  Note, no broken glass in photos.

 

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.

Dragon HAwk Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

only way it's no danger to the public is if  the guy shot his broker then shot himself.

I love when they say we don't know what caused it but we know it isn't terrorism, any ties to the Clintons? is same thing.