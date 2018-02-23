Watch Trump At CPAC: Slams "Cowardly" Florida Cop, Unveils "Largest-Ever" Korean Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:57

During his second appearance at the annual CPAC conference - an event that has been widely credited with launching Trump into politics - President Trump is preparing to announce new sanctions against North Korea during his speech, according to the Washington Examiner.

The new sanctions will be targeted at the company's seafaring vessels - and were presumably inspired by US satellites that captured illegal ship-to-ship transfers of oil to North Korean ships.

Ahead of the speech, Trump slammed a Florida cop who failed to stop the mass high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., saying the officer lacked "courage" and "didn't react properly."

Trump is scheduled to begin his speech at 10 am. Watch it live below:

Some excerpts from the speech have already leaked out, providing a few hints about the speech's contents.

Trump presumably begins by declaring Americans should proudly stand for the pledge...

We salute our great American flag, we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of Allegiance, and we all PROUDLY STAND for the National Anthem.

Rev. Billy Graham, who died earlier this week, also receives a brief presidential eulogy...

We will never forget the historic crowds, the voice, the energy, and the profound faith of a preacher named Billy Graham.

Of course, Trump addresses his meetings with survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...

On Wednesday, I had the honor of meeting with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with families who have lost their children in prior shootings, and with members of the local community in Washington, D.C. Our whole nation was moved by their strength and courage.

He also once again pushes for arming teachers...

When we declare our schools to be gun-free zones it just puts our students in more danger well-trained gun-adept teachers and coaches should be able to carry concealed firearms. We should do what works. This includes commonsense measures that will protect the rights of law-abiding Americans while helping to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves and to others.

And exhorts Congress to include funding for his border wall in an immigration bill that has effectively stalled...

To secure our country, we are calling on Congress to build a border wall to stop dangerous drugs and criminals. But Nancy Pelosi has a different plan. In a recent interview, Pelosi suggested mowing the grass so people can't be smuggled through the grass.

The sanctions against North Korea are, according to Trump, the largest ever...

Today I am announcing that we are launching the LARGEST-EVER set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime. The Treasury Department will soon be taking new action to further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that the regime uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military by targeting 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses that are assisting North Korea in evading sanctions.

* * *

As CNN reminds us, Trump's speech last year was a "dark and blistering diatribe" that "cemented the notion that Trump would not adhere to presidential norms. Trump famously used last year's speech to attack his many perceived enemies - from the press, to Democrats to the establishment more broadly - for trying to derail his administration.

CNN also notes that Trump is riding high as he prepares for the CPAC address: For example, the historic tax cuts that he recently signed into law are extremely popular among Republicans...

Comments

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

President "L'Orange" to Chinese Premier...

Give me your fricken Gold or "Rocket Man" gets it!...

Cause I have a bunch of very angry Americans on welfare worried about their next "paystub" with guns...

So lets keep the current "arrangement" going with U.S. living at your expense as we kinda like it and are predisposed to it after all this time!

Muddy1 D.T.Barnum Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

New name for the Florida deputy:  The Coward of Broward.  

Of course he his now being protected by his union, AND Fox news is reporting at least 6 police officers are protecting the cop, his family and house.  All paid for by the taxpayers.

This put a whole new angle on the motto of many police departments, "To Protect and to Serve"

"Blue Lives Matter" must matter more than the lives of the students he was assigned to PROTECT

a Smudge by an… Muddy1 Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

What a fowl joke. The entire nation now turns it's hate on a nearly retired officer.

For the past 40 years cops have been trained to protect one life above all others. THEIR OWN AND THE LIVES OF FELLOW COPS.

That's the top priority according to every training regime in this whole land. Cops are taught that they are the target, their lives are in constant danger and their lives are more important than ours are. Because we are the enemy.

This cop followed the same training that every other cop in this nation follows.

So let's all act real surprised. Shocked. OUTRAGED! GET THIS OLD GUY IT'S HIS FAULT!

Freaking USAns.

AGuy Billy the Poet Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

"If Trump's plan is to arm mentally unstable teachers then show me the quote. Otherwise admit that you're lying."

I second gator's reply. No way is a bunch of anti-gunner leftist teachers are going to arm themselves. Its like trying to get a room filled with Obese people to participate in an Triathlon! It ain't happening! Second I don't see most teachers as a pillar of mental stability either. Perhaps a few of them will end up going on a shooting rampage.

Socratic Dog BurningFuld Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Yeah, good point, cops are the very model of psychological stability.  And teachers don't even wear uniforms.  How can the people be expected to trust someone who doesn't wear a uniform?

A lot of danger, too, in what we'd be teaching the people.  You know, self reliance, dealing with shit yourself instead of waiting for the uniforms to show up and likely kill you instead of the perp, being situationally aware, maybe even that we don't need the state so much as they tell us we need it.  These are very dangerous things to have people thinking.  Still, nothing a few highly-publicized CNN town hall meetings couldn't straighten out.

Cloud9.5 BurningFuld Fri, 02/23/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

I just visited my local high school.  All the gates were locked but one.  No visitors were allowed on campus.  I walked right in because everybody knows me, a massive security breech.   One of the secretaries said to me, “I wish you were still here.”  I asked her why.  She said, “I always thought you would protect us.”  She thought that because I had brought war relics on campus in the past I was armed.  I told her that I had never brought a loaded gun on campus in the 33 years I had taught there.  She was shocked.

Burning, it is your mindset that set these kids up to be slaughtered.  The police have no legal obligation to protect you or your family as was clearly demonstrated by the School Resource Officer in this last shooting.   The only reason you are still alive is because some nut job hasn’t decided to kill you.  The good news is you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than killed in a mass shooting.  I hope no one ever shatters your illusion.  Have a blessed day.

Billy the Poet curbjob Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

The CD in this case is expecting teachers to react differently. 

 

The coach did act differently than the cop. The armed cop hid outside in the bushes while the coach rushed to the scene of the shooting in his golf cart. He then died shielding students with his body. He was a CCW holder and security guard who certainly would have engaged the shooter and not just stood there taking bullets in the back if he had had the chance.

curbjob Billy the Poet Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

... yeah, the what if's. 

I don't think a month goes by without a story of a school teacher having inappropriate contact with a student; so now you want to add a firearm into  the equation  ?

 

Of course what is apparent from previous comments on posts regarding the US education system is that the average ZH poster has much more faith in our school teachers than I do .. so there's that 

Malleus Maleficarum Billy the Poet Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Playing Devil's advocate here: coach was shot in the back? Some would call that heroic; others would call it acting without thinking and becoming an unnecessary casualty, especially considering he actually had a CCW and was not carrying a weapon, and was cogent of this poor choice. Better to die wresting the M4 from the crazy dude, instead of volunteering yourself to be a meat shield for a barrage of .223. I hope his actions did save some lives, and of course, hindsight is always 20/20. With no video, there's no real way to judge the truth, and in situations like this, "heroes" are needed for the cameras and the "national healing."

--------

One time I was out for a walk in a country area near my home. A car crashed, right in front of me. Guy doing about 70MPH in a 40, flipped his car and crashed into an abandoned house. I walked over, and he was hanging upside down, unconscious with apparent neck trauma. I have ample casualty/medical training, but the one thing I didn't have was a board and a cervical brace. I ran home, called EMS, and ran back to the scene.

Meanwhile, some redneck with big balls and a small brain rolled up in his monster truck and decided it was time to play "hero." His first concern? Searching the car for drugs so he could get a pat on the back when the cops came and found he'd done their work for them. His second concern? Unstrapping the victim, dropping him on his damaged neck, and making the guy a paraplegic because he just "knew" the car was going to catch on fire, seeing as how it was upside down and all. I'd explained I was a practicing medical doctor and warned him repeatedly about the proper protocol, but he was sure he knew better. The car being a modern car and all, didn't catch fire. He got sued to the point of not having a pot to piss in. Moral of the story? THINK before you act!

Billy the Poet Malleus Maleficarum Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Better to die wresting the M4 from the crazy dude, instead of volunteering yourself to be a meat shield for a barrage of .223.

 

How close was the coach to the shooter? Kind of hard to wrestle with someone if they are more than a few feet away.

 

Moral of the story? THINK before you act!

 

Have you thought about whether you would prefer to be armed or unarmed if you were being shot at and the cop who was hired to protect you was hiding outside?

Socratic Dog curbjob Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

I can just about guarantee the teachers would react very differently to that cop.  The one who (I've read) took four bullets while shielding kids?  How many cops do you think would do that?  You think if a man with that amount of guts had a gun he wouldn't have stepped straight into the line of fire?  And probably with a lot more tactical acumen than the average cop, who is used to gunning down people reaching for wallets (once backup arrives, of course), not taking on serious people armed with rifles.

Cops are the enemy of the people.  They're the State, no more, no less, and the State is undoubtedly our enemy.   Get used to it.

crossroaddemon EddieLomax Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

I suggest you read your state laws. Cops are not required to risk their lives to protect people. The guns are to protect themselves, not others. It's explicitly stated. And if his local protocols are anything like the ones here (they probably are; this is pretty universal) he WAS doing his job and waiting for backup before confronting an armed assailant.