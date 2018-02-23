Watch Trump At CPAC: Slams "Cowardly" Florida Cop, Unveils "Largest-Ever" Korean Sanctions

During his second appearance at the annual CPAC conference - an event that has been widely credited with launching Trump into politics - President Trump is preparing to announce new sanctions against North Korea during his speech, according to the Washington Examiner.

The new sanctions will be targeted at the company's seafaring vessels - and were presumably inspired by US satellites that captured illegal ship-to-ship transfers of oil to North Korean ships.

Ahead of the speech, Trump slammed a Florida cop who failed to stop the mass high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., saying the officer lacked "courage" and "didn't react properly."

Trump is scheduled to begin his speech at 10 am. Watch it live below:

Some excerpts from the speech have already leaked out, providing a few hints about the speech's contents.

Trump presumably begins by declaring Americans should proudly stand for the pledge...

We salute our great American flag, we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of Allegiance, and we all PROUDLY STAND for the National Anthem.

Rev. Billy Graham, who died earlier this week, also receives a brief presidential eulogy...

We will never forget the historic crowds, the voice, the energy, and the profound faith of a preacher named Billy Graham.

Of course, Trump addresses his meetings with survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...

On Wednesday, I had the honor of meeting with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with families who have lost their children in prior shootings, and with members of the local community in Washington, D.C. Our whole nation was moved by their strength and courage.

He also once again pushes for arming teachers...

When we declare our schools to be gun-free zones it just puts our students in more danger well-trained gun-adept teachers and coaches should be able to carry concealed firearms. We should do what works. This includes commonsense measures that will protect the rights of law-abiding Americans while helping to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves and to others.

And exhorts Congress to include funding for his border wall in an immigration bill that has effectively stalled...

To secure our country, we are calling on Congress to build a border wall to stop dangerous drugs and criminals. But Nancy Pelosi has a different plan. In a recent interview, Pelosi suggested mowing the grass so people can't be smuggled through the grass.

The sanctions against North Korea are, according to Trump, the largest ever...

Today I am announcing that we are launching the LARGEST-EVER set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime. The Treasury Department will soon be taking new action to further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that the regime uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military by targeting 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses that are assisting North Korea in evading sanctions.

* * *

As CNN reminds us, Trump's speech last year was a "dark and blistering diatribe" that "cemented the notion that Trump would not adhere to presidential norms. Trump famously used last year's speech to attack his many perceived enemies - from the press, to Democrats to the establishment more broadly - for trying to derail his administration.

CNN also notes that Trump is riding high as he prepares for the CPAC address: For example, the historic tax cuts that he recently signed into law are extremely popular among Republicans...