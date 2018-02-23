"What Just Hit Us?" - Bay Area Rattled By Unusual Quake Swarm, Trains Delayed

Following "strained" magma chamber concerns at Yellowstone, Bay Area residents have grown increasingly concerned this week as a swarm of well over 50 earthquakes has struck in recent days...
Culminating in at least 32 quakes in the last 24 hours as large as magnitude 3.6 which struck the East Bay town of Danville around 3pmET today.
"It's been nuts. It wakes us up every night. We have a little dog, sleeps on the bed with us, and he freaks out all the time," said Danville resident Christian Sommer.
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains were impacted by the quakes with trains delayed.
“Looking in that general region, I’m counting 55 quakes just in the last week,” said Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist with the Geological Survey.
8 fault lines run through the bay.
Several more significant temblors then shook up Diablo area businesses at midday - the strongest being a 3.6.
"I was sitting at my desk when the first one hit," said Danville resident Brenda Hammer. "And I thought something hit the building was my initial reaction. What just hit us?"
There was another swarm of quakes just three days ago on Tuesday.Some in the East Bay are busy retrofitting for a bigger quake.
This swarm comes just a few weeks after a 4.4 quake jolted much of Bay Area awake in January.
This little quakes let stress off from their various faults....and that's a good thing.
LA hasn't had a big one 150 years. Inland from LA the fault is stuck and it has to move 50m to catch up to where it is in the north part of the state.
And it will catch up, likely in 2-3 mighty lurches. And LA will be levelled.
Danville is about the only red leaning town in the whole area. The quakes are upthrust jolts and felt a lot stronger than a 3.6, of course since three 'separate' quakes of 3+ magnitude hit within 16 seconds their total energy would have been higher if USGS didn't fudge the numbers like their friends at the BLS.
" This little quakes let stress off from their various faults....and that's a good thing. "
That might be good if it were always true, little quake swarms can also be precursors to something else. Sometimes they can be signs of increasing stress, especially if there were a previous large earthquake further along that or a connected fault line. 8.2 in Oaxaca fits that bill.
In reply to Agree… by squid
HAARP was dismantled years ago. They have other ways to "manage the ionosphere" now.
http://asheepnomore.net/2015/05/31/usaf-admits-before-congress-that-haa…
In reply to Trump has the HAARP now… by tmosley
http://quakes.globalincidentmap.com
look at the area from up in the air, there is a reason there is a great big Bay There...
the Bay might get a lot Bigger in the Near Future.. long Bridge Building Companies
Loma Prieta '89 World Series quake was 6.9. So about 1/9th the power. Also it was a short 8–15 seconds.
The 1906 quake's main shock was about 42 seconds after an initial smaller shock for 20-25 seconds.
7.8 would be about ~9x more powerful. That would be pretty massive, especially if it was a longer quake like 1906.
In reply to "And a 7.8... " no it would… by Conscious Reviver
If Yellowstone erupts, will it wipe out California?
No. Prevailing winds blow West to East.
In reply to If Yellowstone erupts, will… by navy62802
Well it will just have to be Yosemite then. Get my plunger.
In reply to No. Prevailing winds blow… by Conscious Reviver
The Long Valley Caldera will suffice, thank you.
In reply to Well it will just have to be… by Billy the Poet
Yes, in fact, the government has a secret agreement to ship millions of Americans overseas to live in other countries if it blows.
Yellowstone is a super-volcano and pieces from the last eruption have been found in California. It is expected to take out a large portion of the Mid-West, just with the thick smoke/plumes/ash.
In reply to If Yellowstone erupts, will… by navy62802
I've seen scenarios that ashfall for the Great Lakes Basin that are just a few millimeters. Still I wonder what the effects would be on the Lake levels, how much could they rise? Should Lake Michigan get a large amount, would that be enough to raise all the Lakes into flood stage?
A lot of folks (me) live less than a mile from one.
