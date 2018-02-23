"What Just Hit Us?" - Bay Area Rattled By Unusual Quake Swarm, Trains Delayed

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:23

Following "strained" magma chamber concerns at Yellowstone, Bay Area residents have grown increasingly concerned this week as a swarm of well over 50 earthquakes has struck in recent days...

Culminating in at least 32 quakes in the last 24 hours as large as magnitude 3.6 which struck the East Bay town of Danville around 3pmET today.

"It's been nuts. It wakes us up every night. We have a little dog, sleeps on the bed with us, and he freaks out all the time," said Danville resident Christian Sommer.

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains were impacted by the quakes with trains delayed.

“Looking in that general region, I’m counting 55 quakes just in the last week,” said Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist with the Geological Survey.

8 fault lines run through the bay.

Several more significant temblors then shook up Diablo area businesses at midday - the strongest being a 3.6.

"I was sitting at my desk when the first one hit," said Danville resident Brenda Hammer. "And I thought something hit the building was my initial reaction. What just hit us?"

There was another swarm of quakes just three days ago on Tuesday.Some in the East Bay are busy retrofitting for a bigger quake.

This swarm comes just a few weeks after a 4.4 quake jolted much of Bay Area awake in January.

Comments

squid IridiumRebel Fri, 02/23/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

Agree.

 

This little quakes let stress off from their various faults....and that's a good thing.

 

LA hasn't had a big one 150 years. Inland from LA the fault is stuck and it has to move 50m to catch up to where it is in the north part of the state.

 

And it will catch up, likely in 2-3 mighty lurches. And LA will be levelled.

 

Squid

DeadFred loveyajimbo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Danville is about the only red leaning town in the whole area. Rumor has it that Tyler D has been seen there on occasion in the local coffee houses but I can't confirm it. Rumor also has it that these quakes and the 300 in a week that hit us a couple years ago are actually God protecting us by taking the strain off the faults in the one and only spot in the Bay Area that isn't sold out to the dark side. When the big one hits we will be cushioned is the idea. That's a comforting thought when you get jolted awake at 5:30. The quakes are upthrust jolts and felt a lot stronger than a 3.6, of course since three 'separate' quakes of 3+ magnitude hit within 16 seconds their total energy would have been higher if USGS didn't fudge the numbers like their friends at the BLS.

Oliver Klozoff squid Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:17 Permalink

" This little quakes let stress off from their various faults....and that's a good thing. "

That might be good if it were always true, little quake swarms can also be precursors to something else. Sometimes they can be signs of increasing stress, especially if there were a previous large earthquake further along that or a connected fault line. 8.2 in Oaxaca fits that bill.

Dragon HAwk Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

look at the area from up in the air, there is a reason there is a great big Bay There...

the Bay might get a lot Bigger in the Near Future.. long Bridge Building Companies

Parrotile Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Pretty obvious which population ZH panders to - especially in view of reads / comments.

Major "non-USA" Global problems - often minimal interest;

USA has a few VERY minor tremors - the kind that rattle the ornaments on the mantlepiece -  (I've experienced greater in Wales!) - mucho panicko!

 

peippe Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

well, you all will be falling into the ocean soon.

& we all will mourn & have a Day of Remembrance for you & the Day You Fed the Fishes.

It will be for the best, you'll be 'in a better place'. <that's what we'll say<

Oliver Klozoff SirBarksAlot Fri, 02/23/2018 - 22:36 Permalink

I've seen scenarios that ashfall for the Great Lakes Basin that are just a few millimeters. Still I wonder what the effects would be on the Lake levels, how much could they rise? Should Lake Michigan get a large amount, would that be enough to raise all the Lakes into flood stage?

A lot of folks (me) live less than a mile from one.

 

Doggone its lucky I reopened a zh tab! I nearly missed this article!

Doom porn Friday...aaahh...it's great to be a zh'er.

Falconsixone Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:42 Permalink

Just so I know who's talking now, who's a transgender and who's just a queer?

Hope they can count on the slACA's and illegals not fed money to rebuild.

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

GOOD!...

If it swallows California completely it will certainly put a "dent" in our powerful armada of ships headed for Korea to start the last war the U.S. will EVER fight!...

As for Palo Alto and Los Angeles?... Overpaid IT whores that don't make anything anymore in the mold of Marissa Mayer and slime fuck pedophile(s) like Kevin Spacey and misogynist molester/rapists like Harvey Weinstein!!!

Go ahead God...  SWALLOW IT "WHOLE"!!!

Like the rest of Sodom & Gomorrah that is the United States... Take it AWAY if the American people refuse to "GET IT RIGHT" in order to SAVE ITSELF!

P.S.

Personally I'd rather it be Washington D.C. with a "man made" event?... But there again... Should have happened a long... long... time ago!