"What Just Hit Us?" - Bay Area Rattled By Unusual Quake Swarm, Trains Delayed

Following "strained" magma chamber concerns at Yellowstone, Bay Area residents have grown increasingly concerned this week as a swarm of well over 50 earthquakes has struck in recent days...

Culminating in at least 32 quakes in the last 24 hours as large as magnitude 3.6 which struck the East Bay town of Danville around 3pmET today.

"It's been nuts. It wakes us up every night. We have a little dog, sleeps on the bed with us, and he freaks out all the time," said Danville resident Christian Sommer.

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains were impacted by the quakes with trains delayed.

“Looking in that general region, I’m counting 55 quakes just in the last week,” said Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist with the Geological Survey.

8 fault lines run through the bay.

Several more significant temblors then shook up Diablo area businesses at midday - the strongest being a 3.6.

"I was sitting at my desk when the first one hit," said Danville resident Brenda Hammer. "And I thought something hit the building was my initial reaction. What just hit us?"

There was another swarm of quakes just three days ago on Tuesday.Some in the East Bay are busy retrofitting for a bigger quake.

This swarm comes just a few weeks after a 4.4 quake jolted much of Bay Area awake in January.